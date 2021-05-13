Microsoft Xbox Game Pass (PC) – Full List of Titles

The Xbox Game Pass subscription is currently of the best gaming options out there. On the PC subscription side, things are quite good since the library offers a lot. Microsoft hasn’t stopped there, the company has focused on bringing even more, with the addition of EA Play not too long ago.

Here’s a full list of the Game Pass titles (from PC Gamer):

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition

Alien: Isolation

Among Us

Ape Out (2019)

ARK: Survival Evolved

Astroneer

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut

The Bard’s Tale ARPG: Remastered

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Battletoads

Battletech

Blair Witch

Bleeding Edge

Bridge Constructor: Portal

Broforce

Call of the Sea

Carrion

Carto

Celeste

Children of Morta

Cities: Skylines

Clustertruck

Code Vein

Company of Heroes 2

Control

CrossCode

Crossing Souls

Crackdown 3

Cricket 19

Crusader Kings 3

Cyber Shadow

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

Darksiders: Genesis

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

Dead Cells

Deep Rock Galactic

Descenders

Desperados 3

Destroy All Humans!

Dirt 5

Disgaea 4 Complete+

Dishonored

Dishonored 2

Disneyland Adventures

Don’t Starve: Giant Edition

Donut County

Doom (1993)

Doom 2 (Classic)

Doom 3

Doom 64

Doom Eternal

Double Kick Heroes

Downwell

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Drake Hollow

Eastshade

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

Empire of Sin

Endless Space 2: Deluxe Edition

Enter The Gungeon

Europa Universalis IV

The Evil Within

The Falconeer

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Five Nights At Freddy’s: Original Series (Original, 2, 3, and 4)

Football Manager 2021

Forager

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Motorsport 7

Frostpunk

Full Throttle Remastered

The Gardens Between

Gears of War 4

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Gears 5

Gears Tactics

Genesis Noir

Ghost of a Tale

Grounded

Goat Simulator

Golf With Your Friends

Grim Fandango Remastered

Guacamelee! 2

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary

Halo 2: Anniversary

Halo 3

Halo 3: ODST

Halo: Reach

Halo 4

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo: Spartan Strike

Haven

Hearts of Iron 4

Heave Ho

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hello Neighbor

Hollow Knight

Human Fall Flat

Hypnospace Outlaw

Ikenfell

Injustice 2

It Lurks Below

Kathy Rain

Katana Zero

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition

Knights and Bikes

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

The Long Dark

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

The Medium

The Messenger

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Minecraft Dungeons

Monster Train

Moonlighter

MotoGP 20

Mount & Blade: Warband

My Time at Portia

Narita Boy

Neon Abyss

Neoverse

New Super Lucky’s Tale

Nier: Automata

Night in the Woods

No Man’s Sky

Nowhere Prophet

Observation

Octopath Traveler

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Outer Worlds

Overcooked! 2

Out of the Park Baseball 21

Outlast 2

Pandemic: The Board Game

Pathway

Phoenix Point

Phogs

Pikuniku

Pillars of Eternity

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Prey

Prison Architect

Project Winter

Rage 2

Rain On Your Parade

Recore

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

Rise of Nations: Extended Edition

Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure

ScourgeBringer

Sea of Thieves

Shadow Warrior 2

Slay the Spire

Spiritfarer

Star Renegades

State of Decay 2

Stellaris

Streets of Rage 4

Streets of Rogue

Subnautica

Sunset Overdrive

Superhot: Mind Control Delete

Super Lucky’s Tale

Supraland

The Surge 2

Surviving Mars

The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

Tell Me Why Chapters 1, 2, & 3

Tetris Effect: Connected

Torchlight 3

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Touhou Luna Nights

Trailmakers

Train Sim World 2020

Two Point Hospital

Undermine

Undertale

VA-11Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action

Void Bastards

Wasteland Remastered

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Wasteland 3

We Happy Few

West of Dead

What Remains of Edith Finch

Wilmot’s Warehouse

Wizard of Legend

World War Z

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Worms W.M.D

Wreckfest

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza Remastered Collection (Yakuza 3, 4, and 5)

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yes, Your Grace

YIIk: A Postmodern RPG

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

EA Play Options

EA Play recently joined the Xbox Game Pass. The EA service first arrived to consoles but it recently debuted on the PC subscription after a short delay. Here is a list of the games:

The Sims 3: Starter Pack

NHL 94 Rewind

Crysis 3

FIFA 21

Star Wars: Squadrons

Madden NFL 21

Rocket Arena

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition

Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition

Battlefield V Year 2 Edition

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition

EA Sports FIFA 20

Madden NFL 20

Sea of Solitude

Anthem

Battlefield V

FIFA 19

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Madden NFL 19

Unravel Two

A Way Out

Fe

EA Sports UFC 3

Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition

Mass Effect Andromeda Deluxe Edition

Mass Effect Andromeda

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition

Battlefield 1 Revolution

Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst

Need for Speed Deluxe Edition

EA Sports UFC 2

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition

Unravel

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition

EA Sports Rory McIlroy PGA Tour

Battlefield Hardline

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition

Dragon Age Inquisition

Dragon Age Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition

Titanfall Deluxe Edition

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare

EA Sports UFC

Titanfall

Need for Speed Rivals: Complete Edition

Dead Space 3

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition

SimCity: Complete Edition

Need for Speed Most Wanted

Battlefield 3 Premium Edition

Crysis 2 Maximum Edition

Mass Effect 3 N7 Digital Deluxe Edition

Dragon Age II

The Saboteur

Mass Effect 2 Digital Deluxe Edition

Dead Space 2

Plants vs. Zombies Game of the Year Edition

SPORE

Dead Space

Mirror’s Edge

Dragon Age: Origins – Ultimate Edition

Crysis

Mass Effect

Peggle

Medal of Honor Airborne

Jade Empire: Special Edition

SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition

Dungeon Keeper 2

Medal of Honor Allied Assault War Chest

Dungeon Keeper

Populous

Populous II: Trials of the Olympian Gods

SimCity 2000 Special Edition

The service also adds and removes a few games every month. Here are the new arrivals and those leaving in a couple of days:

New: Remnant: From the Ashes (PC), Red Dead Online (Console and Cloud), Psychonauts (Console, Cloud, and PC), Just Cause 4: Reloaded (Console, Cloud and PC), Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster, Steep (Cloud and Console), Outlast 2 (Console, Cloud and PC), FIFA 21 (Console and PC EA Play), and Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Console and PC). Most of these games have arrived but some like Remnant: From the Ashes will be part of the service in a few days.

Leaving: Alan Wake (Console and PC), Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 (PC), Dungeon of the Endless (Console, PC and Cloud), Final Fantasy IX (Console and PC), Hotline Miami (PC), and Plebby Quest: The Crusades (PC). All these games will leave on May 15.



