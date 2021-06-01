Amazon Prime Video June 2021 – Everything Coming to US and Canada

By
Sean Farlow
-

The month of June is just a few hours away and many streaming services, such as Amazon Prime Video, are updating their content. The Amazon service has different content coming up for Canada and the US. Here is all of it (lists from Den of Geek, Residential Tech Today, and Now):

US Content

June 1

50/50 (2011)
Adaptation (2002)
Ali (2001)
Alive (1993)
An American Werewolf In London (1981)
Burn After Reading (2008)
Chicken Run (2000)
Colombiana (2011)
Courageous (2011)
Dear John (2010)
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
Fight Club (1999)
I Spy (2002)
Little Man (2006)
Mo’ Money (1992)
Rent (2005)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World (2012)
Seven Pounds (2008)
Signs (2002)
Spring Break (1983)
Step Brothers (2008)
Stomp The Yard (2007)
Take Shelter (2011)
Takers (2010)
Testament Of Youth (2015)
The Fisher King (1991)
The House Bunny (2008)
The Wrestler (2009)
This Means War (2012)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2015)
We Own The Night (2007)
American Experience: Stonewall Uprising (2011) (PBS Documentaries)
Growing Up Trans (2015) (PBS Documentaries)
Hurley (2019) (Motortrend)
Keith Haring: Street Art Boy (2020) (PBS Living)
Man in the Orange Shirt: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Queer as Folk: Season 1 (Showtime)
Rastamouse: Season 1 (Kidstream)
Slavery by Another Name (2012) (PBS Documentaries)
The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)
Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)

June 4

Dom – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
The Family Man – Amazon Original Series: Season 2
Britannia: Season 2

June 9

Billions: Season 4

June 11

Pinocchio (2020)
Flack – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

June 18

Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

June 25

Bosch – Amazon Original Series: Season 7
September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Leaving

Asian Americans: Season 1

Battles Without Honor and Humanity: Hiroshima Death Match

Bike Heroes S1

Code Lyoko

Collateral

D.N. Ace: Season 2

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: Tiger Family Trip

Death Bed: The Bed That Eats

Dick Strange: American Made S1

Dittydoodle Works

Drop Dead Diva  (at minimum S1)

Female Prisoner Scorpion: Jailhouse 41

Frank

Grand Piano

Hannibal  (3 Seasons)

Hooked on the Look S1

Jackie

Jennifer 8

Ju – Dou

Kiddyzuzaa Land

Land Of Silence And Darkness

Life’s a Breeze

Little Shop of Horrors

My Scientology Movie

New Battles Without Honor and Humanity

Out of Africa

Pootie Tang

Rock the Kasbah

Seven Psychopaths

Shinjuku Triad Society

Stanley S1

Star Trek VIII: First Contact

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

That’s My Boy

The Forbidden Room

The Forgiven

The Girlfriend Experience: Season 1

The Gospel According to Saint Matthew

The Light Of The Moon

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

The Weird Al Show

To the Wonder

Valley Girl

Voyage of The Chimera

Canada Content

June 1

Men In Black

Men In Black II

Men In Black III


June 3

Charmed S1-S2

June 4

When Eagles Dare: Crystal Palace F.C.

Head Above Water S1

Dom S1 (Amazon Original)

Boss Level

June 10

Jungleland

June 11

Flack S2 (Amazon Original)

Clarkson’s Farm S1 (Amazon Original)

Latin Flow S1

June 17

Monster Hunter

June 18

El Corazón De Sergio Ramos S2 (Amazon Original)

Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado S1 (Amazon Original)

Wild And Free: Florianópolis S2 (Amazon Original)

June 24

Breaking News In Yuba County

June 25

September Mornings S1 (Amazon Original)

Mary J. Blige’s My Life (Amazon Original)

De Viaje Con Los Derbez S2 (Amazon Original)

Bosch S7 (Amazon Original)

5x Comédia S1 (Amazon Original)

June 30

He Who Can’t Marry S1-S2

Juhou 2405 Reason Of My Death S1

Black Fox: Age Of The Ninja

Let’s Enjoy Kenya Safari Like A Popular Online Tour! S1

Leaving

The Boxtrolls

Good Will Hunting

Superstar

Top Gear

Mary Magdalene

Late Night

Long Shot

Booksmart

Private Practice

Happy Endings

Happy Marriage!?

John Wick 3: Parabellum

Midsommar


LEAVE A REPLY