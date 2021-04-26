HBO Max May 2021 – What’s Coming and Leaving

HBO Max is planning to bring lots of content for its users next month. The service will be getting rid of some too. Here is what’s coming and leaving for HBO Max during the month of May (list from Lifehacker):

Coming soon (no date announced)

Gomorrah , Season 4 (Max Original)

Season 4 (Max Original) Oslo, (HBO Original Film)

Arriving May 1

17 Again, 2009

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)

Anaconda, 1997

Anger Management, 2003 (HBO)

Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)

Barry Lyndon, 1975

Black Hawk Down, 2001

The Cable Guy, 1996

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

Cursed, 2005 (HBO)

Daddy Day Care, 2003

Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)

Darkness, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Dirty Dozen, 1967

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)

Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)

Flight of the Intruder, 1991 (HBO)

Free Willy, 1993

Frida, 2002 (HBO)

Generation Por Que? (HBO)

God’s Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)

Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)

Happy Feet Two, 2011

Happy Feet, 2006

Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991 (HBO)

Hercules, 1983 (HBO)

Igby Goes Down, 2002 (HBO)

Igor, 2008 (HBO)

Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)

The Interview, 2014

Jackie Brown, 1997

Kansas, 1988 (HBO)

Magic Mike, 2012

Menace II Society, 1993

Michael, 1996 (HBO)

Mortal Kombat, 1995

Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)

Muriel’s Wedding, 1995 (HBO)

My Baby’s Daddy, 2004 (HBO)

Mystery Date, 1991 (HBO)

Norbit, 2007 (HBO)

Para Rosa (For Rosa) (HBO)

Precious, 2009 (HBO)

Rabid, 1977 (HBO)

Romance & Cigarettes, 2007 (HBO)

Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)

Rudy, 1993

Rush Hour 2, 2001

Rush Hour 3, 2007

Rush Hour, 1998

Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)

Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)

Senseless, 1998 (HBO)

Separate Tables, 1958 (HBO)

Serpico, 1974 (HBO)

Serving Sara, 2002 (HBO)

Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)

Tenet, 2020 (HBO)

The Debt, 2010 (HBO)

The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)

The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)

The Last Of The Finest, 1990 (HBO)

The Perfect Man, 2005 (HBO)

The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)

The Wings Of The Dove, 1997 (HBO)

The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987 (HBO)

Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)

Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012

Varsity Blues, 1999 (HBO)

Welcome To Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)

Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO)

Arriving May 2

Uri and Ella, Season 1

Arriving May 3

300: Rise of an Empire, 2014

Pray, Obey, Kill — HBO Docu-Series Finale

Arriving May 6

Hunger, 2008

Legendary: Season 2 (Max Original)

Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949

That Damn Michael Che — Max Original Series Premiere

West Side Story — TCM CFF Opening Night, 1961

Arriving May 7

La Boda De Rosa (Rosa’s Wedding) (HBO)

Arriving May 8

Greenland, 2020 (HBO)

Re:ZERO — Starting Life in Another World: Season 2, (Subtitled, Episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Arriving May 9

Axios (HBO)

Arriving May 10

Jujutsu Kaisen: Season 1, (Subtitled, Episodes 13-24) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Race for the White House: Season 2

The Crime of the Century — Two-Part Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Arriving May 13

Hacks — Max Original Series Premiere

Wonder Woman 1984 — 2020 (HBO)

Arriving May 14

Those Who Wish Me Dead — Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Arriving May 15

The Personal History Of David Copperfield, 2020 (HBO)

The Nevers: Part 1 Finale (HBO)

Arriving May 19

Apple & Onion, Season 2A

Arriving May 20

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Together Again — Max Original

The Big Shot with Bethenny — Max Original Season Finale

Ellen’s Next Great Designer — Max Original Season Finale

Territorio (Close Quarters) (HBO)

This Is Life with Lisa Ling: Season 7

Arriving May 23

In Treatment: Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

Arriving May 25

Cinderella Man, 2005 (HBO)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Arriving May 26

Curious George, 2006 (HBO)

