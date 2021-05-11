Ending Soon: Games Under and Golden Week Sale Leaving PS Store

The PlayStation Store is currently offering a ton of discounts on games through its Games Under promotion and Golden Week Sale. Both are scheduled to leave right around the same time. Here are the games that are part of the sale/promotion:
Games Under (Ending May 12)
- #Funtime
- 11-11: Memories Retold
- 7th Sector
- 7th Sector – Collector’s Edition
- 8-Bit Armies
- 8-Bit Armies – Deluxe Edition
- 8-Bit Hordes
- 8-Bit Hordes – Deluxe Edition
- 8-Bit Invaders!
- 8-Bit Invaders! – Deluxe Edition
- 8-Bit RTS Series – Complete Collection
- A Knight’s Quest
- A Winter’s Daydream
- Accel World VS Sword Art Online
- Aces of the Luftwaffe
- Active Neurons – Puzzle Game
- Active Neurons 2
- Active Neurons 3 – Wonders Of The World
- Adam’s Venture: Origins
- AER: Memories of Old
- AereA
- AereA – Deluxe Edition
- Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers – PlayStation 4 Edition
- Air Hockey
- Aircraft Evolution
- Alienation
- Alteric
- Ancestors Legacy
- Anthem
- Antiquia Lost
- AO Tennis 2
- ARK Park
- Ashen
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
- Assault On Metaltron
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir
- Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered
- Atomicrops
- Attack of the Earthlings
- ATV Drift & Tricks – Definitive Edition
- Aven Colony
- Awesome Pea
- Awesome Pea 2
- Bad North
- Bad North Portraits Pack
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Batman: The Enemy Within – Season Pass
- Batman: The Telltale Series – Season Pass
- Battlefield 4
- Big Crown: Showdown
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition
- Bite the Bullet
- Blacksad: Under the Skin
- Blood Waves
- Bonkies
- Bonkies – Bananas Bundle
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Bound
- Bowling
- Brain Beats
- Breeder: Homegrown – Director’s Cut
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Bucket Knight
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle
- BUTCHER
- Butcher – Special Edition Bundle
- Call of Cthulhu
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- CarX Drift Racing Online
- CASE: Animatronics
- Cave Digger
- Chaos on Deponia
- Chicken Police – Paint it RED!
- Chubby Pixel Mega Bundle
- Cinders
- Citadel: Forged with Fire
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Coaster
- Control
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2/3 Bundle!!
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!
- CounterSpy
- Crashbots
- Cruz Brothers – Combat School Edition
- Crysis Remastered
- Cubers: Arena
- Curious Expedition
- Dandara
- Darkwood
- Darkwood – Special Edition
- Darts
- Daymare: 1998
- DCL – The Game
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition PS4™ & PS5™
- Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle
- Death’s Gambit
- Deep Ones
- Defunct
- Defunct – Deluxe Edition
- Deiland
- Deiland Special Pack
- Deleveled
- Deponia
- Deponia Doomsday
- Descenders
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Disney Classic Games: ‘Aladdin’ and ‘The Lion King’
- Doki-Doki Universe
- Dollhouse
- Dollhouse – Deluxe Edition
- Don’t Knock Twice
- Drowning
- DUCATI – 90th Anniversary
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
- Dungeons & Bombs
- Dustoff Heli Rescue 2
- Dynamite Fishing: World Games
- Edahi & Dohai
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition
- El Hijo – A Wild West Tale
- End Space
- Energy Balance
- Energy Bundle (Energy Invasion, Energy Cycle, Energy Balance)
- Energy Cycle
- Energy Cycle Edge
- Energy Invasion
- Erica
- Escape from Life Inc
- Escape From Tethys
- Escape Game Fort Boyard
- Escape Plan
- Escape Plan Ultimate
- Esports Life Tycoon
- Euro Fishing: Ultimate Edition
- EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone
- Explosive Jake
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 4 – Season Pass
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition
- Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Far Cry New Dawn – Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry Primal
- Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition
- Farmer & Forestry Bundle
- Fat Princess Adventures
- Felix The Reaper
- Fenix Furia
- Fernz Gate
- Fight
- Firefighters: Airport Fire Department
- Firefighters: The Simulation – Everyday Heroes Bundle
- Firefighters: The Simulation – Platinum Bundle
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Deluxe Edition
- Five Dates
- Flashback
- Flower
- Flying Soldiers
- Flywrench
- FMV Murder Mystery Bundle
