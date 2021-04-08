Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Lite Officially Launch In the UAE

Two phones in the Xiaomi Mi 11 series have launched in the UAE. The devices are the Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Lite. The two will go on sale on April 8. The only bad news is that the release is limited to these two devices.

Here are the specs for each device (info from official Xiaomi page):

Xiaomi Mi 11

Storage & RAM 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB LPDDR5 RAM + UFS 3.1 storage *Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed on the device.

Dimensions Height: 164.3mm Width: 74.6mm Thickness: 8.06mm Weight: 196g *Data provided by internal laboratories. Industry measurement methods may vary, and therefore actual results may differ.

Display Quad-curved display WQHD+ 6.81″ AMOLED Dot Display 3200×1440, 515 ppi Aspect ratio: 20:9 Contrast ratio: 5,000,000:1 Super Resolution Color gamut: DCI-P3 100% (typ) 10-bit color True Color display: JNCD≈ 0.38, ΔE≈ 0.41 Brightness: HBM 900 nits (typ), 1500 nits peak brightness HDR10+ Refresh rate: 120Hz Adaptive Sync display: 30Hz/60Hz/90Hz/120Hz Touch sampling rate: up to 480Hz Corning®Gorrila® Glass Victus™ AI display Reading mode 3.0 Sunlight mode 3.0 360° ambient light sensor 2.0 DisplayMate A+ SGS Eye Care Display Certification SGS Seamless Pro Motion Speed 120 Hz Hardware-level mistouch sensor

Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 CPU: Qualcomm® Kryo™ 680, 5nm power-efficient manufacturing process, up to 2.84GHz, with Arm Cortex-X1 technology GPU: Qualcomm® Adreno™ 660 GPU AI: 6th gen Qualcomm® AI Engine Snapdragon X60 5G integrated modem

Battery & Charging 4600mAh (typ) battery 55W wired turbo charging/ 50W wireless turbo charging/ 10W reverse wireless charging

Camera 108MP wide angle camera 1/1.33″ sensor size 0.8μm pixel size, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel f/1.85 OIS 13MP ultra-wide angle camera FOV 123° f/ 2.4 5MP telemacro camera f/2.4 AF (3cm-10cm) Rear camera photography features AI Erase 2.0 Night mode 2.0 (wide/ultra wide) Rear camera video features Ultra Night Video One-Click AI Cinema: Magic Zoom, Slow Shutter, Time Freeze, Night Time-lapse, Parallel World, Freeze Frame Video Cinematic video filters HDR10+ video Pro Time-lapse Rear video recording 8K 7680×4320 | 30fps, 24fps 4K 3840×2160 | 60fps, 30fps 1080p 1920×1080 | 60fps, 30fps 720p | 30fps Slow motion: 120fps: 720p, 1080p | 240fps: 720p, 1080p 20MP in-display selfie camera f/2.2 0.8μm pixel size, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel Front camera photography features Selfie Night mode Front camera video features Video HDR Front video recording 1080p 1920×1080 | 30fps, 60fps 720p 1280×720 | 30fps Slow motion video: 120fps: 720p

Security In-screen fingerprint sensor (Supports In-display heart rate monitoring) AI face unlock

Security Supports Google Pay * *Availability varies between markets

Network & Connectivity Dual SIM Network bands: Supports 5G / 4G / 3G/ 2G 5G: n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28, n38, n41, n77, n78, n79 4G: FDD-LTE Band 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 20, 28, 32, 66 TDD-LTE Band 38, 40, 41, 42 3G: WCDMA Band 1,2,4,5,8 2G: GSM 850 900 1800 1900 MHz Supports 4×4 MIMO *5G connectivity may vary based on region availability and local operator support. Wireless Networks Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.2 Supports AAC/LDAC/LHDC

Navigation & Positioning GPS: L1+L5 Galileo: E1+E5a | GLONASS: G1 | Beidou

Audio Dual speakers SOUND BY Harman Kardon Hi-Res Audio certification

Video Supports HDR 10+ display when playing HDR10+ video content

Vibration motor X-axis linear vibration motor

Sensors Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Gyroscope | Electronic compass | Linear motor | IR blaster

Operating System MIUI 12, Android 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Storage & RAM 6GB+64GB 6GB+128GB 8GB+128GB LPDDR4X RAM+UFS 2.2 storage with Host Performance Booster *Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed on the device.

Dimensions Height: 160.53mm Width: 75.73mm Thickness: 6.81mm Weight: 157g

Display 6.55” FHD+ AMOLED Dot Display 10-bit color depth 2400×1080, 402ppi Aspect ratio: 20:9 Contrast ratio: 5000,000:1 (typ) Color gamut: Supports DCI-P3 wide color gamut Brightness: Normal 500nits（Typ）/up to 800nits（High Brightness mode） HDR10 Refresh rate: 60/90Hz Touch sampling rate: 240Hz True Color display: JNCD≈0.55, Delta E≈0.55 Supports Sunlight mode 2.0 Supports Reading mode 3.0 360-degree ambient light sensors Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5

Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 732G CPU: Qualcomm® Kryo™ 470, octa-core CPU, up to 2.3GHz GPU: Qualcomm® Adreno™ 618 GPU

Battery & Charging 4250mAh battery (typ) USB-C Supports 33W fast charging 33W fast charger in box

Camera 64MP primary camera f/1.79, 6P lens 8MP ultra-wide angle camera 119° FOV , f/2.2 5MP telemacro camera f/2.4, Contrast AF (3cm-7cm) Rear camera photography features Timed burst, AI Sky Scaping Rear camera video features One-click AI cinema, Time-lapse video Rear Video recording 4K | 3840×2160 | at 30fps 1080p | 1920×1080 | at 60fps 1080p | 1920×1080 | at 30fps 720p | 1280×720 | at 30fps Slow motion video: 120fps, 1080p/720p 16MP front camera f/2.45 Front camera photography features Night mode, Timed burst, AI Beautify Front camera video features Time-lapse selfie

Security Arc side fingerprint sensor AI Face Unlock NFC Support Multifunctional NFC* Supports Google Pay *Availability varies between markets

Network & Connectivity Supports dual nano-SIM cards* Supports 4G+/4G/3G/2G Supported Network bands Supports 4G/3G/2G LTE FDD: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/20/28/32/66 LTE TDD: 38/40/41 (120MHz) WCDMA: 1/2/4/5/3 G5M: 2/3/5/8 Supports 4×4 MIMO (Only 4G: B3, B7) Supported Wireless Networks Supports protocols: Wi-Fi4, Wi-Fi 5 and 802.11a/b/g Supports WiFi Direct, WiFi Display Bluetooth 5.1

Navigation & Positioning GPS: L1 Glonass: G1, Galileo: E1

Audio Dual speakers

Audio playback Supports audio formats such as MP3 | FLAC | APE | AAC | WMA | AMR

Video playback Supports audio formats such as MP4 | MKV | AVI | WMV | WEBM | 3GP | 3G2 | ASF

Sensors Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Gyroscope | Electronic compass | Linear motor | IR blaster

Operating System MIUI 12, Android 11

TechRadar has posted a few more details about the launch of these two phones. Here is the price, launch date, and retailers where it will be available:

The Xiaomi Mi 11 will be available from 8th April for AED 2,999 from Xiaomi’s official sales channels including Carrefour, Lulu, Jacky’s, and Amazon.

The Mi 11 Lite will go on sale from 8th April and will be available for purchase via Carrefour, Lulu, Jacky’s and Amazon among other retailers.



