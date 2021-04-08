Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Lite Officially Launch In the UAE

Two phones in the Xiaomi Mi 11 series have launched in the UAE. The devices are the Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Lite. The two will go on sale on April 8. The only bad news is that the release is limited to these two devices.
Here are the specs for each device (info from official Xiaomi page):
Xiaomi Mi 11
Storage & RAM
8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GBLPDDR5 RAM + UFS 3.1 storage
*Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed on the device.
Dimensions
Height: 164.3mm Width: 74.6mm Thickness: 8.06mm Weight: 196g *Data provided by internal laboratories. Industry measurement methods may vary, and therefore actual results may differ.
Display
Quad-curved display WQHD+ 6.81″ AMOLED Dot Display3200×1440, 515 ppi Aspect ratio: 20:9 Contrast ratio: 5,000,000:1 Super Resolution Color gamut: DCI-P3 100% (typ)10-bit color True Color display: JNCD≈ 0.38, ΔE≈ 0.41 Brightness: HBM 900 nits (typ), 1500 nits peak brightness HDR10+ Refresh rate: 120Hz Adaptive Sync display: 30Hz/60Hz/90Hz/120Hz Touch sampling rate: up to 480HzCorning®Gorrila® Glass Victus™AI display Reading mode 3.0 Sunlight mode 3.0360° ambient light sensor 2.0 DisplayMate A+SGS Eye Care Display Certification SGS Seamless Pro Motion Speed 120 Hz Hardware-level mistouch sensor
Processor
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888CPU: Qualcomm® Kryo™ 680, 5nm power-efficient manufacturing process, up to 2.84GHz, with Arm Cortex-X1 technology GPU: Qualcomm® Adreno™ 660 GPUAI: 6th gen Qualcomm® AI Engine Snapdragon X60 5G integrated modem
Battery & Charging
4600mAh (typ) battery 55W wired turbo charging/ 50W wireless turbo charging/ 10W reverse wireless charging
Camera
108MP wide angle camera 1/1.33″ sensor size 0.8μm pixel size, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel f/1.85OIS 13MP ultra-wide angle camera FOV 123°f/ 2.45MP telemacro camera f/2.4AF (3cm-10cm) Rear camera photography features AI Erase 2.0 Night mode 2.0 (wide/ultra wide) Rear camera video features Ultra Night Video One-Click AI Cinema: Magic Zoom, Slow Shutter, Time Freeze, Night Time-lapse, Parallel World, Freeze Frame Video Cinematic video filters HDR10+ video Pro Time-lapse Rear video recording 8K 7680×4320 | 30fps, 24fps 4K 3840×2160 | 60fps, 30fps 1080p 1920×1080 | 60fps, 30fps 720p | 30fps Slow motion: 120fps: 720p, 1080p | 240fps: 720p, 1080p 20MP in-display selfie camera f/2.20.8μm pixel size, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel Front camera photography features Selfie Night mode Front camera video features Video HDR Front video recording 1080p 1920×1080 | 30fps, 60fps 720p 1280×720 | 30fps Slow motion video: 120fps: 720p
Security
In-screen fingerprint sensor (Supports In-display heart rate monitoring) AI face unlock
Security
Supports Google Pay **Availability varies between markets
Network & Connectivity
Dual SIM Network bands: Supports 5G / 4G / 3G/ 2G 5G: n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28, n38, n41, n77, n78, n794G: FDD-LTE Band 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 20, 28, 32, 66 TDD-LTE Band 38, 40, 41, 423G: WCDMA Band 1,2,4,5,82G: GSM 850 900 1800 1900 MHz Supports 4×4 MIMO *5G connectivity may vary based on region availability and local operator support. Wireless Networks Wi-Fi 6Bluetooth 5.2 Supports AAC/LDAC/LHDC
Navigation & Positioning
GPS: L1+L5 Galileo: E1+E5a | GLONASS: G1 | Beidou
Audio
Dual speakers SOUND BY Harman Kardon Hi-Res Audio certification
Video
Supports HDR 10+ display when playing HDR10+ video content
Vibration motor
X-axis linear vibration motor
Sensors
Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Gyroscope | Electronic compass | Linear motor | IR blaster
Operating System
MIUI 12, Android 11
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Storage & RAM
6GB+64GB 6GB+128GB 8GB+128GBLPDDR4X RAM+UFS 2.2 storage with Host Performance Booster *Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed on the device.
Dimensions
Height: 160.53mm Width: 75.73mm Thickness: 6.81mm Weight: 157g
Display
6.55” FHD+ AMOLED Dot Display10-bit color depth 2400×1080, 402ppi Aspect ratio: 20:9 Contrast ratio: 5000,000:1 (typ) Color gamut: Supports DCI-P3 wide color gamut Brightness: Normal 500nits（Typ）/up to 800nits（High Brightness mode）HDR10 Refresh rate: 60/90Hz Touch sampling rate: 240Hz True Color display: JNCD≈0.55, Delta E≈0.55 Supports Sunlight mode 2.0 Supports Reading mode 3.0360-degree ambient light sensors Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5
Processor
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 732GCPU: Qualcomm® Kryo™ 470, octa-core CPU, up to 2.3GHz GPU: Qualcomm® Adreno™ 618 GPU
Battery & Charging
4250mAh battery (typ) USB-C
Supports 33W fast charging33W fast charger in box
Camera
64MP primary camera f/1.79, 6P lens
8MP ultra-wide angle camera119° FOV , f/2.2
5MP telemacro camera f/2.4, Contrast AF (3cm-7cm)
Rear camera photography features Timed burst, AI Sky Scaping
Rear camera video features One-click AI cinema, Time-lapse video
Rear Video recording 4K | 3840×2160 | at 30fps 1080p | 1920×1080 | at 60fps 1080p | 1920×1080 | at 30fps720p | 1280×720 | at 30fps Slow motion video: 120fps, 1080p/720p
16MP front camera f/2.45
Front camera photography features Night mode, Timed burst, AI Beautify
Front camera video features Time-lapse selfie
Security
Arc side fingerprint sensor AI Face Unlock
NFC Support Multifunctional NFC*Supports Google Pay *Availability varies between markets
Network & Connectivity
Supports dual nano-SIM cards* Supports 4G+/4G/3G/2G
Supported Network bands Supports 4G/3G/2GLTE FDD: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/20/28/32/66LTE TDD: 38/40/41 (120MHz) WCDMA: 1/2/4/5/3G5M: 2/3/5/8Supports 4×4 MIMO (Only 4G: B3, B7)
Supported Wireless Networks Supports protocols: Wi-Fi4, Wi-Fi 5 and 802.11a/b/g Supports WiFi Direct, WiFi Display Bluetooth 5.1
Navigation & Positioning
GPS: L1 Glonass: G1, Galileo: E1
Audio
Dual speakers
Audio playback
Supports audio formats such as MP3 | FLAC | APE | AAC | WMA | AMR
Video playback
Supports audio formats such as MP4 | MKV | AVI | WMV | WEBM | 3GP | 3G2 | ASF
Sensors
Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Gyroscope | Electronic compass | Linear motor | IR blaster
Operating System
MIUI 12, Android 11
TechRadar has posted a few more details about the launch of these two phones. Here is the price, launch date, and retailers where it will be available:
The Xiaomi Mi 11 will be available from 8th April for AED 2,999 from Xiaomi’s official sales channels including Carrefour, Lulu, Jacky’s, and Amazon.
The Mi 11 Lite will go on sale from 8th April and will be available for purchase via Carrefour, Lulu, Jacky’s and Amazon among other retailers.