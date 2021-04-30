PlayStation Store: Games Under Promotion Sale Is Back

The PlayStation Store has brought back the Games Under Promotion sale. PlayStation Blog has posted a list of the games that are available for the sale. Here is part of that list:

  • #Funtime
  • 11-11: Memories Retold
  • 7th Sector
  • 7th Sector – Collector’s Edition
  • 8-Bit Armies
  • 8-Bit Armies – Deluxe Edition
  • 8-Bit Hordes
  • 8-Bit Hordes – Deluxe Edition
  • 8-Bit Invaders!
  • 8-Bit Invaders! – Deluxe Edition
  • 8-Bit RTS Series – Complete Collection
  • A Knight’s Quest
  • A Winter’s Daydream
  • Accel World VS Sword Art Online
  • Aces of the Luftwaffe
  • Active Neurons – Puzzle Game
  • Active Neurons 2
  • Active Neurons 3 – Wonders Of The World
  • Adam’s Venture: Origins
  • AER: Memories of Old
  • AereA
  • AereA – Deluxe Edition
  • Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders
  • Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers – PlayStation 4 Edition
  • Air Hockey
  • Aircraft Evolution
  • Alienation
  • Alteric
  • Ancestors Legacy
  • Anthem
  • Antiquia Lost
  • AO Tennis 2
  • ARK Park
  • Ashen
  • Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
  • Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag – Gold Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
  • Assault On Metaltron
  • Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
  • Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir
  • Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered
  • Atomicrops
  • Attack of the Earthlings
  • ATV Drift & Tricks – Definitive Edition
  • Aven Colony
  • Awesome Pea
  • Awesome Pea 2
  • Bad North
  • Bad North Portraits Pack
  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • Batman: The Enemy Within – Season Pass
  • Batman: The Telltale Series – Season Pass
  • Battlefield 4
  • Big Crown: Showdown
  • BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition
  • Bite the Bullet
  • Blacksad: Under the Skin
  • Blood Waves
  • Bonkies
  • Bonkies – Bananas Bundle
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
  • Bound
  • Bowling
  • Brain Beats
  • Breeder: Homegrown – Director’s Cut
  • Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
  • Bucket Knight
  • Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
  • Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle
  • BUTCHER
  • Butcher – Special Edition Bundle
  • Call of Cthulhu
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
  • Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition
  • Cars 3: Driven to Win
  • CarX Drift Racing Online
  • CASE: Animatronics
  • Cave Digger
  • Chaos on Deponia
  • Chicken Police – Paint it RED!
  • Chubby Pixel Mega Bundle
  • Cinders
  • Citadel: Forged with Fire
  • Clouds & Sheep 2
  • Coaster
  • Control
  • Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!
  • Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2/3 Bundle!!
  • Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!
  • CounterSpy
  • Crashbots
  • Cruz Brothers – Combat School Edition
  • Crysis Remastered
  • Cubers: Arena
  • Curious Expedition
  • Dandara
  • Darkwood
  • Darkwood – Special Edition
  • Darts
  • Daymare: 1998
  • DCL – The Game
  • Dead by Daylight: Special Edition PS4™ & PS5™
  • Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle
  • Death’s Gambit
  • Deep Ones
  • Defunct
  • Defunct – Deluxe Edition
  • Deiland
  • Deiland Special Pack
  • Deleveled
  • Deponia
  • Deponia Doomsday
  • Descenders
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Dishonored 2
  • Disney Classic Games: ‘Aladdin’ and ‘The Lion King’
  • Doki-Doki Universe
  • Dollhouse
  • Dollhouse – Deluxe Edition
  • Don’t Knock Twice
  • Drowning
  • DUCATI – 90th Anniversary
  • Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
  • Dungeons & Bombs
  • Dustoff Heli Rescue 2
  • Dynamite Fishing: World Games
  • Edahi & Dohai
  • Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes
  • Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition
  • El Hijo – A Wild West Tale
  • End Space
  • Energy Balance
  • Energy Bundle (Energy Invasion, Energy Cycle, Energy Balance)
  • Energy Cycle
  • Energy Cycle Edge
  • Energy Invasion
  • Erica
  • Escape from Life Inc
  • Escape From Tethys
  • Escape Game Fort Boyard
  • Escape Plan
  • Escape Plan Ultimate
  • Esports Life Tycoon
  • Euro Fishing: Ultimate Edition
  • EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone
