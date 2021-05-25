Hulu June 2021 – What’s Coming

Hulu has lots of entertainment coming up for the month of June. Series, films, and much more are coming to the service. Here is a list on all of the content (from CNET):

June 1

American Ninja Warrior: Season 13 premiere

Housebroken: Series premiere

Small Fortune: Series premiere

50/50 (2011)

A Most Wanted Man (2014)

A Perfect Day (2006)

A Prayer For The Dying (1987)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

Across The Universe (2007)

Alive (1993)

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)

Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008)

Anacondas: Trail Of Blood (2009)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Batman Begins (2005)

The Big Chill (1983)

The Birdcage (1997)

Black And White (2000)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows (2000)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Blue Streak (1999)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

Bucky Larson: Born To Be A Star (2011)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Conviction (2010)

Convicts (1991)

Convoy (1978)

The Cookout (2004)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Desperate Measures (1998)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dragonfly (2002)

Driven (2001)

El Dorado (1967)

Face/Off (1997)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Full Monty (1997)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Gamer (2009)

Get Smart (2008)

Hanging Up (2000)

Hud (1963)

The Hustler (1961)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Just Wright (2009)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2000)

Last Chance Harvey (2008)

The Last House on the Left (2009)

Little Women (1994)

The Long Goodbye (1973)

The Love Letter (1999)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Once Upon A Crime… (1992)

Ordinary People (1980)

Places In The Heart (1984)

Primary Colors (1998)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Richie Rich (1994)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

Sabrina (1995)

Savage State (2021)

Saving Silverman (2001)

Scorpio (1973)

Silence (2016)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

The Soloist (2009)

Some Girls (1988)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Survivors (2001)

Still Waiting (2009)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Switchback (1997)

The Time Machine (2002)

To Die For (1995)

The Upside (2017)

Vanity Fair (2004)

Waiting… (2005)

Walking Tall (1973)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)

Wilde (1998)

Wings Of Courage (1995)

Witless Protection (2008)

Young Adult (2011)

June 2

America’s Got Talent: Season 16 premiere

June 3

MasterChef: Season 11 premiere

A Glitch in the Matrix (2020)

Night of the Kings (2021)

June 4

The New York Times Presents: New episode

Beat Shazam: Season 4 premiere

June 5

Emergency Call: Season 2 premiere

Rams (2021)

June 7

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 7 premiere

The Chase: Season 2 premiere

To Tell the Truth: Season 7 premiere

June 8

The Bachelorette: Season 17 premiere

Legion of Brothers (2017)

June 9

The Croods: A New Age (2020)

June 10

Card Sharks: Season 3 premiere

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete season 3

Trust (2021)

Two of Us (2019)

June 11

Love, Victor: Season 2 premiere

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete season 5

Come True (2021)

June 13

Dragonheart (1996)

Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’s Curse (2014)

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (2017)

Not Fade Away (2012)

Willy’s Wonderland (2021)

June 14

Rurangi: Complete Season 1

June 15

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete season 1

Alone: Complete Season 7

Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1

America Our Defining Hours: Complete season 1

The Celebrity Dating Game: Complete season 1

Dance Moms: Complete Season 8

Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 3

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 7

Hoarders: Complete Season 11

Married at First Sight: Complete season 11

Mountain Men: Complete Season 6

Swamp People: Complete Season 11

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete season 1B

Born to Play (2020)

Gone Girl (2014)

Her Deadly Sugar Daddy (2020)

Her Name Is Chef (2020)

Michael Smerconish: Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking (2020)

Nasrin (2020)

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (2020)

The Outside Story (2021)

June 17

Dave: Season 2 premiere

Phobias (2021)

June 18

Holey Moley 3D in 2D: Season 3 premiere

The Hustler: Season 2 premiere

When Nature Calls: Series premiere

June 20

The Guilt Trip (2012)

June 21

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete seasons 2 & 3

Worst Cooks In America: Complete season 4

Backyard Builds: Complete seasons 1-4

Big Bucket Food List: Complete season 1-2

Family Home Overhaul: Complete season 1

Farmhouse Facelift: Complete season 1

Home to Win: Complete seasons 1-3

Home to Win for the Holidays: Complete season 1

Jr. Chef Showdown: Complete seasons 1-2

Save My Reno: Complete seasons 1-4

Hot Market: Complete season 1

Wall of Chefs: Complete season 1

Hostiles (2017)

June 22

Monster Trucks (2017)

June 23

College Bowl: Series premiere

Motherland: Fort Salem: Season 2 premiere

June 24

An American Haunting (2006)

June 25

False Positive (2021)

Making It: Season 3 premiere

June 26

The Choe Show: Series premiere

June 27

Safer at Home (2021)

June 29

Bratz : The Movie (2007)

Harvie & The Magic Museum (2021)

June 30

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)

Jack Reacher (2012)

The Sweet Life (2016)