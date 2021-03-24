OnePlus 9 vs. OnePlus 9 Pro – Quick Specs Comparison

Prices, Color Options, and More

The OnePlus 9 Pro, the more powerful version of the two, has a price of $1,069 on the official website. There are two color options with this version, Pine Green and Morning Mist.

The price of the OnePlus 9 is much lower at $729. The device offers two color options, Astral Black and Winter Mist.

Both devices were recently announced and are already being mentioned as some of the best alternatives to the more expensive Android phones out there.

What do you think about the new phones? Have you purchased any OnePlus phones in the past? Let us know in the comments.