- Football, Tactics & Glory
- For Honor
- For Honor – Marching Fire Edition
- For Honor – Year 3 Pass
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Fruit Ninja VR
- Garfield Kart: Furious Racing
- Generation Zero – Alpine Unrest
- Generation Zero®
- Generation Zero® – FNIX Rising
- Genesis Alpha One
- God Eater 2 Rage Burst
- Goetia
- GoNNER
- GONNER 2
- GONNER2 Lose Your Head Deluxe Bundle
- Grab the Bottle
- Gran Turismo Sport Spec II
- Grass Cutter: Mutated Lawns
- GraviFire
- Gun Club VR
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2
- Guts and Glory
- Hard West: Ultimate Edition
- Headspun
- Hellfront: Honeymoon
- Hello Neighbor
- Hellpoint
- Here They Lie
- Hidden Through Time
- HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition
- HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 1 GOTY Edition
- HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 2 Expansion
- HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 2 Standard
- Hohokum
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Homefront: The Revolution – Expansion Pass
- Hotline Miami
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hue
- Hunting Simulator 2
- Hyper Sentinel
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- I am Bread
- I, AI
- In rays of the Light
- Intruders: Hide and Seek
- Journey
- Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Edition
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Killzone Shadow Fall Intercept – Standalone Game
- Kinetica
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman’s Lot
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Amorous Adventures
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Band of Bastards
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – DLC Collection
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From the Ashes
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Treasures of the Past
- Kingdom Treasury Collection
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Kingdom: New Lands
- King’s Quest – Chapter 2: Rubble Without a Cause
- King’s Quest – Chapter 3: Once Upon a Climb
- King’s Quest – Chapter 4: Snow Place Like Home
- King’s Quest – Chapter 5: The Good Knight
- King’s Quest: The Complete Collection
- Knack
- Knack 2
- LA Cops
- Last Day of June
- Laws of Machine
- Layers of Fear 2
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens – Season Pass
- LEGO The Hobbit
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition – OST Combo
- Life is Strange 2 – Complete Season
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 3
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 4
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 5
- Little Big Workshop
- Lock’s Quest
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill – Eldfjall Island
- Lornsword Winter Chronicle
- Mad Games Tycoon
- Mad Tower Tycoon
- Maid of Sker
- Malicious Fallen
- Malicious Fallen: Deluxe Edition
- Manual Samuel
- Marooners
- Mask of Mists
- Matterfall
- Mega Bundle – 2 Games + Avatars + Themes
- Mega Man Legacy Collection
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
- Mekorama
- Memories of Mars
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
Golden Week Sale (Ending May 12)
PlayStation Blog did not post a full list of the games like it did with the promotion above. But Siliconera has posted a list with the notable deals of that sale. Here is part of that list and the current prices:
- Persona 5 Royal – $29.99 (-50%)
- Kingdom Hearts All in One Package – $24.99 (-75%)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory – $40.19 (-33%)
- Kindgom Hearts III Re Mind – $17.99 (-40%)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle – $40.19 (-33%)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition – $33.99 (-60%)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition – $19.99 (-50%)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection – $19.24 (-65%)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age – $24.99 (-50%)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III – $35.99 (-40%)
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir – $17.99 (-70%)
- Sakura Wars – $29.99 (-50%)
The promotion and sale were introduced after the Spring Sale, which offered numerous games at a lower price. The discounts plus the numerous games that have been available with PS Plus and the Play At Home campaign have given PS users plenty of options. Speaking of Play At Home, PlayStation has hinted that the campaign is not done just yet. The last free release was Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition. But at least one more announcement is expected.