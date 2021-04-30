PlayStation Store: Games Under Promotion Sale Is Back

The PlayStation Store has brought back the Games Under Promotion sale. PlayStation Blog has posted a list of the games that are available for the sale. Here is part of that list:
- #Funtime
- 11-11: Memories Retold
- 7th Sector
- 7th Sector – Collector’s Edition
- 8-Bit Armies
- 8-Bit Armies – Deluxe Edition
- 8-Bit Hordes
- 8-Bit Hordes – Deluxe Edition
- 8-Bit Invaders!
- 8-Bit Invaders! – Deluxe Edition
- 8-Bit RTS Series – Complete Collection
- A Knight’s Quest
- A Winter’s Daydream
- Accel World VS Sword Art Online
- Aces of the Luftwaffe
- Active Neurons – Puzzle Game
- Active Neurons 2
- Active Neurons 3 – Wonders Of The World
- Adam’s Venture: Origins
- AER: Memories of Old
- AereA
- AereA – Deluxe Edition
- Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers – PlayStation 4 Edition
- Air Hockey
- Aircraft Evolution
- Alienation
- Alteric
- Ancestors Legacy
- Anthem
- Antiquia Lost
- AO Tennis 2
- ARK Park
- Ashen
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
- Assault On Metaltron
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir
- Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered
- Atomicrops
- Attack of the Earthlings
- ATV Drift & Tricks – Definitive Edition
- Aven Colony
- Awesome Pea
- Awesome Pea 2
- Bad North
- Bad North Portraits Pack
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Batman: The Enemy Within – Season Pass
- Batman: The Telltale Series – Season Pass
- Battlefield 4
- Big Crown: Showdown
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition
- Bite the Bullet
- Blacksad: Under the Skin
- Blood Waves
- Bonkies
- Bonkies – Bananas Bundle
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Bound
- Bowling
- Brain Beats
- Breeder: Homegrown – Director’s Cut
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Bucket Knight
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle
- BUTCHER
- Butcher – Special Edition Bundle
- Call of Cthulhu
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- CarX Drift Racing Online
- CASE: Animatronics
- Cave Digger
- Chaos on Deponia
- Chicken Police – Paint it RED!
- Chubby Pixel Mega Bundle
- Cinders
- Citadel: Forged with Fire
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Coaster
- Control
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2/3 Bundle!!
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!
- CounterSpy
- Crashbots
- Cruz Brothers – Combat School Edition
- Crysis Remastered
- Cubers: Arena
- Curious Expedition
- Dandara
- Darkwood
- Darkwood – Special Edition
- Darts
- Daymare: 1998
- DCL – The Game
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition PS4™ & PS5™
- Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle
- Death’s Gambit
- Deep Ones
- Defunct
- Defunct – Deluxe Edition
- Deiland
- Deiland Special Pack
- Deleveled
- Deponia
- Deponia Doomsday
- Descenders
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Disney Classic Games: ‘Aladdin’ and ‘The Lion King’
- Doki-Doki Universe
- Dollhouse
- Dollhouse – Deluxe Edition
- Don’t Knock Twice
- Drowning
- DUCATI – 90th Anniversary
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
- Dungeons & Bombs
- Dustoff Heli Rescue 2
- Dynamite Fishing: World Games
- Edahi & Dohai
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition
- El Hijo – A Wild West Tale
- End Space
- Energy Balance
- Energy Bundle (Energy Invasion, Energy Cycle, Energy Balance)
- Energy Cycle
- Energy Cycle Edge
- Energy Invasion
- Erica
- Escape from Life Inc
- Escape From Tethys
- Escape Game Fort Boyard
- Escape Plan
- Escape Plan Ultimate
- Esports Life Tycoon
- Euro Fishing: Ultimate Edition
- EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone
- Explosive Jake
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 4 – Season Pass
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition
- Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Far Cry New Dawn – Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry Primal
- Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition
- Farmer & Forestry Bundle
- Fat Princess Adventures
- Felix The Reaper
- Fenix Furia
- Fernz Gate
- Fight
- Firefighters: Airport Fire Department
- Firefighters: The Simulation – Everyday Heroes Bundle
- Firefighters: The Simulation – Platinum Bundle
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Deluxe Edition
- Five Dates
- Flashback
- Flower
- Flying Soldiers
- Flywrench
- FMV Murder Mystery Bundle
- Football, Tactics & Glory
- For Honor
- For Honor – Marching Fire Edition
- For Honor – Year 3 Pass
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Fruit Ninja VR
- Garfield Kart: Furious Racing
- Generation Zero – Alpine Unrest
- Generation Zero®
- Generation Zero® – FNIX Rising
- Genesis Alpha One
- God Eater 2 Rage Burst
- Goetia
- GoNNER
- GONNER 2
- GONNER2 Lose Your Head Deluxe Bundle
- Grab the Bottle
- Gran Turismo Sport Spec II
- Grass Cutter: Mutated Lawns
- GraviFire
- Gun Club VR
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2
- Guts and Glory
- Hard West: Ultimate Edition
- Headspun
- Hellfront: Honeymoon
- Hello Neighbor
- Hellpoint
- Here They Lie
- Hidden Through Time
- HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition
- HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 1 GOTY Edition
- HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 2 Expansion
- HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 2 Standard
- Hohokum
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Homefront: The Revolution – Expansion Pass
- Hotline Miami
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hue
- Hunting Simulator 2
- Hyper Sentinel
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- I am Bread
- I, AI
- In rays of the Light
- Intruders: Hide and Seek
- Journey
- Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Edition
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Killzone Shadow Fall Intercept – Standalone Game
- Knack
- Knack 2
- LA Cops
