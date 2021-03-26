Netflix – Everything Coming and Leaving Next Month

Netflix users around the world will be getting tons of new entertainment for the month of April. Many films, series, and other content will hit the streaming service at the start of April. Here’s what’s coming and leaving Netflix next month (list from MarketWatch):

What’s Coming

Date TBA

The Disciple — Netflix Film

Searching for Sheela — Netflix Documentary

April 1

Magical Andes: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

Prank Encounters: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Tersanjung the Movie — Netflix Film

Worn Stories — Netflix Documentary

2012

Cop Out

Friends with Benefits

Insidious

Legally Blonde

Leprechaun

The Pianist

The Possession

Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

White Boy

Yes Man

April 2

Concrete Cowboy — Netflix Film

Just Say Yes — Netflix Film

Madame Claude — Netflix Film

The Serpent — Netflix Original

Sky High — Netflix Film

April 3

Escape From Planet Earth

April 4

What Lies Below

April 5

Coded Bias

Family Reunion: Part 3 — Netflix Family

April 6

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You — Netflix Family

April 7

The Big Day: Collection 2 — Netflix Original

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute — Netflix Documentary

Snabba Cash — Netflix Original

This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist — Netflix Documentary

The Wedding Coach — Netflix Original

April 8

The Way of the House Husband — Netflix Anime

April 9

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? — Netflix Film

Night in Paradise — Netflix Film

Thunder Force — Netflix Film

April 10

The Stand-In

April 11

Diana: The Interview That Shook the World

April 12

New Gods: Nezha Reborn — Netflix Film

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4

April 13

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

Mighty Express: Season 3 — Netflix Family

My Love: Six Stories of True Love — Netflix Documentary

April 14

The Circle: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! — Netflix Original

Law School — Netflix Original

The Soul — Netflix Film

Why Did You Kill Me? — Netflix Documentary

April 15

Dark City Beneath the Beat

The Master

Ride or Die — Netflix Film

April 16

Arlo the Alligator Boy — Netflix Family

Ajeeb Daastaans — Netflix Film

Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday

Crimson Peak

Fast and Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico — Netflix Family

Into the Beat — Netflix Film

Rush

Synchronic

Why Are You Like This — Netflix Original

The Zookeeper’s Wife

April 18

Luis Miguel: The Series: Season 2 — Netflix Original

April 19

Miss Sloane

PJ Masks: Season 3

April 20

Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2 — Netflix Family

April 21

Zero — Netflix Original

April 22

Life in Color with David Attenborough — Netflix Documentary

Stowaway — Netflix Film

April 23

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Shadow and Bone — Netflix Original

Tell Me When — Netflix Film

April 27

August: Osage County

Battle of Los Angeles

Fatma — Netflix Original

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 — Netflix Family

April 28

Sexify — Netflix Original

Headspace Guide to Sleep — Netflix Documentary

April 29

Things Heard and Seen — Netflix Film

Yasuke — Netflix Anime

April 30

The Innocent — Netflix Original

The Mitchells vs. The Machines — Netflix Family

Pet Stars — Netflix Original

The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 — Netflix Original

What’s Leaving

April 2

Honey: Rise Up and Dance

April 4

Backfire

April 11

Time Trap

April 12

Married at First Sight: Season 9

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1

April 13

Antidote

April 14

Eddie Murphy: Delirious

The New Romantic

Once Upon a Time in London

Thor: Tales of Asgard

April 15

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

April 19

Carol

The Vatican Tapes

April 20

The Last Resort

April 21

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3

April 22

Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4

April 23

Mirror Mirror

April 24

Django Unchained

April 26

The Sapphires

April 27

The Car

Doom

April 28

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

April 30

17 Again

Blackfish

Can’t Hardly Wait

Den of Thieves

How to Be a Latin Lover

I Am Legend

Jumping the Broom

Kingdom: Seasons 1-3

Knock Knock

Palm Trees in the Snow

Platoon

Runaway Bride

Snowpiercer

The Green Hornet

The Indian in the Cupboard

Waiting