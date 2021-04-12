PS Store March 2021: The Top Downloads For US/Canada and Europe

PlayStation Blog has posted a list of the top downloads for the PS4 and PS5 in the US/Canada and Europe. The lists include some surprises and some obvious ones. Here are the PS Store top downloads for US/Canada and Europe during the month of March:
PS5 Games
|US / Canada
|Europe
|1
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|FIFA 21
|2
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|3
|NBA 2K21
|It Takes Two
|4
|It Takes Two
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|5
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|6
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
|7
|Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|8
|Demon’s Souls
|WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
|9
|FIFA 21
|Mortal Kombat 11
|10
|Watch Dogs: Legion
|Demon’s Souls
|11
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
|12
|Madden NFL 21
|Watch Dogs: Legion
|13
|Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
|NBA 2K21
|14
|Hitman 3
|Hitman 3
|15
|Sackboy: A Big Adventure
|Sackboy: A Big Adventure
|16
|Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|17
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
|18
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|Borderlands 3
|19
|Godfall
|Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
|20
|Borderlands 3
|vYakuza: Like a Dragon
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was one of the first releases for the PS5 and the series is quite popular so it’s no surprise seeing it at number one for the US and Canada. It Takes Two also managed to take a high spot on the list after making its debut on March 26.
PS4 Games
|US / Canada
|Europe
|1
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|Minecraft
|2
|Minecraft
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|3
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Grand Theft Auto V
|4
|NBA 2K21
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|5
|Little Nightmares
|FIFA 21
|6
|The Forest
|Little Nightmares
|7
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|NBA 2K21
|8
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|The Forest
|9
|Friday the 13th: The Game
|The Crew 2
|10
|Need for Speed Heat
|Battlefield V
|11
|Little Nightmares II
|Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
|12
|MLB The Show 20
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|13
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Guilty Gear Xrd Rev.2
|14
|Ghost of Tsushima
|A Way Out
|15
|Gang Beasts
|Need for Speed Heat
|16
|Shotgun Farmers
|Friday the 13th: The Game
|17
|The Crew 2
|Need for Speed
|18
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Gran Turismo Sport
|19
|Watch Dogs: Legion
|Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
|20
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Gang Beasts
GTA V continues to do well, despite being a very old game. The most recent game in the GTA series is constantly adding new things to the online side, keeping players around the world entertained.
PS VR Games
|US / Canada
|Europe
|1
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|2
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|3
|Superhot VR
|Superhot VR
|4
|Swordsman VR
|Astro Bot Rescue Mission
|5
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|Blood & Truth
|6
|Gorn
|Swordsman VR
|7
|Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
|Doom 3: VR Edition
|8
|The Walking Dead Onslaught
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|9
|Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
|Marvel’s Iron Man VR
|10
|Doom 3: VR Edition
|Gorn
Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)
|US / Canada
|Europe
|1
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|2
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Rocket League
|3
|Rocket League
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|4
|Apex Legends
|Apex Legends
|5
|Destiny 2
|Destiny 2
|6
|Genshin Impact
|Genshin Impact
|7
|Vigor
|Brawlhalla
|8
|Rec Room
|Rec Room
|9
|Brawlhalla
|World of Tanks
|10
|Rogue Company
|War Thunder
No surprise here at all, battle royale games continue to dominate. Three of the top four in both regions feature battle royale games. Fortnite is at the top on both and it’s not difficult to see why, the game recently launched a new season with tons of new content.