Amazon Prime Video June 2021 – Everything Coming to US and Canada

The month of June is just a few hours away and many streaming services, such as Amazon Prime Video, are updating their content. The Amazon service has different content coming up for Canada and the US. Here is all of it (lists from Den of Geek, Residential Tech Today, and Now):

US Content

June 1 50/50 (2011)

Adaptation (2002)

Ali (2001)

Alive (1993)

An American Werewolf In London (1981)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Chicken Run (2000)

Colombiana (2011)

Courageous (2011)

Dear John (2010)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Fight Club (1999)

I Spy (2002)

Little Man (2006)

Mo’ Money (1992)

Rent (2005)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World (2012)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Signs (2002)

Spring Break (1983)

Step Brothers (2008)

Stomp The Yard (2007)

Take Shelter (2011)

Takers (2010)

Testament Of Youth (2015)

The Fisher King (1991)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Wrestler (2009)

This Means War (2012)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2015)

We Own The Night (2007)

American Experience: Stonewall Uprising (2011) (PBS Documentaries)

Growing Up Trans (2015) (PBS Documentaries)

Hurley (2019) (Motortrend)

Keith Haring: Street Art Boy (2020) (PBS Living)

Man in the Orange Shirt: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Queer as Folk: Season 1 (Showtime)

Rastamouse: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Slavery by Another Name (2012) (PBS Documentaries)

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime) June 4 Dom – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

The Family Man – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

Britannia: Season 2 June 9 Billions: Season 4 June 11



Pinocchio (2020)

Flack – Amazon Original Series: Season 2 June 18 Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado – Amazon Original Series: Season 1 June 25 Bosch – Amazon Original Series: Season 7

September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1 Leaving Asian Americans: Season 1 Battles Without Honor and Humanity: Hiroshima Death Match Bike Heroes S1 Code Lyoko Collateral D.N. Ace: Season 2 Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: Tiger Family Trip Death Bed: The Bed That Eats Dick Strange: American Made S1 Dittydoodle Works Drop Dead Diva (at minimum S1) Female Prisoner Scorpion: Jailhouse 41 Frank Grand Piano Hannibal (3 Seasons) Hooked on the Look S1 Jackie Jennifer 8 Ju – Dou Kiddyzuzaa Land Land Of Silence And Darkness Life’s a Breeze Little Shop of Horrors My Scientology Movie New Battles Without Honor and Humanity Out of Africa Pootie Tang Rock the Kasbah Seven Psychopaths Shinjuku Triad Society Stanley S1 Star Trek VIII: First Contact Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street That’s My Boy The Forbidden Room The Forgiven The Girlfriend Experience: Season 1 The Gospel According to Saint Matthew The Light Of The Moon The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance The Weird Al Show To the Wonder Valley Girl Voyage of The Chimera

Canada Content

June 1

Men In Black

Men In Black II

Men In Black III

June 3

Charmed S1-S2

June 4

When Eagles Dare: Crystal Palace F.C.

Head Above Water S1

Dom S1 (Amazon Original)

Boss Level

June 10

Jungleland

June 11

Flack S2 (Amazon Original)

Clarkson’s Farm S1 (Amazon Original)

Latin Flow S1

June 17

Monster Hunter

June 18

El Corazón De Sergio Ramos S2 (Amazon Original)

Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado S1 (Amazon Original)

Wild And Free: Florianópolis S2 (Amazon Original)

June 24

Breaking News In Yuba County

June 25

September Mornings S1 (Amazon Original)

Mary J. Blige’s My Life (Amazon Original)

De Viaje Con Los Derbez S2 (Amazon Original)

Bosch S7 (Amazon Original)

5x Comédia S1 (Amazon Original)

June 30

He Who Can’t Marry S1-S2

Juhou 2405 Reason Of My Death S1

Black Fox: Age Of The Ninja

Let’s Enjoy Kenya Safari Like A Popular Online Tour! S1

Leaving

The Boxtrolls

Good Will Hunting

Superstar

Top Gear

Mary Magdalene

Late Night

Long Shot

Booksmart

Private Practice

Happy Endings

Happy Marriage!?

John Wick 3: Parabellum

Midsommar