  • Explosive Jake
  • Fallout 4
  • Fallout 4 – Season Pass
  • Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
  • Far Cry 4
  • Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition
  • Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle
  • Far Cry New Dawn
  • Far Cry New Dawn – Deluxe Edition
  • Far Cry Primal
  • Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition
  • Farmer & Forestry Bundle
  • Fat Princess Adventures
  • Felix The Reaper
  • Fenix Furia
  • Fernz Gate
  • Fight
  • Firefighters: Airport Fire Department
  • Firefighters: The Simulation – Everyday Heroes Bundle
  • Firefighters: The Simulation – Platinum Bundle
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Deluxe Edition
  • Five Dates
  • Flashback
  • Flower
  • Flying Soldiers
  • Flywrench
  • FMV Murder Mystery Bundle
  • Football, Tactics & Glory
  • For Honor
  • For Honor – Marching Fire Edition
  • For Honor – Year 3 Pass
  • Frostpunk: Console Edition
  • Fruit Ninja VR
  • Garfield Kart: Furious Racing
  • Generation Zero – Alpine Unrest
  • Generation Zero®
  • Generation Zero® – FNIX Rising
  • Genesis Alpha One
  • God Eater 2 Rage Burst
  • Goetia
  • GoNNER
  • GONNER 2
  • GONNER2 Lose Your Head Deluxe Bundle
  • Grab the Bottle
  • Gran Turismo Sport Spec II
  • Grass Cutter: Mutated Lawns
  • GraviFire
  • Gun Club VR
  • Guns, Gore and Cannoli
  • Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2
  • Guts and Glory
  • Hard West: Ultimate Edition
  • Headspun
  • Hellfront: Honeymoon
  • Hello Neighbor
  • Hellpoint
  • Here They Lie
  • Hidden Through Time
  • HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition
  • HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 1 GOTY Edition
  • HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 2 Expansion
  • HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 2 Standard
  • Hohokum
  • Homefront: The Revolution
  • Homefront: The Revolution – Expansion Pass
  • Hotline Miami
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
  • Hue
  • Hunting Simulator 2
  • Hyper Sentinel
  • Hypnospace Outlaw
  • I am Bread
  • I, AI
  • In rays of the Light
  • Intruders: Hide and Seek
  • Journey
  • Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Edition
  • Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
  • Killzone Shadow Fall Intercept – Standalone Game
  • Knack
  • Knack 2
  • LA Cops
  • Last Day of June
  • Laws of Machine
  • Layers of Fear 2
  • LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens – Season Pass
  • LEGO The Hobbit
  • Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
  • Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition – OST Combo
  • Life is Strange 2 – Complete Season
  • Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2
  • Life is Strange 2 – Episode 3
  • Life is Strange 2 – Episode 4
  • Life is Strange 2 – Episode 5
  • Little Big Workshop
  • Lock’s Quest
  • Lonely Mountains: Downhill
  • Lonely Mountains: Downhill – Eldfjall Island
  • Lornsword Winter Chronicle
  • Mad Games Tycoon
  • Mad Tower Tycoon
  • Maid of Sker
  • Malicious Fallen
  • Malicious Fallen: Deluxe Edition
  • Manual Samuel
  • Marooners
  • Mask of Mists
  • Matterfall
  • Mega Bundle – 2 Games + Avatars + Themes
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
  • Mekorama
  • Memories of Mars
  • Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
  • Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
  • Metal Gear Survive
  • Metropolis: Lux Obscura
  • Mind Labyrinth VR Dreams
  • Mind Labyrinth VR Dreams & Brain Beats Bundle
  • Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 2
  • Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 2 – Special Edition
  • Monstrum
  • Moonfall Ultimate
  • Moonlighter
  • Mortal Kombat X
  • Mortal Shell
  • Mosaic
  • Mosaic – Deluxe Edition Content
  • Mosaic 1% Edition
  • Mother Russia Bleeds
  • Moto Racer 4 – Deluxe Edition
  • MotoGP 17
  • Mountain Rescue Simulator
  • Move or Die
  • Music Racer
  • MX vs ATV All Out
  • MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame
  • My Aunt is a Witch
  • My Universe – Cooking Star Restaurant
  • My Universe – Fashion Boutique
  • My Universe – My Baby
  • My Universe – Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs
  • My Universe – School Teacher
  • ‘n Verlore Verstand
  • ‘n Verlore Verstand: Deluxe Edition
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
  • NASCAR Heat 5
  • Naught
  • Need a Packet?
