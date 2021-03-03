Poco C3 vs. M3 vs. X3 – Specs Comparison, Prices & More

The Poco brand has released a number of smartphones that go from super affordable to affordable. All of them have solid specs but there are some differences, especially between the low priced C3 and X3. Here is everything you should know about these devices (specs from GSMArena and Poco’s official page):

Poco C3 (About $103)

IPS LCD, 400 nits (typ)

6.43 inches, 102.1 cm 2 (~80.3% screen-to-body ratio)

(~80.3% screen-to-body ratio) 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)

Android 10, MIUI 12

32GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM

13 MP, f/2.2, 28mm (wide), 1.0µm, PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1.12µm

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Charging 10W

Poco M3 ($129)

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662

Qualcomm® Kryo™ 260, 11nm manufacturing process

CPU frequency: Octa-core processor, up to 2.0

GHz GPU: Adreno™ 610 GPU

AI: 3rd gen Qualcomm® AI Engine

4GB + 128GB

LPDDR4X + UFS 2.2

4GB + 64GB

LPDDR4X + UFS 2.1

Resolution: 2340×1080 FHD+

19.5:9 aspect ratio, 395ppi

Contrast: 1500:1 (typ)

NTSC 70% (typ)

Supports Color temperature adjustment | Standard mode

| Reading mode 2.0

Supports Sunlight mode

Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 6000mAh (typ) USB-C reversible connector port

Supports 18W fast charging

22.5W fast charger in-box 48MP Main camera

1/2″ sensor size, f/1.79, 6P lens, AF,

0.8μm pixel size, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel

2MP Macro camera

1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4, FF

2MP Depth sensor

1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4

Rear camera photography features

Document mode | Night mode | AI scene detection |

Google Lens | AI Beautify | Portrait mode | Movie

frame | Portrait mode background blur adjustment |

Panorama | Raw mode |

Rear camera video features

Time-lapse | Short video | Slow motion video: 120fps |

1080p 1920×1080 at 30fps

720p 1280×720 at 30fps 8MP Front Camera 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.05

Front camera photography features

Timed selfie | Movie frame | AI Beautify | Filters | Palm

Shutter | AI portrait mode | Panorama selfie

Front camera video features

Time-lapse | AI Beautify | Short video mode Supports 2+1 card slot, nano-SIM + nano-SIM + microSD (up to 512GB)

Supports network bands

4G: LTE-FDD: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28

4G: LTE-TDD: B38/40/41

3G: WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8

2G: GSM: B2/3/5/8

Wireless Network

Supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/5GHz Wi-Fi

Supports Bluetooth 5.0

Supports FM radio

Poco X3 ($269.99)

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 732G, Qualcomm® Kryo™ 470 CPU, 8nm process technology

Octa-core processor, up to 2.3GHz

Adreno™ 618 GPU

4th Generation Qualcomm® AI Engine

Storage: UFS2.1

120Hz refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling rate

Resolution: 2400 x 1080 FHD+

20:9 aspect ratio, 395ppi

Contrast: 1500:1 (typ)

Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5

USB Type-C reversible connector port

33W fast charger in-box

64MP AI Quad Camera

64MP main camera

Sony IMX682, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, 1/1.73“ sensor size, f/1.89

13MP ultra-wide angle camera

119° Bildweitwinkel, f/2.2

2MP macro camera

1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4, FF (4cm)

2MP depth sensor

1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4

LED flash light

4K video recording 30fps

1080p video recording 30fps

720p video recording 30fps

960fps 720P

240fps 720P

120fps 720P/1080P

960fps 720P 240fps 720P 120fps 720P/1080P 20MP AI selfie camera

Up to 256GB expandable storage

Supports dual SIM and dual VoLTE

4G: LTE TDD: B38/40/41 (2535-2655MHz)

3G: WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8

2G: GSM: B2/3/5/8

Supports WiFi 2×2 MIMO

Supports Bluetooth 5.1

Poco C3 vs. M3 vs. X3

The three releases offer different prices, with the C3 being the most affordable of the phones here. The display is one of the big differences between the three devices. The C3 offers just an okay display so if you want something better, the M3 and X3 are the ones that have that.

The most noticeable difference between the three has to be on the camera department. The C3 has a 13MP main camera while the M3 has a 48MP and the X3 has a 64MP. That type of camera for the C3 is okay since the phone has a price that’s barely over $100. It doesn’t really get much better than that for a phone with that kind of price. The M3 does offer major improvements for less than $30 more.

All three do have something in common, a battery of 5,000 mAh or more. In the M3’s case, there is a 6,000 mAh battery, which is quite good for a phone that has a price of $129.



