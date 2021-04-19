Just a Reminder: PlayStation Store Spring Sale Part 2 Is Live

By
Sean Farlow
-

A couple of weeks ago, PlayStation launched the Spring Sale with tons of discounts. But that wasn’t all, there is actually a second part. The new deals launched a few days ago and will remain on the store until April 28. Here is a list of all the games that MP1ST has put together:

9 Monkeys of Shaolin$14.99
A Plague Tale: Innocence$12.49
A Way Out$8.99
Absolver$7.49
Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion$9.99$8.99
Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Invasions$9.99
Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Revelations$7.49
Age of Wonders: Planetfall Deluxe Edition Content$6.49
Age of Wonders: Planetfall Premium Edition$26.99$22.49
Age of Wonders: Planetfall Season Pass$21.99
Agony$3.99
Alien: Isolation – THE COLLECTION$7.99
American Fugitive$5.99
Arise: A simple story$11.99
Ash of Gods: Redemption$5.99
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey$14.99
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Season Pass$19.99
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate$22.49
Assassin’s Creed Origins$11.99
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition$9.99
Batman: Arkham VR$7.99
Beast Quest$4.49
Beholder 2$4.49
Beholder Complete Edition$2.99
Ben 10$9.99
Ben 10: Power Trip$23.99$21.99
BioShock 2 Remastered$14.99
Blasphemous$12.49
Bomber Crew$2.99
Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition$7.49
Bomber Crew: American Edition$3.99
Borderlands Legendary Collection$19.99
BOXVR$11.99$10.49
Broforce$3.74
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4 and PS5$48.99
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition$38.99
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate Edition PS4 and PS5$67.49
Candle: The Power of the Flame$5.99
Car Mechanic Simulator$16.49
Carly and the Reaperman – Escape from the Underworld$9.99
Carto$14.99
Cities: Skylines – Cities Upgrade Bundle$21.99$19.99
Cities: Skylines – Industries$7.49
Cities: Skylines – Mass Transit$6.49
Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition$24.99
Cities: Skylines – Natural Disasters$7.49
Cities: Skylines – Parklife$7.49
Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2$17.49
Cities: Skylines – Season Pass$19.99
Cities: Skylines – Season Pass 2$19.99
Cities: Skylines – Snowfall$6.49
Cities: Skylines – Ultimate Content Bundle$49.99
Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass$29.99
Civilization VI Expansion Bundle$24.99
Cloudpunk$14.99
Collector’s Pack$6.99
Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled$33.74
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition$23.99
Crayola Scoot$5.99$4.49
Crossing Souls$3.74
Cuphead$14.99
Curse of the Dead Gods$15.99
Dakar 18$4.99
Dead Island Definitive Collection$5.99
Deadlight: Director’s Cut$2.99
Desperados III$29.99
Destroy All Humans!$25.99
Detroit: Become Human$12.99
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided$4.49
Diablo III: Eternal Collection$19.79
Dishonored Definitive Edition$5.99
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider$8.99
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – Deluxe Bundle$17.99
Doctor Who: The Edge of Time$13.74$12.49
DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition$29.69
Downwell$0.99
DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ$8.99
Dragon Hugger Costume Pack$3.49
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen$9.89
DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders$15.99$13.99
Exit the Gungeon$6.99
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout$13.99
Family Feud$14.99
Far Cry New Dawn Ultimate Edition$32.49
Fast Food Costume Pack$3.49
Firewall Zero Hour – Digital Deluxe Edition$19.99
Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Quad Lake Pass$14.79
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted$13.49
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Bundle$17.49
For The King$9.99
Gang Beasts$9.99
Gauntlet: Slayer Edition$4.99
Gigantosaurus The Game$19.99
GOD EATER 3$14.99
Going Under$13.39
Golf With Your Friends$10.99
GORN$13.99
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition and Great White Shark Card Bundle$20.24
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition and Megalodon Shark Card Bundle$35.99