  • NeverEnd
  • Nidhogg
  • Nidhogg 2
  • NO THING
  • Norman’s Great Illusion
  • NORTH
  • Nowhere Prophet
  • Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto
  • Okage: Shadow King
  • One Eyed Kutkh
  • One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition
  • Operencia: The Stolen Sun
  • Othercide
  • Outbreak: The New Nightmare
  • Outlast
  • Outlast 2
  • Outward
  • Outward – The Soroboreans
  • Overcooked!
  • Overcooked! Gourmet Edition
  • OVIVO
  • Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s
  • Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
  • Party Crashers
  • Party Crashers and Party Golf
  • Party Golf
  • Party Trivia
  • Pathologic 2
  • Pawarumi
  • Payday 2: The Crimewave Collection
  • Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball
  • Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Balance of the Force
  • Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Heroes Within
  • Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Season 2 Bundle
  • Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Solo Pack
  • Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: The Force Awakens Pack
  • Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: The Last Jedi
  • Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Unsung Heroes
  • Pineview Drive – Joe’s Diner Horror Bundle
  • PixARK
  • PLANET ALPHA
  • Planet RIX-13
  • Police Chase – City Patrol: Police
  • Potata: Fairy Flower
  • Prison Architect – Total Lockdown Edition
  • Professional Farmer 2017 – Gold Edition
  • Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness
  • Project Root
  • Project Warlock
  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 PS4 & PS5
  • Railway Empire
  • Rainbow Six Siege  – Deluxe Edition
  • Ray’s The Dead
  • ReadySet Heroes
  • Redeemer: Enhanced Edition
  • Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition
  • Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition OST Combo
  • Relicta
  • Resogun
  • Reus
  • Reus – Deluxe Edition
  • Ride 3
  • Rift Keeper
  • Rise of the Kasai
  • Robinson: The Journey
  • Roundguard
  • Rush VR
  • Ryu ga Gotoku 5
  • Save the Ninja Clan
  • Seeds of Resilience
  • Shadow Legend VR
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Extra Content
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
  • Sharknado VR: Eye of the Storm
  • Shenmue III
  • Shenmue III – Complete DLC Collection
  • Shenmue III – Story Quest Pack
  • Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
  • Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter
  • Shing!
  • Sigi – A Fart for Melusina
  • Silence
  • SIMULACRA
  • Skelattack
  • SKYHILL
  • SkyTime
  • Slender: The Arrival
  • Slide Stars
  • Snooker Nation Championship
  • Sound Shapes
  • Sound Shapes Ultimate Bundle
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth
  • Space Hulk Bundle
  • Space Otter Charlie
  • Sparkle 4 Tales
  • Speed 3: Grand Prix
  • Spike Volleyball
  • Spiral Splatter
  • Spitlings
  • Spot The Difference
  • Star Wars Battlefront II
  • Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
  • Steam Tactics
  • Steep
  • Stellaris: Console Edition
  • STELLATUM
  • Street Power Soccer
  • Subject 13
  • Sudden Strike 4
  • Suicide Guy
  • Suicide Guy Bundle
  • Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply
  • Summer in Mara
  • Super Star Wars
  • Super Street: The Game
  • SUPERLIMINAL
  • Surgeon Simulator A&E + I Am Bread
  • Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
  • Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
  • Switch ‘N’ Shoot
  • Swordbreaker The Game
  • Tannenberg
  • Telltale Batman Shadows Edition
  • Teslagrad
  • The Adventures of 00 Dilly
  • The Bluecoats: North & South
  • The Bradwell Conspiracy
  • The Bridge
  • The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Deluxe Edition
  • The Childs Sight
  • The Complex
  • The Crew 2
  • The Dark Eye Bundle
  • The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
  • The Dark Eye: Memoria
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
  • The Escapists
  • The Escapists 2: Game of the Year Edition
  • The Escapists DLC Bundle
  • The Escapists: The Walking Dead
  • The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition
  • The Giants Bundle
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 4
  • The Sims 4
  • The Suicide of Rachel Foster
  • The Survivalists
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone
  • TheNightfall
  • Train Sim World 2020: Deluxe Edition

 




