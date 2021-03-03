Poco C3 vs. M3 vs. X3 – Specs Comparison, Prices & More

The Poco brand has released a number of smartphones that go from super affordable to affordable. All of them have solid specs but there are some differences, especially between the low priced C3 and X3. Here is everything you should know about these devices (specs from GSMArena and Poco’s official page):
Poco C3 (About $103)
- IPS LCD, 400 nits (typ)
- 6.43 inches, 102.1 cm2 (~80.3% screen-to-body ratio)
- 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 32GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM
- 13 MP, f/2.2, 28mm (wide), 1.0µm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
- 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1.12µm
- Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
- Charging 10W
Poco M3 ($129)
- Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662
- Qualcomm® Kryo™ 260, 11nm manufacturing process
CPU frequency: Octa-core processor, up to 2.0
GHz GPU: Adreno™ 610 GPU
AI: 3rd gen Qualcomm® AI Engine
- Storage and RAM
- 4GB + 128GB
- LPDDR4X + UFS 2.2
4GB + 64GB
LPDDR4X + UFS 2.1
- 6.53″ FHD+ Dot Drop displayTÜV Rheinland® Low Blue Light certification
Resolution: 2340×1080 FHD+
19.5:9 aspect ratio, 395ppi
Contrast: 1500:1 (typ)
NTSC 70% (typ)
Supports Color temperature adjustment | Standard mode
| Reading mode 2.0
Supports Sunlight mode
Corning® Gorilla® Glass 36000mAh (typ)USB-C reversible connector port
Supports 18W fast charging
22.5W fast charger in-box48MP Main camera
1/2″ sensor size, f/1.79, 6P lens, AF,
0.8μm pixel size, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel
2MP Macro camera
1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4, FF
2MP Depth sensor
1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4
Rear camera photography features
Document mode | Night mode | AI scene detection |
Google Lens | AI Beautify | Portrait mode | Movie
frame | Portrait mode background blur adjustment |
Panorama | Raw mode |
Rear camera video features
Time-lapse | Short video | Slow motion video: 120fps |
1080p 1920×1080 at 30fps
720p 1280×720 at 30fps8MP Front Camera1.12μm pixel size, f/2.05
Front camera photography features
Timed selfie | Movie frame | AI Beautify | Filters | Palm
Shutter | AI portrait mode | Panorama selfie
Front camera video features
Time-lapse | AI Beautify | Short video modeSupports 2+1 card slot, nano-SIM + nano-SIM + microSD (up to 512GB)
Supports network bands
4G: LTE-FDD: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28
4G: LTE-TDD: B38/40/41
3G: WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8
2G: GSM: B2/3/5/8
Wireless Network
Supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/5GHz Wi-Fi
Supports Bluetooth 5.0
Supports FM radio
Poco X3 ($269.99)
- Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 732G, Qualcomm® Kryo™ 470 CPU, 8nm process technology
Octa-core processor, up to 2.3GHz
Adreno™ 618 GPU
4th Generation Qualcomm® AI Engine
- RAM: 6GB Storage: 64GB / 128GB RAM: LPDDR4X
Storage: UFS2.1
- 6.67″ DotDisplay TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification
120Hz refresh rate
240Hz touch sampling rate
Resolution: 2400 x 1080 FHD+
20:9 aspect ratio, 395ppi
Contrast: 1500:1 (typ)
Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5
- 5160mAh Built-In non-removable lithium ion polymer battery
USB Type-C reversible connector port
- Supports 33W fast charge
- 33W fast charger in-box
- 64MP AI Quad Camera
- 64MP main camera
- Sony IMX682, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, 1/1.73“ sensor size, f/1.89
- 13MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 119° Bildweitwinkel, f/2.2
- 2MP macro camera
- 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4, FF (4cm)
- 2MP depth sensor
- 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4
- LED flash light
- 4K video recording 30fps
1080p video recording 30fps
720p video recording 30fps
- Slow-motion video
960fps 720P
240fps 720P
120fps 720P/1080P
- 20MP AI selfie camera
- Up to 256GB expandable storage
Supports dual SIM and dual VoLTE
- 4G: LTE FDD: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28
4G: LTE TDD: B38/40/41 (2535-2655MHz)
3G: WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8
2G: GSM: B2/3/5/8
- Wireless Network
- Supports WiFi 2×2 MIMO
Supports Bluetooth 5.1
Poco C3 vs. M3 vs. X3
The three releases offer different prices, with the C3 being the most affordable of the phones here. The display is one of the big differences between the three devices. The C3 offers just an okay display so if you want something better, the M3 and X3 are the ones that have that.
The most noticeable difference between the three has to be on the camera department. The C3 has a 13MP main camera while the M3 has a 48MP and the X3 has a 64MP. That type of camera for the C3 is okay since the phone has a price that’s barely over $100. It doesn’t really get much better than that for a phone with that kind of price. The M3 does offer major improvements for less than $30 more.
All three do have something in common, a battery of 5,000 mAh or more. In the M3’s case, there is a 6,000 mAh battery, which is quite good for a phone that has a price of $129.