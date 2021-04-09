Xiaomi Mi 11i vs. Mi 11 Lite – Specs Comparison

The Xiaomi Mi 11 series can be a bit confusing for those looking to get one of the many devices available. There are four Mi 11 smartphones plus a recent release known as the Mi 10T Pro. But in this article, we’ll be showing a quick specs comparison between two that have a similar price, the Mi 11i and the Mi 11 Lite. Here are the official specs, from the Mi website, for both of these devices:
Xiaomi Mi 11i
Storage & RAM
8+128GB, 8+256GBLPDDR5+ UFS 3.1 *Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed on the device.
Dimensions
Height: 163.7mm Width: 76.4mmm Thickness: 7.8mm Weight: 196g *Data provided by internal laboratories. Industry measurement methods may vary, and therefore actual results may differ.
Display
Flat display FHD+ 6.67“ AMOLED Dot Display Samsung E4 light emitting material 2400×1080Aspect ratio: 20:9 Contrast ratio: 5000000:1 Brightness: 900nits (HBM typ), 1300nits (peak) Color gamut: DCI-P3 100% (typ) True Color display: JNCD≈ 0.36, ΔE≈ 0.35 True Display Refresh rate: up to 120Hz Touch sampling rate: up to 360Hz HDR10+Super Resolution Supports MEMC Sunlight display 3.0360° Ambient Light Sensor Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5Display Mate A+SGS Eye Care Display SGS Seamless Pro 120Hz
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888CPU: Qualcomm®️ Kryo™ 680, 5nm power-efficient manufacturing process, up to 2.84Hz, with Arm Cortex-X1 technology GPU: Qualcomm® Adreno™ 660 GPU AI: 6th Gen AI Engine X60 modem for lightning-fast 5G connectivity
Battery & Charging
4520mAh (typ) battery 33W fast charging/33W In-box charger/USB-C
Camera
108MP main camera f/1.750.7μm, 9-in-1 binning into one large 2.1μm pixel 1/1.52” sensor size7p lens 8MP ultra-wide camera f/2.2FOV 119°5MP telemacro camera f/2.4AF (3cm-7cm) Rear camera photography features AI camera 6.0 Night mode 2.0 (wide/ultra wide) Rear camera video features AI Audio One-Click AI Cinema: Magic Zoom, Slow Shutter, Time Freeze, Night Time-lapse, Parallel World, Freeze Frame Video HDR10+ video Time-lapse video Rear camera video recording 8K 7680×4320 | 30fps 4K 3840×2160 | 60fps, 30fps 1080p 1920×1080 | 60fps, 30fps 720p 1280×720 | 30fps 20MP front camera f/2.450.8μm pixel size, 1.6μm 4-in-1 large pixel Front camera photography features Night mode Front camera video features Video HDR Security Side fingerprint sensor AI face unlock Security Supports Google Pay *Availability varies between markets
Network & Connectivity
Dual SIM Network bands: Supports 5G / 4G / 3G/ 2G2G: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz3G: WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/84G: LTE FDD: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/20/28/66LTE TDD: B38/40/415G: n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n41/n77/ n78 *5G connectivity may vary based on region availability and local operator support. Wireless Networks Bluetooth 5.2Wi-Fi 6Supports 2×2 MIMO，8×8 Sounding for MU-MIMO, WiFi Direct, Miracast Supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax
Navigation
Beidou: B1I+B1C+B2a 丨 GPS :L1+L5 丨 Galileo: E1+E5a 丨 GLONASS: G1 丨 QZSS: L1+L5丨NavIC L5
Audio
Dual speakers Dolby Atmos® Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Wireless Audio certified
Video
Supports HDR10+ display when playing HDR10+ video content
Vibration motor
X-axis linear motor
Sensors
Proximity sensor | 360° ambient light sensor | Color temperature sensor | Barometer | Accelerometer | Gyroscope | Electronic compass | X-axis linear motor | IR Blaster |
Operating System
MIUI 12, Android 11
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Storage & RAM
6GB+64GB 6GB+128GB 8GB+128GBLPDDR4X RAM+UFS 2.2 storage with Host Performance Booster *Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed on the device.
Dimensions
Height: 160.53mm Width: 75.73mm Thickness: 6.81mm Weight: 157g
Display
6.55” FHD+ AMOLED Dot Display10-bit color depth 2400×1080, 402ppi Aspect ratio: 20:9 Contrast ratio: 5000,000:1 (typ) Color gamut: Supports DCI-P3 wide color gamut Brightness: Normal 500nits（Typ）/up to 800nits（High Brightness mode）HDR10 Refresh rate: 60/90Hz Touch sampling rate: 240Hz True Color display: JNCD≈0.55, Delta E≈0.55 Supports Sunlight mode 2.0 Supports Reading mode 3.0360-degree ambient light sensors Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5
Processor
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 732GCPU: Qualcomm® Kryo™ 470, octa-core CPU, up to 2.3GHz GPU: Qualcomm® Adreno™ 618 GPU
Battery & Charging
4250mAh battery (typ) USB-C
Supports 33W fast charging33W fast charger in box
Camera
64MP primary camera f/1.79, 6P lens
8MP ultra-wide angle camera119° FOV , f/2.2
5MP telemacro camera f/2.4, Contrast AF (3cm-7cm)
Rear camera photography features Timed burst, AI Sky Scaping
Rear camera video features One-click AI cinema, Time-lapse video
Rear Video recording 4K | 3840×2160 | at 30fps 1080p | 1920×1080 | at 60fps 1080p | 1920×1080 | at 30fps720p | 1280×720 | at 30fps Slow motion video: 120fps, 1080p/720p
16MP front camera f/2.45
Front camera photography features Night mode, Timed burst, AI Beautify
Front camera video features Time-lapse selfie
Security
Arc side fingerprint sensor AI Face Unlock
NFC Support Multifunctional NFC*Supports Google Pay *Availability varies between markets
Network & Connectivity
Supports dual nano-SIM cards* Supports 4G+/4G/3G/2G
Supported Network bands Supports 4G/3G/2GLTE FDD: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/20/28/32/66LTE TDD: 38/40/41 (120MHz) WCDMA: 1/2/4/5/3G5M: 2/3/5/8Supports 4×4 MIMO (Only 4G: B3, B7)
Supported Wireless Networks Supports protocols: Wi-Fi4, Wi-Fi 5 and 802.11a/b/g Supports WiFi Direct, WiFi Display Bluetooth 5.1
Navigation & Positioning
GPS: L1 Glonass: G1, Galileo: E1
Audio
Dual speakers
Audio playback
Supports audio formats such as MP3 | FLAC | APE | AAC | WMA | AMR
Video playback
Supports audio formats such as MP4 | MKV | AVI | WMV | WEBM | 3GP | 3G2 | ASF
Sensors
Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Gyroscope | Electronic compass | Linear motor | IR blaster
Operating System
MIUI 12, Android 11
The Mi 11 series has two more devices but these are the somewhat affordable of the releases. Among the big differences between them is that the main camera on the Mi 11i is 108 MP while the Mi 11 Lite features a 64 MP main camera. Xiaomi has been featuring some solid cameras on its devices but if you’re looking to have a phone with some of the latest tech in the camera department, then the Mi 11i makes more sense. The Lite version does have a lower price than its big brothers so it’s not a bad option if you’re looking to spend less on a new smartphone.