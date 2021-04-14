PlayStation App Will Get More Features Soon

The PlayStation App recently got a redesign as part of the PlayStation 5 release. But there is more coming to the app, according to a post from PlayStation Blog.

The info comes from a PS Blog post in which several features are announced for the PS4 and PS5. The update, which will be released on April 14, also brings a number of improvements, according to the post.

PS5, PS4, and Much More Features Coming

Here is some of the info from the post:

Store PS5 Games on Compatible External USB Drives.* With this feature, you can now transfer your PS5 games to USB extended storage from your console’s internal storage. It’s a great way to extend the storage capabilities of your PS5 console, and you can seamlessly copy your PS5 games back to the console’s internal storage when you’re ready to play. It is faster to reinstall PS5 games from USB extended storage than to re-download or copy them from a disc.

Cross-generation Share Play. PS4 and PS5 players can now Share Play together while chatting in parties. This means PS5 console users can let their friends on PS4 consoles view their game screen, or even try out the PS5 games through Share Play, and vice versa. Options include the ability to share your screen with a friend, pass your controller virtually to a friend, or pass a second controller virtually to play co-op games together.

There is plenty more coming with the update but one of the most interesting announcements has to do with the PS App. There isn’t much on what the update will bring for the PS App but it appears that it will be focused on making everything easier. Here’s what the post says on the new features:

We’re also introducing a myriad of new features for PlayStation App to make it easier than ever to connect with your console experience remotely. Recently, we introduced the ability to save products in a wishlist, get notifications when your friends are online, and change your console online status. In the coming weeks, we’ll be rolling out even more, including the ability to join a multiplayer session on PS5 from the app, manage your PS5 console storage, compare trophy collections with friends, and sort and filter products shown in the PlayStation Store. You can download PlayStation App for free from Google Play and the App Store.

New Look

The PlayStation App has been around for years but it recently got a big redesign with the release of the PS5. The current version of the app is somewhat limited on a few things. Users can currently check their friends list and see who is online, send messages, and do a few other things. But some features on the console aren’t really available on the app.

What do you think about the announcement? Do you use the PlayStation App? Let us know in the comments.



