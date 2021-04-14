Huawei Mate 40 vs. Huawei Mate 40 Pro – Quick Specs Comparison

The Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro were launched not too long ago. Both phones are part of the Mate lineup but they come with some differences. The Pro version is the more expensive of the two but the Mate 40 isn’t a bad option for those looking to spend a bit less. Here is a quick specs comparison (specs from the official Huawei page):
Huawei Mate 40
158.6 mm
72.5 mm
Glass: 8.8 mm; Vegan Leather: 9.2 mm
Glass: Approx. 188 g (including the battery); Vegan Leather: Approx. 184 g (including the battery)
6.5 inches
*With a rounded corners design on the display, the diagonal length of the screen is 6.5 inches when measured according to the standard rectangle (the actual viewable area is slightly smaller).
16.7 million colours
OLED
up to 90 Hz refresh rate
240 Hz touch sampling rate
FHD+ 2376 x 1080 Pixels
*The resolution measured as a standard rectangle, with a rounded corners design, the effective pixels are slightly less.
Processor HUAWEI Kirin 9000E
Octa-core, 1 x Cortex-A77@3.13 GHz + 3 x Cortex-A77@2.54 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A55@2.05 GHz
22-core Mali-G78
Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-network Processing Unit)
EMUI 11.0 (Based on Android 10)
8 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM
50 MP Ultra Vision Camera (Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture)
16 MP Cine Camera (Ultra-Wide Angle, f/2.2 aperture)
8 MP Telephoto Camera (f/2.4 aperture, OIS), support AF
*The photo pixels may vary depending on the shooting mode.
phase focus, contrast focus
Digital Zoom, Optical Zoom, Hybrid Zoom
Support up to 8192 x 6144 pixels
*The actual image resolution may vary depending on the shooting mode.
Support up to 3840 x 2160 pixels, support 1080p@960fps slow motion video.
*The actual video resolution may vary depending on the shooting mode.
**1080p@960fps is implemented based on AI frame interpolation algorithm technology.
LED Flash
Story Creator, Tracking Shot, Audio Zoom, High-Res, Time-Lapse, Ultra Wide Angle Lens, Aperture, Dual-View Video, Night, Macro, Portrait, Pro, Slow-Mo, Panorama, Monochrome, Light Painting, HDR, Filter, Stickers, Documents, Master AI, Moving Picture, 4D Predictive Focus, Ultra Snapshot, Capture Smiles, Audio Control, Timer, Burst Shooting
13 MP Ultra Vision Selfie Camera (Wide Angle, f/2.4 aperture)
*In different photo modes, the number of pixels may be slightly different, please refer to the actual situation.Image Resolution
Support up to 4160 x 3120 pixels
*The actual image resolution may vary depending on the shooting mode.Video Resolution
Support up to 3840 x 2160 pixels, support 1080p@240fps slow motion video.
*The actual video resolution may vary depending on the shooting mode.Front Camera Capture Mode
Slow-Motion Selfie, Intelligent Field of View, Portrait, Panorama, AR lens, Time-Lapse, Moving Picture, Filter, Stickers, Capture Smiles, Mirror Reflection, Audio Control, Timer
Battery
4200 mAh (typical value)
*The Battery Rated Capacity is 4100 mAh.
Huawei Mate 40 Pro
162.9 mm
75.5 mm
Glass: 9.1 mm; Vegan Leather: 9.5 mm
6.76 inches
*With a rounded corners design on the display, the diagonal length of the screen is 6.76 inches when measured according to the standard rectangle (the actual viewable area is slightly smaller).
16.7 million colours
OLED
up to 90 Hz refresh rate
240 Hz touch sampling rate
FHD+ 2772 x 1344 Pixels
Processor HUAWEI Kirin 9000
Octa-core, 1 x Cortex-A77@3.13 GHz + 3 x Cortex-A77@2.54 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A55@2.05 GHz
24-core Mali-G78
Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-network Processing Unit)
EMUI 11.0 (Based on Android 10)
8 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM
50 MP Ultra Vision Camera (Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture)
20 MP Cine Camera (Ultra-Wide Angle, f/1.8 aperture)
12 MP Telephoto Camera (f/3.4 aperture, OIS), support AF
*The photo pixels may vary depending on the shooting mode.Autofocus Mode
phase focus, contrast focusZoom Mode
Digital Zoom, Optical Zoom, Hybrid ZoomImage Resolution
Support up to 8192 x 6144 pixels
*The actual image resolution may vary depending on the shooting mode.Video Resolution
Support up to 3840 x 2160 pixels, support 720p@3840 fps ultra slow motion video.
*The actual video resolution may vary depending on the shooting mode.
**720p@3840 fps is implemented based on AI frame interpolation algorithm technology.Rear Flashlight
LED flashRear Camera Capture Mode
Story Creator, Tracking Shot, Steady Shot, Audio Zoom, High-Res, Time-Lapse, Ultra Wide Angle Lens, Aperture, Dual-View Video, Night, Macro, Portrait, Pro, Slow-Mo, Panorama, Monochrome, Light Painting, HDR, Filter, Stickers, Documents, Master AI, Moving Picture, 4D Predictive Focus, Ultra Snapshot, Capture Smiles, Audio Control, Timer, Burst Shooting
13 MP Ultra Vision Selfie Camera (Wide Angle, f/2.4)
3D Depth Sensing Camera
*The photo pixels may vary depending on the shooting mode.Image Resolution
Support up to 4160 x 3120 pixels
*The actual image resolution may vary depending on the shooting mode.Video Resolution
Support up to 3840 x 2160 pixels, support 1080p@240fps slow motion video.
*The actual video resolution may vary depending on the shooting mode.Front Camera Capture Mode
Slow-Motion Selfie, Intelligent Field of View, Portrait, Panorama, AR Lens, Time-Lapse, Moving Picture, Filter, Stickers, Capture Smiles, Mirror Reflection, Audio Control, Timer
Battery
4400 mAh (typical value)
*The Battery Rated Capacity is 4300 mAh