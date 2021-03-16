Poco X3 Pro Renders Show Similar Phone

The Poco X3 Pro will reportedly be launched on March 22 in some parts of the world and March 30 in India. The next device from the Poco brand has been making some noise lately since the Poco X3 was an impressive release. But those hoping for a different design with the Pro variant will likely be a little disappointed with the latest leaks.

Leakster Ishan Agarwal has posted some renders of the device and it is not difficult to tell that the design is mostly the same. Android Authority reports that the leakster claims the Pro version will come in Phantom Black, Metal Bronze, and Frost Blue colorways. The circular camera housing and sensors placed in the shape of an X pretty much suggest that the design will be about the same.

The renders also show a two-tone back as well as the large Poco brand, which is on the Poco X3. A quick comparison between the renders and the X3 would make us think that the brand is simply releasing new colorways for the current phone.

The Poco X3 Pro is expected to have some upgrades over the Poco X3. Here are the rumored specs (info from GSMArena):

6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There will also be a version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone is due to be offered in Metal Bronze, Frost Blue, and Phantom Black, apparently.

The Poco X3 Pro is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (which rumor has it is just a higher-binned version of the 855+ from 2019). It will allegedly have a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 48 MP main sensor (with an ultrawide along for the ride next to macro and depth shooters), a 5,000+ mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and a 120 Hz FHD+ display.

The prices have also been leaked in the last few days. Two of the variants rumored for a release this month have a price between 250 and 300 euros. Poco hasn’t really confirmed how many variants will be available at launch but two have repeatedly appeared in rumors and leaks, which suggests buyers will have multiple options.

The Poco X3 is already available in many parts of the world. Its big brother appears to be making its big launch in a few days. But those interested in a new device should still look at the Poco X3. The phone has solid specs and its price has dropped a little bit over the last few weeks.

The X3 Pro will be a budget smartphone as well but if you’re looking to spend less, then the X3 isn’t a bad option. Here are some of its specs:

6.67″ DotDisplay TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification

120Hz refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling rate

120Hz refresh rate 240Hz touch sampling rate Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 732G, Qualcomm® Kryo™ 470 CPU, 8nm process technology

64MP AI Quad Camera

64MP main camera

Sony IMX682, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, 1/1.73“ sensor size, f/1.89

13MP ultra-wide angle camera

119° Bildweitwinkel, f/2.2

2MP macro camera

1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4, FF (4cm)

2MP depth sensor

1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4

LED flash light

4K video recording 30fps

1080p video recording 30fps

720p video recording 30fps

1080p video recording 30fps 720p video recording 30fps 20MP AI selfie camera

RAM: 6GB Storage: 64GB / 128GB RAM: LPDDR4X



