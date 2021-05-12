Days of Play Returns With New Rewards

PlayStation Blog has announced the return of Days of Play. The PlayStation event will be launching on May 18 and all users have to do is sign up through the official page. Registration started on Tuesday, May 11. Here is everything you need to know:

Days of Play Celebration

The Days of Play celebration is nothing new but this year’s event will be offering different rewards. The event is all about having the community complete activities to reach a goal.

Users can now register by using the link found on the Days of Play article of PlayStation Blog. The registration process only takes a few seconds. Here are the countries where the event is available:

Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, UK, and the United States.

The event kicks off on May 18 and will have a total of three stages. Each stage will have a goal for the community. Here are the goals mentioned on the PlayStation Blog:

Games Goal

● Play PS4/PS5 games — the Community must play a target number of games each week. Every PS4/PS5 game that each entrant plays for at least an hour (across as many sessions as you’d like during the week) will count towards the Games Goal. You’ll earn double points towards the goal if you play games with users on your Friends List (who have also signed up to participate).

Trophies Goal

● Earn Trophies — the Community must earn a target number of Trophies each week. Each entrant can have a maximum of six PS4/PS5 Trophies count towards the Trophies Goal.

Bonus Goal

● If the first set of goals are reached before the end of each Stage, there will be a new set of Bonus Goals the Community can work towards.

Here are the details for each stage:

Stage One May 18, 12:00am PDT – May 24, 11:59pm PDT

May 18, 8:00am BST – May 25, 7:59am BST

Community Goal:

2.4M Games played

7.2M Trophies earned

Prize:

An exclusive PS4 dynamic theme

An exclusive PSN avatar

Bonus Goal:

3.0M Games played

8.8M Trophies earned

Bonus Prize:

3 exclusive PSN avatars

Stage Two May 25, 12:00am PDT – May 31, 11:59pm PDT

May 25, 8:00am BST – June 1, 7:59am BST

Community Goal:

2.9M Games played

8.5M Trophies earned

Prize:

Five exclusive PSN avatars

Bonus Goal:

3.6M Games played

10.4M Trophies earned

Bonus Prize:

3 exclusive PSN avatars

Stage Three June 1, 12:00am PDT – June 7, 11:59pm PDT

June 1, 8:00am BST – June 8, 7:59am BST

Community Goal:

3.0M Games played

9.0M Trophies earned

Prize:

An exclusive PS4 dynamic theme

An exclusive PSN avatar

Bonus Goal:

3.7M Games played

11.0M Trophies earned

Bonus Prize:

3 exclusive PSN avatars

Last year’s Days of Play also featured a number of stages. The event gave users several rewards, including a PS4 theme featuring several characters from some of the most popular exclusives.

What do you think about the upcoming PS event? Let us know in the comments.



