PS Store March 2021: The Top Downloads For US/Canada and Europe

PlayStation Blog has posted a list of the top downloads for the PS4 and PS5 in the US/Canada and Europe. The lists include some surprises and some obvious ones. Here are the PS Store top downloads for US/Canada and Europe during the month of March:

PS5 Games

US / Canada Europe 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War FIFA 21 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 3 NBA 2K21 It Takes Two 4 It Takes Two Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 5 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 6 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time 7 Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 8 Demon’s Souls WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship 9 FIFA 21 Mortal Kombat 11 10 Watch Dogs: Legion Demon’s Souls 11 Mortal Kombat 11 Disco Elysium – The Final Cut 12 Madden NFL 21 Watch Dogs: Legion 13 Disco Elysium – The Final Cut NBA 2K21 14 Hitman 3 Hitman 3 15 Sackboy: A Big Adventure Sackboy: A Big Adventure 16 Dead by Daylight: Special Edition Immortals Fenyx Rising 17 Immortals Fenyx Rising Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition 18 Yakuza: Like a Dragon Borderlands 3 19 Godfall Dead by Daylight: Special Edition 20 Borderlands 3 vYakuza: Like a Dragon

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was one of the first releases for the PS5 and the series is quite popular so it’s no surprise seeing it at number one for the US and Canada. It Takes Two also managed to take a high spot on the list after making its debut on March 26.

PS4 Games

US / Canada Europe 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Minecraft 2 Minecraft Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 3 Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V 4 NBA 2K21 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 5 Little Nightmares FIFA 21 6 The Forest Little Nightmares 7 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege NBA 2K21 8 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare The Forest 9 Friday the 13th: The Game The Crew 2 10 Need for Speed Heat Battlefield V 11 Little Nightmares II Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout 12 MLB The Show 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 13 Red Dead Redemption 2 Guilty Gear Xrd Rev.2 14 Ghost of Tsushima A Way Out 15 Gang Beasts Need for Speed Heat 16 Shotgun Farmers Friday the 13th: The Game 17 The Crew 2 Need for Speed 18 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gran Turismo Sport 19 Watch Dogs: Legion Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition 20 Mortal Kombat 11 Gang Beasts

GTA V continues to do well, despite being a very old game. The most recent game in the GTA series is constantly adding new things to the online side, keeping players around the world entertained.

PS VR Games

US / Canada Europe 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator 3 Superhot VR Superhot VR 4 Swordsman VR Astro Bot Rescue Mission 5 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Blood & Truth 6 Gorn Swordsman VR 7 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Doom 3: VR Edition 8 The Walking Dead Onslaught The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 9 Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Marvel’s Iron Man VR 10 Doom 3: VR Edition Gorn

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US / Canada Europe 1 Fortnite Fortnite 2 Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League 3 Rocket League Call of Duty: Warzone 4 Apex Legends Apex Legends 5 Destiny 2 Destiny 2 6 Genshin Impact Genshin Impact 7 Vigor Brawlhalla 8 Rec Room Rec Room 9 Brawlhalla World of Tanks 10 Rogue Company War Thunder

No surprise here at all, battle royale games continue to dominate. Three of the top four in both regions feature battle royale games. Fortnite is at the top on both and it’s not difficult to see why, the game recently launched a new season with tons of new content.



