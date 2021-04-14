Huawei Mate 40 vs. Huawei Mate 40 Pro – Quick Specs Comparison

The Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro were launched not too long ago. Both phones are part of the Mate lineup but they come with some differences. The Pro version is the more expensive of the two but the Mate 40 isn’t a bad option for those looking to spend a bit less. Here is a quick specs comparison (specs from the official Huawei page):

Huawei Mate 40

Height

158.6 mm

Width

72.5 mm

Depth

Glass: 8.8 mm; Vegan Leather: 9.2 mm


Weight

Glass: Approx. 188 g (including the battery); Vegan Leather: Approx. 184 g (including the battery)

Display Size

6.5 inches

*With a rounded corners design on the display, the diagonal length of the screen is 6.5 inches when measured according to the standard rectangle (the actual viewable area is slightly smaller).

Colour

16.7 million colours

Type

OLED

up to 90 Hz refresh rate

240 Hz touch sampling rate

Resolution

FHD+ 2376 x 1080 Pixels

*The resolution measured as a standard rectangle, with a rounded corners design, the effective pixels are slightly less.

Processor HUAWEI Kirin 9000E

CPU

Octa-core, 1 x Cortex-A77@3.13 GHz + 3 x Cortex-A77@2.54 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A55@2.05 GHz

GPU

22-core Mali-G78

NPU

Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-network Processing Unit)

EMUI 11.0 (Based on Android 10)

RAM + ROM

8 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM

50 MP Ultra Vision Camera (Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture)

16 MP Cine Camera (Ultra-Wide Angle, f/2.2 aperture)

8 MP Telephoto Camera (f/2.4 aperture, OIS), support AF

*The photo pixels may vary depending on the shooting mode.

Autofocus Mode

phase focus, contrast focus

Zoom Mode

Digital Zoom, Optical Zoom, Hybrid Zoom

Image Resolution

Support up to 8192 x 6144 pixels

*The actual image resolution may vary depending on the shooting mode.

Video Resolution

Support up to 3840 x 2160 pixels, support 1080p@960fps slow motion video.

*The actual video resolution may vary depending on the shooting mode.
**1080p@960fps is implemented based on AI frame interpolation algorithm technology.

Rear Flashlight

LED Flash

Rear Camera Capture Mode

Story Creator, Tracking Shot, Audio Zoom, High-Res, Time-Lapse, Ultra Wide Angle Lens, Aperture, Dual-View Video, Night, Macro, Portrait, Pro, Slow-Mo, Panorama, Monochrome, Light Painting, HDR, Filter, Stickers, Documents, Master AI, Moving Picture, 4D Predictive Focus, Ultra Snapshot, Capture Smiles, Audio Control, Timer, Burst Shooting

  • 13 MP Ultra Vision Selfie Camera (Wide Angle, f/2.4 aperture)

    *In different photo modes, the number of pixels may be slightly different, please refer to the actual situation.

    Image Resolution

    Support up to 4160 x 3120 pixels

    *The actual image resolution may vary depending on the shooting mode.

    Video Resolution

    Support up to 3840 x 2160 pixels, support 1080p@240fps slow motion video.

    *The actual video resolution may vary depending on the shooting mode.

    Front Camera Capture Mode

    Slow-Motion Selfie, Intelligent Field of View, Portrait, Panorama, AR lens, Time-Lapse, Moving Picture, Filter, Stickers, Capture Smiles, Mirror Reflection, Audio Control, Timer

    Battery

    4200 mAh (typical value)

    *The Battery Rated Capacity is 4100 mAh.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Height

162.9 mm

Width

75.5 mm

Depth

Glass: 9.1 mm; Vegan Leather: 9.5 mm

Weight
Glass: Approx. 212 g (including the battery); Vegan Leather: Approx. 212 g (including the battery)
Display Size

6.76 inches

*With a rounded corners design on the display, the diagonal length of the screen is 6.76 inches when measured according to the standard rectangle (the actual viewable area is slightly smaller).

Colour

16.7 million colours

Type

OLED

up to 90 Hz refresh rate

240 Hz touch sampling rate

Resolution

FHD+ 2772 x 1344 Pixels

Processor HUAWEI Kirin 9000

CPU

Octa-core, 1 x Cortex-A77@3.13 GHz + 3 x Cortex-A77@2.54 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A55@2.05 GHz

GPU

24-core Mali-G78

NPU

Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-network Processing Unit)

EMUI 11.0 (Based on Android 10)

RAM + ROM

8 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM

  • 50 MP Ultra Vision Camera (Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture)

    20 MP Cine Camera (Ultra-Wide Angle, f/1.8 aperture)

    12 MP Telephoto Camera (f/3.4 aperture, OIS), support AF

    *The photo pixels may vary depending on the shooting mode.

    Autofocus Mode

    phase focus, contrast focus

    Zoom Mode

    Digital Zoom, Optical Zoom, Hybrid Zoom

    Image Resolution

    Support up to 8192 x 6144 pixels

    *The actual image resolution may vary depending on the shooting mode.

    Video Resolution

    Support up to 3840 x 2160 pixels, support 720p@3840 fps ultra slow motion video.

    *The actual video resolution may vary depending on the shooting mode.

    **720p@3840 fps is implemented based on AI frame interpolation algorithm technology.

    Rear Flashlight

    LED flash

    Rear Camera Capture Mode

    Story Creator, Tracking Shot, Steady Shot, Audio Zoom, High-Res, Time-Lapse, Ultra Wide Angle Lens, Aperture, Dual-View Video, Night, Macro, Portrait, Pro, Slow-Mo, Panorama, Monochrome, Light Painting, HDR, Filter, Stickers, Documents, Master AI, Moving Picture, 4D Predictive Focus, Ultra Snapshot, Capture Smiles, Audio Control, Timer, Burst Shooting

    13 MP Ultra Vision Selfie Camera (Wide Angle, f/2.4)

    3D Depth Sensing Camera

    *The photo pixels may vary depending on the shooting mode.

    Image Resolution

    Support up to 4160 x 3120 pixels

    *The actual image resolution may vary depending on the shooting mode.

    Video Resolution

    Support up to 3840 x 2160 pixels, support 1080p@240fps slow motion video.

    *The actual video resolution may vary depending on the shooting mode.

    Front Camera Capture Mode

    Slow-Motion Selfie, Intelligent Field of View, Portrait, Panorama, AR Lens, Time-Lapse, Moving Picture, Filter, Stickers, Capture Smiles, Mirror Reflection, Audio Control, Timer

    Battery

    4400 mAh (typical value)

    *The Battery Rated Capacity is 4300 mAh