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition and Whale Shark Card Bundle$23.99
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas$10.04
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy$17.49
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City$8.99
Grand Theft AutoIII$8.99
Gravel Special Edition$5.99
GreedFall$12.49
GRID Launch Edition$8.74
GRIS$6.79
Hotel Transylvania 3 Monsters Overboard$9.99
Hotline Miami Collection$4.99
House Flipper$17.99
How to Survive 2$2.99
Hunt: Showdown$15.99
I Hate Running Backwards$3.74
Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure!$19.99$17.99
Icy Adventure Costume Pack$3.49
Ikenfell$14.99
Job Simulator$12.99
John Wick Hex$9.99
JUMANJI: The Video Game$19.99
Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition$11.99
Just Dance 2020$29.99
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition$16.24$14.99
Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts Pack$4.99
Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground Expansion$11.24
Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition$11.99
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Fate Edition$32.99
Knights and Bikes$13.39
Kona$2.99
Kona VR Add-on$1.19
Kona VR Bundle$3.99
L.A. Noire$19.99
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham$4.99
LEGO CITY Undercover$5.99
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass$4.49
LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game$9.99
Little Nightmares Complete Edition$7.49
Lords of the Fallen$2.99
Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition$4.49$2.99
Mad Max$4.99
Mafia II: Definitive Edition$14.99
Mafia III: Definitive Edition$14.99
Maneater PS4 and PS5$23.99
Manhunt$8.99
Marvel’s Avengers$23.99
Marvel’s Avengers: Deluxe Edition$31.99
Marvel’s Avengers: Exclusive Digital Edition$27.99
Marvel’s Iron Man VR$23.99
Marvel’s Iron Man VR: Digital Deluxe Edition$29.99
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition$19.99
Masters of Anima$2.99
Max Payne$8.99
Mega Man 11$14.99
Middle-earth: Shadow of War$12.49$9.99
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Expansion Pass$7.99
MINIT$3.99
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition$29.99
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle$39.99
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 and PS5$29.99
Moving Out$14.99
Moving Out – The Employees of the Month Pack$1.94
MudRunner$8.74
MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion$4.99
My Friend Pedro$9.99
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE$13.79
My Time at Portia$10.49$8.99
Narcos: Rise of the Cartels$8.99
NBA 2K21$19.79
NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition Bundle$66.99
Need for Speed Deluxe Edition$6.24
Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle$8.99
Neon Abyss$13.39
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix$19.99
No Heroes Allowed! VR$9.89
Not A Hero$3.24
Observation$9.99
Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty$4.99
Olija$10.04
ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4$23.99
Outer Wilds$14.99
Overcooked! 2$12.49
Overcooked! 2 – Campfire Cook Off$3.59
Overcooked! 2 – Carnival of Chaos$3.59
Overcooked! 2 – Night of the Hangry Horde$5.99
Overcooked! 2 – Season Pass$8.99
Overcooked! 2 – Surf ‘n’ Turf$3.59
Overcooked! 2 – Too Many Cooks Pack$1.79
PAW Patrol is on a roll!$27.99
PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay$27.99
PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION$2.99
Persona 5$9.99
PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe$23.09
Pistol Whip$16.24
Planet Coaster: Adventure Pack$7.99
Planet Coaster: Classic Rides Collection$7.99
Planet Coaster: Console Edition PS4 and PS5$34.99
Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition PS4 and PS5$41.99
Planet Coaster: Deluxe Rides Collection$11.99
Planet Coaster: Magnificent Rides Collection$7.99
Planet Coaster: Spooky and Adventure Bundle$11.99
Planet Coaster: Spooky Pack$7.99
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville$7.99
PlayStation VR Worlds$10.04
Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition$13.19
Race with Ryan$16.49$14.99
Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition$25.99$23.99
RAGE 2$19.79
RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition$26.39
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition$34.99
