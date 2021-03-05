Respawn Adding Permanent Solo Queue To Apex Legends

Apex Legends is getting a new update on March 9 that will introduce the Nintendo Switch version. But there is more coming for other platforms as well.

It has been revealed that the battle royale game will be introducing a permanent solo queue option. This is big news for players who have been requesting this feature for a long time. Apex Legends currently features just two game modes, three if you count Ranked.

The Duos and Trios mode don’t offer anything besides hitting ready and jumping in a match. Solo players have no option but to choose to play with random teammates when they jump in a match.

Apex Legends, released in Feb. 2019, has never offered a solo option but that will reportedly change in a few days. The battle royale game will have a solo queue option in which players will be able to jump in matches with nobody else.

Solo players are often teamed up with random teammates but some aren’t fans of the idea. The official Apex Legends subreddit often has posts on random teammates who are away from their keyboard or controller or are simply not attempting to help the rest of the team.

For a while now, players have requested for the game to have a solo option. The feature means they will be jumping in matches against full teams of trios or duos. Not the easiest task in the world, especially with the matchmaking that Apex Legends offers. But at least players won’t have to deal with rude or extra aggressive teammates who want to jump in the hottest zones of the map to get a couple of eliminations and back out once they’re down.

Once again, this feature is to avoid being placed in a team when playing solo. This does not mean that Apex Legends will be adding a solos game mode. Solos has been requested by many players on social media and the official Apex subreddit but that doesn’t seem to be coming in the future.

Apex Legends did feature a solos mode back in 2019 with the launch of the Iron Crown Collection Event. The mode, which offered a number of badges for winning and participating, was available for two weeks. Solos has not returned since and comments from the team appear to suggest that they are not really big on the idea.

Apex Legends is one of the few battle royale games that does not offer a solos mode. Other big releases such as Fortnite and PUBG offer that kind of mode. But Apex Legends features characters that have their own abilities and special powers that often work with the help of teammates. A solos mode completely erases that idea, almost forcing players to choose a Legend that can only help them. During the solos mode in 2019, almost everybody seemed to be using Pathfinder, a character that was quite helpful at the time since he has a grapple to escape and a zipline to get to high places.

Apex Legends is currently on Season 8. The battle royale game will be coming to the Switch on March 9.



