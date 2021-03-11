Poco X3 Pro – Everything We Know So Far

The Poco brand appears to be getting ready for a Pro launch of its X3 smartphone. The device is actually rumored to be coming in a few weeks and just about everything that it could feature is going around the internet. All the leaks and rumors on the X3 Pro sound promising and here we have all the information.

Poco X3 Pro

Price: The phone has not been officially announced by Poco but rumors say the price will be 250 euros. The low price is not a big surprise here since the Poco brand is known for releasing smartphones at just a few hundred. The 250 euros is rumored to be the starting price, which suggests there could be more variants at higher prices. Notebookcheck has brought up information from a user who expects the device to have a second variant at 300 euros. This version of the Poco X3 Pro would feature 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Launch: The launch of the smartphone is rumored for March 30. This means that it is just a few weeks away from being unveiled by the brand. Some have pointed out that the launch could happen in India first. Last month, a few tech sites predicted that the phone would be launched in the second week of March.

Specs: Snapdragon 860 processor, AMOLED display and a 120 Hz refresh rate, 5,160 mAh battery, four rear cameras, including a primary one of 48MP.

Design: An alleged render of the Poco X3 Pro recently showed a different design on the back. This render shows a phone with a different material on the back. The Poco X3 features a two tone glossy back with the brand’s name in a very large font.

Poco X3

The Poco X3 Pro name suggests that the release will be an upgraded version of the X3. The Poco X3 made a lot of noise when it was released due to its impressive specs and low price.

The Poco X3 features four cameras, including one of 64MP. The device also comes with other features that we would regularly see on much more expensive phones. The X3 was released at a price of $269.99 but it can now be found at a lower price through some online retailers.

Here are the full specs for those interested:

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 732G, Qualcomm® Kryo™ 470 CPU, 8nm process technology

Octa-core processor, up to 2.3GHz

Adreno™ 618 GPU

4th Generation Qualcomm® AI Engine

Octa-core processor, up to 2.3GHz Adreno™ 618 GPU 4th Generation Qualcomm® AI Engine RAM: 6GB Storage: 64GB / 128GB RAM: LPDDR4X

Storage: UFS2.1

Storage: UFS2.1 6.67″ DotDisplay TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification

120Hz refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling rate

Resolution: 2400 x 1080 FHD+

20:9 aspect ratio, 395ppi

Contrast: 1500:1 (typ)

Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5

120Hz refresh rate 240Hz touch sampling rate Resolution: 2400 x 1080 FHD+ 20:9 aspect ratio, 395ppi Contrast: 1500:1 (typ) Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 5160mAh Built-In non-removable lithium ion polymer battery

USB Type-C reversible connector port

USB Type-C reversible connector port Supports 33W fast charge

33W fast charger in-box

64MP AI Quad Camera

64MP main camera

Sony IMX682, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, 1/1.73“ sensor size, f/1.89

13MP ultra-wide angle camera

119° Bildweitwinkel, f/2.2

2MP macro camera

1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4, FF (4cm)

2MP depth sensor

1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4

LED flash light

4K video recording 30fps

1080p video recording 30fps

720p video recording 30fps

1080p video recording 30fps 720p video recording 30fps Slow-motion video

960fps 720P

240fps 720P

120fps 720P/1080P

960fps 720P 240fps 720P 120fps 720P/1080P 20MP AI selfie camera

Up to 256GB expandable storage

Supports dual SIM and dual VoLTE

Supports dual SIM and dual VoLTE 4G: LTE FDD: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28

4G: LTE TDD: B38/40/41 (2535-2655MHz)

3G: WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8

2G: GSM: B2/3/5/8

4G: LTE TDD: B38/40/41 (2535-2655MHz) 3G: WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8 2G: GSM: B2/3/5/8 Wireless Network

Supports WiFi 2×2 MIMO

Supports Bluetooth 5.1

The Poco Brand

The Poco brand has been on fire lately, with releases such as the Poco X3 and Poco M3. Not too long ago, the company was making noise with its Pocophone F1 device. Now, it appears that the company is getting ready for another interesting release.

We’ll keep you updated when there is more information on the Poco X3 Pro.



