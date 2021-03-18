Play At Home Has 10 Free Titles Coming Up

Part two of Play At Home has been announced and it is good news for those who love indie titles. Starting March 25, the initiative will bring ten free titles for all PS users around the world. The announcement comes just weeks after PS announced the return of Play At Home, which debuted last year when the pandemic was keeping us all at home. Here is what’s coming later this month (from PlayStation Blog):

Abzu

From the artistic mind behind Journey, Flower, and The Pathless, ABZÛ is a beautiful underwater adventure that evokes the dream of diving. Immerse yourself in a vibrant ocean world full of mystery and bursting with color and life.

Enter the Gungeon

Enter the Gungeon is a gunfight dungeon crawler following a band of misfits seeking to shoot, loot, dodge roll and table-flip their way to personal absolution by reaching the legendary Gungeon’s ultimate treasure: the gun that can kill the past.

Rez Infinite

Prepare yourself for the ultimate version of Rez, a thrilling journey of sights and sounds and shooting action, remastered and upgraded by members of the original development team exclusively for PS4 and (optional) PlayStation VR.

Subnautica

You have crash-landed on an alien ocean world, and the only way to go is down. Subnautica’s oceans range from sun-drenched shallow coral reefs to treacherous deep-sea trenches, lava fields, and bio-luminescent underwater rivers. The water teems with life: Some of it helpful, much of it harmful.

The Witness

The Witness is a single-player game in an open world with dozens of locations to explore and over 500 puzzles. This game respects you as an intelligent player and it treats your time as precious. There’s no filler: each of those puzzles brings its own new idea into the mix. So, this is a game full of ideas.

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Get a whole new perspective on platform games, thanks to PlayStation VR, in this daring rescue operation. Take control of Astro in a massive adventure to rescue his crew, where the PS VR headset puts you right in the thick of the action. Judge every jump with accuracy and be curious – there are lots of secrets to discover in your daring quest.

Moss

Moss is a single-player action-adventure puzzle game and new IP from Polyarc tailor-made for the VR platform. In Moss, players meet Quill, a young mouse with dreams of greatness beyond the confines of her settlement. While exploring the woods, she finds a mysterious Glass Relic and an ancient magic is awakened.

Thumper

Thumper is rhythm violence: classic rhythm-action, blistering speed, and brutal physicality. You are a space beetle. Brave the hellish void and confront a maniacal giant head from the future. Every crushing impact is interwoven with a pounding original soundtrack. To reach synesthetic bliss, you must go through rhythm hell.

Paper Beast

Experience a dreamlike odyssey in virtual reality. Discover a wild ecosystem, born from lost Internet data. Be the first to explore a world inhabited by exotic and surprising creatures, and shape your environment to overcome obstacles and puzzles. Unravel the mysteries of Paper Beast, a game born from the imagination of Eric Chahi (Another World, From Dust).

This amazing selection of PS4 games and PS VR games will be available for free download from March 25 8:00pm PT / March 26 03:00 GMT / 04:00 CET to April 22 8:00pm PT / April 23 04:00 BST / 05:00 CEST.

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition (Coming April 19)

But there’s more to come later this spring. Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition will be available for free download between April 19 8:00pm PT / April 20 04:00 BST / 05:00 CEST and May 14 8:00pm Pacific Time / May 15 04:00 BST / 05:00 CEST.

A nice addition to the indie lineup that’s coming in a few days. Oh and it’s the Complete Edition, which features extra content such as The Frozen Wilds Expansion.

The PS Blog has also announced that it is extending the trial of Funimation in participating countries. The first game of the initiative, Ratchet & Clank (2016), will be available through March 31, 2021 at 8pm PDT / April 1 at 4am BST / 5am CEST, according to the PS Blog.

Have you played these titles? What would you like to see with the initiative? Let us know in the comments.



