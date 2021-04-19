Just a Reminder: PlayStation Store Spring Sale Part 2 Is Live

A couple of weeks ago, PlayStation launched the Spring Sale with tons of discounts. But that wasn’t all, there is actually a second part. The new deals launched a few days ago and will remain on the store until April 28. Here is a list of all the games that MP1ST has put together:
|9 Monkeys of Shaolin
|$14.99
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|$12.49
|A Way Out
|$8.99
|Absolver
|$7.49
|Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion
|$9.99
|$8.99
|Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Invasions
|$9.99
|Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Revelations
|$7.49
|Age of Wonders: Planetfall Deluxe Edition Content
|$6.49
|Age of Wonders: Planetfall Premium Edition
|$26.99
|$22.49
|Age of Wonders: Planetfall Season Pass
|$21.99
|Agony
|$3.99
|Alien: Isolation – THE COLLECTION
|$7.99
|American Fugitive
|$5.99
|Arise: A simple story
|$11.99
|Ash of Gods: Redemption
|$5.99
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|$14.99
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Season Pass
|$19.99
|Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
|$22.49
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|$11.99
|Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
|$9.99
|Batman: Arkham VR
|$7.99
|Beast Quest
|$4.49
|Beholder 2
|$4.49
|Beholder Complete Edition
|$2.99
|Ben 10
|$9.99
|Ben 10: Power Trip
|$23.99
|$21.99
|BioShock 2 Remastered
|$14.99
|Blasphemous
|$12.49
|Bomber Crew
|$2.99
|Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition
|$7.49
|Bomber Crew: American Edition
|$3.99
|Borderlands Legendary Collection
|$19.99
|BOXVR
|$11.99
|$10.49
|Broforce
|$3.74
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4 and PS5
|$48.99
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition
|$38.99
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate Edition PS4 and PS5
|$67.49
|Candle: The Power of the Flame
|$5.99
|Car Mechanic Simulator
|$16.49
|Carly and the Reaperman – Escape from the Underworld
|$9.99
|Carto
|$14.99
|Cities: Skylines – Cities Upgrade Bundle
|$21.99
|$19.99
|Cities: Skylines – Industries
|$7.49
|Cities: Skylines – Mass Transit
|$6.49
|Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition
|$24.99
|Cities: Skylines – Natural Disasters
|$7.49
|Cities: Skylines – Parklife
|$7.49
|Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2
|$17.49
|Cities: Skylines – Season Pass
|$19.99
|Cities: Skylines – Season Pass 2
|$19.99
|Cities: Skylines – Snowfall
|$6.49
|Cities: Skylines – Ultimate Content Bundle
|$49.99
|Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass
|$29.99
|Civilization VI Expansion Bundle
|$24.99
|Cloudpunk
|$14.99
|Collector’s Pack
|$6.99
|Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled
|$33.74
|Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition
|$23.99
|Crayola Scoot
|$5.99
|$4.49
|Crossing Souls
|$3.74
|Cuphead
|$14.99
|Curse of the Dead Gods
|$15.99
|Dakar 18
|$4.99
|Dead Island Definitive Collection
|$5.99
|Deadlight: Director’s Cut
|$2.99
|Desperados III
|$29.99
|Destroy All Humans!
|$25.99
|Detroit: Become Human
|$12.99
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
|$4.49
|Diablo III: Eternal Collection
|$19.79
|Dishonored Definitive Edition
|$5.99
|Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
|$8.99
|Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – Deluxe Bundle
|$17.99
|Doctor Who: The Edge of Time
|$13.74
|$12.49
|DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition
|$29.69
|Downwell
|$0.99
|DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
|$8.99
|Dragon Hugger Costume Pack
|$3.49
|Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
|$9.89
|DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders
|$15.99
|$13.99
|Exit the Gungeon
|$6.99
|Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
|$13.99
|Family Feud
|$14.99
|Far Cry New Dawn Ultimate Edition
|$32.49
|Fast Food Costume Pack
|$3.49
|Firewall Zero Hour – Digital Deluxe Edition
|$19.99
|Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Quad Lake Pass
|$14.79
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted
|$13.49
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Bundle
|$17.49
|For The King
|$9.99
|Gang Beasts
|$9.99
|Gauntlet: Slayer Edition
|$4.99
|Gigantosaurus The Game
|$19.99
|GOD EATER 3
|$14.99
|Going Under
|$13.39
|Golf With Your Friends
|$10.99
|GORN
|$13.99
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition and Great White Shark Card Bundle
|$20.24
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition and Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
|$35.99
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition and Whale Shark Card Bundle
|$23.99
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|$10.04
|Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
|$17.49
|Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
|$8.99
|Grand Theft AutoIII
|$8.99
|Gravel Special Edition
|$5.99
|GreedFall
|$12.49
|GRID Launch Edition
|$8.74
|GRIS
|$6.79
|Hotel Transylvania 3 Monsters Overboard
|$9.99
|Hotline Miami Collection
|$4.99
|House Flipper
|$17.99
|How to Survive 2
|$2.99
|Hunt: Showdown
|$15.99
|I Hate Running Backwards
|$3.74
|Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure!
