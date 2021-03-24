OnePlus 9 vs. OnePlus 9 Pro – Quick Specs Comparison

Sean Farlow
-

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are the latest from the popular brand. The two smartphones offer some of the latest in tech but there are a few differences between them. Here is a quick specs comparison (specs from OnePlus):

OnePlus 9

Dimensions
Height: 160 mm
Width: 74.2 mm
Thickness: 8.7 mm
Weight: 192g
Display
Parameters

Size: 6.55 inches (Measured diagonally from corner to corner.)
Resolution: 2400 x 1080 pixels 402 ppi
Aspect Ratio: 20:9
Type: 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED
Support sRGB, Display P3
Cover Glass: Corning® Gorilla® Glass

Features

Reading Mode
Night Mode
Vibrant Color Effect
Ultra-high Video Resolution

Performance

Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android™ 11
CPU: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888
5G Chipset: X60
GPU: Adreno 660
RAM: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5
Storage: 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 2-LANE
Battery: 4,500 mAh (2S1P 2,250 mAh, non-removable)
Warp Charge 65T (10V/6.5A)
15W Wireless Charging


Camera
Main Camera

Sensor: Sony IMX689
Sensor Size: 1/1.43″
Megapixels: 48
Pixel Size: 1.12µm
Lens Quantity: 7P
Focal Length: 23mm equivalent
Aperture: ƒ/1.8

Ultra-Wide Camera

Sensor: Sony IMX766
Sensor Size: 1/1.56″
Megapixels: 50
Lens Quantity: 7P
Focal Length: 14mm equivalent
Aperture: ƒ/2.2
Lens: Freeform Lens

Monochrome Camera

Megapixels: 2

Flash

Dual LED Flash

Autofocus

Multi Autofocus (All pixel omni-directional PDAF+CAF)

Video

8K video at 30fps
4K video at 30/60 fps
1080p video at 30/60 fps
Super Slow Motion: 1080p video at 240 fps, 720p video at 480 fps
Time-Lapse: 1080p at 30fps, 4k at 30fps
Video Editor

Features

Nightscape, Super Macro, UltraShot HDR, Smart Scene Recognition, Portrait mode, Pro mode, Panorama, Tilt-shift mode, Focus Peaking, Cat/Dog Face Focus, Raw file, Filters, Super Stable, Video Nightscape, Video HDR, Video Portrait, Focus Tracking, Timelapse, Hyperlapse

Front Camera

Sensor: Sony IMX471
Megapixels: 16
Pixel Size: 1.0 µm
EIS: Yes
Autofocus: Fixed Focus
Aperture: ƒ/2.4

Video

1080p video at 30fps
Time-Lapse

Features

Face Unlock, HDR, Screen Flash, Face Retouching

Connectivity
LTE/LTE-A

4×4 MIMO, Supports up to DL Cat 20/UL Cat 18( 2 Gbps /200Mbps), depending on carrier support

Band

GSM：B2, 3, 5, 8
WCDMA：B1, 2, 4, 5, 8, 9, 19

CDMA: BC0, BC1, BC10

LTE-FDD：B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 66, 71
LTE-TDD：B38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 48
5G NSA：N1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 25, 28, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78
5G SA：N1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 25, 28, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78
MIMO：LTE: B1, 2, 4, 7, 25, 38, 66, 41, 48; NR: N1, 2, 7, 25, 38, 41, 48, 66, 77, 78

Wi-Fi

2×2 MIMO, Support 2.4G/5G, Support WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.2, support aptX & aptX HD & LDAC & AAC

NFC

NFC enabled

Positioning

GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band), GLONASS, Galileo (E1+E5a Dual Band), Beidou, A-GPS

Sensors

In-display Fingerprint Sensor
Accelerometer
Electronic Compass
Gyroscope
Ambient Light Sensor
Proximity Sensor
Sensor Core
Flick-detect Sensor, Front RGB sensor, Barometer

Ports

USB 3.1 GEN1
Type-C
Support standard Type-C earphone
Single nano-SIM slot

Buttons
Gestures and on-screen navigation support
Alert Slider
Audio
Dual Stereo Speakers
Noise cancellation support
Dolby Atmos®
Multimedia
Audio Supported Formats

Playback: MP3, AAC, AAC+, WMA, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, FLAC, APE, OGG, MID, M4A, IMY, AC3, EAC3, EAC3-JOC, AC4
Recording: WAV, AAC, AMR

Video Supported Formats

Playback: MKV, MOV, MP4, H.265(HEVC), AVI, WMV, TS, 3GP, FLV, WEBM
Recording: MP4

Image Supported Formats

Playback: JPEG, PNG, BMP, GIF, WEB, HEIF, HEIC, DNG
Output: JPEG, DNG

OnePlus 9 Pro
Dimensions
Height: 163.2 mm
Width: 73.6 mm
Thickness: 8.7 mm
Weight: 197g
Display
Parameters

