PlayStation Store Spring Sale Arrives Today

The PlayStation Store is getting the Spring Sale on Wednesday, March 31. The sale includes a long list of video games, including some recent releases such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Here is the list of games from PlayStation Blog:
First Part of Spring Sale
- 1000 Neverwinter Zen
- 1000 Platinum + Rare Mod
- 11000 Neverwinter Zen
- 112th Seed
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- 170 Platinum
- 2000 Neverwinter Zen
- 2064: Read Only Memories
- 2064: Read Only Memories Theme
- 2100 Platinum + Dual Rare Mods
- 3210 Platinum + Triple Rare Mod
- 370 Platinum
- 500 Neverwinter Zen
- 5300 Neverwinter Zen
- A.O.T. 2
- A.O.T. 2: Deluxe Edition
- A.O.T. 2: Final Battle
- A.O.T. 2: Final Battle – Upgrade Pack
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Season Pass
- Aces of the Luftwaffe: Squadron
- Aces of the Luftwaffe: Squadron – Extended Edition
- Aces of the Luftwaffe: Squadron – Nebelgeschwader
- Aegis Defenders
- Agatha Knife
- Agents of Mayhem
- Albedo: Eyes from Outer Space
- Alekhine’s Gun
- Almost There: The Platformer
- American Ninja Warrior: Challenge
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
- Anime Final Season Costume Set for 16 Playable Characters
- Anodyne
- Anthem – 1050 Shards Pack
- Anthem – 2200 Shards Pack
- Anthem – 4600 Shards Pack
- Anthem – 500 Shards Pack
- Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition
- Apex Legends – Champion Edition
- Arc of Alchemist
- Arizona Sunshine
- Arizona Sunshine – Deluxe Edition
- ARK: Aberration
- ARK: Extinction
- ARK: Genesis Season Pass
- ARK: Scorched Earth
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- ARK: Survival Evolved – Explorer’s Edition
- ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold PS4 & PS5
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate PS4 & PS5
- Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy Digital Deluxe Edition
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy Ultimate Edition
- Atelier Ryza Season Pass ‘Kurken Island Jam-packed Pass’
- Atelier Ryza: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout
- Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack
- BAJA: Edge of Control HD
- Banned Footage Vol.1
- Banned Footage Vol.2
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 1 – Battlepack
- Battlefield 1 – Battlepacks x 10
- Battlefield 1 – Battlepacks X 20
- Battlefield 1 – Battlepacks x 3
- Battlefield 1 – Battlepacks X 40
- Battlefield 1 – Battlepacks X 5
- Battlefield 4: Premium Edition
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition
- Battlewake
- Bear With Me: The Complete Collection
- Bear With Me: The Complete Collection Unlock
- Bear With Me: The Lost Robots
- Beyond: Two Souls
- Big Buck Hunter Arcade
- BioShock: The Collection
- Biped
- Birthdays the Beginning
- Black Desert – 1,000 Pearls
- Black Desert – 10,000 Pearls
- Black Desert – 2,000 Pearls
- Black Desert – 3,000 Pearls
- Black Desert – 6,000 Pearls
- Black Desert – Conqueror Item Pack
- Black Desert – Explorer Item Pack
- Black Desert – Traveler Item Pack
- Black Desert: Conqueror Edition
- Black Desert: Explorer Edition
- Black Desert: Traveler Edition
- Blackguards 2
- Blast ‘Em Bunnies
- Blast ‘Em Bunnies: Super Mega Bundle
- Blaster Master Zero
- Blaster Master Zero 2
- Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Blue Reflection
- Bonds of the Skies
- Book of Demons
- Borderlands 3 PS4 & PS5
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 PS4 & PS5
- Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Bounty Battle
- Bundle of 15 Lunchboxes
- Bundle of 15 Pet Carriers
- Bundle of 40 Lunchboxes
- Bundle of 40 Pet Carriers
- Bundle of 5 Lunchboxes
- Bundle of 5 Mr. Handys
- Bundle of 5 Pet Carriers
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- Bus Simulator
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – Deluxe Edition
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- Case of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux
- Catherine: Full Body
- Catherine: Full Body – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Chicken Assassin: Reloaded
- Chicken Range
- Chimparty
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues
- Code Vein
- Colossus Down
- Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack
- Complete Your ARK Season Pass
- Conan Exiles
- Conan Exiles – Architects of Argos Pack
- Conan Exiles – Blood and Sand Pack
- Conan Exiles – Complete Edition May 2020
- Conan Exiles – Debaucheries of Derketo Pack
- Conan Exiles – Deluxe Edition
- Conan Exiles – Jewel of the West Pack
- Conan Exiles – Riders of Hyboria Pack
- Conan Exiles – Seekers of the Dawn Pack
- Conan Exiles – The Imperial East Pack
- Conan Exiles – The Riddle of Steel
- Conan Exiles – The Savage Frontier Pack
- Conan Exiles – Treasures of Turan Pack
- Conan Exiles – Year 1 DLC Bundle
- Conan Exiles – Year 2 DLC Bundle
- Concrete Genie
- Contraptions
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Cooler of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Crash Dummy
