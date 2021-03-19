PS Lead System Architect Avoids Platinum Trophies That Require Online Matches

Mark Cerny, lead system architect of the PS4 and PS5, had an interview with Game Informer and he had some interesting things to say about his search for trophies. The PlayStation architect revealed that he tends to avoid Platinum trophies that require the user to play online.

He began doing this after a not so good experience with a PS3 classic, Resistance: Fall of Man. The science-fiction first-person shooter video game features an interesting campaign in which the player has to go up against monsters that have taken over part of the world. The campaign is remembered by many players but the game also featured a multiplayer side, which was also quite popular.

In the interview, Cerny says that he was part of Resistance’s design team and ended up spending many hours on the game. He tried the online side of the game and found that things were extremely difficult. This eventually led him to skip Platinum trophies in games with multiplayer.

“The MP folk are just too good!” said Cerny. “I can remember being on the Resistance: Fall of Man design team on PS3 and playing the game for hundreds of hours – I could finish the campaign on the hardest difficulty – and the weekend it came out, I went online and thought I’d show off my skills. Instead, I ended up getting dominated by players who were playing the game for the very first time. So, if the Platinum Trophy needs online, I skip it.”

He also went on to talk about other trophy experiences that are not so fun, including the one for Knack. This is what he said during the interview:

“The time commitment isn’t bad, but the random nature of things makes it just brutal.”

“We fixed that for Knack II.”

Cerny isn’t the only one that skips multiplayer trophies in a PS game. Trophy hunting communities on reddit usually have people that avoid games that require multiple online matches.

Resistance is among the many games that have a good campaign but require hours of online play to get all the trophies. Other classics that do this are The Last of Us, Watch Dogs 2, and most of the Call of Duty releases.

In the case of The Last of Us, many trophy hunters have found that the biggest obstacle is not the many playthroughs but the online matches. The Naughty Dog game is not really remembered for its online but those who have checked it out know that it’s pretty good. Players are required to complete a number of trophies online, including playing and doing different tasks in some maps.

Do you skip Platinum trophies that require online play? What are your favorite Platinum trophies? Let us know in the comments.



