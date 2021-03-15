Sony Closing PS4 Communities Through Update

Sony has revealed a bit of shocking news for PS4 users around the world. The gaming giant recently confirmed that PS4 Communities will be removed. The social feature will be removed next month, which means members will have to find other ways to communicate with the players from their favorite games.

Here is the message that Sony reportedly sent to PSN users:

“Thank you for using the Communities feature on your PlayStation®4 console. Beginning in April 2021, this feature will no longer be supported or available on your PS4™ console. However, you will still be able to stay connected and enjoy messaging features and more on your PS4™ console and PlayStation®App.”

The decision to shut down the feature is a bit shocking because communities still have thousands of users. The feature is quite popular for big games such as FIFA 21, Apex Legends, and many others. In the case of Apex Legends, the feature is so popular that the communities have been created over and over again so that more people can join.

Communities have been around for a while and will for sure be missed by some players. The social feature not only provides a way for players to post about the game or make any questions but also find teammates.

Sony did not explain why it was removing the feature from PlayStation. But TweakTown believes that it’s likely that the company will replace the feature with something else.

Communities is not the only thing that’s leaving the PlayStation soon. Just a few days ago, it was revealed that the company would be removing movies and TV shows from the PS Store on August 31, 2021. It has been confirmed that all the TV shows and movies purchased by the users will still be accessible after the option disappears from the PS Store later this year.

Late last year, the company rolled out new store updates with the release of the PS5. At the time, it was revealed that PS3 and PS Vita games would be gone from the web store and app. The games can now only be purchased on those platforms.

Back in the PS3 era, the company also made a shocking removal. The removal involved PS Home, an interesting project in which gamers had a virtual world where they had their own place, games, and other activities. PS Home had a group of people still around when the announcement was made.



