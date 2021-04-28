Crunchyroll Spring 2021 – Anime Lineup

The Crunchyroll page has announced all the content that is coming for Spring 2021. The anime lineup includes top titles as well as some new stuff. Here is everything that Crunchyroll will show for the rest of spring:
MY HERO ACADEMIA SEASON 5
Studio: BONES
Airtime: Sat @ 2:30AM PDT
Deku and Class 1-A continue their hero training and unleash new powers in the latest season of My Hero Academia!
Availability: USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Mexico, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean.
TOKYO REVENGERS
Studio: Liden Films
Airtime: Sat @ 12:00pm PDT
One young man time-leaps back to his middle school days where he vows to protect his friends against dangerous delinquents!
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
TO YOUR ETERNITY
Studio: Brain’s Base
Airtime: Mon @ 9:30am PDT
In a desolate village, one boy meets a wolf who both set out together on a journey across the excruciating arctic terrain.
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
ZOMBIE LAND SAGA REVENGE (SEASON 2)
Studio: Studio MAPPA
Airtime: Thurs @ 8:30am PDT
The legendary zombie idols from Saga Prefecture are resurrected and out for REVENGE in the next season of ZOMBIE LAND SAGA!
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
SO I’M A SPIDER, SO WHAT?
Studio: Millepensee, Exsa
Airtime: Fri @ 6:30am PDT
One high school girl is reborn into an itsy bitsy spider and uses her positivity to survive as one of the lowest-ranked beasts!
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
THE SLIME DIARIES
Studio: 8 Bit
Airtime: Tues @ 8:00am PDT
Take a look! It’s in a Slime Book! Enjoy all of Rimuru and his friends’ daily adventures in The Slime Diaries!
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
JORAN THE PRINCESS OF SNOW AND BLOOD
Studio: Bakken Record
Airtime: Tues @ 9:00am PDT
In an alternate 1931, the Tokugawa family still rules Japan, and one young woman is on a quest for revenge.
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
86 EIGHTY-SIX
Studio: A-1 Pictures
Airtime: Sat @ 9:30am PDT
In the “nonexistent” Eighty-Sixth Sector, young men and women fight in an endless war.
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
New Simulcasts
86 EIGHTY-SIX
Studio: A-1 Pictures
Airtime: Sat @ 9:30am PDT
In the “nonexistent” Eighty-Sixth Sector, young men and women fight in an endless war.
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
BACKFLIP!!
Studio: ZEXCS
Airtime: Thurs @ 11:15am PDT
These boys will reach new heights in this series about rhythmic gymnastics!
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
BURNING KABADDI
Studio: TMS Entertainment
Airtime: Fri @ 11:00am PDT
A former ace soccer player learns how to play the heated contact sport Kabaddi!
Availability: Worldwide ex Asia and Middle East.
CARDFIGHT!! VANGUARD OVERDRESS
Studio: Kinema Citrus
Airtime: Fri @ 4:40pm PDT
Get ready for more card battles with Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress, with character designs by CLAMP!
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
CESTVS: THE ROMAN FIGHTER
Studio: Bandai Namco Pictures
Airtime: Wed @ 11:30am PDT
During the Roman empire’s reign, one man fights for his life in the famed Colosseum.
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
DON’T TOY WITH ME, MISS NAGATORO
Studio: Telecom Animation Film
Airtime: Sat @ 9:00am PDT
Nagatoro loves teasing and getting a reaction out of her older male classmate, but to what end!?
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
FAIRY RANMARU
Studio: Studio Comet
Airtime: Thurs @ 8:00am PDT
If you need your heart healed, call up Bar F and the magical boys who turn into fairies to soothe the souls of their customers!
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
FAREWELL, MY DEAR CRAMER
Studio: Liden Films
Airtime: Sun @ 9:00am PDT
From the creator of Your Lie in April comes a story of girls who aim to become soccer stars!
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
FRUITS BASKET THE FINAL SEASON
Studio: TMS Entertainment
Airtime: Mon @ 10:30am PDT
Prepare for one last outing with Tohru and the Soma family as the series concludes in Fruits Basket The Final Season.
Availability: USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.
GLOOMY THE NAUGHTY GRIZZLY
Studio: NAX Co. Ltd.
Airtime: Mon @ 8:30am PDT
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
HIGEHIRO: AFTER BEING REJECTED, I SHAVED AND TOOK IN A HIGH SCHOOL RUNAWAY
Studio: project No.9
Airtime: Mon @ 8:00am PDT
One night, a man named Yoshida meets a high school runaway named Sayu. With nowhere else to go, Yoshida lets Sayu stay with him.
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
HOW NOT TO SUMMON A DEMON LORD
Studio: Okuruto Noboru, Tezuka Productions
Airtime: Thurs @ 11:45am PDT
Sakamoto Takuma, Shera, Rem, and the whole party return for more battles and tales in How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord!
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
I’VE BEEN KILLING SLIMES FOR 300 YEARS AND MAXED OUT MY LEVEL
Studio: Revoroot
Airtime: Sat @ 6:30am PDT
One immortal witch spends 300 years killing simple slimes…and ends up maxing out their experience level!
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
JORAN THE PRINCESS OF SNOW AND BLOOD
Studio: Bakken Record
Airtime: Tues @ 9:00am PDT
In an alternate 1931, the Tokugawa family still rules Japan, and one young woman is on a quest for revenge.