Size: 6.7 inches (Measured diagonally from corner to corner.)
Resolution: 3216 X 1440 pixels 525 ppi
Aspect Ratio: 20.1:9
Type: 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED with LTPO
Support sRGB, Display P3, 10-bit Color Depth
Cover Glass: Corning® Gorilla® Glass

Features

Hyper Touch
Reading Mode
Night Mode
Vibrant Color Effect Pro
Motion Graphics Smoothing
Ultra-high Video Resolution
Adaptive Display

Performance

Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android™ 11
CPU: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™888
5G Chipset: X60
GPU: Adreno 660
RAM: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5
Storage: 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 2-LANE
Battery: 4,500 mAh (2S1P 2,250 mAh, non-removable)
Warp Charge 65T (10V/6.5A)
50W Wireless Charging

Camera
Main Camera

Sensor: Sony IMX789
Sensor Size: 1/1.43″
Megapixels: 48
Pixel Size: 1.12µm
OIS: Yes
Lens Quantity: 7P
Focal Length: 23mm equivalent
Aperture: ƒ/1,8

Ultra-Wide Camera

Sensor: Sony IMX766
Sensor Size: 1/1.56″
Megapixels: 50
Lens Quantity: 7P
Focal Length: 14mm equivalent
Aperture: ƒ/2,2
Lens: Freeform Lens

Telephoto Camera

Megapixels: 8
Pixel Size: 1.0µm
OIS: Yes
Aperture: ƒ/2,4

Monochrome Camera

Megapixels: 2

Flash

Dual LED Flash

Autofocus

Multi Autofocus ( All pixel omni-directional PDAF+LAF+CAF)

Video

8K video at 30fps
4K video at 30/60/120 fps
1080p video at 30/60 fps
Super Slow Motion: 1080p video at 240 fps, 720p video at 480 fps
Time-Lapse: 1080p at 30fps, 4k at 30fps
Video Editor

Features

Nightscape, Super Macro, UltraShot HDR, Smart Scene Recognition, Portrait mode, Pro mode, Panorama, Tilt-shift mode, Focus Peaking, Cat/Dog Face Focus, Raw file, Filters, Super Stable, Video Nightscape, Video HDR, Video Portrait, Focus Tracking, Timelapse, Hyperlapse

Front Camera

Sensor: Sony IMX471

Megapixels: 16

Pixel Size: 1.0 µm

EIS: Yes

Autofocus: Fixed Focus

Aperture: ƒ/2,4

Video

1080p video at 30fps
Time-Lapse

Features

Face Unlock, HDR, Screen Flash, Face Retouching

Connectivity
LTE/LTE-A

4×4 MIMO, Supports up to DL Cat 20/UL Cat 18( 2Gbps /200Mbps), depending on carrier support

Band

GSM：B2, 3, 5, 8
WCDMA：B1, 2, 4, 5, 8, 9, 19
LTE-FDD：B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 66, 71
LTE-TDD：B38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 48
5G NSA：N1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 25, 28, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78
5G SA：N1, 2, 3, 7, 25, 28, 41, 66, 71, 78

5G mmW NSA: n258, 260, 261

MIMO：LTE: B1, 2, 4, 7, 25, 38, 66, 41, 48; 5G-NSA: N1, 2, 7, 25, 38, 41, 66, 77, 78 ; 5G-SA:N1, 2, 7, 25, 66, 41, 78

Wi-Fi

2×2 MIMO, Support 2.4G/5G, Support WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.2, support aptX & aptX HD & LDAC & AAC

NFC

NFC enabled

Positioning

GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band), GLONASS, Galileo (E1+E5a Dual Band),Beidou, A-GPS

Sensors

In-display Fingerprint Sensor
Accelerometer
Electronic Compass
Gyroscope
Ambient Light Sensor
Proximity Sensor
Sensor Core
Flick-detect Sensor
Front RGB sensor, Barometer

Ports
USB 3.1 GEN1
Type-C
Support standard Type-C earphone
Dual nano-SIM slot
Buttons
Gestures and on-screen navigation support
Alert Slider
Audio
Dual Stereo Speakers
Noise cancellation support
Dolby Atmos®
Multimedia
Audio Supported Formats

Playback: MP3, AAC, AAC+, WMA, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, FLAC, APE, OGG, MID, M4A, IMY, AC3, EAC3, EAC3-JOC, AC4
Recording: WAV, AAC, AMR

Video Supported Formats

Playback: MKV, MOV, MP4, H.265(HEVC), AVI, WMV, TS, 3GP, FLV, WEBM
Recording: MP4

Image Supported Formats

Playback: JPEG, PNG, BMP, GIF, WEB, HEIF, HEIC, DNG
Output: JPEG, DNG

Prices, Color Options, and More

The OnePlus 9 Pro, the more powerful version of the two, has a price of $1,069 on the official website. There are two color options with this version, Pine Green and Morning Mist.

The price of the OnePlus 9 is much lower at $729. The device offers two color options, Astral Black and Winter Mist.

Both devices were recently announced and are already being mentioned as some of the best alternatives to the more expensive Android phones out there.

What do you think about the new phones? Have you purchased any OnePlus phones in the past? Let us know in the comments.

 