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle
- Crate of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Crimson Keep
- Crystal Ortha
- Dance Collider
- Dark Souls III
- Dark Souls III – Season Pass
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders II – Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders III
- Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition
- Darksiders III – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Darksiders III – Keepers of the Void
- Darksiders III – Season Pass
- Darksiders III – The Crucible
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death
- Dashball
- DayZ
- DayZ Livonia
- Dead Alliance
- Dead Alliance: Full Game Upgrade
- Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition
- Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition
- Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Edition
- Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package
- Deemo -Reborn-
- Deemo -Reborn- Aioi Collection
- Deemo -Reborn- Classic Song Packs Season Pass
- Deemo -Reborn- Cytus Selection Vol.1
- Deemo -Reborn- Cytus Selection Vol.2
- Deemo -Reborn- Egoist Special Selection
- Deemo -Reborn- Eshen Chen Collection Vol.1: Transmission
- Deemo -Reborn- Knight Iris Collection
- Deemo -Reborn- Knight Rosabell Collection
- Deemo -Reborn- M2U X Nicode Collection
- Deemo -Reborn- MILI Collection
- Deemo -Reborn- N.M.S.T. Collection
- Deemo -Reborn- Rayark Selection Vol.1
- Deemo -Reborn- Rayark Selection Vol.2
- Deemo -Reborn- Rayark Selection Vol.3
- Degrees of Separation
- Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure
- Demon Gaze II
- Demon’s Tier+
- Desert Child
- Desert Child – Ultimate Avatar Bundle 2
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light + 1 Season
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Destiny 2: Legendary Edition
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
- Devil May Cry 5
- Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
- Die Young
- DiRT 4
- DIRT 5 PS4 & PS5
- DIRT 5 – Year One Upgrade
- DIRT 5 PS4 & PS5
- DIRT 5 Year One Edition PS4 & PS5
- DiRT Rally
- DiRT Rally 2.0 – Year One Pass
- DiRT Rally 2.0: Game of the Year Edition
- DiRT Rally PlayStation VR Bundle
- Disgaea 1 Complete
- Disgaea 5 Complete Bundle
- Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance
- Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance – Season Pass
- Disintegration
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
- Don’t Starve Mega Pack 2020
- Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition
- Don’t Starve: Console Edition
- DOOM
- DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
- DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Add-On)
- DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Standalone)
- DOOM Slayers Collection
- DOOM VFR
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 Bundle
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra Pass
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super Pass
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Ultra Pack Set
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Ultimate Edition
- Dragon Marked For Death
- Dragon Star Varnir
- Dreams
- Dress-Up Costume Set for 16 Playable Characters
- Drunken Fist
- Dying Light Anniversary Edition
- EA Family Bundle
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
- Eastasiasoft Indie Shmup Bundle
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE ARSENAL EDITION
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE FC BARCELONA EDITION
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE FC BAYERN MÜNCHEN EDITION
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE JUVENTUS EDITION
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE MANCHESTER UNITED EDITION
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE STANDARD EDITION
- Electronauts
- ELEX
- End of Zoe
- Espire 1: VR Operative
- Etherborn
- Euro Fishing
- Extinction
- Extinction – Days of Dolorum Season Pass
- Extinction – Ravenii Rampage
- Extinction: Deluxe Edition
- Extinction: Jackal Invasion
- Extinction: Skybound Sentinel
- F1 2018
- F1 2019
- F1 2019 – Legend Edition: Senna & Prost
- F1 2019 – Legends and Anniversary DLC Content Pack
- F1 2019: Legends DLC Content Pack
- F1 2020
- F1 2020 – Deluxe Schumacher Edition
- F1 2020: Schumacher Edition DLC
- Fade to Silence
- Fairy Tail
- FAIRY TAIL Digital Deluxe
- FAIRY TAIL Season Pass
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout 76
- Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle
- Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition
- Fantasy Friends
- Farming Simulator 19
- Farming Simulator 19 – Alpine Expansion
- Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Edition
- Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Expansion
- Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition
- Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass
- FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS
- Fast Striker
- FIFA 21 Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition
- Fishing Sim World: Bass Pro Shops Edition