Red Dead Revolver$8.99
RIGS Mechanized Combat League$9.99
Riptide GP: Renegade$6.99$4.99
Riptide GP2$4.89$3.49
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration$5.99
Road Redemption$7.99
RONIN$2.49
Ruiner$4.99
Saints Row: The Third Remastered$15.99
Sayonara Wild Hearts$7.79
Serious Sam Collection$14.99
Shenmue I and II$8.99
Sniper Elite 3$4.49$2.99
Sniper Elite 3 Season Pass$4.49$2.99
Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition$5.99
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition$3.99
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts$9.99
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts – Fun with Flags$1.99
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts – HJ7.62$0.99
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts – Sturm Bodyguard 9$0.99
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts – Sturm Military 45$0.99
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts – SV-AMUR$0.99
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts and SGW3 Unlimited Edition$13.79
SnowRunner$29.99
Solo: Islands of the Heart$5.99
Space Crew$9.99
Sparklite$9.99
Spirit of the North$7.99
Spiritfarer$22.49$20.09
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated$20.09
Stories Untold$2.49
STRAFE$7.49
Stranded Sails – Explorers of the Cursed Islands$9.99
Sugar Plum Pack$3.49
Super Stardust Ultra VR$9.99
SUPERHOT$9.99
SUPERHOT ONE OF US BUNDLE$19.99
SUPERHOT VR$9.99
SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE$14.99
Team Sonic Racing$14.99
The Catch: Carp and Coarse – Lake Beasts Equipment Pack$4.19
THE COMPLETE SUPERHOT BUNDLE$24.99
The Crew 2 Gold Edition$22.49
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope and Man of Medan Bundle$29.99
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition$17.99
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR$17.99
The Escapists + The Escapists 2$10.49$8.74
The Escapists 2$4.99
The Evil Within$7.99
The Evil Within 2$17.99
The First Tree$2.99$1.99
The Inpatient$9.99
The Last Campfire$8.99
The Long Reach$4.49
The Messenger$9.99
The Shadow Warrior Collection$14.99
The Sims 4 Backyard Stuff$7.49
The Sims 4 Bowling Night Stuff$7.49
The Sims 4 Cool Kitchen Stuff$7.49
The Sims 4 Dine Out$14.99
The Sims 4 Fitness Stuff$7.49
The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure$14.99
The Sims 4 Kids Room Stuff$7.49
The Sims 4 Laundry Day Stuff$7.49
The Sims 4 Luxury Party Stuff$7.49
The Sims 4 Moschino Stuff Pack$7.49
The Sims 4 Movie Hangout Stuff$7.49
The Sims 4 Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack$7.49
The Sims 4 Outdoor Retreat$14.99
The Sims 4 Parenthood$14.99
The Sims 4 Perfect Patio Stuff$7.49
The Sims 4 Realm of Magic$14.99
The Sims 4 Romantic Garden Stuff$7.49
The Sims 4 Spa Day$14.99
The Sims 4 Spooky Stuff$7.49
The Sims 4 StrangerVille$14.99
The Sims 4 Tiny Living Stuff Pack$7.49
The Sims 4 Toddler Stuff$7.49
The Sims 4 Vampires$14.99
The Sims 4 Vintage Glamour Stuff$7.49
The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse$7.49
The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition$12.49
The Warriors$8.99
The Wolf Among Us$3.74
This War of Mine: The Little Ones$3.99
Titan Souls$3.74
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition$24.99
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass$15.99
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2$29.99
Train Sim World 2: Collector’s Edition$35.74
Train Sim World 2: CSX C40-8W$13.99
TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS$23.99$21.99
TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS – Digital Deluxe Edition$29.99$27.49
Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia$23.99$19.99
Truck Driver$25.99
UFC 4$29.99
Ugly Dolls: An Imperfect Adventure$5.99$3.99
UNBOX: NEWBIE’S ADVENTURE$8.99
Until Dawn$9.99
Until Dawn: Rush of Blood$10.04
Untitled Goose Game$12.99
Vacation Simulator$19.49
Vaporum$9.99
Wasteland 3$29.99
Watch Dogs: Legion – Season Pass$29.99
Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition PS4 and PS5$59.99
Watch Dogs: Legion PS4 and PS5$29.99
What Remains of Edith Finch$7.99
Windbound$14.99$13.49
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus$15.99
Worms Battlegrounds$6.24
Worms W.M.D$7.49
WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition$24.99
Yakuza 0$4.99
Yakuza Kiwami$4.99
Yakuza Kiwami 2$9.99
Yooka-Laylee$7.99$5.99



