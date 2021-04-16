PS4 & PS5: MLB The Show 21 Trophy List Revealed

The release of MLB The Show 21 is around the corner and there is now more info on its trophy list. Just a few hours ago, the list was confirmed. Here is the full trophy list (from PSU):

King of the Diamond! (Platinum)

Achieve all trophies in MLB The Show 21.

No Baseball Is Safe (Gold)

Hit 100 home runs throughout any combination of modes (any mode – offline or online).

(Awarded with normal game-play and accumulation of home runs.)

Quality Win (Gold)

Win a 9-inning game only allowing three hits or less (any mode – offline or online).

Mowing Them Down (Gold)

Strike out six batters or more within the first 3 innings (any mode – offline or online).

Welcome to The Show! (Gold)

In Road To The Show, get called up to the MLB® Level.

WORLD SERIES® Champs (Gold)

Win a WORLD SERIES® in March to October.

Winning In Style (Gold)

Win a game on any walk-off. (3 inning min – any mode – offline or online. This trophy is not awarded if completed in a local multiplayer game, practice mode, by simulating/fast forwarding, or by switching teams.)

Dugout Walk (Silver)

Successfully pick-off a runner on any base (any mode – offline or online).

Power Swing (Silver)

Hit 50 home runs throughout any combination of modes (offline or online).

(Awarded with normal game-play and accumulation of home runs.)

OCTOBER BASEBALL™ (Silver)

Win a Division Series in March to October to advance.

The Long Road (Silver)

In Road to the Show, get the call to the Triple-A level.

HOME RUN DERBY® Champ (Silver)

Win a HOME RUN DERBY® (any mode – offline or online).

Friendly Gesture (Silver)

With Pinpoint pitching, strike out three batters within an inning (any mode – offline or online).

Pitch Collector (Silver)

During any plate appearance, see ten or more pitches (any mode – offline or online).

All About Hustle (Silver)

Collect four hits or more within a game with a single player (any mode – offline or online).

Work That Count (Silver)

After falling behind in the count 0-2, work back to a full 3-2 count (any mode – offline or online).

I’m Walkin’ Here!! (Silver)

Record eight or more team walks within a game (any mode – offline or online).

Sneak Attack (Bronze)

Advance a runner into scoring position or score a run with a sac bunt (any mode – offline or online).

Strength & Energy (Bronze)

Hit 25 home runs throughout any combination of modes (offline or online).

(Awarded with normal game-play and accumulation of home runs.)

On The Path To Greatness (Bronze)

In Road to the Show, get drafted by an MLB® team.

That Looks Classy (Bronze)

Equip any bat-skin onto your Road to the Show player or Diamond Dynasty team.

Baseball Satellite (Bronze)

Hit a 425+ foot home run in any stadium (any mode – offline or online).

Chopping Firewood (Bronze)

As a pitcher, break a hitter’s bat (any mode – offline or online).

Free Ticket To 1st (Bronze)

Draw a walk with the first batter of an inning (offline or online).

Fast Track (Bronze)

In March to October, fast-track a prospect by earning a player boost in a minor league player-lock episode.

Grand Opening (Bronze)

Open your first player card pack.



