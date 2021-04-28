Crunchyroll Spring 2021 – Anime Lineup

The Crunchyroll page has announced all the content that is coming for Spring 2021. The anime lineup includes top titles as well as some new stuff. Here is everything that Crunchyroll will show for the rest of spring:

MY HERO ACADEMIA SEASON 5

Studio: BONES

Airtime: Sat @ 2:30AM PDT

Deku and Class 1-A continue their hero training and unleash new powers in the latest season of My Hero Academia!

Availability: USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Mexico, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean.

TOKYO REVENGERS

Studio: Liden Films

Airtime: Sat @ 12:00pm PDT

One young man time-leaps back to his middle school days where he vows to protect his friends against dangerous delinquents!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

TO YOUR ETERNITY

Studio: Brain’s Base

Airtime: Mon @ 9:30am PDT

In a desolate village, one boy meets a wolf who both set out together on a journey across the excruciating arctic terrain.

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

ZOMBIE LAND SAGA REVENGE (SEASON 2)

Studio: Studio MAPPA

Airtime: Thurs @ 8:30am PDT

The legendary zombie idols from Saga Prefecture are resurrected and out for REVENGE in the next season of ZOMBIE LAND SAGA!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

SO I’M A SPIDER, SO WHAT?

Studio: Millepensee, Exsa

Airtime: Fri @ 6:30am PDT

One high school girl is reborn into an itsy bitsy spider and uses her positivity to survive as one of the lowest-ranked beasts!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

THE SLIME DIARIES

Studio: 8 Bit

Airtime: Tues @ 8:00am PDT

Take a look! It’s in a Slime Book! Enjoy all of Rimuru and his friends’ daily adventures in The Slime Diaries!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

JORAN THE PRINCESS OF SNOW AND BLOOD

Studio: Bakken Record

Airtime: Tues @ 9:00am PDT

In an alternate 1931, the Tokugawa family still rules Japan, and one young woman is on a quest for revenge.

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

86 EIGHTY-SIX

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Airtime: Sat @ 9:30am PDT

In the “nonexistent” Eighty-Sixth Sector, young men and women fight in an endless war.

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

New Simulcasts

BACKFLIP!!

Studio: ZEXCS

Airtime: Thurs @ 11:15am PDT

These boys will reach new heights in this series about rhythmic gymnastics!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

BURNING KABADDI

Studio: TMS Entertainment

Airtime: Fri @ 11:00am PDT

A former ace soccer player learns how to play the heated contact sport Kabaddi!

Availability: Worldwide ex Asia and Middle East.

CARDFIGHT!! VANGUARD OVERDRESS

Studio: Kinema Citrus

Airtime: Fri @ 4:40pm PDT

Get ready for more card battles with Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress, with character designs by CLAMP!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

CESTVS: THE ROMAN FIGHTER

Studio: Bandai Namco Pictures

Airtime: Wed @ 11:30am PDT

During the Roman empire’s reign, one man fights for his life in the famed Colosseum.

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

DON’T TOY WITH ME, MISS NAGATORO

Studio: Telecom Animation Film

Airtime: Sat @ 9:00am PDT

Nagatoro loves teasing and getting a reaction out of her older male classmate, but to what end!?

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

FAIRY RANMARU

Studio: Studio Comet

Airtime: Thurs @ 8:00am PDT

If you need your heart healed, call up Bar F and the magical boys who turn into fairies to soothe the souls of their customers!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

FAREWELL, MY DEAR CRAMER

Studio: Liden Films

Airtime: Sun @ 9:00am PDT

From the creator of Your Lie in April comes a story of girls who aim to become soccer stars!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

FRUITS BASKET THE FINAL SEASON

Studio: TMS Entertainment

Airtime: Mon @ 10:30am PDT

Prepare for one last outing with Tohru and the Soma family as the series concludes in Fruits Basket The Final Season.

Availability: USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

GLOOMY THE NAUGHTY GRIZZLY

Studio: NAX Co. Ltd.

Airtime: Mon @ 8:30am PDT

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

HIGEHIRO: AFTER BEING REJECTED, I SHAVED AND TOOK IN A HIGH SCHOOL RUNAWAY

Studio: project No.9

Airtime: Mon @ 8:00am PDT

One night, a man named Yoshida meets a high school runaway named Sayu. With nowhere else to go, Yoshida lets Sayu stay with him.