|$19.99
|$17.99
|Icy Adventure Costume Pack
|$3.49
|Ikenfell
|$14.99
|Job Simulator
|$12.99
|John Wick Hex
|$9.99
|JUMANJI: The Video Game
|$19.99
|Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition
|$11.99
|Just Dance 2020
|$29.99
|Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
|$16.24
|$14.99
|Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts Pack
|$4.99
|Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground Expansion
|$11.24
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
|$11.99
|Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Fate Edition
|$32.99
|Knights and Bikes
|$13.39
|Kona
|$2.99
|Kona VR Add-on
|$1.19
|Kona VR Bundle
|$3.99
|L.A. Noire
|$19.99
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
|$4.99
|LEGO CITY Undercover
|$5.99
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass
|$4.49
|LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
|$9.99
|Little Nightmares Complete Edition
|$7.49
|Lords of the Fallen
|$2.99
|Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition
|$4.49
|$2.99
|Mad Max
|$4.99
|Mafia II: Definitive Edition
|$14.99
|Mafia III: Definitive Edition
|$14.99
|Maneater PS4 and PS5
|$23.99
|Maneater PS4 and PS5
|$23.99
|Manhunt
|$8.99
|Marvel’s Avengers
|$23.99
|Marvel’s Avengers: Deluxe Edition
|$31.99
|Marvel’s Avengers: Exclusive Digital Edition
|$27.99
|Marvel’s Iron Man VR
|$23.99
|Marvel’s Iron Man VR: Digital Deluxe Edition
|$29.99
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
|$19.99
|Masters of Anima
|$2.99
|Max Payne
|$8.99
|Mega Man 11
|$14.99
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
|$12.49
|$9.99
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War Expansion Pass
|$7.99
|MINIT
|$3.99
|Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition
|$29.99
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle
|$39.99
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 and PS5
|$29.99
|Moving Out
|$14.99
|Moving Out – The Employees of the Month Pack
|$1.94
|MudRunner
|$8.74
|MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion
|$4.99
|My Friend Pedro
|$9.99
|MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE
|$13.79
|My Time at Portia
|$10.49
|$8.99
|Narcos: Rise of the Cartels
|$8.99
|NBA 2K21
|$19.79
|NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition Bundle
|$66.99
|Need for Speed Deluxe Edition
|$6.24
|Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle
|$8.99
|Neon Abyss
|$13.39
|Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix
|$19.99
|No Heroes Allowed! VR
|$9.89
|Not A Hero
|$3.24
|Observation
|$9.99
|Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty
|$4.99
|Olija
|$10.04
|ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4
|$23.99
|Outer Wilds
|$14.99
|Overcooked! 2
|$12.49
|Overcooked! 2 – Campfire Cook Off
|$3.59
|Overcooked! 2 – Carnival of Chaos
|$3.59
|Overcooked! 2 – Night of the Hangry Horde
|$5.99
|Overcooked! 2 – Season Pass
|$8.99
|Overcooked! 2 – Surf ‘n’ Turf
|$3.59
|Overcooked! 2 – Too Many Cooks Pack
|$1.79
|PAW Patrol is on a roll!
|$27.99
|PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
|$27.99
|PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION
|$2.99
|Persona 5
|$9.99
|PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe
|$23.09
|Pistol Whip
|$16.24
|Planet Coaster: Adventure Pack
|$7.99
|Planet Coaster: Classic Rides Collection
|$7.99
|Planet Coaster: Console Edition PS4 and PS5
|$34.99
|Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition PS4 and PS5
|$41.99
|Planet Coaster: Deluxe Rides Collection
|$11.99
|Planet Coaster: Magnificent Rides Collection
|$7.99
|Planet Coaster: Spooky and Adventure Bundle
|$11.99
|Planet Coaster: Spooky Pack
|$7.99
|Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
|$7.99
|PlayStation VR Worlds
|$10.04
|Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
|$13.19
|Race with Ryan
|$16.49
|$14.99
|Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition
|$25.99
|$23.99
|RAGE 2
|$19.79
|RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition
|$26.39
|Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
|$34.99
|Red Dead Revolver
|$8.99
|RIGS Mechanized Combat League
|$9.99
|Riptide GP: Renegade
|$6.99
|$4.99
|Riptide GP2
|$4.89
|$3.49
|Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
|$5.99
|Road Redemption
|$7.99
|RONIN
|$2.49
|Ruiner
|$4.99
|Saints Row: The Third Remastered
|$15.99
|Sayonara Wild Hearts
|$7.79
|Serious Sam Collection
