Xiaomi Mi 11i vs. Mi 11 Lite – Specs Comparison

The Xiaomi Mi 11 series can be a bit confusing for those looking to get one of the many devices available. There are four Mi 11 smartphones plus a recent release known as the Mi 10T Pro. But in this article, we’ll be showing a quick specs comparison between two that have a similar price, the Mi 11i and the Mi 11 Lite. Here are the official specs, from the Mi website, for both of these devices:

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Storage & RAM 8+128GB, 8+256GB LPDDR5+ UFS 3.1 *Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed on the device.

Dimensions Dimensions Height: 163.7mm Width: 76.4mmm Thickness: 7.8mm Weight: 196g *Data provided by internal laboratories. Industry measurement methods may vary, and therefore actual results may differ.

Display Flat display FHD+ 6.67“ AMOLED Dot Display Samsung E4 light emitting material 2400×1080 Aspect ratio: 20:9 Contrast ratio: 5000000:1 Brightness: 900nits (HBM typ), 1300nits (peak) Color gamut: DCI-P3 100% (typ) True Color display: JNCD≈ 0.36, ΔE≈ 0.35 True Display Refresh rate: up to 120Hz Touch sampling rate: up to 360Hz HDR10+ Super Resolution Supports MEMC Sunlight display 3.0 360° Ambient Light Sensor Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 Display Mate A+ SGS Eye Care Display SGS Seamless Pro 120Hz

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU: Qualcomm®️ Kryo™ 680, 5nm power-efficient manufacturing process, up to 2.84Hz, with Arm Cortex-X1 technology GPU: Qualcomm® Adreno™ 660 GPU AI: 6th Gen AI Engine X60 modem for lightning-fast 5G connectivity

Battery & Charging 4520mAh (typ) battery 33W fast charging/33W In-box charger/USB-C

Camera 108MP main camera f/1.75 0.7μm, 9-in-1 binning into one large 2.1μm pixel 1/1.52” sensor size 7p lens 8MP ultra-wide camera f/2.2 FOV 119° 5MP telemacro camera f/2.4 AF (3cm-7cm) Rear camera photography features AI camera 6.0 Night mode 2.0 (wide/ultra wide) Rear camera video features AI Audio One-Click AI Cinema: Magic Zoom, Slow Shutter, Time Freeze, Night Time-lapse, Parallel World, Freeze Frame Video HDR10+ video Time-lapse video Rear camera video recording 8K 7680×4320 | 30fps 4K 3840×2160 | 60fps, 30fps 1080p 1920×1080 | 60fps, 30fps 720p 1280×720 | 30fps 20MP front camera f/2.45 0.8μm pixel size, 1.6μm 4-in-1 large pixel Front camera photography features Night mode Front camera video features Video HDR Security Side fingerprint sensor AI face unlock Security Supports Google Pay *Availability varies between markets

Network & Connectivity Dual SIM Network bands: Supports 5G / 4G / 3G/ 2G 2G: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G: WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8 4G: LTE FDD: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/20/28/66 LTE TDD: B38/40/41 5G: n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n41/n77/ n78 *5G connectivity may vary based on region availability and local operator support. Wireless Networks Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6 Supports 2×2 MIMO，8×8 Sounding for MU-MIMO, WiFi Direct, Miracast Supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax

Navigation Beidou: B1I+B1C+B2a 丨 GPS :L1+L5 丨 Galileo: E1+E5a 丨 GLONASS: G1 丨 QZSS: L1+L5丨NavIC L5

Audio Dual speakers Dolby Atmos® Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Wireless Audio certified

Video Video Supports HDR10+ display when playing HDR10+ video content

Vibration motor X-axis linear motor

Sensors Proximity sensor | 360° ambient light sensor | Color temperature sensor | Barometer | Accelerometer | Gyroscope | Electronic compass | X-axis linear motor | IR Blaster |

Operating System MIUI 12, Android 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Storage & RAM 6GB+64GB 6GB+128GB 8GB+128GB LPDDR4X RAM+UFS 2.2 storage with Host Performance Booster *Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed on the device.

Dimensions Height: 160.53mm Width: 75.73mm Thickness: 6.81mm Weight: 157g

Display 6.55” FHD+ AMOLED Dot Display 10-bit color depth 2400×1080, 402ppi Aspect ratio: 20:9 Contrast ratio: 5000,000:1 (typ) Color gamut: Supports DCI-P3 wide color gamut Brightness: Normal 500nits（Typ）/up to 800nits（High Brightness mode） HDR10 Refresh rate: 60/90Hz Touch sampling rate: 240Hz True Color display: JNCD≈0.55, Delta E≈0.55 Supports Sunlight mode 2.0 Supports Reading mode 3.0 360-degree ambient light sensors Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5

Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 732G CPU: Qualcomm® Kryo™ 470, octa-core CPU, up to 2.3GHz GPU: Qualcomm® Adreno™ 618 GPU

Battery & Charging 4250mAh battery (typ) USB-C Supports 33W fast charging 33W fast charger in box

Camera 64MP primary camera f/1.79, 6P lens 8MP ultra-wide angle camera 119° FOV , f/2.2 5MP telemacro camera f/2.4, Contrast AF (3cm-7cm) Rear camera photography features Timed burst, AI Sky Scaping Rear camera video features One-click AI cinema, Time-lapse video Rear Video recording 4K | 3840×2160 | at 30fps 1080p | 1920×1080 | at 60fps 1080p | 1920×1080 | at 30fps 720p | 1280×720 | at 30fps Slow motion video: 120fps, 1080p/720p 16MP front camera f/2.45 Front camera photography features Night mode, Timed burst, AI Beautify Front camera video features Time-lapse selfie

Security Arc side fingerprint sensor AI Face Unlock NFC Support Multifunctional NFC* Supports Google Pay *Availability varies between markets

Network & Connectivity Supports dual nano-SIM cards* Supports 4G+/4G/3G/2G Supported Network bands Supports 4G/3G/2G LTE FDD: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/20/28/32/66 LTE TDD: 38/40/41 (120MHz) WCDMA: 1/2/4/5/3 G5M: 2/3/5/8 Supports 4×4 MIMO (Only 4G: B3, B7) Supported Wireless Networks Supports protocols: Wi-Fi4, Wi-Fi 5 and 802.11a/b/g Supports WiFi Direct, WiFi Display Bluetooth 5.1

Navigation & Positioning GPS: L1 Glonass: G1, Galileo: E1

Audio Dual speakers

Audio playback Supports audio formats such as MP3 | FLAC | APE | AAC | WMA | AMR

Video playback Supports audio formats such as MP4 | MKV | AVI | WMV | WEBM | 3GP | 3G2 | ASF

Sensors Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Gyroscope | Electronic compass | Linear motor | IR blaster

Operating System MIUI 12, Android 11

The Mi 11 series has two more devices but these are the somewhat affordable of the releases. Among the big differences between them is that the main camera on the Mi 11i is 108 MP while the Mi 11 Lite features a 64 MP main camera. Xiaomi has been featuring some solid cameras on its devices but if you’re looking to have a phone with some of the latest tech in the camera department, then the Mi 11i makes more sense. The Lite version does have a lower price than its big brothers so it’s not a bad option if you’re looking to spend less on a new smartphone.



