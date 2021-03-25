OnePlus 9 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra – Quick Specs Comparison

By
Sean Farlow
-

The world of smartphones has plenty of options at the moment. But some of the latest are the OnePlus 9 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. These two phones are far from the budget category but they offer the best in tech. Here we have a quick specs comparison between the two top variants of the OnePlus 9 and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:

OnePlus 9 Pro ($1,069)

Size: 6.7 inches (Measured diagonally from corner to corner.)
Resolution: 3216 X 1440 pixels 525 ppi
Aspect Ratio: 20.1:9
Type: 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED with LTPO
Support sRGB, Display P3, 10-bit Color Depth
Cover Glass: Corning® Gorilla® Glass

Features

Hyper Touch
Reading Mode
Night Mode
Vibrant Color Effect Pro
Motion Graphics Smoothing
Ultra-high Video Resolution
Adaptive Display

Performance

Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android™ 11
CPU: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™888
5G Chipset: X60
GPU: Adreno 660
RAM: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5
Storage: 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 2-LANE
Battery: 4,500 mAh (2S1P 2,250 mAh, non-removable)
Warp Charge 65T (10V/6.5A)
50W Wireless Charging


Camera
Main Camera

Sensor: Sony IMX789
Sensor Size: 1/1.43″
Megapixels: 48
Pixel Size: 1.12µm
OIS: Yes
Lens Quantity: 7P
Focal Length: 23mm equivalent
Aperture: ƒ/1,8

Ultra-Wide Camera

Sensor: Sony IMX766
Sensor Size: 1/1.56″
Megapixels: 50
Lens Quantity: 7P
Focal Length: 14mm equivalent
Aperture: ƒ/2,2
Lens: Freeform Lens

Telephoto Camera

Megapixels: 8
Pixel Size: 1.0µm
OIS: Yes
Aperture: ƒ/2,4

Monochrome Camera

Megapixels: 2

Flash

Dual LED Flash

Autofocus

Multi Autofocus ( All pixel omni-directional PDAF+LAF+CAF)

Video

8K video at 30fps
4K video at 30/60/120 fps
1080p video at 30/60 fps
Super Slow Motion: 1080p video at 240 fps, 720p video at 480 fps
Time-Lapse: 1080p at 30fps, 4k at 30fps
Video Editor

Features

Nightscape, Super Macro, UltraShot HDR, Smart Scene Recognition, Portrait mode, Pro mode, Panorama, Tilt-shift mode, Focus Peaking, Cat/Dog Face Focus, Raw file, Filters, Super Stable, Video Nightscape, Video HDR, Video Portrait, Focus Tracking, Timelapse, Hyperlapse

Front Camera

Sensor: Sony IMX471

Megapixels: 16

Pixel Size: 1.0 µm

EIS: Yes

Autofocus: Fixed Focus

Aperture: ƒ/2,4

Video

1080p video at 30fps
Time-Lapse

Features

Face Unlock, HDR, Screen Flash, Face Retouching

Connectivity
LTE/LTE-A

4×4 MIMO, Supports up to DL Cat 20/UL Cat 18( 2Gbps /200Mbps), depending on carrier support

Band

GSM：B2, 3, 5, 8
WCDMA：B1, 2, 4, 5, 8, 9, 19
LTE-FDD：B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 66, 71
LTE-TDD：B38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 48
5G NSA：N1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 25, 28, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78
5G SA：N1, 2, 3, 7, 25, 28, 41, 66, 71, 78

5G mmW NSA: n258, 260, 261

MIMO：LTE: B1, 2, 4, 7, 25, 38, 66, 41, 48; 5G-NSA: N1, 2, 7, 25, 38, 41, 66, 77, 78 ; 5G-SA:N1, 2, 7, 25, 66, 41, 78

Wi-Fi

2×2 MIMO, Support 2.4G/5G, Support WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.2, support aptX & aptX HD & LDAC & AAC

NFC

NFC enabled

Positioning

GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band), GLONASS, Galileo (E1+E5a Dual Band),Beidou, A-GPS

Sensors

In-display Fingerprint Sensor
Accelerometer
Electronic Compass
Gyroscope
Ambient Light Sensor
Proximity Sensor
Sensor Core
Flick-detect Sensor
Front RGB sensor, Barometer

Ports
USB 3.1 GEN1
Type-C
Support standard Type-C earphone
Dual nano-SIM slot
Buttons
Gestures and on-screen navigation support
Alert Slider
Audio
Dual Stereo Speakers
Noise cancellation support
Dolby Atmos®
Multimedia
Audio Supported Formats

Playback: MP3, AAC, AAC+, WMA, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, FLAC, APE, OGG, MID, M4A, IMY, AC3, EAC3, EAC3-JOC, AC4
Recording: WAV, AAC, AMR

Video Supported Formats

Playback: MKV, MOV, MP4, H.265(HEVC), AVI, WMV, TS, 3GP, FLV, WEBM
Recording: MP4

Image Supported Formats

Playback: JPEG, PNG, BMP, GIF, WEB, HEIF, HEIC, DNG
Output: JPEG, DNG

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra ($1,199.99)

Dimensions: 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm

Weight: 227g

6.8″ edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display (3200×1440) 515 ppi HDR10+ certified 120Hz refresh rate

40MP Selfie Camera PDAF Pixel size: 0.7μm (10MP 1.4μm) FOV: 80˚F.No (aperture): F2.2
12MP Ultra Wide Camera
Super Speed Dual Pixel AF
Pixel size: 1.4μm
FOV: 120˚
F.No (aperture): F2.2
108MP Wide-angle Camera
PDAF, OIS
Pixel size: 0.8μm (12MP 2.4μm)
FOV: 83˚
F.No (aperture): F1.8
1/1.33″ image sensor size
10MP Telephoto Camera
Dual Pixel AF
Pixel size: 1.22μm
FOV: 35˚
F.No (aperture): F2.4
10MP Telephoto Camera
Dual Pixel AF
Pixel size: 1.22μm
FOV: 10˚
F.No (aperture): F4.9
Space Zoom
Dual Optical Zoom 3x, 10x
Super Resolution Zoom up to 100x

OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)

Laser AF

5G Non-Standalone (NSA), Standalone (SA), Sub6 / mmWave

Enhanced 4×4 MIMO, Up to 7CA, LTE Cat.20Up to 2.0Gbps

Download / Up to 200Mbps Upload

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz+6GHz, HE160, MIMO, 1024-QAM Up to 2.4Gbps Download / Up to 2.4Gbps Upload

Bluetooth® v 5.2, USB type-C, NFC,Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou)

 




SHARE
Previous articleHaiti: Belize National Team Briefly Held At Gunpoint
Sean Farlow
Sean Farlow
University graduate with a bachelor's degree in business administration. Big fan of sports teams from South FL.

LEAVE A REPLY