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

HOW NOT TO SUMMON A DEMON LORD

Studio: Okuruto Noboru, Tezuka Productions

Airtime: Thurs @ 11:45am PDT

Sakamoto Takuma, Shera, Rem, and the whole party return for more battles and tales in How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

I’VE BEEN KILLING SLIMES FOR 300 YEARS AND MAXED OUT MY LEVEL

Studio: Revoroot

Airtime: Sat @ 6:30am PDT

One immortal witch spends 300 years killing simple slimes…and ends up maxing out their experience level!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

KOIKIMO

Studio: Nomad

Airtime: Mon @ 5:45am PDT

“Koikimo” is based on the manga of the same name by Mogusu, which was serialized in Ichijinsha’s Comic POOL since 2015.

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

LET’S MAKE A MUG TOO

Studio: Nippon Animation

Airtime: Mon @ 7:30am PDT

In the southern part of Gifu prefecture, a group of girls form a club to make their own specialized ceramics!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

MISS KOBAYASHI’S DRAGON MAID S SHORT ANIMATION SERIES

Studio: Kyoto Animation

Airtime: Wed @ 2:00pm PDT

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

ODDTAXI

Studio: OLM, P.I.C.S.

Airtime: Mon @ 11:30am PDT

One odd taxi driver will take you wherever you want to go, as well as listen to your troubles along the way.

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

OSAMAKE: ROMCOM WHERE THE CHILDHOOD FRIEND WON’T LOSE

Studio: Doga Kobo

Airtime: Wed @ 6:00am PDT

After a set of rejections, a rivalry begins between one high schooler’s childhood friend and his first crush!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

SD GUNDAM WORLD HEROES

Studio: Sunrise

Airtime: Thurs @ 3:00pm PDT

A new SD Gundam series begins with battles set across the world stage!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

SEVEN KNIGHTS REVOLUTION – HERO SUCCESSOR

Studio: Domerica, Liden Films

Airtime: Sun @ 9:30am PDT

Based on the smartphone RPG, heroes named “Successors” summon the powers of old heroes to save the world from destruction!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

THOSE SNOW WHITE NOTES

Studio: Shin-Ei Animation

Airtime: Fri @ 11:45am PDT

After the death of his grandfather, one young shamisen players look to find the sound that resonates his soul.

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

THUNDERBOLT FANTASY SWORD SEEKERS 3

Studio: Thunderbolt Fantasy Project

Airtime: Sat @ 7:00am PDT

The exciting puppet action from Gen Urobuchi takes center stage once again in Thunderbolt Fantasy Season 3!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

WELCOME TO DEMON SCHOOL, IRUMA-KUN! SEASON 2

Studio: Bandai Namco Pictures

Airtime: Sat @ 4:15am PDT

(Demon) school is back in session as Iruma and his devlish classmates continue their lessons in the dark arts!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Continuing

CASE CLOSED

Studio: TMS Entertainment

Airtime: Sat @ 4:30am PDT

Ace teen detective Shinichi Kudo solves cases after becoming trapped in the body of a ten-year-old.

BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS

Studio: Studio Pierrot

Airtime: Sun @ 1:00am PDT

Boruto continues his adventures to become the ultimate ninja with Team 7 and all your favorite ninja from the Hidden Leaf Village!

DIGIMON ADVENTURE:

Studio: Toei Animation

Airtime: Sat @ 6:30pm PDT

A brand new Digimon adventure begins with the classic DigiDestined cast!

DRAGON QUEST: THE ADVENTURE OF DAI

Studio: Toei Animation

Airtime: Fri @ 7:00pm PDT

Based on the classic Dragon Quest series, follow Dai and his party in their grand adventure to defeat the demon lord Hadlar!

TROPICAL-ROUGE! PRECURE

Studio: Toei Animation

Airtime: Sat @ 5:30pm PDT

A brand new PreCure series is on Crunchyroll, and now it’s time to get tropical!

KIYO IN KYOTO: FROM THE MAIKO HOUSE

Studio: J.C.Staff

Airtime: Wed @ 7:00pm PDT

Two girls chase after their dreams in the ancient capital in this healing slice-of-life anime about an aspiring maiko and the house chef!

SO I’M A SPIDER, SO WHAT?

Studio: Millepensee, Exsa

Airtime: Fri @ 6:30am PDT

One high school girl is reborn into an itsy bitsy spider and uses her positivity to survive as one of the lowest-ranked beasts!

ONE PIECE

Studio: Toei Animation

Airtime: Sat @ 7:00pm PDT

Luffy and the Straw Hats continue their adventures in Wano and fight against the powerful Emperors!

Spring won’t be around for long so Crunchyroll will soon have more coming up. You can check out the official page for the full details on the content.