Arriving May 28

A Black Lady Sketch Show: Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Arriving May 30

Mare of Easttown: Limited Series Finale (HBO)

Leaving HBO Max in May 2021

Leaving May 11

Mud, 2013

Leaving May 13

Bullitt, 1968

The Searchers, 1956

Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949

West Side Story, 1961

Leaving May 16

Annabelle Comes Home, 2019 (HBO)

Leaving May 23

Mortal Kombat, 2021

Leaving May 28

The Operative, 2019 (HBO)

Leaving May 31

All About My Mother, 1999

All the President’s Men, 1976

Amistad, 1997 (HBO)

The Avengers, 1998

The Beguiled, 2017 (HBO)

The Bishop’s Wife, 1947

Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)

The Blind Side, 2009 (HBO)

Blood Work, 2002

Blue Streak, 1999

Bombshell, 1933

The Book Of Henry, 2011 (HBO)

Book Of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2, 2000

The Bridges Of Madison County, 1995

Butterfield 8, 1960

Captain Blood, 1935

Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, 1958

Cats, 2019 (HBO)

The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)

Cinema Paradiso, 1990 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Cradle 2 The Grave, 2003

Critical Care, 1997 (HBO)

Cruel Intentions, 1999 (HBO)

The Dancer Upstairs, 2003 (HBO)

Dangerous Liaisons, 1988

The Dead Don’t Die, 2019 (HBO)

The Dead Pool, 1988

Death Becomes Her, 1992 (HBO)

Defending Your Life, 1991

Dirty Dancing, 1987 (HBO)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, 2004 (HBO)

Dolores Claiborne, 1995

Doubt, 2008 (HBO)

Downhill, 2020 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Drop Dead Gorgeous, 1999

East Of Eden, 1955

Emma, 1996 (HBO)

Emma., 2020 (HBO)

A Face In The Crowd, 1957

Father Of The Bride, 1950

Flipped, 2010

Giant, 1956

Heartbreak Ridge, 1986

Hot Fuzz, 2007 (HBO)

Hunger, 2008

Jaws, 1975 (HBO)

Jaws 2, 1978 (HBO)

Jetsons: The Movie, 1990 (HBO)

Justice League: Gods And Monsters, 2015

A Kiss Before Dying, 1991 (HBO)

The Last King Of Scotland, 2006 (HBO)

The Last Kiss, 2006 (HBO)

Lego: Justice League: Attack Of The Legion Of Doom!, 2015

Life As We Know It, 2010

Life With Father, 1947

Little Women, 1949

Living Out Loud, 1998

The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996

Magnum Force, 1973

March Of The Penguins, 2005

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

The Matrix, 1999

Maverick, 1994

Misery, 1990 (HBO)

Mortal Kombat, 1995

Mortal Kombat Annihilation, 1997

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, 2020

Nell, 1994 (HBO)

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)

Papillon, 1973

A Patch Of Blue, 1965

Phantom, 2013 (HBO)

Phantom Thread, 2017 (HBO)

Project X, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Ray, 2004 (HBO)

Richie Rich (Movie), 1994

A Room With A View, 1986 (HBO)

Sanctum, 2011 (HBO)

Scream, 1996

Scream 2, 1997

Scream 3, 2000

Se7En, 1995

Selena, 1997

Shaun Of The Dead, 2004 (HBO)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows, 2011 (HBO)

Skyline, 2010 (HBO)

Snakes On A Plane, 2006

Snow White And The Huntsman, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Stuart Little, 1999

Stuart Little 2, 2002

The Thin Man, 1934

Tightrope, 1984

True Grit, 2010 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011

Unforgiven, 1992

Veronica Mars, 2014

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, 2007

Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?, 1966

X-Men: Dark Phoenix, 2019 (HBO)

X-Men: First Class, 2011 (HBO)

You Can’t Take It With You, 1938

HBO Max is one of many streaming services that will be adding and removing content for May 2021. Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus are among the services that will offer new films and series for the upcoming month.

What do you think about the new content coming to HBO Max? Are you watching any series or films on the service? Let us know in the comments.