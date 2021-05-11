Ending Soon: Games Under and Golden Week Sale Leaving PS Store

The PlayStation Store is currently offering a ton of discounts on games through its Games Under promotion and Golden Week Sale. Both are scheduled to leave right around the same time. Here are the games that are part of the sale/promotion:

Games Under (Ending May 12)

#Funtime

11-11: Memories Retold

7th Sector

7th Sector – Collector’s Edition

8-Bit Armies

8-Bit Armies – Deluxe Edition

8-Bit Hordes

8-Bit Hordes – Deluxe Edition

8-Bit Invaders!

8-Bit Invaders! – Deluxe Edition

8-Bit RTS Series – Complete Collection

A Knight’s Quest

A Winter’s Daydream

Accel World VS Sword Art Online

Aces of the Luftwaffe

Active Neurons – Puzzle Game

Active Neurons 2

Active Neurons 3 – Wonders Of The World

Adam’s Venture: Origins

AER: Memories of Old

AereA

AereA – Deluxe Edition

Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers – PlayStation 4 Edition

Air Hockey

Aircraft Evolution

Alienation

Alteric

Ancestors Legacy

Anthem

Antiquia Lost

AO Tennis 2

ARK Park

Ashen

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag – Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition

Assault On Metaltron

Asterix & Obelix XXL 2

Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir

Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered

Atomicrops

Attack of the Earthlings

ATV Drift & Tricks – Definitive Edition

Aven Colony

Awesome Pea

Awesome Pea 2

Bad North

Bad North Portraits Pack

Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman: The Enemy Within – Season Pass

Batman: The Telltale Series – Season Pass

Battlefield 4

Big Crown: Showdown

BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition

Bite the Bullet

Blacksad: Under the Skin

Blood Waves

Bonkies

Bonkies – Bananas Bundle

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Bound

Bowling

Brain Beats

Breeder: Homegrown – Director’s Cut

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Bucket Knight

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle

BUTCHER

Butcher – Special Edition Bundle

Call of Cthulhu

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition

Cars 3: Driven to Win

CarX Drift Racing Online

CASE: Animatronics

Cave Digger

Chaos on Deponia

Chicken Police – Paint it RED!

Chubby Pixel Mega Bundle

Cinders

Citadel: Forged with Fire

Clouds & Sheep 2

Coaster

Control

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2/3 Bundle!!

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!

CounterSpy

Crashbots

Cruz Brothers – Combat School Edition

Crysis Remastered

Cubers: Arena

Curious Expedition

Dandara

Darkwood

Darkwood – Special Edition

Darts

Daymare: 1998

DCL – The Game

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition PS4™ & PS5™

Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle

Death’s Gambit

Deep Ones

Defunct

Defunct – Deluxe Edition

Deiland

Deiland Special Pack

Deleveled

Deponia

Deponia Doomsday

Descenders

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition

Dishonored 2

Disney Classic Games: ‘Aladdin’ and ‘The Lion King’

Doki-Doki Universe

Dollhouse

Dollhouse – Deluxe Edition

Don’t Knock Twice

Drowning

DUCATI – 90th Anniversary

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour

Dungeons & Bombs

Dustoff Heli Rescue 2

Dynamite Fishing: World Games

Edahi & Dohai

Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes

Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition

El Hijo – A Wild West Tale

End Space

Energy Balance

Energy Bundle (Energy Invasion, Energy Cycle, Energy Balance)

