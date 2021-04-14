Huawei Mate 40 vs. Huawei Mate 40 Pro – Quick Specs Comparison

The Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro were launched not too long ago. Both phones are part of the Mate lineup but they come with some differences. The Pro version is the more expensive of the two but the Mate 40 isn’t a bad option for those looking to spend a bit less. Here is a quick specs comparison (specs from the official Huawei page):

Huawei Mate 40

Height 158.6 mm Width 72.5 mm Depth Glass: 8.8 mm; Vegan Leather: 9.2 mm

Weight Glass: Approx. 188 g (including the battery); Vegan Leather: Approx. 184 g (including the battery) Display Size 6.5 inches *With a rounded corners design on the display, the diagonal length of the screen is 6.5 inches when measured according to the standard rectangle (the actual viewable area is slightly smaller). Colour 16.7 million colours Type OLED up to 90 Hz refresh rate 240 Hz touch sampling rate Resolution FHD+ 2376 x 1080 Pixels *The resolution measured as a standard rectangle, with a rounded corners design, the effective pixels are slightly less. Processor HUAWEI Kirin 9000E CPU Octa-core, 1 x Cortex-A77@3.13 GHz + 3 x Cortex-A77@2.54 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A55@2.05 GHz GPU 22-core Mali-G78 NPU Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-network Processing Unit) EMUI 11.0 (Based on Android 10) RAM + ROM 8 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM 50 MP Ultra Vision Camera (Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture) 16 MP Cine Camera (Ultra-Wide Angle, f/2.2 aperture) 8 MP Telephoto Camera (f/2.4 aperture, OIS), support AF *The photo pixels may vary depending on the shooting mode. Autofocus Mode phase focus, contrast focus Zoom Mode Digital Zoom, Optical Zoom, Hybrid Zoom Image Resolution Support up to 8192 x 6144 pixels *The actual image resolution may vary depending on the shooting mode. Video Resolution Support up to 3840 x 2160 pixels, support 1080p@960fps slow motion video. *The actual video resolution may vary depending on the shooting mode.

**1080p@960fps is implemented based on AI frame interpolation algorithm technology. Rear Flashlight LED Flash Rear Camera Capture Mode Story Creator, Tracking Shot, Audio Zoom, High-Res, Time-Lapse, Ultra Wide Angle Lens, Aperture, Dual-View Video, Night, Macro, Portrait, Pro, Slow-Mo, Panorama, Monochrome, Light Painting, HDR, Filter, Stickers, Documents, Master AI, Moving Picture, 4D Predictive Focus, Ultra Snapshot, Capture Smiles, Audio Control, Timer, Burst Shooting 13 MP Ultra Vision Selfie Camera (Wide Angle, f/2.4 aperture) *In different photo modes, the number of pixels may be slightly different, please refer to the actual situation. Image Resolution Support up to 4160 x 3120 pixels *The actual image resolution may vary depending on the shooting mode. Video Resolution Support up to 3840 x 2160 pixels, support 1080p@240fps slow motion video. *The actual video resolution may vary depending on the shooting mode. Front Camera Capture Mode Slow-Motion Selfie, Intelligent Field of View, Portrait, Panorama, AR lens, Time-Lapse, Moving Picture, Filter, Stickers, Capture Smiles, Mirror Reflection, Audio Control, Timer Battery 4200 mAh (typical value) *The Battery Rated Capacity is 4100 mAh.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Height 162.9 mm Width 75.5 mm Depth Glass: 9.1 mm; Vegan Leather: 9.5 mm Weight Glass: Approx. 212 g (including the battery); Vegan Leather: Approx. 212 g (including the battery) Display Size 6.76 inches *With a rounded corners design on the display, the diagonal length of the screen is 6.76 inches when measured according to the standard rectangle (the actual viewable area is slightly smaller). Colour 16.7 million colours Type OLED up to 90 Hz refresh rate 240 Hz touch sampling rate Resolution FHD+ 2772 x 1344 Pixels Processor HUAWEI Kirin 9000 CPU Octa-core, 1 x Cortex-A77@3.13 GHz + 3 x Cortex-A77@2.54 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A55@2.05 GHz GPU 24-core Mali-G78 NPU Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-network Processing Unit) EMUI 11.0 (Based on Android 10) RAM + ROM 8 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM 50 MP Ultra Vision Camera (Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture) 20 MP Cine Camera (Ultra-Wide Angle, f/1.8 aperture) 12 MP Telephoto Camera (f/3.4 aperture, OIS), support AF *The photo pixels may vary depending on the shooting mode. Autofocus Mode phase focus, contrast focus Zoom Mode Digital Zoom, Optical Zoom, Hybrid Zoom Image Resolution Support up to 8192 x 6144 pixels *The actual image resolution may vary depending on the shooting mode. Video Resolution Support up to 3840 x 2160 pixels, support 720p@3840 fps ultra slow motion video. *The actual video resolution may vary depending on the shooting mode. **720p@3840 fps is implemented based on AI frame interpolation algorithm technology. Rear Flashlight LED flash Rear Camera Capture Mode Story Creator, Tracking Shot, Steady Shot, Audio Zoom, High-Res, Time-Lapse, Ultra Wide Angle Lens, Aperture, Dual-View Video, Night, Macro, Portrait, Pro, Slow-Mo, Panorama, Monochrome, Light Painting, HDR, Filter, Stickers, Documents, Master AI, Moving Picture, 4D Predictive Focus, Ultra Snapshot, Capture Smiles, Audio Control, Timer, Burst Shooting 13 MP Ultra Vision Selfie Camera (Wide Angle, f/2.4) 3D Depth Sensing Camera *The photo pixels may vary depending on the shooting mode. Image Resolution Support up to 4160 x 3120 pixels *The actual image resolution may vary depending on the shooting mode. Video Resolution Support up to 3840 x 2160 pixels, support 1080p@240fps slow motion video. *The actual video resolution may vary depending on the shooting mode. Front Camera Capture Mode Slow-Motion Selfie, Intelligent Field of View, Portrait, Panorama, AR Lens, Time-Lapse, Moving Picture, Filter, Stickers, Capture Smiles, Mirror Reflection, Audio Control, Timer Battery 4400 mAh (typical value) *The Battery Rated Capacity is 4300 mAh



