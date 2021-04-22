Netflix May 2021 – What’s Coming and Leaving (US and Canada)

By
Sean Farlow
-

Netflix has lots of new content for the month of May. The streaming service will also be removing some during that time. Here’s what’s coming and leaving on Netflix for May 2021 (list from UPROXX and insauga):

Netflix (US)

TBA
AlRawabi School for Girls
Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir
Halston
Mad for Each Other
Master of None
Racket Boys
Ragnarok: Season 2

May 1
Aliens Stole My Body
Angelina Ballerina: Season 5
Angelina Ballerina: Season 6
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barney and Friends: Season 13
Barney and Friends: Season 14
Best of the Best
Dead Again in Tombstone
Due Date
Fun with Dick and Jane
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Green Zone
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
JT LeRoy
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Mystic River
Never Back Down
Notting Hill
Open Season
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
S.M.A.R.T Chase
Scarface
SITTING IN LIMBO
Stargate
State of Play
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Lovely Bones
The Pelican Brief
The Sweetest Thing
The Whole Nine Yards
Under Siege
Waist Deep
Your Highness
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Zombieland

May 2
Hoarders: Season 11


May 4
The Clovehitch Killer
Selena: The Series: Part 2
Trash Truck: Season 2

May 5
Framing John DeLorean
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness

May 6
Dead Man Down

May 7
Girl from Nowhere
Jupiter’s Legacy
Milestone
Monster

May 8
Mine
Sleepless

May 11
Money, Explained

May 12
Dance of the Forty One
Oxygen
The Upshaws

May 13
Castlevania: Season 4
Layer Cake

May 14
Ferry
Haunted: Season 3
I Am All Girls
Jungle Beat: The Movie
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2
Move to Heaven
The Strange House
The Woman in the Window

May 16
Sleight

May 18
Sardar Ka Grandson

May 19
The Last Days
Sabotage
Small Town Crime
Who Killed Sara?: Season 2

May 20
Hating Peter Tatchell
Special: Season 2
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

May 21
Army of the Dead
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3
The Neighbor: Season 2

May 22
Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live At Abbey Road Studios

May 25
Home

May 26
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
Nail Bomber: Manhunt

May 27
Black Space
Blue Miracle
Eden
Soy Rada: Serendipity

May 28
Dog Gone Trouble
Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2
The Kominsky Method: Season 3

May 31
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

Leaving Netflix In May (US)

Leaving May 1
Hoarders: Season 10

Leaving May 3
War Horse

Leaving May 5
Hangman

Leaving May 6
City of God: 10 Years Later
Lockout

Leaving May 7
The Chosen Ones
House at the End of the Street

Leaving May 10
Quartet

Leaving May 14
Sherlock: Series 1-4

Leaving May 18
Trumbo

Leaving May 29
American Crime: Seasons 1-3
My Week with Marilyn
The One I Love

Leaving May 31
50 First Dates
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
The Blair Witch Project
Brokeback Mountain
The Boy
Deliver Us from Eva
The Help
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Julie & Julia
Marauders
Milk
Miracle
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior
The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption
Soul Surfer
Striptease
Waiting…

Netflix (Canada)

May 1

Blood Diamond

Dark Skies

Evil Dead

The Forbidden Kingdom

Gandhi

Good Girls Get High

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

La Moitie gauche du frigo

My Awkward Sexual Adventure

New Year’s Eve

On the Basis of Sex

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Total Drama Island

TOTAL Drama: Action

Total Drama: All Stars

Total Drama: Pahkitew Island

Total Drama: Revenge of the Island

Total Drama: The Ridonculous Race

Total Drama: World Tour

Twister

The Upside

May 4

Selena: The Series: Part 2 

Trash Truck: Season 2 

May 5

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness

Brightburn

Casino

Honey

Honey 2

How High

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

The Wizard

Weird Science

May 7

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 

Jupiter’s Legacy 

Milestone 

Monster

Lost Girls & Love Hotels

Patch Adams

May 8

Mine

May 10

Shaft

May 11

Money, Explained

May 12

Dance of the Forty One

The Upshaws

Oxygen

May 13

Castlevania: Season 4

May 14

Ferry

Haunted: Season 3

I Am All Girls

Jungle Beat: The Movie

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2

Move to Heaven 

The Strange House

The Woman in the Window

A Madea Family Funeral

Synchronic

May 16

Little

May 17

Annabelle Comes Home

May 18

Sardar Ka Grandson

Men in Black: International

Poms

May 19

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2

The Last Days

May 20

Special: Season 2

Hating Peter Tatchell

May 21

Army of the Dead

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3

The Neighbor: Season 2

May 23

Us

May 26

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

Nail Bomber: Manhunt

May 27

Black Space

Blue Miracle

Eden 

Soy Rada: Serendipity

The Banana Splits Movie

May 28

Dog Gone Trouble

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2

The Kominsky Method: Season 3

May 31

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties

Leaving Netflix In May (Canada)

May 3

Mallrats

May 13

Sucker Punch

May 14

Sherlock: series 1 to 3

May 16

Pacific Rim

May 20

Silver Linings Playbook

May 29

American Crime: Seasons 1-3

May 31

Full House: Seasons 1-8

The month of May is not here just yet and there could be some changes or additions. What do you think about the content coming? Let us know in the comments.

 


