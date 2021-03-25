OnePlus 9 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra – Quick Specs Comparison

The world of smartphones has plenty of options at the moment. But some of the latest are the OnePlus 9 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. These two phones are far from the budget category but they offer the best in tech. Here we have a quick specs comparison between the two top variants of the OnePlus 9 and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:
OnePlus 9 Pro ($1,069)
Size: 6.7 inches (Measured diagonally from corner to corner.)
Resolution: 3216 X 1440 pixels 525 ppi
Aspect Ratio: 20.1:9
Type: 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED with LTPO
Support sRGB, Display P3, 10-bit Color Depth
Cover Glass: Corning® Gorilla® Glass
Features
Hyper Touch
Reading Mode
Night Mode
Vibrant Color Effect Pro
Motion Graphics Smoothing
Ultra-high Video Resolution
Adaptive Display
Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android™ 11
CPU: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™888
5G Chipset: X60
GPU: Adreno 660
RAM: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5
Storage: 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 2-LANE
Battery: 4,500 mAh (2S1P 2,250 mAh, non-removable)
Warp Charge 65T (10V/6.5A)
50W Wireless Charging
Main Camera
Sensor: Sony IMX789
Sensor Size: 1/1.43″
Megapixels: 48
Pixel Size: 1.12µm
OIS: Yes
Lens Quantity: 7P
Focal Length: 23mm equivalent
Aperture: ƒ/1,8
Ultra-Wide Camera
Sensor: Sony IMX766
Sensor Size: 1/1.56″
Megapixels: 50
Lens Quantity: 7P
Focal Length: 14mm equivalent
Aperture: ƒ/2,2
Lens: Freeform Lens
Telephoto Camera
Megapixels: 8
Pixel Size: 1.0µm
OIS: Yes
Aperture: ƒ/2,4
Monochrome Camera
Megapixels: 2
Flash
Dual LED Flash
Autofocus
Multi Autofocus ( All pixel omni-directional PDAF+LAF+CAF)
Video
8K video at 30fps
4K video at 30/60/120 fps
1080p video at 30/60 fps
Super Slow Motion: 1080p video at 240 fps, 720p video at 480 fps
Time-Lapse: 1080p at 30fps, 4k at 30fps
Video Editor
Features
Nightscape, Super Macro, UltraShot HDR, Smart Scene Recognition, Portrait mode, Pro mode, Panorama, Tilt-shift mode, Focus Peaking, Cat/Dog Face Focus, Raw file, Filters, Super Stable, Video Nightscape, Video HDR, Video Portrait, Focus Tracking, Timelapse, Hyperlapse
Front Camera
Sensor: Sony IMX471
Megapixels: 16
Pixel Size: 1.0 µm
EIS: Yes
Autofocus: Fixed Focus
Aperture: ƒ/2,4
Video
1080p video at 30fps
Time-Lapse
Features
Face Unlock, HDR, Screen Flash, Face Retouching
LTE/LTE-A
4×4 MIMO, Supports up to DL Cat 20/UL Cat 18( 2Gbps /200Mbps), depending on carrier support
Band
GSM：B2, 3, 5, 8
WCDMA：B1, 2, 4, 5, 8, 9, 19
LTE-FDD：B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 66, 71
LTE-TDD：B38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 48
5G NSA：N1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 25, 28, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78
5G SA：N1, 2, 3, 7, 25, 28, 41, 66, 71, 78
5G mmW NSA: n258, 260, 261
MIMO：LTE: B1, 2, 4, 7, 25, 38, 66, 41, 48; 5G-NSA: N1, 2, 7, 25, 38, 41, 66, 77, 78 ; 5G-SA:N1, 2, 7, 25, 66, 41, 78
Wi-Fi
2×2 MIMO, Support 2.4G/5G, Support WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.2, support aptX & aptX HD & LDAC & AAC
NFC
NFC enabled
Positioning
GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band), GLONASS, Galileo (E1+E5a Dual Band),Beidou, A-GPS
In-display Fingerprint Sensor
Accelerometer
Electronic Compass
Gyroscope
Ambient Light Sensor
Proximity Sensor
Sensor Core
Flick-detect Sensor
Front RGB sensor, Barometer
Type-C
Support standard Type-C earphone
Dual nano-SIM slot
Alert Slider
Noise cancellation support
Dolby Atmos®
Audio Supported Formats
Playback: MP3, AAC, AAC+, WMA, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, FLAC, APE, OGG, MID, M4A, IMY, AC3, EAC3, EAC3-JOC, AC4
Recording: WAV, AAC, AMR
Video Supported Formats
Playback: MKV, MOV, MP4, H.265(HEVC), AVI, WMV, TS, 3GP, FLV, WEBM
Recording: MP4
Image Supported Formats
Playback: JPEG, PNG, BMP, GIF, WEB, HEIF, HEIC, DNG
Output: JPEG, DNG
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra ($1,199.99)
Dimensions: 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm
Weight: 227g
6.8″ edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display (3200×1440) 515 ppi HDR10+ certified 120Hz refresh rate
- 12MP Ultra Wide Camera
- Super Speed Dual Pixel AF
- Pixel size: 1.4μm
- FOV: 120˚
- F.No (aperture): F2.2
- 108MP Wide-angle Camera
- PDAF, OIS
- Pixel size: 0.8μm (12MP 2.4μm)
- FOV: 83˚
- F.No (aperture): F1.8
- 1/1.33″ image sensor size
- 10MP Telephoto Camera
- Dual Pixel AF
- Pixel size: 1.22μm
- FOV: 35˚
- F.No (aperture): F2.4
- 10MP Telephoto Camera
- Dual Pixel AF
- Pixel size: 1.22μm
- FOV: 10˚
- F.No (aperture): F4.9
- Space Zoom
- Dual Optical Zoom 3x, 10x
- Super Resolution Zoom up to 100x
OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)
Laser AF
5G Non-Standalone (NSA), Standalone (SA), Sub6 / mmWave
Enhanced 4×4 MIMO, Up to 7CA, LTE Cat.20Up to 2.0Gbps
Download / Up to 200Mbps Upload
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz+6GHz, HE160, MIMO, 1024-QAM Up to 2.4Gbps Download / Up to 2.4Gbps Upload
Bluetooth® v 5.2, USB type-C, NFC,Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou)