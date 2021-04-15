Redmi 9T: The Colorful Smartphone From Xiaomi

The Redmi 9T is one of the Xiaomi releases for 2021. The smartphone packs a number of great features but it stands out from others because the company has gone with some flashy color options. Here is everything you need to know about the Xiaomi Redmi 9T (specs from Xiaomi’s official Mi site):
6.53” FHD+ Dot Drop display 2340×1080, 395ppi Aspect ratio: 19.5:9 Contrast ratio: 1500:1 Brightness: 400 nits (typ) Supports Sunlight mode Supports Color temperature adjustment | Standard mode | Reading mode 2.0TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification L1 Widevine
Processor
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662CPU: Qualcomm® Kryo™ 260, 11nm manufacturing process, octa-core CPU, up to 2.0GHz GPU: Qualcomm® Adreno™ 610 GPU AI: 3rd gen Qualcomm® AI Engine
Battery & Charging
6000mAh (typ) high-capacity battery *USB-C Supports 18W fast charging 22.5W fast charger in box
Camera
Rear Camera 48MP main camera 1/2″ sensor size 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, 0.8μm pixel sizef/1.79 PDAF 8MP ultra-wide angle camera FOV 120°f/2.22MP macro camera f/2.4FF 2MP depth sensor f/2.4 Video recording 1080p, 1920×1080 at 30fps 720p, 1280×720 at 30fps Time-lapse video Front Camera 8MP front camera f/2.05 Video recording 1080p, 1920×1080 at 30fps 720p, 1280×720 at 30fps
Security
Side fingerprint sensor AI Face Unlock
NFC
Multifunctional NFC *Supports Google Pay
Network & Connectivity
Dual SIM + dedicated micro SD Expandable storage up to 512GBNetwork bands:2G: GSM: B2/3/5/83G: WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/84G: TDD-LTE: B38/40/41 (2535-2655MHz) 4G: FDD-LTE: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28Wireless Networks2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi Supports protocols 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth 5.0FM radio
Navigation & Positioning
GPS/A-GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Audio
Dual speakers 3.5mm headphone jack Hi-Res Audio certification
Sensors
Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Electronic compass | Vibration motor | IR Blaster
The Redmi 9T doesn’t really stand out on the front. The phone has a 6.53” FHD+ Dot Drop display, which looks just like any other device at that price range. But things get a lot better with the colorful back cover of the phone. All four color options are bright and are a change from the usual gray, black, or dark blue color options we see on phones today.
The phone also has the Redmi branding on the bottom left. The branding is quite large but subtle since there is a lighter tone. It’s kind of like the Poco branding on the Poco X3 but the branding here is instead located a little bit to the left.
Price
The Redmi 9T sits on the budget category at around 150 euros. This isn’t the cheapest phone ever but it sits at a very low price. What’s really good is that it features things such as a 48 MP main camera and a 6000mAh high-capacity battery.
What do you think about Redmi smartphones? Have you purchased one? Let us know in the comments.