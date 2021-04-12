PS Store March 2021: The Top Downloads For US/Canada and Europe

PlayStation Blog has posted a list of the top downloads for the PS4 and PS5 in the US/Canada and Europe. The lists include some surprises and some obvious ones. Here are the PS Store top downloads for US/Canada and Europe during the month of March:

PS5 Games

US / CanadaEurope
1Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarFIFA 21
2Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
3NBA 2K21It Takes Two
4It Takes TwoTom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
5Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six SiegeMarvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
6Assassin’s Creed ValhallaCrash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
7Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About TimeAssassin’s Creed Valhalla
8Demon’s SoulsWRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
9FIFA 21Mortal Kombat 11
10Watch Dogs: LegionDemon’s Souls
11Mortal Kombat 11Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
12Madden NFL 21Watch Dogs: Legion
13Disco Elysium – The Final CutNBA 2K21
14Hitman 3Hitman 3
15Sackboy: A Big AdventureSackboy: A Big Adventure
16Dead by Daylight: Special EditionImmortals Fenyx Rising
17Immortals Fenyx RisingMortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
18Yakuza: Like a DragonBorderlands 3
19GodfallDead by Daylight: Special Edition
20Borderlands 3vYakuza: Like a Dragon

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was one of the first releases for the PS5 and the series is quite popular so it’s no surprise seeing it at number one for the US and Canada. It Takes Two also managed to take a high spot on the list after making its debut on March 26.

PS4 Games

US / CanadaEurope
1Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarMinecraft
2MinecraftCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
3Grand Theft Auto VGrand Theft Auto V
4NBA 2K21Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
5Little NightmaresFIFA 21
6The ForestLittle Nightmares
7Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six SiegeNBA 2K21
8Call of Duty: Modern WarfareThe Forest
9Friday the 13th: The GameThe Crew 2
10Need for Speed HeatBattlefield V
11Little Nightmares IIFall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
12MLB The Show 20Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
13Red Dead Redemption 2Guilty Gear Xrd Rev.2
14Ghost of TsushimaA Way Out
15Gang BeastsNeed for Speed Heat
16Shotgun FarmersFriday the 13th: The Game
17The Crew 2Need for Speed
18Assassin’s Creed ValhallaGran Turismo Sport
19Watch Dogs: LegionTomb Raider: Definitive Edition
20Mortal Kombat 11Gang Beasts

GTA V continues to do well, despite being a very old game. The most recent game in the GTA series is constantly adding new things to the online side, keeping players around the world entertained.

PS VR Games

US / CanadaEurope
1Beat SaberBeat Saber
2Job SimulatorJob Simulator
3Superhot VRSuperhot VR
4Swordsman VRAstro Bot Rescue Mission
5The Walking Dead: Saints & SinnersBlood & Truth
6GornSwordsman VR
7Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-alityDoom 3: VR Edition
8The Walking Dead OnslaughtThe Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
9Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR SeriesMarvel’s Iron Man VR
10Doom 3: VR EditionGorn

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US / CanadaEurope
1FortniteFortnite
2Call of Duty: WarzoneRocket League
3Rocket LeagueCall of Duty: Warzone
4Apex LegendsApex Legends
5Destiny 2Destiny 2
6Genshin ImpactGenshin Impact
7VigorBrawlhalla
8Rec RoomRec Room
9BrawlhallaWorld of Tanks
10Rogue CompanyWar Thunder

No surprise here at all, battle royale games continue to dominate. Three of the top four in both regions feature battle royale games. Fortnite is at the top on both and it’s not difficult to see why, the game recently launched a new season with tons of new content.





