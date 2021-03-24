OnePlus 9 vs. OnePlus 9 Pro – Quick Specs Comparison

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are the latest from the popular brand. The two smartphones offer some of the latest in tech but there are a few differences between them. Here is a quick specs comparison (specs from OnePlus):
OnePlus 9
Width: 74.2 mm
Thickness: 8.7 mm
Weight: 192g
Parameters
Size: 6.55 inches (Measured diagonally from corner to corner.)
Resolution: 2400 x 1080 pixels 402 ppi
Aspect Ratio: 20:9
Type: 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED
Support sRGB, Display P3
Cover Glass: Corning® Gorilla® Glass
Features
Reading Mode
Night Mode
Vibrant Color Effect
Ultra-high Video Resolution
Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android™ 11
CPU: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888
5G Chipset: X60
GPU: Adreno 660
RAM: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5
Storage: 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 2-LANE
Battery: 4,500 mAh (2S1P 2,250 mAh, non-removable)
Warp Charge 65T (10V/6.5A)
15W Wireless Charging
Main Camera
Sensor: Sony IMX689
Sensor Size: 1/1.43″
Megapixels: 48
Pixel Size: 1.12µm
Lens Quantity: 7P
Focal Length: 23mm equivalent
Aperture: ƒ/1.8
Ultra-Wide Camera
Sensor: Sony IMX766
Sensor Size: 1/1.56″
Megapixels: 50
Lens Quantity: 7P
Focal Length: 14mm equivalent
Aperture: ƒ/2.2
Lens: Freeform Lens
Monochrome Camera
Megapixels: 2
Flash
Dual LED Flash
Autofocus
Multi Autofocus (All pixel omni-directional PDAF+CAF)
Video
8K video at 30fps
4K video at 30/60 fps
1080p video at 30/60 fps
Super Slow Motion: 1080p video at 240 fps, 720p video at 480 fps
Time-Lapse: 1080p at 30fps, 4k at 30fps
Video Editor
Features
Nightscape, Super Macro, UltraShot HDR, Smart Scene Recognition, Portrait mode, Pro mode, Panorama, Tilt-shift mode, Focus Peaking, Cat/Dog Face Focus, Raw file, Filters, Super Stable, Video Nightscape, Video HDR, Video Portrait, Focus Tracking, Timelapse, Hyperlapse
Front Camera
Sensor: Sony IMX471
Megapixels: 16
Pixel Size: 1.0 µm
EIS: Yes
Autofocus: Fixed Focus
Aperture: ƒ/2.4
Video
1080p video at 30fps
Time-Lapse
Features
Face Unlock, HDR, Screen Flash, Face Retouching
LTE/LTE-A
4×4 MIMO, Supports up to DL Cat 20/UL Cat 18( 2 Gbps /200Mbps), depending on carrier support
Band
GSM：B2, 3, 5, 8
WCDMA：B1, 2, 4, 5, 8, 9, 19
CDMA: BC0, BC1, BC10
LTE-FDD：B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 66, 71
LTE-TDD：B38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 48
5G NSA：N1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 25, 28, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78
5G SA：N1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 25, 28, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78
MIMO：LTE: B1, 2, 4, 7, 25, 38, 66, 41, 48; NR: N1, 2, 7, 25, 38, 41, 48, 66, 77, 78
Wi-Fi
2×2 MIMO, Support 2.4G/5G, Support WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.2, support aptX & aptX HD & LDAC & AAC
NFC
NFC enabled
Positioning
GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band), GLONASS, Galileo (E1+E5a Dual Band), Beidou, A-GPS
In-display Fingerprint Sensor
Accelerometer
Electronic Compass
Gyroscope
Ambient Light Sensor
Proximity Sensor
Sensor Core
Flick-detect Sensor, Front RGB sensor, Barometer
USB 3.1 GEN1
Type-C
Support standard Type-C earphone
Single nano-SIM slot
Alert Slider
Noise cancellation support
Dolby Atmos®
Audio Supported Formats
Playback: MP3, AAC, AAC+, WMA, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, FLAC, APE, OGG, MID, M4A, IMY, AC3, EAC3, EAC3-JOC, AC4
Recording: WAV, AAC, AMR
Video Supported Formats
Playback: MKV, MOV, MP4, H.265(HEVC), AVI, WMV, TS, 3GP, FLV, WEBM
Recording: MP4
Image Supported Formats
Playback: JPEG, PNG, BMP, GIF, WEB, HEIF, HEIC, DNG
Output: JPEG, DNG
Width: 73.6 mm
Thickness: 8.7 mm
Weight: 197g
Parameters
Size: 6.7 inches (Measured diagonally from corner to corner.)
