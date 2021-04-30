Motorola Moto G50 Launched In China

Motorola has launched another device in the Moto G series. This time, it’s the Moto G50, which has been launched in China. Here is more on the latest announcement from the Moto G series:

Moto G50

The Moto G50, like most of the smartphones in the Moto G series, sits in the affordable category. The budget 5G smartphone is priced at CNY 1,499 ($232).

The device features a similar design to the recent Moto G devices. Here are the full details (from NewsBytes):

The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Steel Gray and Aqua Green color options.

Moto G50 sports a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 13MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

The Moto G50 draws power from a Snapdragon 480 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Moto G Series and Rumored Smartphones

The company has recently made other announcements in the series, including the Moto G10. Some of the phones were announced last month and they mostly fall in the budget category. The Moto G50 is another option in the series, which has been known since the start for offering solid specs at low prices.

Recent reports have Motorola launching up to three Moto Edge models this year so it sounds like the company is far from done with the releases in 2021. We’ll keep you updated when there is more information on Motorola smartphones.



