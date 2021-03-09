NFL: The Latest Moves and Rumors

The NFL regular season is still some time away but there is plenty to talk about since teams are making big moves. Here is the latest on the moves and rumors around the league:

Packers Don’t Use Franchise Tag On Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones future in Green Bay is a big question mark following the news that the team did not use the franchise tag on him. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Packers did not use their tag on the star RB. This means the team will have to get a new deal signed or risk losing him in free agency, which opens next week.

Jones has been an important piece of the Packers offense in the last two seasons, going for more than 1,000 rushing yards in both of them. Some reports are now saying the team will work on a long term deal for the star RB.

Buccaneers and Lavonte David Agree To 2 Year Deal

The current Super Bowl Champions and LB Lavonte David have agreed to a two year deal worth $25 million. Here’s what NFL reports on the new deal:

The deal includes three voidable years to reduce David’s cap hit to $3.5 million in 2021 and spread his future cap number over a longer term, helping the Buccaneers fit his new deal into their tight salary cap situation, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported.

The team also franchise tagged Chris Godwin before reaching the agreement with the star LB. The Bucs are now expected to focus on edge rusher Shaquil Barrett, who played last season under the franchise tag.

Saints Place Franchise Tag On Marcus Williams

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport has reported that the Saints have placed their franchise tag on safety Marcus Williams. The team is currently dealing with a tight cap situation but this didn’t stop them from keeping one of their big pieces on the defensive side.

Vikings Cut Bailey

The Vikings have announced the release of kicker Dan Bailey. He was scheduled to have $1.8 million of his $2.7 million 2021 base salary guaranteed on March 19. The move is no surprise since the kicker struggled in the 2018 and 2020 season. The kicker had a really good 2019 season, making 93.1% of his field goal attempts and 90.9% of his extra points.

Dak Prescott Gets New Deal

The contract situation between the Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott is finally over. On Monday, reports revealed that the team and star quarterback had agreed to a to a four-year, $160 million contract.

Prescott played on a $31.4 million franchise tag last season before suffering a season ending leg injury. There were rumors that the team would tag him again but this changed on Monday, when it was reported that the two sides had agreed to a four year deal.

Chicago Bears Place Franchise Tag On Allen Robinson II

The official website of the team revealed just hours ago that the franchise tag was placed on WR Allen Robinson II. Last season, the WR had really good numbers, with over 1,200 yards and six touchdowns.

Multiple Teams Interested In Trading For TE Zach Ertz

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to make several moves to free cap space. Among the rumored moves is a trade involving star TE Zach Ertz. NFL.com reports that teams have called the Eagles about the possibility of trading for Ertz and a deal could happen in the coming days, sources tell NFL Network’s Michael Silver.

Ertz did not have a good season in 2020 but he is a three-time Pro Bowler. The team recently traded Carson Wentz and rumors even say that the Colts could be in the race to reunite the former Eagles QB with the star TE.