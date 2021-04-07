Oppo A74 – Specs, Price & More

The Oppo A74 was recently unveiled and launched across several countries in Asia. The smartphone is packed with solid specs and should be a nice option for those looking to upgrade. Here are the Oppo A74 specs, price, and more (from the official Oppo Philippines site):

Size and Weight

Height: About 160.3mm Width: About 73.8mm Thickness: About 7.95mm Weight: About 175g

Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM RAM Type: LPDDR4X SDRAM, designed for 1804MHz clock (2 × 16 bit) External Memory: Supported USB Version: USB 2.0 USB OTG: Supported

Display

Size: 6.43‘’ (16.34cm) * 6.43‘’ is the diagonal length when the four rounded corners of the screen are extended into right angles. And the actual size is smaller. Screen Ratio: 90.8% Resolution: FHD+ (2400×1080) Refresh Rate: 60Hz Touch Sampling Rate: 135Hz (Normal), 180Hz (Game mode) Colour Depth: 16 Million (8 bit) Colour Gamut: 92% DCI-P3 (typical value), 100% sRGB (typical value) Pixel Density: 409PPI Contrast Ratio: 1000000:1 Brightness: 430/600/800nits (Partial Highlight) Panel: AMOLED.

Camera Rear 48MP Main Camera: f/1.7; FOV 79°; 6P lens; AF 2MP Depth Camera: f/2.4; FOV 89°; 3P lens; Focus 2MP Macro Camera: f/2.4; FOV 89°; 3P lens; Focus Front 16MP Main Front Camera: f/2.4; FOV 78°; 5P lens Shooting Mode Rear:

Photo, Video, Night, Expert, Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Slow-motion, Text scanner, and Google Lens. Front:

Photo, Video, Panorama, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, Selfie Beautification, and more. Image Size Rear:

Maximum Size: 6000×8000 (48MP)

Sizes in different aspect ratios:

3000×4000 (4:3)

3000×3000 (1:1)

1800×4000 (Full Screen)

2256×4000 (16:9)

Front:

Maximum Size: 3468×4624 (16MP)

Sizes in different aspect ratios:

3468×4624 (4:3)

3472×3472 (1:1)

2080X4624 (Full Screen)

2600×4624 (16:9)

Video Rear Camera: 1080P@30fps, and 720P@30fps Video Slo-mo: 720P@120fps Video Stabilization: EIS, 1080P@30fps Front 1080P/720P@30fps (Default: 720P@30fps; beautification turned on)

Chips CPU: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662 CPU Speed: up to 2GHz CPU Cores: Octa-core GPU Model: Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU 610 at 950MHz. Battery 4880mAh/18.88Wh (Min) 5000mAh/19.35Wh (Typ) Fast Charge Supports SuperVOOC 2.0, SuperVOOC, VOOC 2.0/3.0/4.0

Biometrics Supports In-Display Fingerprint and Face Unlock. Sensors Geomagnetic Sensor Proximity Sensor Optical Sensor Accelerometer Gravity Sensor Gyroscope Pedometer. Cellular Network SIM 2: Supported SIM Card Type: Nano-SIM Card * Functions available on the live network depend on the situations of carrier’s network and related services deployment. 2G: GSM, 850/900/1800/1900 MHz 3G: UMTS (WCDMA) bands 1/5/8 4G: TD-LTE bands 38/40/41 (2496–2690 MHz) 4G: LTE FDD bands 1/3/5/7/8/20/28 Both SIM cards 1 and 2 support these frequency bands.

Connectivity WLAN: Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, Wi-Fi 5GHz, Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth Audio Codec: Supports SBC, AAC, and APTX USB Interface: USB Type-C Earphone Jack: 3.5mm NFC: Not Supported. Operating System ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. Location Technology GNSS: Supports Built-in GPS, A-GPS, Beidou, Glonass, and Galileo Frequency Antenna: Not Supported Others: Support WiFi, network-based mobile positioning, and electronic compass Maps: Support third-party map apps.

The Oppo A74 has a price of $255 and is currently available for pre-order. There is also a 5G variant that adds a couple of features but that phone does not have a price or launch date for some countries.

What do you think about the new Oppo smartphone? Let us know in the comments.