Energy Cycle

Energy Cycle Edge

Energy Invasion

Erica

Escape from Life Inc

Escape From Tethys

Escape Game Fort Boyard

Escape Plan

Escape Plan Ultimate

Esports Life Tycoon

Euro Fishing: Ultimate Edition

EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone

Explosive Jake

Fallout 4

Fallout 4 – Season Pass

Far Cry 3: Classic Edition

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition

Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle

Far Cry New Dawn

Far Cry New Dawn – Deluxe Edition

Far Cry Primal

Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition

Farmer & Forestry Bundle

Fat Princess Adventures

Felix The Reaper

Fenix Furia

Fernz Gate

Fight

Firefighters: Airport Fire Department

Firefighters: The Simulation – Everyday Heroes Bundle

Firefighters: The Simulation – Platinum Bundle

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Deluxe Edition

Five Dates

Flashback

Flower

Flying Soldiers

Flywrench

FMV Murder Mystery Bundle

Football, Tactics & Glory

For Honor

For Honor – Marching Fire Edition

For Honor – Year 3 Pass

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Fruit Ninja VR

Garfield Kart: Furious Racing

Generation Zero – Alpine Unrest

Generation Zero®

Generation Zero® – FNIX Rising

Genesis Alpha One

God Eater 2 Rage Burst

Goetia

GoNNER

GONNER 2

GONNER2 Lose Your Head Deluxe Bundle

Grab the Bottle

Gran Turismo Sport Spec II

Grass Cutter: Mutated Lawns

GraviFire

Gun Club VR

Guns, Gore and Cannoli

Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2

Guts and Glory

Hard West: Ultimate Edition

Headspun

Hellfront: Honeymoon

Hello Neighbor

Hellpoint

Here They Lie

Hidden Through Time

HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition

HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 1 GOTY Edition

HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 2 Expansion

HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 2 Standard

Hohokum

Homefront: The Revolution

Homefront: The Revolution – Expansion Pass

Hotline Miami

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Hue

Hunting Simulator 2

Hyper Sentinel

Hypnospace Outlaw

I am Bread

I, AI

In rays of the Light

Intruders: Hide and Seek

Journey

Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Edition

Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth

Killzone Shadow Fall Intercept – Standalone Game

Kinetica

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman’s Lot

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Amorous Adventures

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Band of Bastards

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – DLC Collection

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From the Ashes

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Treasures of the Past

Kingdom Treasury Collection

Kingdom Two Crowns

Kingdom: New Lands

King’s Quest – Chapter 2: Rubble Without a Cause

King’s Quest – Chapter 3: Once Upon a Climb

King’s Quest – Chapter 4: Snow Place Like Home

King’s Quest – Chapter 5: The Good Knight

King’s Quest: The Complete Collection

Knack

Knack 2

LA Cops

Last Day of June

Laws of Machine

Layers of Fear 2

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens – Season Pass

LEGO The Hobbit

Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition

Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition – OST Combo

Life is Strange 2 – Complete Season

Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2

Life is Strange 2 – Episode 3

Life is Strange 2 – Episode 4

Life is Strange 2 – Episode 5

Little Big Workshop

Lock’s Quest

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Lonely Mountains: Downhill – Eldfjall Island

Lornsword Winter Chronicle

Mad Games Tycoon

Mad Tower Tycoon

Maid of Sker

Malicious Fallen

Malicious Fallen: Deluxe Edition

Manual Samuel

Marooners

Mask of Mists

Matterfall

Mega Bundle – 2 Games + Avatars + Themes

Mega Man Legacy Collection

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2

Mega Man X Legacy Collection

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2

Mekorama

Memories of Mars

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience

Golden Week Sale (Ending May 12)

PlayStation Blog did not post a full list of the games like it did with the promotion above. But Siliconera has posted a list with the notable deals of that sale. Here is part of that list and the current prices:

Persona 5 Royal – $29.99 (-50%)

Kingdom Hearts All in One Package – $24.99 (-75%)

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory – $40.19 (-33%)

Kindgom Hearts III Re Mind – $17.99 (-40%)

Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle – $40.19 (-33%)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition – $33.99 (-60%)

NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition – $19.99 (-50%)

Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection – $19.24 (-65%)

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age – $24.99 (-50%)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III – $35.99 (-40%)

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir – $17.99 (-70%)

Sakura Wars – $29.99 (-50%)

The promotion and sale were introduced after the Spring Sale, which offered numerous games at a lower price. The discounts plus the numerous games that have been available with PS Plus and the Play At Home campaign have given PS users plenty of options. Speaking of Play At Home, PlayStation has hinted that the campaign is not done just yet. The last free release was Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition. But at least one more announcement is expected.



