Poco X3 Pro – Everything We Know So Far

The Poco brand appears to be getting ready for a Pro launch of its X3 smartphone. The device is actually rumored to be coming in a few weeks and just about everything that it could feature is going around the internet. All the leaks and rumors on the X3 Pro sound promising and here we have all the information.
Poco X3 Pro
Price: The phone has not been officially announced by Poco but rumors say the price will be 250 euros. The low price is not a big surprise here since the Poco brand is known for releasing smartphones at just a few hundred. The 250 euros is rumored to be the starting price, which suggests there could be more variants at higher prices. Notebookcheck has brought up information from a user who expects the device to have a second variant at 300 euros. This version of the Poco X3 Pro would feature 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Launch: The launch of the smartphone is rumored for March 30. This means that it is just a few weeks away from being unveiled by the brand. Some have pointed out that the launch could happen in India first. Last month, a few tech sites predicted that the phone would be launched in the second week of March.
Specs: Snapdragon 860 processor, AMOLED display and a 120 Hz refresh rate, 5,160 mAh battery, four rear cameras, including a primary one of 48MP.
Design: An alleged render of the Poco X3 Pro recently showed a different design on the back. This render shows a phone with a different material on the back. The Poco X3 features a two tone glossy back with the brand’s name in a very large font.
Poco X3
The Poco X3 Pro name suggests that the release will be an upgraded version of the X3. The Poco X3 made a lot of noise when it was released due to its impressive specs and low price.
The Poco X3 features four cameras, including one of 64MP. The device also comes with other features that we would regularly see on much more expensive phones. The X3 was released at a price of $269.99 but it can now be found at a lower price through some online retailers.
Here are the full specs for those interested:
- Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 732G, Qualcomm® Kryo™ 470 CPU, 8nm process technology
Octa-core processor, up to 2.3GHz
Adreno™ 618 GPU
4th Generation Qualcomm® AI Engine
- RAM: 6GB Storage: 64GB / 128GB RAM: LPDDR4X
Storage: UFS2.1
- 6.67″ DotDisplay TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification
120Hz refresh rate
240Hz touch sampling rate
Resolution: 2400 x 1080 FHD+
20:9 aspect ratio, 395ppi
Contrast: 1500:1 (typ)
Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5
- 5160mAh Built-In non-removable lithium ion polymer battery
USB Type-C reversible connector port
- Supports 33W fast charge
- 33W fast charger in-box
- 64MP AI Quad Camera
- 64MP main camera
- Sony IMX682, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, 1/1.73“ sensor size, f/1.89
- 13MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 119° Bildweitwinkel, f/2.2
- 2MP macro camera
- 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4, FF (4cm)
- 2MP depth sensor
- 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4
- LED flash light
- 4K video recording 30fps
1080p video recording 30fps
720p video recording 30fps
- Slow-motion video
960fps 720P
240fps 720P
120fps 720P/1080P
- 20MP AI selfie camera
- Up to 256GB expandable storage
Supports dual SIM and dual VoLTE
- 4G: LTE FDD: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28
4G: LTE TDD: B38/40/41 (2535-2655MHz)
3G: WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8
2G: GSM: B2/3/5/8
- Wireless Network
- Supports WiFi 2×2 MIMO
Supports Bluetooth 5.1
The Poco Brand
The Poco brand has been on fire lately, with releases such as the Poco X3 and Poco M3. Not too long ago, the company was making noise with its Pocophone F1 device. Now, it appears that the company is getting ready for another interesting release.
We’ll keep you updated when there is more information on the Poco X3 Pro.