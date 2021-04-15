Redmi 9T: The Colorful Smartphone From Xiaomi

The Redmi 9T is one of the Xiaomi releases for 2021. The smartphone packs a number of great features but it stands out from others because the company has gone with some flashy color options. Here is everything you need to know about the Xiaomi Redmi 9T (specs from Xiaomi’s official Mi site):

Storage & RAM

4GB+64GB LPDDR4X + UFS 2.1 4GB+128GB LPDDR4X + UFS 2.2 6GB+128GB** LPDDR4X + UFS 2.2

Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662 CPU: Qualcomm® Kryo™ 260, 11nm manufacturing process, octa-core CPU, up to 2.0GHz GPU: Qualcomm® Adreno™ 610 GPU AI: 3rd gen Qualcomm® AI Engine

Battery & Charging 6000mAh (typ) high-capacity battery * USB-C Supports 18W fast charging 22.5W fast charger in box

Camera Rear Camera 48MP main camera 1/2″ sensor size 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, 0.8μm pixel size f/1.79 PDAF 8MP ultra-wide angle camera FOV 120° f/2.2 2MP macro camera f/2.4 FF 2MP depth sensor f/2.4 Video recording 1080p, 1920×1080 at 30fps 720p, 1280×720 at 30fps Time-lapse video Front Camera 8MP front camera f/2.05 Video recording 1080p, 1920×1080 at 30fps 720p, 1280×720 at 30fps

Security Side fingerprint sensor AI Face Unlock

NFC Multifunctional NFC * Supports Google Pay

Network & Connectivity Dual SIM + dedicated micro SD Expandable storage up to 512GB Network bands: 2G: GSM: B2/3/5/8 3G: WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8 4G: TDD-LTE: B38/40/41 (2535-2655MHz) 4G: FDD-LTE: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28 Wireless Networks 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi Supports protocols 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth 5.0 FM radio

Navigation & Positioning GPS/A-GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Audio Dual speakers 3.5mm headphone jack Hi-Res Audio certification

Sensors Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Electronic compass | Vibration motor | IR Blaster

Operating System MIUI 12 based on Android 10 Color Options Carbon Gray, Sunset Orange, Twilight Blue, Ocean Green.

Design

The Redmi 9T doesn’t really stand out on the front. The phone has a 6.53” FHD+ Dot Drop display, which looks just like any other device at that price range. But things get a lot better with the colorful back cover of the phone. All four color options are bright and are a change from the usual gray, black, or dark blue color options we see on phones today.

The phone also has the Redmi branding on the bottom left. The branding is quite large but subtle since there is a lighter tone. It’s kind of like the Poco branding on the Poco X3 but the branding here is instead located a little bit to the left.

Price

The Redmi 9T sits on the budget category at around 150 euros. This isn’t the cheapest phone ever but it sits at a very low price. What’s really good is that it features things such as a 48 MP main camera and a 6000mAh high-capacity battery.

What do you think about Redmi smartphones? Have you purchased one? Let us know in the comments.