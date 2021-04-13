Oppo A94 vs. Oppo A74 – Quick Specs Comparison

Oppo has a ton of smartphones but some of the latest are the A94 and A74. Both have a similar name but they have their differences. Here’s a quick specs comparison of the two devices (info from official Oppo site):

Oppo A94 (Price: $319)

Size and Weight

Height: About 160.1mm Width: About 73.2mm Thickness: About 7.8mm Weight: About 172g

Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM RAM Type: LPDDR4X @ 1866MHz External Memory: Supported USB Version: USB 2.0 USB OTG: Supported

Display

Size: 6.43″(16.34cm) * 6.43 inches is the diagonal length when the four rounded corners of the screen are extended into right angles, the actual size is smaller. Screen Ratio: 90.80% Resolution: 2400 x 1080 (FHD+) Refresh Rate: 60Hz Touch Sampling Rate: 135Hz (Normal), 180Hz (Game mode) Colour Depth: 16 million (8-bit) Colour Gamut: 92% DCI-P3 (typical value), 100% sRGB (typical value) Pixel Density: 409PPI Contrast Ratio: 1000000:1 Brightness: 430nits (Normal); 600nits (HBM); 800nits (Peak value)/All of these are typical values. Panel: AMOLED

Camera

f/1.7, FOV 79°, 6P lens, 25mm equivalent focal length, auto focus, open-loop focus motor Wide-angle camera: f/2.2, FOV 119°, 5P lens, fixed focus, 16mm equivalent focal length Macro camera: f/2.4, FOV 89°, 3P lens, fixed focus Mono camera: f/2.4, FOV 89°, 3P lens, fixed focus Front 32MP (f/2.4) FOV 85° 5P Shooting Mode Rear:

Photo, Video, Night, Expert, Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Slow-motion, Text scanner, and Google Lens. Front:

Photo, Video, Panorama, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, selfie beautification, and more. Image Size Rear:

Maximum size: 6000 x 8000 (48MP)

Supported photo sizes:

3000 x 4000 (4:3)

3000 x 3000 (1:1)

1800 x 4000 (full screen)

2256 x 4000 (16:9)

Front:

Maximum size: 4896 x 6528 (32MP)

Supported photo sizes:

4896 x 6528 (4:3)

4896 x 4896 (1:1)

2944 x 6528 (full screen)

3680 x 6528 (16:9) Video Rear camera: 4K@30fps, 1080P@30fps, 720P@30fps Video slow-motion: 1080P@120fps, 720P@240fps EIS for videos: 1080P@30fps Video zoom: Digital zoom (1-10X), 4K@30fps, 1080P@30fps, 720P@30fps Front Supports 1080P/720P@30fps (default: 720P@30fps) Supports EIS for videos (1080P/720P@30fps) Chips CPU: MediaTek Helio P95 CPU Speed: up to 2.2GHz CPU Cores: 8 cores GPU Model: IMG 9XM-HP8 970MHz Battery 4220/4310mAh (Min/Typ) VOOC Charge 30W VOOC Charge Biometrics Support Hidden Fingerprint Unlock and Face Unlock Sensors Geomagnetic sensor Light sensor Proximity sensor Accelerometer Gyroscope Cellular Network SIM 2: Supported SIM Card Type: Nano SIM card * Functions available on the live network depend on the situations of carrier’s network and related services deployment. [Version 1] 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G: UMTS (WCDMA) bands 1/5/8 4G: TD-LTE bands 38/40/41 (120M) 4G: LTE FDD bands (FDD-LTE) 1/3/5/7/8 [Version 2] 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz 3G: UMTS (WCDMA) bands 1/5/8 4G: TD-LTE bands 38/40/41 (120M) 4G: LTE FDD bands (FDD-LTE) 1/3/5/7/8/20/28 [Version 3] 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz 3G: UMTS (WCDMA) bands 1/5/8 4G: TD-LTE bands 38/40/41 (194M) 4G: LTE FDD bands (FDD-LTE) 1/3/5/7/8/28 Both SIM cards 1 and 2 support these frequency bands. Connectivity WLAN: Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, Wi-Fi 5.1GHz, Wi-Fi 5.8GHz, Wi-Fi display Bluetooth Version: 5.1 Bluetooth Audio Codec: SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC USB Interface: USB Type C Earphone Jack: 3.5mm NFC: Not supported Operating System ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 Location Technology GNSS: Built-in GPS; A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS Others: Wi-Fi positioning, network-based mobile positioning, and electronic compass Maps: Google Maps and other third-party maps apps

