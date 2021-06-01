Amazon Prime Video June 2021 – Everything Coming to US and Canada

The month of June is just a few hours away and many streaming services, such as Amazon Prime Video, are updating their content. The Amazon service has different content coming up for Canada and the US. Here is all of it (lists from Den of Geek, Residential Tech Today, and Now):
US Content
June 1
50/50 (2011)
Adaptation (2002)
Ali (2001)
Alive (1993)
An American Werewolf In London (1981)
Burn After Reading (2008)
Chicken Run (2000)
Colombiana (2011)
Courageous (2011)
Dear John (2010)
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
Fight Club (1999)
I Spy (2002)
Little Man (2006)
Mo’ Money (1992)
Rent (2005)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World (2012)
Seven Pounds (2008)
Signs (2002)
Spring Break (1983)
Step Brothers (2008)
Stomp The Yard (2007)
Take Shelter (2011)
Takers (2010)
Testament Of Youth (2015)
The Fisher King (1991)
The House Bunny (2008)
The Wrestler (2009)
This Means War (2012)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2015)
We Own The Night (2007)
American Experience: Stonewall Uprising (2011) (PBS Documentaries)
Growing Up Trans (2015) (PBS Documentaries)
Hurley (2019) (Motortrend)
Keith Haring: Street Art Boy (2020) (PBS Living)
Man in the Orange Shirt: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Queer as Folk: Season 1 (Showtime)
Rastamouse: Season 1 (Kidstream)
Slavery by Another Name (2012) (PBS Documentaries)
The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)
Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)
June 4
Dom – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
The Family Man – Amazon Original Series: Season 2
Britannia: Season 2
June 9
Billions: Season 4
June 11
Pinocchio (2020)
Flack – Amazon Original Series: Season 2
June 18
Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
June 25
Bosch – Amazon Original Series: Season 7
September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Leaving
Asian Americans: Season 1
Battles Without Honor and Humanity: Hiroshima Death Match
Bike Heroes S1
Code Lyoko
Collateral
D.N. Ace: Season 2
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: Tiger Family Trip
Death Bed: The Bed That Eats
Dick Strange: American Made S1
Dittydoodle Works
Drop Dead Diva (at minimum S1)
Female Prisoner Scorpion: Jailhouse 41
Frank
Grand Piano
Hannibal (3 Seasons)
Hooked on the Look S1
Jackie
Jennifer 8
Ju – Dou
Kiddyzuzaa Land
Land Of Silence And Darkness
Life’s a Breeze
Little Shop of Horrors
My Scientology Movie
New Battles Without Honor and Humanity
Out of Africa
Pootie Tang
Rock the Kasbah
Seven Psychopaths
Shinjuku Triad Society
Stanley S1
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
That’s My Boy
The Forbidden Room
The Forgiven
The Girlfriend Experience: Season 1
The Gospel According to Saint Matthew
The Light Of The Moon
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
The Weird Al Show
To the Wonder
Valley Girl
Voyage of The Chimera
Canada Content
June 1
Men In Black
Men In Black II
Men In Black III
June 3
Charmed S1-S2
June 4
When Eagles Dare: Crystal Palace F.C.
Head Above Water S1
Dom S1 (Amazon Original)
Boss Level
June 10
Jungleland
June 11
Flack S2 (Amazon Original)
Clarkson’s Farm S1 (Amazon Original)
Latin Flow S1
June 17
Monster Hunter
June 18
El Corazón De Sergio Ramos S2 (Amazon Original)
Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado S1 (Amazon Original)
Wild And Free: Florianópolis S2 (Amazon Original)
June 24
Breaking News In Yuba County
June 25
September Mornings S1 (Amazon Original)
Mary J. Blige’s My Life (Amazon Original)
De Viaje Con Los Derbez S2 (Amazon Original)
Bosch S7 (Amazon Original)
5x Comédia S1 (Amazon Original)
June 30
He Who Can’t Marry S1-S2
Juhou 2405 Reason Of My Death S1
Black Fox: Age Of The Ninja
Let’s Enjoy Kenya Safari Like A Popular Online Tour! S1
Leaving
The Boxtrolls
Good Will Hunting
Superstar
Top Gear
Mary Magdalene
Late Night
Long Shot
Booksmart
Private Practice
Happy Endings
Happy Marriage!?
John Wick 3: Parabellum
Midsommar