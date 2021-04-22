Netflix May 2021 – What’s Coming and Leaving (US and Canada)

Netflix has lots of new content for the month of May. The streaming service will also be removing some during that time. Here’s what’s coming and leaving on Netflix for May 2021 (list from UPROXX and insauga):
Netflix (US)
TBA
AlRawabi School for Girls
Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir
Halston
Mad for Each Other
Master of None
Racket Boys
Ragnarok: Season 2
May 1
Aliens Stole My Body
Angelina Ballerina: Season 5
Angelina Ballerina: Season 6
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barney and Friends: Season 13
Barney and Friends: Season 14
Best of the Best
Dead Again in Tombstone
Due Date
Fun with Dick and Jane
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Green Zone
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
JT LeRoy
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Mystic River
Never Back Down
Notting Hill
Open Season
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
S.M.A.R.T Chase
Scarface
SITTING IN LIMBO
Stargate
State of Play
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Lovely Bones
The Pelican Brief
The Sweetest Thing
The Whole Nine Yards
Under Siege
Waist Deep
Your Highness
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Zombieland
May 2
Hoarders: Season 11
May 4
The Clovehitch Killer
Selena: The Series: Part 2
Trash Truck: Season 2
May 5
Framing John DeLorean
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness
May 6
Dead Man Down
May 7
Girl from Nowhere
Jupiter’s Legacy
Milestone
Monster
May 8
Mine
Sleepless
May 11
Money, Explained
May 12
Dance of the Forty One
Oxygen
The Upshaws
May 13
Castlevania: Season 4
Layer Cake
May 14
Ferry
Haunted: Season 3
I Am All Girls
Jungle Beat: The Movie
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2
Move to Heaven
The Strange House
The Woman in the Window
May 16
Sleight
May 18
Sardar Ka Grandson
May 19
The Last Days
Sabotage
Small Town Crime
Who Killed Sara?: Season 2
May 20
Hating Peter Tatchell
Special: Season 2
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
May 21
Army of the Dead
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3
The Neighbor: Season 2
May 22
Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live At Abbey Road Studios
May 25
Home
May 26
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
Nail Bomber: Manhunt
May 27
Black Space
Blue Miracle
Eden
Soy Rada: Serendipity
May 28
Dog Gone Trouble
Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2
The Kominsky Method: Season 3
May 31
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
Leaving Netflix In May (US)
Leaving May 1
Hoarders: Season 10
Leaving May 3
War Horse
Leaving May 5
Hangman
Leaving May 6
City of God: 10 Years Later
Lockout
Leaving May 7
The Chosen Ones
House at the End of the Street
Leaving May 10
Quartet
Leaving May 14
Sherlock: Series 1-4
Leaving May 18
Trumbo
Leaving May 29
American Crime: Seasons 1-3
My Week with Marilyn
The One I Love
Leaving May 31
50 First Dates
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
The Blair Witch Project
Brokeback Mountain
The Boy
Deliver Us from Eva
The Help
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Julie & Julia
Marauders
Milk
Miracle
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior
The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption
Soul Surfer
Striptease
Waiting…
Netflix (Canada)
May 1
Blood Diamond
Dark Skies
Evil Dead
The Forbidden Kingdom
Gandhi
Good Girls Get High
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
La Moitie gauche du frigo
My Awkward Sexual Adventure
New Year’s Eve
On the Basis of Sex
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Total Drama Island
TOTAL Drama: Action
Total Drama: All Stars
Total Drama: Pahkitew Island
Total Drama: Revenge of the Island
Total Drama: The Ridonculous Race
Total Drama: World Tour
Twister
The Upside
May 4
Selena: The Series: Part 2
Trash Truck: Season 2
May 5
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness
Brightburn
Casino
Honey
Honey 2
How High
The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
The Wizard
Weird Science
May 7
Girl from Nowhere: Season 2
Jupiter’s Legacy
Milestone
Monster
Lost Girls & Love Hotels
Patch Adams
May 8
Mine
May 10
Shaft
May 11
Money, Explained
May 12
Dance of the Forty One
The Upshaws
Oxygen
May 13
Castlevania: Season 4
May 14
Ferry
Haunted: Season 3
I Am All Girls
Jungle Beat: The Movie
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2
Move to Heaven
The Strange House
The Woman in the Window
A Madea Family Funeral
Synchronic
May 16
Little
May 17
Annabelle Comes Home
May 18
Sardar Ka Grandson
Men in Black: International
Poms
May 19
Who Killed Sara?: Season 2
The Last Days
May 20
Special: Season 2
Hating Peter Tatchell
May 21
Army of the Dead
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3
The Neighbor: Season 2
May 23
Us
May 26
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
Nail Bomber: Manhunt
May 27
Black Space
Blue Miracle
Eden
Soy Rada: Serendipity
The Banana Splits Movie
May 28
Dog Gone Trouble
Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2
The Kominsky Method: Season 3
May 31
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties
Leaving Netflix In May (Canada)
May 3
Mallrats
May 13
Sucker Punch
May 14
Sherlock: series 1 to 3
May 16
Pacific Rim
May 20
Silver Linings Playbook
May 29
American Crime: Seasons 1-3
May 31
Full House: Seasons 1-8
The month of May is not here just yet and there could be some changes or additions. What do you think about the content coming? Let us know in the comments.