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
KOIKIMO
Studio: Nomad
Airtime: Mon @ 5:45am PDT
“Koikimo” is based on the manga of the same name by Mogusu, which was serialized in Ichijinsha’s Comic POOL since 2015.
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
LET’S MAKE A MUG TOO
Studio: Nippon Animation
Airtime: Mon @ 7:30am PDT
In the southern part of Gifu prefecture, a group of girls form a club to make their own specialized ceramics!
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
MISS KOBAYASHI’S DRAGON MAID S SHORT ANIMATION SERIES
Studio: Kyoto Animation
Airtime: Wed @ 2:00pm PDT
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
MY HERO ACADEMIA SEASON 5
Studio: BONES
Airtime: Sat @ 2:30AM PDT
Deku and Class 1-A continue their hero training and unleash new powers in the latest season of My Hero Academia!
Availability: USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Mexico, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean.
ODDTAXI
Studio: OLM, P.I.C.S.
Airtime: Mon @ 11:30am PDT
One odd taxi driver will take you wherever you want to go, as well as listen to your troubles along the way.
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
OSAMAKE: ROMCOM WHERE THE CHILDHOOD FRIEND WON’T LOSE
Studio: Doga Kobo
Airtime: Wed @ 6:00am PDT
After a set of rejections, a rivalry begins between one high schooler’s childhood friend and his first crush!
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
SD GUNDAM WORLD HEROES
Studio: Sunrise
Airtime: Thurs @ 3:00pm PDT
A new SD Gundam series begins with battles set across the world stage!
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
SEVEN KNIGHTS REVOLUTION – HERO SUCCESSOR
Studio: Domerica, Liden Films
Airtime: Sun @ 9:30am PDT
Based on the smartphone RPG, heroes named “Successors” summon the powers of old heroes to save the world from destruction!
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
THE SLIME DIARIES
Studio: 8 Bit
Airtime: Tues @ 8:00am PDT
Take a look! It’s in a Slime Book! Enjoy all of Rimuru and his friends’ daily adventures in The Slime Diaries!
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
THOSE SNOW WHITE NOTES
Studio: Shin-Ei Animation
Airtime: Fri @ 11:45am PDT
After the death of his grandfather, one young shamisen players look to find the sound that resonates his soul.
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
TO YOUR ETERNITY
Studio: Brain’s Base
Airtime: Mon @ 9:30am PDT
In a desolate village, one boy meets a wolf who both set out together on a journey across the excruciating arctic terrain.
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
THUNDERBOLT FANTASY SWORD SEEKERS 3
Studio: Thunderbolt Fantasy Project
Airtime: Sat @ 7:00am PDT
The exciting puppet action from Gen Urobuchi takes center stage once again in Thunderbolt Fantasy Season 3!
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
TOKYO REVENGERS
Studio: Liden Films
Airtime: Sat @ 12:00pm PDT
One young man time-leaps back to his middle school days where he vows to protect his friends against dangerous delinquents!
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
ZOMBIE LAND SAGA REVENGE (SEASON 2)
Studio: Studio MAPPA
Airtime: Thurs @ 8:30am PDT
The legendary zombie idols from Saga Prefecture are resurrected and out for REVENGE in the next season of ZOMBIE LAND SAGA!
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
WELCOME TO DEMON SCHOOL, IRUMA-KUN! SEASON 2
Studio: Bandai Namco Pictures
Airtime: Sat @ 4:15am PDT
(Demon) school is back in session as Iruma and his devlish classmates continue their lessons in the dark arts!
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
Continuing
CASE CLOSED
Studio: TMS Entertainment
Airtime: Sat @ 4:30am PDT
Ace teen detective Shinichi Kudo solves cases after becoming trapped in the body of a ten-year-old.
BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS
Studio: Studio Pierrot
Airtime: Sun @ 1:00am PDT
Boruto continues his adventures to become the ultimate ninja with Team 7 and all your favorite ninja from the Hidden Leaf Village!
DIGIMON ADVENTURE:
Studio: Toei Animation
Airtime: Sat @ 6:30pm PDT
A brand new Digimon adventure begins with the classic DigiDestined cast!
DRAGON QUEST: THE ADVENTURE OF DAI
Studio: Toei Animation
Airtime: Fri @ 7:00pm PDT
Based on the classic Dragon Quest series, follow Dai and his party in their grand adventure to defeat the demon lord Hadlar!
TROPICAL-ROUGE! PRECURE
Studio: Toei Animation
Airtime: Sat @ 5:30pm PDT
A brand new PreCure series is on Crunchyroll, and now it’s time to get tropical!
KIYO IN KYOTO: FROM THE MAIKO HOUSE
Studio: J.C.Staff
Airtime: Wed @ 7:00pm PDT
Two girls chase after their dreams in the ancient capital in this healing slice-of-life anime about an aspiring maiko and the house chef!
SO I’M A SPIDER, SO WHAT?
Studio: Millepensee, Exsa
Airtime: Fri @ 6:30am PDT
One high school girl is reborn into an itsy bitsy spider and uses her positivity to survive as one of the lowest-ranked beasts!
ONE PIECE
Studio: Toei Animation
Airtime: Sat @ 7:00pm PDT
Luffy and the Straw Hats continue their adventures in Wano and fight against the powerful Emperors!
Spring won’t be around for long so Crunchyroll will soon have more coming up. You can check out the official page for the full details on the content.