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Gigantica Road Lake
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Jezioro Bestii
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Arnold
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Dylan
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Williams
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour + The Catch: Carp & Coarse
- Flockers
- Fortnite – Machinist Mina Pack
- Fortnite – The Last Laugh Bundle
- Frantics
- FUSER
- FUSER VIP Edition
- G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout
- Gal Gunvolt Burst
- Gem Smashers
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Ghost of Tsushima: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Ghostrunner
- God of War – Digital Deluxe Edition
- God of War III Remastered
- Godfall Ascended Edition
- Godfall Digital Deluxe
- Godfall Standard Edition
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Grand Kingdom
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
- Gravel
- GRID: Ultimate Edition
- GRID: Ultimate Edition Upgrade
- Gunlord X
- Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX
- Heart&Slash
- Heavy Rain
- Hidden Agenda
- Hitman 2
- Hitman 2 – Expansion Pass
- Hitman 2 – Gold Edition
- HITMAN 3 – Deluxe Edition
- HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition
- Hitman HD Enhanced Collection
- HoPiKo
- Horizon Shift ’81
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING SEASON PASS
- Immortals Fenyx Rising PS4 & PS5
- Injustice 2
- Invisible, Inc. Console Edition
- Jagged Alliance: Rage!
- JankBrain
- Jeopardy! PlayShow
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- Journey to the Savage Planet: Hot Garbage
- Jump Force
- Jump Force – Character Pass
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Jurassic World Evolution – Jurassic Park Edition
- Just Dance 2021
- Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition
- Kholat
- Kholat Theme
- Killing Floor 2
- Killing Floor: Incursion
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- Knowledge is Power
- Knowledge is Power: Decades
- Konrad’s Kittens
- Konrad’s Kittens – Cat Theme Bundle
- Konrad’s Kittens Bundle
- L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files
- La-Mulana
- La-Mulana 2
- Lapis x Labyrinth
- LEGO DC Super-Villains – Deluxe Edition
- LEGO Marvel Collection
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition
- Let’s Sing 2021 Platinum Edition
- Let’s Sing Country – Platinum Edition
- Let’s Sing Queen
- Lichdom: Battlemage
- Livelock
- Loading Human: Chapter 1
- Lumines Remastered
- Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey
- Madden NFL 21 PS4 & PS5
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Trilogy
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2
- Megalodon Shark Cash Card
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Exodus
- Metro Exodus – Expansion Pass
- Milanoir
- Monster Energy Supercross 3: Special Edition
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 3
- Monster Jam Steel Titans
- Monster Viator
- Moons of Madness
- Morbid: The Seven Acolytes
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2
- Mortal Kombat XL
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion
- MotoGP 20
- Motorbike Racing Bundle
- MudRunner – American Wilds Edition
- Mugsters
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden – Deluxe Edition
- Mutant Year Zero: Seed of Evil
- Mutazione
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
- My Hero One’s Justice 2
- My Hero One’s Justice 2: Deluxe Edition
- My Memory of Us
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road to Boruto
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
- NASCAR Heat 5 – Ultimate Edition
- NBA 2K21 Next Generation
- NBA 2K21 Next Generation Mamba Forever Edition Bundle
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars
- Necrosphere Deluxe
- Need for Speed Heat: Standard Edition
- Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition
- Neverwinter – Uprising Cavalry Pack
- Neverwinter: Epic Headstart Chest
- Neverwinter: Headstart Chest
- Neverwinter: Legendary Headstart Chest
- Neverwinter: Undermountain Preparedness Pack
- NEW SUPER LUCKY’S TALE
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Season Pass
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers
- Ninjin: Clash of Carrots
- No Man’s Sky
- No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5
- OhShape
- OhShape – Electro Party
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – Deluxe Edition
- One Piece: World Seeker – Deluxe Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Onrush – Deluxe Pack
- Onrush – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Onrush – Standard Digital Edition
- Outbreak
- Outbreak: Lost Hope
- Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles
- Override: Mech City Brawl
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Bellona
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Maestro
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Mirai
