Microsoft Xbox Game Pass (PC) – Full List of Titles

The Xbox Game Pass subscription is currently of the best gaming options out there. On the PC subscription side, things are quite good since the library offers a lot. Microsoft hasn’t stopped there, the company has focused on bringing even more, with the addition of EA Play not too long ago.
Here’s a full list of the Game Pass titles (from PC Gamer):
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Age of Empires: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition
- Alien: Isolation
- Among Us
- Ape Out (2019)
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Astroneer
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- The Bard’s Tale ARPG: Remastered
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Battletoads
- Battletech
- Blair Witch
- Bleeding Edge
- Bridge Constructor: Portal
- Broforce
- Call of the Sea
- Carrion
- Carto
- Celeste
- Children of Morta
- Cities: Skylines
- Clustertruck
- Code Vein
- Company of Heroes 2
- Control
- CrossCode
- Crossing Souls
- Crackdown 3
- Cricket 19
- Crusader Kings 3
- Cyber Shadow
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- Darksiders: Genesis
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Dead Cells
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descenders
- Desperados 3
- Destroy All Humans!
- Dirt 5
- Disgaea 4 Complete+
- Dishonored
- Dishonored 2
- Disneyland Adventures
- Don’t Starve: Giant Edition
- Donut County
- Doom (1993)
- Doom 2 (Classic)
- Doom 3
- Doom 64
- Doom Eternal
- Double Kick Heroes
- Downwell
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Drake Hollow
- Eastshade
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Empire of Sin
- Endless Space 2: Deluxe Edition
- Enter The Gungeon
- Europa Universalis IV
- The Evil Within
- The Falconeer
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- Five Nights At Freddy’s: Original Series (Original, 2, 3, and 4)
- Football Manager 2021
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Frostpunk
- Full Throttle Remastered
- The Gardens Between
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears 5
- Gears Tactics
- Genesis Noir
- Ghost of a Tale
- Grounded
- Goat Simulator
- Golf With Your Friends
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Guacamelee! 2
- Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary
- Halo 2: Anniversary
- Halo 3
- Halo 3: ODST
- Halo: Reach
- Halo 4
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: Spartan Strike
- Haven
- Hearts of Iron 4
- Heave Ho
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight
- Human Fall Flat
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- Ikenfell
- Injustice 2
- It Lurks Below
- Kathy Rain
- Katana Zero
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
- Knights and Bikes
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- The Long Dark
- Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- The Medium
- The Messenger
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Monster Train
- Moonlighter
- MotoGP 20
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- My Time at Portia
- Narita Boy
- Neon Abyss
- Neoverse
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Nier: Automata
- Night in the Woods
- No Man’s Sky
- Nowhere Prophet
- Observation
- Octopath Traveler
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Outer Worlds
- Overcooked! 2
- Out of the Park Baseball 21
- Outlast 2
- Pandemic: The Board Game
- Pathway
- Phoenix Point
- Phogs
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Prey
- Prison Architect
- Project Winter
- Rage 2
- Rain On Your Parade
- Recore
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
- Rise of Nations: Extended Edition
- Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure
- ScourgeBringer
- Sea of Thieves
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Slay the Spire
- Spiritfarer
- Star Renegades
- State of Decay 2
- Stellaris
- Streets of Rage 4
- Streets of Rogue
- Subnautica
- Sunset Overdrive
- Superhot: Mind Control Delete
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Supraland
- The Surge 2
- Surviving Mars
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
- Tell Me Why Chapters 1, 2, & 3
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- Torchlight 3
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Touhou Luna Nights
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 2020
- Two Point Hospital
- Undermine
- Undertale
- VA-11Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action
- Void Bastards
- Wasteland Remastered
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Wasteland 3
- We Happy Few
- West of Dead
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wilmot’s Warehouse
- Wizard of Legend
- World War Z
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Worms W.M.D
- Wreckfest
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza Remastered Collection (Yakuza 3, 4, and 5)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yes, Your Grace
- YIIk: A Postmodern RPG
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
EA Play Options
EA Play recently joined the Xbox Game Pass. The EA service first arrived to consoles but it recently debuted on the PC subscription after a short delay. Here is a list of the games:
- The Sims 3: Starter Pack
- NHL 94 Rewind
- Crysis 3
- FIFA 21
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- Madden NFL 21
- Rocket Arena
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition
- EA Sports FIFA 20
- Madden NFL 20
- Sea of Solitude
- Anthem
- Battlefield V
- FIFA 19
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- Madden NFL 19
- Unravel Two
- A Way Out
- Fe
- EA Sports UFC 3
- Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition
- Mass Effect Andromeda Deluxe Edition
- Mass Effect Andromeda
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
- Battlefield 1 Revolution
- Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst
- Need for Speed Deluxe Edition
- EA Sports UFC 2
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition
- Unravel
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition
- EA Sports Rory McIlroy PGA Tour
- Battlefield Hardline
- Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
- Dragon Age Inquisition
- Dragon Age Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
- Titanfall Deluxe Edition
- The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
- EA Sports UFC
- Titanfall
- Need for Speed Rivals: Complete Edition
- Dead Space 3
- Battlefield 4 Premium Edition
- SimCity: Complete Edition
- Need for Speed Most Wanted
- Battlefield 3 Premium Edition
- Crysis 2 Maximum Edition
- Mass Effect 3 N7 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dragon Age II
- The Saboteur
- Mass Effect 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dead Space 2
- Plants vs. Zombies Game of the Year Edition
- SPORE
- Dead Space
- Mirror’s Edge
- Dragon Age: Origins – Ultimate Edition
- Crysis
- Mass Effect
- Peggle
- Medal of Honor Airborne
- Jade Empire: Special Edition
- SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition
- Dungeon Keeper 2
- Medal of Honor Allied Assault War Chest
- Dungeon Keeper
- Populous
- Populous II: Trials of the Olympian Gods
- SimCity 2000 Special Edition
The service also adds and removes a few games every month. Here are the new arrivals and those leaving in a couple of days:
New: Remnant: From the Ashes (PC), Red Dead Online (Console and Cloud), Psychonauts (Console, Cloud, and PC), Just Cause 4: Reloaded (Console, Cloud and PC), Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster, Steep (Cloud and Console), Outlast 2 (Console, Cloud and PC), FIFA 21 (Console and PC EA Play), and Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Console and PC). Most of these games have arrived but some like Remnant: From the Ashes will be part of the service in a few days.
Leaving: Alan Wake (Console and PC), Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 (PC), Dungeon of the Endless (Console, PC and Cloud), Final Fantasy IX (Console and PC), Hotline Miami (PC), and Plebby Quest: The Crusades (PC). All these games will leave on May 15.