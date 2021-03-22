New Ban Wave: Respawn Removes Hundreds of High Ranked Apex Players

Respawn Entertainment have fired back at the cheaters in Apex Legends. The team behind the famous battle royale game recently announced that hundreds of high ranked Apex Legends players had been banned.

Like many PC games out there, Apex Legends has a big issue with cheaters. The battle royale game is often flooded with cheaters who ruin the matches for everybody else. The problem has been there since its launch in early 2019. But a couple of days ago, one of its most popular team members announced that 700+ accounts had been banned.

The announcement came from Respawn’s security lead, Conor Ford (RSPN Hideouts). This is what he said on Twitter:

“700+ accounts used for cheating in ranked (Gold-Pred) have been permanently banned since last Thursday. This does not, and will not, include any accounts that used an infinite heat shield exploit. Love you all.”

The tweet reveals that the ban comes from the Ranked side of the game. Ranked is one of the most competitive modes in the game but there is a small percentage of players that try to cheat to get to the top of the rankings. The post from the Respawn member mentions ranks Gold – Apex Predator, which means some in the highest rankings were removed from the game.

This is one of the many times that the team has announced bans. Early in the game, thousands were reportedly banned. The ban waves have continued in recent seasons, with the team also banning players for using glitches and other ways to get easy wins.

The team has also taken different action against those using different methods to cheat the Ranked system. Back in Season 3, the team announced that there would be consequences against those using a quick method to get out of a Ranked game without losing any points.

The team came up with a reset for those who exited the games to avoid losing points. The players were dropped in rank and they were also left without the rewards for earning high ranks in the previous season.

Apex Legends will likely continue having a cheater problem since it’s a game that’s played by thousands every day. But it is good to hear that the team is doing all it can to remove those who are ruining the matches.

Apex Legends is available on the Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC. The Nintendo Switch version launched on March 9 after a couple of delays. The battle royale game is currently in the middle of Season 8, which introduced changes to the Kings Canyon map and added a new Legend known as Fuse.