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Season Pass
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Stardust
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Skin Pack
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition
- Persona 5 Royal – Digital Deluxe Edition
- PGA TOUR 2K21
- Phantom Doctrine
- Planet of the Eyes
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville: Deluxe Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare
- PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Collector’s Edition
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season One Pass
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season Two Pass
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Season Three Pass
- Predator: Hunting Grounds
- Predator: Hunting Grounds – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Project CARS
- Project CARS – Aston Martin Track Expansion
- Project CARS – Audi Ruapuna Park Expansion
- Project CARS – Japanese Car Pack
- Project CARS – Limited Edition Upgrade
- Project CARS – Modified Car Pack
- Project CARS – Old vs New Car Pack
- Project CARS – Racing Icons Car Pack
- Project CARS – Stanceworks Track Expansion
- Project CARS 3
- Project Starship X
- Psychotic’s MechaNika
- Railway Empire – Complete Collection
- Rainbow Moon
- Rainbow Moon – PS4 Upgrade
- Rainbow Skies
- Rainbow Skies + Rainbow Moon Mega RPG Bundle
- Randal’s Monday
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
- Raw Data
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode
- Refrigerator of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete Edition
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 0
- Resident Evil 2
- Resident Evil 2 – All In-game Rewards Unlock
- Resident Evil 2 – Extra DLC Pack
- Resident Evil 3
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil 5
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Season Pass
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- Resident Evil Resistance – RP Booster 10-Pack
- Resident Evil Resistance – RP Booster 3-Pack
- Resident Evil Resistance – RP Booster 50-Pack
- Resident Evil Revelations
- Resident Evil: Revelations 2 – Deluxe Edition
- Riddled Corpses EX
- Ride 2
- Ride 2 Special Edition
- RIOT – Civil Unrest
- Riverbond
- Road Rage
- Robozarro
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
- Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure
- Sakura Wars: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Santa’s Xmas Adventure
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack
- Season Pass
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO
- Seven: Enhanced Edition
- Shakedown: Hawaii
- Shakedown: Hawaii PS4 & PS5
- Shao Kahn
- Sheltered
- Shenmue III: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Sine Mora EX
- Ski Jumping Pro VR
- Skully
- Skyforge: 105000 Argents
- Skyforge: 50000 Argents
- Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bundle
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Elite 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection
- SnowRunner – Premium Edition
- Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition
- Sonic Forces – Digital Standard Edition
- Sonic Mania
- Soulcalibur VI
- Soulcalibur VI – Season Pass
- Special Swimsuit Costume Set for 16 Playable Characters
- Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition
- Sprint Vector
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Upgrade
- Street Fighter V
- Street Fighter V – Champion Edition Upgrade Kit
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection
- Street Outlaws: The List
- Stunt Kite Party
- Sublevel Zero Redux
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition
- Super Kickers League Ultimate
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – Complete Edition
- Symmetry
- Takotan
- Tales of Berseria
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
- Tango Fiesta
- Tekken 7
- Tekken 7 – Season Pass
- Tekken 7 – Season Pass 2
- Tekken 7 – Season Pass 3
- Teratopia
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect
- Thats You!
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Collector’s Edition
- The Count Lucanor
- The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition
- The Crew 2 – Season Pass
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Elder Scrolls Online: 14000 Crowns
- The Elder Scrolls Online: 1500 Crowns
- The Elder Scrolls Online: 21000 Crowns
- The Elder Scrolls Online: 3000 Crowns
- The Elder Scrolls Online: 5500 Crowns
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Collector’s Ed. Upgrade
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Collector’s Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Upgrade
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7
- The Jackbox Party Trilogy 2.0
- The Last of Us Part II
- The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Last of Us: Remastered
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince
- The Lost Morsel
- The Metronomicon – Challenge Pack Season Pass
- The Metronomicon – Slay the Dance Floor – Deluxe
- The Metronomicon – The Soundtrack!