Oppo A74 (Price: $248)

Size and Weight

Height: About 160.3mm Width: About 73.8mm Thickness: About 7.95mm Weight: About 175g

Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM RAM Type: LPDDR4X SDRAM, designed for 1804MHz clock (2 × 16 bit) External Memory: Supported USB Version: USB 2.0 USB OTG: Supported

Display

Size: 6.43‘’ (16.34cm) * 6.43‘’ is the diagonal length when the four rounded corners of the screen are extended into right angles. And the actual size is smaller. Screen Ratio: 90.8% Resolution: FHD+ (2400×1080) Refresh Rate: 60Hz Touch Sampling Rate: 135Hz (Normal), 180Hz (Game mode) Colour Depth: 16 Million (8 bit) Colour Gamut: 92% DCI-P3 (typical value), 100% sRGB (typical value) Pixel Density: 409PPI Contrast Ratio: 1000000:1 Brightness: 430/600/800nits (Partial Highlight) Panel: AMOLED.

Camera Rear 48MP Main Camera: f/1.7; FOV 79°; 6P lens; AF 2MP Depth Camera: f/2.4; FOV 89°; 3P lens; Focus 2MP Macro Camera: f/2.4; FOV 89°; 3P lens; Focus Front 16MP Main Front Camera: f/2.4; FOV 78°; 5P lens Shooting Mode Rear:

Photo, Video, Night, Expert, Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Slow-motion, Text scanner, and Google Lens. Front:

Photo, Video, Panorama, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, Selfie Beautification, and more. Image Size Rear:

Maximum Size: 6000×8000 (48MP)

Sizes in different aspect ratios:

3000×4000 (4:3)

3000×3000 (1:1)

1800×4000 (Full Screen)

2256×4000 (16:9)

Front:

Maximum Size: 3468×4624 (16MP)

Sizes in different aspect ratios:

3468×4624 (4:3)

3472×3472 (1:1)

2080X4624 (Full Screen)

2600×4624 (16:9)

Video Rear Camera: 1080P@30fps, and 720P@30fps Video Slo-mo: 720P@120fps Video Stabilization: EIS, 1080P@30fps Front 1080P/720P@30fps (Default: 720P@30fps; beautification turned on)

Chips CPU: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662 CPU Speed: up to 2GHz CPU Cores: Octa-core GPU Model: Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU 610 at 950MHz. Battery 4880mAh/18.88Wh (Min) 5000mAh/19.35Wh (Typ) Fast Charge Supports SuperVOOC 2.0, SuperVOOC, VOOC 2.0/3.0/4.0

Biometrics Supports In-Display Fingerprint and Face Unlock. Sensors Geomagnetic Sensor Proximity Sensor Optical Sensor Accelerometer Gravity Sensor Gyroscope Pedometer. Cellular Network SIM 2: Supported SIM Card Type: Nano-SIM Card * Functions available on the live network depend on the situations of carrier’s network and related services deployment. 2G: GSM, 850/900/1800/1900 MHz 3G: UMTS (WCDMA) bands 1/5/8 4G: TD-LTE bands 38/40/41 (2496–2690 MHz) 4G: LTE FDD bands 1/3/5/7/8/20/28 Both SIM cards 1 and 2 support these frequency bands.

Connectivity WLAN: Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, Wi-Fi 5GHz, Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth Audio Codec: Supports SBC, AAC, and APTX USB Interface: USB Type-C Earphone Jack: 3.5mm NFC: Not Supported. Operating System ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. Location Technology GNSS: Supports Built-in GPS, A-GPS, Beidou, Glonass, and Galileo Frequency Antenna: Not Supported Others: Support WiFi, network-based mobile positioning, and electronic compass Maps: Support third-party map apps.

Oppo A74 vs. Oppo A94

Both devices were recently unveiled by the company and are scheduled to debut in several countries in the near future. Like said at the start of this article, both phones have a similar name but they have their differences. The Oppo A74 is a bit cheaper at a price of $248 but both are actually in the affordable category. The Oppo A94 has a price of $319, which isn’t a bad difference for all the extra stuff it offers over its little brother.

What do you think about these devices? Are you planning to purchase an Oppo smartphone? Let us know in the comments.



