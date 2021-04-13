Oppo A94 vs. Oppo A74 – Quick Specs Comparison

Oppo has a ton of smartphones but some of the latest are the A94 and A74. Both have a similar name but they have their differences. Here’s a quick specs comparison of the two devices (info from official Oppo site):
Oppo A94 (Price: $319)
Size and Weight
Height: About 160.1mm Width: About 73.2mm Thickness: About 7.8mm Weight: About 172g
Memory
8GB RAM + 128GB ROM RAM Type: LPDDR4X @ 1866MHz External Memory: Supported USB Version: USB 2.0 USB OTG: Supported
Display
Size: 6.43″(16.34cm)* 6.43 inches is the diagonal length when the four rounded corners of the screen are extended into right angles, the actual size is smaller. Screen Ratio: 90.80% Resolution: 2400 x 1080 (FHD+) Refresh Rate: 60Hz Touch Sampling Rate: 135Hz (Normal), 180Hz (Game mode) Colour Depth: 16 million (8-bit) Colour Gamut: 92% DCI-P3 (typical value), 100% sRGB (typical value) Pixel Density: 409PPI Contrast Ratio: 1000000:1Brightness: 430nits (Normal); 600nits (HBM); 800nits (Peak value)/All of these are typical values. Panel: AMOLED
Shooting Mode Rear:
Photo, Video, Night, Expert, Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Slow-motion, Text scanner, and Google Lens.
Front:
Photo, Video, Panorama, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, selfie beautification, and more.
Image Size Rear:
Maximum size: 6000 x 8000 (48MP)
Supported photo sizes:
3000 x 4000 (4:3)
3000 x 3000 (1:1)
1800 x 4000 (full screen)
2256 x 4000 (16:9) Front:
Maximum size: 4896 x 6528 (32MP)
Supported photo sizes:
4896 x 6528 (4:3)
4896 x 4896 (1:1)
2944 x 6528 (full screen)
3680 x 6528 (16:9)
Video
Rear camera: 4K@30fps, 1080P@30fps, 720P@30fps Video slow-motion: 1080P@120fps, 720P@240fps EIS for videos: 1080P@30fps Video zoom: Digital zoom (1-10X), 4K@30fps, 1080P@30fps, 720P@30fps
Front Supports 1080P/720P@30fps (default: 720P@30fps) Supports EIS for videos (1080P/720P@30fps)
Chips
CPU: MediaTek Helio P95 CPU Speed: up to 2.2GHz CPU Cores: 8 cores GPU Model: IMG 9XM-HP8 970MHz
Bluetooth Version: 5.1 Bluetooth Audio Codec: SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC USB Interface: USB Type C Earphone Jack: 3.5mm NFC: Not supported
Operating System
ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11
Location Technology
GNSS: Built-in GPS; A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS Others: Wi-Fi positioning, network-based mobile positioning, and electronic compass Maps: Google Maps and other third-party maps apps
Oppo A74 (Price: $248)
Size and Weight
Height: About 160.3mm Width: About 73.8mm Thickness: About 7.95mm Weight: About 175g
Memory
6GB RAM + 128GB ROM RAM Type: LPDDR4X SDRAM, designed for 1804MHz clock (2 × 16 bit) External Memory: Supported USB Version: USB 2.0 USB OTG: Supported
Display
Size: 6.43‘’ (16.34cm) * 6.43‘’ is the diagonal length when the four rounded corners of the screen are extended into right angles. And the actual size is smaller. Screen Ratio: 90.8% Resolution: FHD+ (2400×1080) Refresh Rate: 60Hz Touch Sampling Rate: 135Hz (Normal), 180Hz (Game mode) Colour Depth: 16 Million (8 bit) Colour Gamut: 92% DCI-P3 (typical value), 100% sRGB (typical value) Pixel Density: 409PPI Contrast Ratio: 1000000:1Brightness: 430/600/800nits (Partial Highlight) Panel: AMOLED.
SIM 2: Supported SIM Card Type: Nano-SIM Card* Functions available on the live network depend on the situations of carrier’s network and related services deployment.
2G: GSM, 850/900/1800/1900 MHz3G: UMTS (WCDMA) bands 1/5/84G: TD-LTE bands 38/40/41 (2496–2690 MHz)4G: LTE FDD bands 1/3/5/7/8/20/28 Both SIM cards 1 and 2 support these frequency bands.
Connectivity
WLAN: Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, Wi-Fi 5GHz, Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth Audio Codec: Supports SBC, AAC, and APTXUSB Interface: USB Type-C Earphone Jack: 3.5mm NFC: Not Supported.
Operating System
ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.
Location Technology
GNSS: Supports Built-in GPS, A-GPS, Beidou, Glonass, and Galileo Frequency Antenna: Not Supported Others: Support WiFi, network-based mobile positioning, and electronic compass Maps: Support third-party map apps.
Oppo A74 vs. Oppo A94
Both devices were recently unveiled by the company and are scheduled to debut in several countries in the near future. Like said at the start of this article, both phones have a similar name but they have their differences. The Oppo A74 is a bit cheaper at a price of $248 but both are actually in the affordable category. The Oppo A94 has a price of $319, which isn’t a bad difference for all the extra stuff it offers over its little brother.
What do you think about these devices? Are you planning to purchase an Oppo smartphone? Let us know in the comments.