Resolution: 3216 X 1440 pixels 525 ppi
Aspect Ratio: 20.1:9
Type: 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED with LTPO
Support sRGB, Display P3, 10-bit Color Depth
Cover Glass: Corning® Gorilla® Glass
Features
Hyper Touch
Reading Mode
Night Mode
Vibrant Color Effect Pro
Motion Graphics Smoothing
Ultra-high Video Resolution
Adaptive Display
Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android™ 11
CPU: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™888
5G Chipset: X60
GPU: Adreno 660
RAM: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5
Storage: 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 2-LANE
Battery: 4,500 mAh (2S1P 2,250 mAh, non-removable)
Warp Charge 65T (10V/6.5A)
50W Wireless Charging
Main Camera
Sensor: Sony IMX789
Sensor Size: 1/1.43″
Megapixels: 48
Pixel Size: 1.12µm
OIS: Yes
Lens Quantity: 7P
Focal Length: 23mm equivalent
Aperture: ƒ/1,8
Ultra-Wide Camera
Sensor: Sony IMX766
Sensor Size: 1/1.56″
Megapixels: 50
Lens Quantity: 7P
Focal Length: 14mm equivalent
Aperture: ƒ/2,2
Lens: Freeform Lens
Telephoto Camera
Megapixels: 8
Pixel Size: 1.0µm
OIS: Yes
Aperture: ƒ/2,4
Monochrome Camera
Megapixels: 2
Flash
Dual LED Flash
Autofocus
Multi Autofocus ( All pixel omni-directional PDAF+LAF+CAF)
Video
8K video at 30fps
4K video at 30/60/120 fps
1080p video at 30/60 fps
Super Slow Motion: 1080p video at 240 fps, 720p video at 480 fps
Time-Lapse: 1080p at 30fps, 4k at 30fps
Video Editor
Features
Nightscape, Super Macro, UltraShot HDR, Smart Scene Recognition, Portrait mode, Pro mode, Panorama, Tilt-shift mode, Focus Peaking, Cat/Dog Face Focus, Raw file, Filters, Super Stable, Video Nightscape, Video HDR, Video Portrait, Focus Tracking, Timelapse, Hyperlapse
Front Camera
Sensor: Sony IMX471
Megapixels: 16
Pixel Size: 1.0 µm
EIS: Yes
Autofocus: Fixed Focus
Aperture: ƒ/2,4
Video
1080p video at 30fps
Time-Lapse
Features
Face Unlock, HDR, Screen Flash, Face Retouching
LTE/LTE-A
4×4 MIMO, Supports up to DL Cat 20/UL Cat 18( 2Gbps /200Mbps), depending on carrier support
Band
GSM：B2, 3, 5, 8
WCDMA：B1, 2, 4, 5, 8, 9, 19
LTE-FDD：B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 66, 71
LTE-TDD：B38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 48
5G NSA：N1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 25, 28, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78
5G SA：N1, 2, 3, 7, 25, 28, 41, 66, 71, 78
5G mmW NSA: n258, 260, 261
MIMO：LTE: B1, 2, 4, 7, 25, 38, 66, 41, 48; 5G-NSA: N1, 2, 7, 25, 38, 41, 66, 77, 78 ; 5G-SA:N1, 2, 7, 25, 66, 41, 78
Wi-Fi
2×2 MIMO, Support 2.4G/5G, Support WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.2, support aptX & aptX HD & LDAC & AAC
NFC
NFC enabled
Positioning
GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band), GLONASS, Galileo (E1+E5a Dual Band),Beidou, A-GPS
In-display Fingerprint Sensor
Accelerometer
Electronic Compass
Gyroscope
Ambient Light Sensor
Proximity Sensor
Sensor Core
Flick-detect Sensor
Front RGB sensor, Barometer
Type-C
Support standard Type-C earphone
Dual nano-SIM slot
Alert Slider
Noise cancellation support
Dolby Atmos®
Audio Supported Formats
Playback: MP3, AAC, AAC+, WMA, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, FLAC, APE, OGG, MID, M4A, IMY, AC3, EAC3, EAC3-JOC, AC4
Recording: WAV, AAC, AMR
Video Supported Formats
Playback: MKV, MOV, MP4, H.265(HEVC), AVI, WMV, TS, 3GP, FLV, WEBM
Recording: MP4
Image Supported Formats
Playback: JPEG, PNG, BMP, GIF, WEB, HEIF, HEIC, DNG
Output: JPEG, DNG
Prices, Color Options, and More
The OnePlus 9 Pro, the more powerful version of the two, has a price of $1,069 on the official website. There are two color options with this version, Pine Green and Morning Mist.
The price of the OnePlus 9 is much lower at $729. The device offers two color options, Astral Black and Winter Mist.
Both devices were recently announced and are already being mentioned as some of the best alternatives to the more expensive Android phones out there.