- Last Day of June
- Laws of Machine
- Layers of Fear 2
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens – Season Pass
- LEGO The Hobbit
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition – OST Combo
- Life is Strange 2 – Complete Season
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 3
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 4
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 5
- Little Big Workshop
- Lock’s Quest
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill – Eldfjall Island
- Lornsword Winter Chronicle
- Mad Games Tycoon
- Mad Tower Tycoon
- Maid of Sker
- Malicious Fallen
- Malicious Fallen: Deluxe Edition
- Manual Samuel
- Marooners
- Mask of Mists
- Matterfall
- Mega Bundle – 2 Games + Avatars + Themes
- Mega Man Legacy Collection
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
- Mekorama
- Memories of Mars
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
- Metal Gear Survive
- Metropolis: Lux Obscura
- Mind Labyrinth VR Dreams
- Mind Labyrinth VR Dreams & Brain Beats Bundle
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 2
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 2 – Special Edition
- Monstrum
- Moonfall Ultimate
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat X
- Mortal Shell
- Mosaic
- Mosaic – Deluxe Edition Content
- Mosaic 1% Edition
- Mother Russia Bleeds
- Moto Racer 4 – Deluxe Edition
- MotoGP 17
- Mountain Rescue Simulator
- Move or Die
- Music Racer
- MX vs ATV All Out
- MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- My Aunt is a Witch
- My Universe – Cooking Star Restaurant
- My Universe – Fashion Boutique
- My Universe – My Baby
- My Universe – Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs
- My Universe – School Teacher
- ‘n Verlore Verstand
- ‘n Verlore Verstand: Deluxe Edition
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
- NASCAR Heat 5
- Naught
- Need a Packet?
- NeverEnd
- Nidhogg
- Nidhogg 2
- NO THING
- Norman’s Great Illusion
- NORTH
- Nowhere Prophet
- Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto
- Okage: Shadow King
- One Eyed Kutkh
- One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun
- Othercide
- Outbreak: The New Nightmare
- Outlast
- Outlast 2
- Outward
- Outward – The Soroboreans
- Overcooked!
- Overcooked! Gourmet Edition
- OVIVO
- Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s
- Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
- Party Crashers
- Party Crashers and Party Golf
- Party Golf
- Party Trivia
- Pathologic 2
- Pawarumi
- Payday 2: The Crimewave Collection
- Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball
- Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Balance of the Force
- Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Heroes Within
- Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Season 2 Bundle
- Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Solo Pack
- Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: The Force Awakens Pack
- Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: The Last Jedi
- Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Unsung Heroes
- Pineview Drive – Joe’s Diner Horror Bundle
- PixARK
- PLANET ALPHA
- Planet RIX-13
- Police Chase – City Patrol: Police
- Potata: Fairy Flower
- Prison Architect – Total Lockdown Edition
- Professional Farmer 2017 – Gold Edition
- Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness
- Project Root
- Project Warlock
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 PS4 & PS5
- Railway Empire
- Rainbow Six Siege – Deluxe Edition
- Ray’s The Dead
- ReadySet Heroes
- Redeemer: Enhanced Edition
- Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition
- Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition OST Combo
- Relicta
- Resogun
- Reus
- Reus – Deluxe Edition
- Ride 3
- Rift Keeper
- Rise of the Kasai
- Robinson: The Journey
- Roundguard
- Rush VR
- Ryu ga Gotoku 5
- Save the Ninja Clan
- Seeds of Resilience
- Shadow Legend VR
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Extra Content
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Sharknado VR: Eye of the Storm
- Shenmue III
- Shenmue III – Complete DLC Collection
- Shenmue III – Story Quest Pack
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter
- Shing!
- Sigi – A Fart for Melusina
- Silence
- SIMULACRA
- Skelattack
- SKYHILL
- SkyTime
- Slender: The Arrival
- Slide Stars
- Snooker Nation Championship
- Sound Shapes
- Sound Shapes Ultimate Bundle
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Hulk Bundle
- Space Otter Charlie
- Sparkle 4 Tales
- Speed 3: Grand Prix
- Spike Volleyball
- Spiral Splatter
- Spitlings
- Spot The Difference
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Steam Tactics
- Steep
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- STELLATUM
- Street Power Soccer
- Subject 13
- Sudden Strike 4
- Suicide Guy
- Suicide Guy Bundle
- Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply
- Summer in Mara
- Super Star Wars
- Super Street: The Game
- SUPERLIMINAL
- Surgeon Simulator A&E + I Am Bread
- Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
- Switch ‘N’ Shoot
- Swordbreaker The Game
- Tannenberg
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition
- Teslagrad
- The Adventures of 00 Dilly
- The Bluecoats: North & South
- The Bradwell Conspiracy
- The Bridge
- The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Deluxe Edition
- The Childs Sight
- The Complex
- The Crew 2
- The Dark Eye Bundle
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- The Dark Eye: Memoria
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- The Escapists
- The Escapists 2: Game of the Year Edition
- The Escapists DLC Bundle
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead
- The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition
- The Giants Bundle
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- The Sims 4
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster
- The Survivalists
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone
- TheNightfall
- Train Sim World 2020: Deluxe Edition