PS4 & PS5: MLB The Show 21 Trophy List Revealed

The release of MLB The Show 21 is around the corner and there is now more info on its trophy list. Just a few hours ago, the list was confirmed. Here is the full trophy list (from PSU):
King of the Diamond! (Platinum)
No Baseball Is Safe (Gold)
Hit 100 home runs throughout any combination of modes (any mode – offline or online).
(Awarded with normal game-play and accumulation of home runs.)
Win a 9-inning game only allowing three hits or less (any mode – offline or online).
Mowing Them Down (Gold)
Strike out six batters or more within the first 3 innings (any mode – offline or online).
In Road To The Show, get called up to the MLB® Level.
WORLD SERIES® Champs (Gold)
Win a WORLD SERIES® in March to October.
Win a game on any walk-off. (3 inning min – any mode – offline or online. This trophy is not awarded if completed in a local multiplayer game, practice mode, by simulating/fast forwarding, or by switching teams.)
Dugout Walk (Silver)
Successfully pick-off a runner on any base (any mode – offline or online).
Hit 50 home runs throughout any combination of modes (offline or online).
(Awarded with normal game-play and accumulation of home runs.)
OCTOBER BASEBALL™ (Silver)
The Long Road (Silver)
In Road to the Show, get the call to the Triple-A level.
HOME RUN DERBY® Champ (Silver)
Friendly Gesture (Silver)
With Pinpoint pitching, strike out three batters within an inning (any mode – offline or online).
Pitch Collector (Silver)
All About Hustle (Silver)
Collect four hits or more within a game with a single player (any mode – offline or online).
Work That Count (Silver)
I’m Walkin’ Here!! (Silver)
Record eight or more team walks within a game (any mode – offline or online).
Sneak Attack (Bronze)
Advance a runner into scoring position or score a run with a sac bunt (any mode – offline or online).
Strength & Energy (Bronze)
Hit 25 home runs throughout any combination of modes (offline or online).
(Awarded with normal game-play and accumulation of home runs.)
In Road to the Show, get drafted by an MLB® team.
That Looks Classy (Bronze)
Equip any bat-skin onto your Road to the Show player or Diamond Dynasty team.
Hit a 425+ foot home run in any stadium (any mode – offline or online).
Chopping Firewood (Bronze)
As a pitcher, break a hitter’s bat (any mode – offline or online).
Draw a walk with the first batter of an inning (offline or online).
Fast Track (Bronze)
In March to October, fast-track a prospect by earning a player boost in a minor league player-lock episode.
Open your first player card pack.