|$14.99
|Shenmue I and II
|$8.99
|Sniper Elite 3
|$4.49
|$2.99
|Sniper Elite 3 Season Pass
|$4.49
|$2.99
|Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition
|$5.99
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition
|$3.99
|Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
|$9.99
|Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts – Fun with Flags
|$1.99
|Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts – HJ7.62
|$0.99
|Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts – Sturm Bodyguard 9
|$0.99
|Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts – Sturm Military 45
|$0.99
|Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts – SV-AMUR
|$0.99
|Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts and SGW3 Unlimited Edition
|$13.79
|SnowRunner
|$29.99
|Solo: Islands of the Heart
|$5.99
|Space Crew
|$9.99
|Sparklite
|$9.99
|Spirit of the North
|$7.99
|Spiritfarer
|$22.49
|$20.09
|SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
|$20.09
|Stories Untold
|$2.49
|STRAFE
|$7.49
|Stranded Sails – Explorers of the Cursed Islands
|$9.99
|Sugar Plum Pack
|$3.49
|Super Stardust Ultra VR
|$9.99
|SUPERHOT
|$9.99
|SUPERHOT ONE OF US BUNDLE
|$19.99
|SUPERHOT VR
|$9.99
|SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE
|$14.99
|Team Sonic Racing
|$14.99
|The Catch: Carp and Coarse – Lake Beasts Equipment Pack
|$4.19
|THE COMPLETE SUPERHOT BUNDLE
|$24.99
|The Crew 2 Gold Edition
|$22.49
|The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope and Man of Medan Bundle
|$29.99
|The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition
|$17.99
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
|$17.99
|The Escapists + The Escapists 2
|$10.49
|$8.74
|The Escapists 2
|$4.99
|The Evil Within
|$7.99
|The Evil Within 2
|$17.99
|The First Tree
|$2.99
|$1.99
|The Inpatient
|$9.99
|The Last Campfire
|$8.99
|The Long Reach
|$4.49
|The Messenger
|$9.99
|The Shadow Warrior Collection
|$14.99
|The Sims 4 Backyard Stuff
|$7.49
|The Sims 4 Bowling Night Stuff
|$7.49
|The Sims 4 Cool Kitchen Stuff
|$7.49
|The Sims 4 Dine Out
|$14.99
|The Sims 4 Fitness Stuff
|$7.49
|The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure
|$14.99
|The Sims 4 Kids Room Stuff
|$7.49
|The Sims 4 Laundry Day Stuff
|$7.49
|The Sims 4 Luxury Party Stuff
|$7.49
|The Sims 4 Moschino Stuff Pack
|$7.49
|The Sims 4 Movie Hangout Stuff
|$7.49
|The Sims 4 Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack
|$7.49
|The Sims 4 Outdoor Retreat
|$14.99
|The Sims 4 Parenthood
|$14.99
|The Sims 4 Perfect Patio Stuff
|$7.49
|The Sims 4 Realm of Magic
|$14.99
|The Sims 4 Romantic Garden Stuff
|$7.49
|The Sims 4 Spa Day
|$14.99
|The Sims 4 Spooky Stuff
|$7.49
|The Sims 4 StrangerVille
|$14.99
|The Sims 4 Tiny Living Stuff Pack
|$7.49
|The Sims 4 Toddler Stuff
|$7.49
|The Sims 4 Vampires
|$14.99
|The Sims 4 Vintage Glamour Stuff
|$7.49
|The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse
|$7.49
|The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition
|$12.49
|The Warriors
|$8.99
|The Wolf Among Us
|$3.74
|This War of Mine: The Little Ones
|$3.99
|Titan Souls
|$3.74
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition
|$24.99
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass
|$15.99
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
|$29.99
|Train Sim World 2: Collector’s Edition
|$35.74
|Train Sim World 2: CSX C40-8W
|$13.99
|TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS
|$23.99
|$21.99
|TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS – Digital Deluxe Edition
|$29.99
|$27.49
|Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia
|$23.99
|$19.99
|Truck Driver
|$25.99
|UFC 4
|$29.99
|Ugly Dolls: An Imperfect Adventure
|$5.99
|$3.99
|UNBOX: NEWBIE’S ADVENTURE
|$8.99
|Until Dawn
|$9.99
|Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
|$10.04
|Untitled Goose Game
|$12.99
|Vacation Simulator
|$19.49
|Vaporum
|$9.99
|Wasteland 3
|$29.99
|Watch Dogs: Legion – Season Pass
|$29.99
|Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition PS4 and PS5
|$59.99
|Watch Dogs: Legion PS4 and PS5
|$29.99
|What Remains of Edith Finch
|$7.99
|Windbound
|$14.99
|$13.49
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
|$15.99
|Worms Battlegrounds
|$6.24
|Worms W.M.D
|$7.49
|WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition
|$24.99
|Yakuza 0
|$4.99
|Yakuza Kiwami
|$4.99
|Yakuza Kiwami 2
|$9.99
|Yooka-Laylee
|$7.99
|$5.99