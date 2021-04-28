Amazon Prime Video May 2021 – What’s Coming

Amazon Prime Video has lots of films and series coming up for May. The service is among the many that will update its lineup. Here is everything coming next month (list from Lifehacker):

May 1

Alien: Resurrection (1997)

Alien 3 (1992)

Aliens (1986)

Almost Famous (2000)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Betrayed (1988)

Bound (1996)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

Fascination (2004)

Flight (2012)

Flightplan (2005)

Georgia Rule (2018)

Green Zone (2010)

Gunsight Ridge (1957)

Hidalgo (2004)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Knowing (2009)

Leatherheads (2008)

Nanny Mcphee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

One Fine Day (1996)

Priest (2011)

Reign Of Fire (2002)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil (2002)

Rio (2011)

Sahara (1983)

Scent Of A Woman (1992)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

Shattered (1991)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

The Dalton Girls (1957)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The French Connection (1971)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Ladykillers (2004)

The Men Who Stare At Goats (2009)

The Outsider (1980)

The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Towering Inferno (1974)

Two For The Money (2005)

Unbreakable (2000)

Vantage Point (2008)

May 5

Skyfall (2012)

May 7

The Boy From Medellín—Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Breach (2020)

May 9

Robot & Frank (2012)

May 13

Saint Maud (2020)

May 14

The Underground Railroad—Amazon Original Series: Season 1

May 19

Red Dawn (2012)

Trumbo (2015)

May 21

P!nk: All I Know So Far—Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Solos—Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

May 28

Panic—Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Here’s some of the content that arrived during the month of April:

April 1

A Hologram for the King (2016)

Anna Karenina (2012)

Art of Falling in Love (2019) (UP Faith & Family)

A Simple Plan (1998)

Because I Said So (2007)

Bob Roberts (1992)

Brüno (2009)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Chato’s Land (1972)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cohen and Tate (1989)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)

Gunfighters of Abilene (1959)

Hancock (2008)

Head of State (2003)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Inception (2010)

Johnny English (2003)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Larry Crowne (2011)

League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Lords of Dogtown (2005)

Love in Harmony Valley (2020) (UP Faith & Family)

Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Madea Goes to Jail (2009)

Mad Max (1980)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

Men of Honor (2000)

Milk (2009)

Minority Report (2002)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Motel Hell (1980)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

New in Town (1992)

April 7

Girl From Monaco (2009)

High-Rise (2016)

Pulse (2005)

Ragnarok (2009)

The Answer Man (2009)

The Priest (2009)

Trollhunter (2011)

April 21

Merantau (2010)

Muay Thai Giant (2011)

The Hero of Color City (2014)

Venus and Serena (2013)

April 26

The Artist (2012)

April 28

Arrival (2016)

Barry Munday (2010)

Harlem Aria (2010)

Kiltro (2008)

The Commune (2017)

The Warlords (2010)

What do you think about the upcoming content from Amazon Prime Video? Are you watching any series or films on the service? Let us know in the comments.