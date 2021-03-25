OnePlus 9 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra – Quick Specs Comparison

The world of smartphones has plenty of options at the moment. But some of the latest are the OnePlus 9 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. These two phones are far from the budget category but they offer the best in tech. Here we have a quick specs comparison between the two top variants of the OnePlus 9 and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:

OnePlus 9 Pro ($1,069)

Size: 6.7 inches (Measured diagonally from corner to corner.)

Resolution: 3216 X 1440 pixels 525 ppi

Aspect Ratio: 20.1:9

Type: 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED with LTPO

Support sRGB, Display P3, 10-bit Color Depth

Cover Glass: Corning® Gorilla® Glass Features Hyper Touch

Reading Mode

Night Mode

Vibrant Color Effect Pro

Motion Graphics Smoothing

Ultra-high Video Resolution

Adaptive Display

Performance Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android™ 11

CPU: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™888

5G Chipset: X60

GPU: Adreno 660

RAM: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5

Storage: 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 2-LANE

Battery: 4,500 mAh (2S1P 2,250 mAh, non-removable)

Warp Charge 65T (10V/6.5A)

50W Wireless Charging

Camera Main Camera Sensor: Sony IMX789

Sensor Size: 1/1.43″

Megapixels: 48

Pixel Size: 1.12µm

OIS: Yes

Lens Quantity: 7P

Focal Length: 23mm equivalent

Aperture: ƒ/1,8 Ultra-Wide Camera Sensor: Sony IMX766

Sensor Size: 1/1.56″

Megapixels: 50

Lens Quantity: 7P

Focal Length: 14mm equivalent

Aperture: ƒ/2,2

Lens: Freeform Lens Telephoto Camera Megapixels: 8

Pixel Size: 1.0µm

OIS: Yes

Aperture: ƒ/2,4 Monochrome Camera Megapixels: 2 Flash Dual LED Flash Autofocus Multi Autofocus ( All pixel omni-directional PDAF+LAF+CAF) Video 8K video at 30fps

4K video at 30/60/120 fps

1080p video at 30/60 fps

Super Slow Motion: 1080p video at 240 fps, 720p video at 480 fps

Time-Lapse: 1080p at 30fps, 4k at 30fps

Video Editor Features Nightscape, Super Macro, UltraShot HDR, Smart Scene Recognition, Portrait mode, Pro mode, Panorama, Tilt-shift mode, Focus Peaking, Cat/Dog Face Focus, Raw file, Filters, Super Stable, Video Nightscape, Video HDR, Video Portrait, Focus Tracking, Timelapse, Hyperlapse Front Camera Sensor: Sony IMX471 Megapixels: 16 Pixel Size: 1.0 µm EIS: Yes Autofocus: Fixed Focus Aperture: ƒ/2,4 Video 1080p video at 30fps

Time-Lapse Features Face Unlock, HDR, Screen Flash, Face Retouching

Connectivity LTE/LTE-A 4×4 MIMO, Supports up to DL Cat 20/UL Cat 18( 2Gbps /200Mbps), depending on carrier support Band GSM：B2, 3, 5, 8

WCDMA：B1, 2, 4, 5, 8, 9, 19

LTE-FDD：B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 66, 71

LTE-TDD：B38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 48

5G NSA：N1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 25, 28, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78

5G SA：N1, 2, 3, 7, 25, 28, 41, 66, 71, 78 5G mmW NSA: n258, 260, 261 MIMO：LTE: B1, 2, 4, 7, 25, 38, 66, 41, 48; 5G-NSA: N1, 2, 7, 25, 38, 41, 66, 77, 78 ; 5G-SA:N1, 2, 7, 25, 66, 41, 78 Wi-Fi 2×2 MIMO, Support 2.4G/5G, Support WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2, support aptX & aptX HD & LDAC & AAC NFC NFC enabled Positioning GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band), GLONASS, Galileo (E1+E5a Dual Band),Beidou, A-GPS Sensors In-display Fingerprint Sensor

Accelerometer

Electronic Compass

Gyroscope

Ambient Light Sensor

Proximity Sensor

Sensor Core

Flick-detect Sensor

Front RGB sensor, Barometer Ports USB 3.1 GEN1

Type-C

Support standard Type-C earphone

Dual nano-SIM slot Buttons Gestures and on-screen navigation support

Alert Slider Audio Dual Stereo Speakers

Noise cancellation support

Dolby Atmos® Multimedia Audio Supported Formats Playback: MP3, AAC, AAC+, WMA, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, FLAC, APE, OGG, MID, M4A, IMY, AC3, EAC3, EAC3-JOC, AC4

Recording: WAV, AAC, AMR Video Supported Formats Playback: MKV, MOV, MP4, H.265(HEVC), AVI, WMV, TS, 3GP, FLV, WEBM

Recording: MP4 Image Supported Formats Playback: JPEG, PNG, BMP, GIF, WEB, HEIF, HEIC, DNG

Output: JPEG, DNG Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra ($1,199.99) Dimensions: 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm Weight: 227g 6.8″ edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display (3200×1440) 515 ppi HDR10+ certified 120Hz refresh rate 40MP Selfie Camera PDAF Pixel size: 0.7μm (10MP 1.4μm) FOV: 80˚F.No (aperture): F2.2 12MP Ultra Wide Camera Super Speed Dual Pixel AF Pixel size: 1.4μm FOV: 120˚ F.No (aperture): F2.2 108MP Wide-angle Camera PDAF, OIS Pixel size: 0.8μm (12MP 2.4μm) FOV: 83˚ F.No (aperture): F1.8 1/1.33″ image sensor size 10MP Telephoto Camera Dual Pixel AF Pixel size: 1.22μm FOV: 35˚ F.No (aperture): F2.4 10MP Telephoto Camera Dual Pixel AF Pixel size: 1.22μm FOV: 10˚ F.No (aperture): F4.9 Space Zoom Dual Optical Zoom 3x, 10x Super Resolution Zoom up to 100x OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) Laser AF 5G Non-Standalone (NSA), Standalone (SA), Sub6 / mmWave Enhanced 4×4 MIMO, Up to 7CA, LTE Cat.20Up to 2.0Gbps Download / Up to 200Mbps Upload Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz+6GHz, HE160, MIMO, 1024-QAM Up to 2.4Gbps Download / Up to 2.4Gbps Upload Bluetooth® v 5.2, USB type-C, NFC,Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou)



