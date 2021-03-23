Poco X3 Pro – Full Phone Specs

The Poco X3 Pro has been launched and all of its specs are now available on the official site of the brand. Here are the specs from the Poco site:

Storage & RAM 6+128GB/ 8+256GB LPDDR4X+UFS 3.1 *Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed in the device. *Available configurations vary between regions.

Dimensions Height: 165.3mm Width: 76.8mm Thickness: 9.4mm Weight: 215g *Data provided by internal laboratories. Industry measurement methods may vary, and therefore actual results may differ.

Display 6.67” FHD+ DotDisplay 2400×1080, 395ppi Aspect ratio: 20:9 Brightness: 450 nits (typ) 120Hz refresh rate Dynamic Switch: 50Hz/60Hz/90Hz/120Hz 240Hz touch sampling rate. Supports Sunlight mode, Reading mode 3.0 Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6 L1 Widevine.

Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 860 CPU: Qualcomm® Kryo™ 485, 7nm manufacturing process, octa-core CPU, up to 2.96GHz GPU: Qualcomm® Adreno™ 640.

Battery & Charging 5160mAh (typ) high-capacity battery* Middle Middle Tab (MMT) technology USB-C Supports 33W fast charging 33W fast charger in box.

Rear Camera 48MP main camera 1/2″ sensor size 1.6μm large pixel (4-in-1) f/1.79 AF 8MP ultra-wide angle camera FOV 119° f/2.2 2MP macro camera f/2.4 FF (4cm) 2MP depth sensor f/2.4 FF Video & Photography features. Night mode (supports ultra-wide angle) Dual video. Video recording 4K 3840×2160 30fps 1080p, 1920×1080 60fps 1080p, 1920×1080 30fps 720p, 1280×720 30fps.

Front Camera 20MP in-display front camera f/2.2 1.6μm large pixel (4-in-1) Video & Photography features Night mode Dual video.

Security Side fingerprint sensor AI Face Unlock.

NFC Multifunctional NFC * Supports Google Pay * Availability varies between markets. Network & Connectivity

SIM 1 + Hybrid (SIM or MicroSD) Expandable storage up to 1TB* Network bands: 2G: GSM: 850 900 1800 1900MHz 3G: WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8 4G: FDD-LTE: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28 4G: TDD-LTE: B38/40/41 (2535-2655MHz) Wireless Networks Wi-Fi 5 Supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/5GHz Wi-Fi Bluetooth 5.0 Supports 2×2 MIMO.

Navigation & Positioning GPS/A-GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo.

Audio Dual speakers 3.5mm headphone jack Hi-Res Audio certification.

Water & Dust Resistance IP53 splash protection*

Sensors Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Gyroscope | Electronic compass | Vibration motor | IR blaster

Operating System MIUI 12 based on POCO.

The Poco X3 Pro was launched just a few hours ago and recent leaks were right. The upgrade of the Poco X3, released last year, features a similar design. The majority of the improvements are on the inside of the phone. The design is so similar that it is difficult to tell which one is which when they are side by side. The only difference is the color options that are available for each. The X3 Pro offers three: Frost Blue, Phantom Black, and Metal Bronze.

The new version of the X3 also comes at an affordable price. XDA Developers reports that the Pro version is actually cheaper than the X3 NFC at launch. The tech site adds that standard pricing for the device starts at €249 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and €299 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The brand has also announced a 1 free screen replacement in the first six months, which is pretty cool since smartphones today are quite fragile and are easily ruined by a drop or any type of significant impact.

The Poco X3 Pro goes on sale globally on March 24.