- The Metronomicon – Ultimate Avatar Bundle
- The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
- The Midnight Sanctuary
- The Outer Worlds
- The Park
- The Pedestrian
- The Pillar: Puzzle Escape
- The Sims 4 – City Living
- The Sims 4 – Deluxe Party Edition
- The Sims 4 – Discover University
- The Sims 4 – Get Famous
- The Sims 4 – Get to Work
- The Sims 4 – Get Together
- The Sims 4 – Island Living
- The Sims 4 – Seasons
- The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle
- The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle
- The Sims 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack
- The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu Game Pack
- The Surge
- The Surge 2 – Premium Edition
- The Surge Bundle
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
- The Walking Dead Onslaught: Digital Deluxe
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Cuatro Colinas Game Reserve
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Medved-Taiga
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Parque Fernando
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Saseka Safari Trophy Lodge
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Silver Ridge Peaks
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Trophy Lodge Spring Creek Manor
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Vurhonga Savanna
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Yukon Valley
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Te Awaroa National Park
- Thief Simulator
- Through the Darkest of Times
- Tiny Metal
- Titan Quest
- Tokyo Dark: Remembrance
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition
- Torchlight II
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service – Deluxe Bundle
- Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Train Sim World – BR Class 31
- Train Sim World – BR Class 33
- Train Sim World – BR Class 52
- Train Sim World – Canadian National Oakville Subdivision
- Train Sim World – LIRR M3
- Train Sim World – Long Island Rail Road
- Train Sim World – Ruhr-Sieg Nord
- Train Sim World – West Somerset Railway
- Train Sim World 2020
- Train Sim World 2
- Train Sim World 2: BR Class 31
- Train Sim World 2: BR Class 33
- Train Sim World 2: BR Class 52
- Train Sim World 2: Canadian National Oakville Subdivision: Hamilton – Oakville
- Train Sim World 2: LIRR M3 EMU
- Train Sim World 2: Long Island Rail Road
- Train Sim World 2: Rapid Transit
- Train Sim World 2: Southeastern High Speed: London St Pancras – Faversham
- Train Sim World 2: West Somerset Railway
- Trine 4 – The Nightmare Prince
- Trine: Ultimate Collection
- Troll and I
- Tropico 5 – Complete Collection Upgrade Pack
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition
- Truck of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Twin Mirror
- TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD
- Umbrella Corps
- Umbrella Corps – Deluxe Edition
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Unturned
- Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen
- UTAWARERUMONO: PRELUDE TO THE FALLEN – DLC
- Valentino Rossi The Game
- Valentino Rossi The Game Compact
- Vegas Party
- Verti-Go Home!
- Virginia – Special Edition Bundle
- void TRRLM(); //Void Terrarium
- VR Ping Pong
- VR Ping Pong Pro
- Warface: Breakout
- Warface: Breakout – Ultimate Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus
- Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition
- Whispering Willows – Dynamic Theme
- Whispering Willows – Halloween Dynamic Theme
- Whispering Willows – Ultimate Avatar Bundle
- Whispering Willows (Game and Theme)
- Without Escape
- World of Tanks – Kirovets-1
- World of Tanks – T26E3 Eagle 7
- World of Tanks – T-34-88
- World of Warships: Legends – Power of Independence
- World War Z – Season Pass
- World War Z: GOTY Edition
- Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D
- Wreckfest – Complete Edition
- Wreckfest – Season Pass 2
- Wuppo – Deluxe Edition
- Wuppo – Super Deluxe Edition
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds
- Xenon Racer: Deluxe Edition
- Xenon Valkyrie+
- Xeodrifter
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition PS4 & PS5
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition PS4 & PS5
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS4 & PS5
- Yomawari: Midnight Shadows
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Attachments Bundle
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Digital Deluxe Edition
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Monstrum Troupe Costume Bundle
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – Avatar Pack
- Zero Strain
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War – Season One Pass
- Zombie Army 4: Season Pass Two
- Zombieland: Double Tap – Road Trip
The sale will have two parts, with the second starting on April 14. Speaking of PlayStation, part two of the free Play At Home games is now available. The PS Plus announcement for April is expected to come very soon since the month is about to be over.