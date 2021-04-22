Netflix May 2021 – What’s Coming and Leaving (US and Canada)

Netflix has lots of new content for the month of May. The streaming service will also be removing some during that time. Here’s what’s coming and leaving on Netflix for May 2021 (list from UPROXX and insauga):

Netflix (US)

TBA

AlRawabi School for Girls

Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir

Halston

Mad for Each Other

Master of None

Racket Boys

Ragnarok: Season 2

May 1

Aliens Stole My Body

Angelina Ballerina: Season 5

Angelina Ballerina: Season 6

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barney and Friends: Season 13

Barney and Friends: Season 14

Best of the Best

Dead Again in Tombstone

Due Date

Fun with Dick and Jane

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Green Zone

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

JT LeRoy

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Mystic River

Never Back Down

Notting Hill

Open Season

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

S.M.A.R.T Chase

Scarface

SITTING IN LIMBO

Stargate

State of Play

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Lovely Bones

The Pelican Brief

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards

Under Siege

Waist Deep

Your Highness

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zombieland

May 2

Hoarders: Season 11

May 4

The Clovehitch Killer

Selena: The Series: Part 2

Trash Truck: Season 2

May 5

Framing John DeLorean

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness

May 6

Dead Man Down

May 7

Girl from Nowhere

Jupiter’s Legacy

Milestone

Monster

May 8

Mine

Sleepless

May 11

Money, Explained

May 12

Dance of the Forty One

Oxygen

The Upshaws

May 13

Castlevania: Season 4

Layer Cake

May 14

Ferry

Haunted: Season 3

I Am All Girls

Jungle Beat: The Movie

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2

Move to Heaven

The Strange House

The Woman in the Window

May 16

Sleight

May 18

Sardar Ka Grandson

May 19

The Last Days

Sabotage

Small Town Crime

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2

May 20

Hating Peter Tatchell

Special: Season 2

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

May 21

Army of the Dead

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3

The Neighbor: Season 2

May 22

Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live At Abbey Road Studios

May 25

Home

May 26

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

Nail Bomber: Manhunt

May 27

Black Space

Blue Miracle

Eden

Soy Rada: Serendipity

May 28

Dog Gone Trouble

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2

The Kominsky Method: Season 3

May 31

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

Leaving Netflix In May (US)

Leaving May 1

Hoarders: Season 10

Leaving May 3

War Horse

Leaving May 5

Hangman

Leaving May 6

City of God: 10 Years Later

Lockout

Leaving May 7

The Chosen Ones

House at the End of the Street

Leaving May 10

Quartet

Leaving May 14

Sherlock: Series 1-4

Leaving May 18

Trumbo

Leaving May 29

American Crime: Seasons 1-3

My Week with Marilyn

The One I Love

Leaving May 31

50 First Dates

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

The Blair Witch Project

Brokeback Mountain

The Boy

Deliver Us from Eva

The Help

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Julie & Julia

Marauders

Milk

Miracle

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption

Soul Surfer

Striptease

Waiting…

Netflix (Canada)

May 1

Blood Diamond

Dark Skies

Evil Dead

The Forbidden Kingdom

Gandhi

Good Girls Get High

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

La Moitie gauche du frigo

My Awkward Sexual Adventure

New Year’s Eve

On the Basis of Sex

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Total Drama Island

TOTAL Drama: Action

Total Drama: All Stars

Total Drama: Pahkitew Island

Total Drama: Revenge of the Island

Total Drama: The Ridonculous Race

Total Drama: World Tour

Twister

The Upside

May 4

Selena: The Series: Part 2

Trash Truck: Season 2

May 5

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness

Brightburn

Casino

Honey

Honey 2

How High

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

The Wizard

Weird Science

May 7

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2

Jupiter’s Legacy

Milestone

Monster

Lost Girls & Love Hotels

Patch Adams

May 8

Mine

May 10

Shaft

May 11

Money, Explained

May 12

Dance of the Forty One

The Upshaws

Oxygen

May 13

Castlevania: Season 4

May 14

Ferry

Haunted: Season 3

I Am All Girls

Jungle Beat: The Movie

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2

Move to Heaven

The Strange House

The Woman in the Window

A Madea Family Funeral

Synchronic

May 16

Little

May 17

Annabelle Comes Home

May 18

Sardar Ka Grandson

Men in Black: International

Poms

May 19

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2

The Last Days

May 20

Special: Season 2

Hating Peter Tatchell

May 21

Army of the Dead

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3

The Neighbor: Season 2

May 23

Us

May 26

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

Nail Bomber: Manhunt

May 27

Black Space

Blue Miracle

Eden

Soy Rada: Serendipity

The Banana Splits Movie

May 28

Dog Gone Trouble

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2

The Kominsky Method: Season 3

May 31

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties

Leaving Netflix In May (Canada)

May 3

Mallrats

May 13

Sucker Punch

May 14

Sherlock: series 1 to 3

May 16

Pacific Rim

May 20

Silver Linings Playbook

May 29

American Crime: Seasons 1-3

May 31

Full House: Seasons 1-8

The month of May is not here just yet and there could be some changes or additions. What do you think about the content coming? Let us know in the comments.