Motorola Moto G50 vs. Moto G100 – Quick Specs Comparison

The Motorola Moto G family continues to get bigger. Over the last few days, we’ve seen the launch of the Moto G50 and Moto G100. Both are part of the popular Moto G series but there are some differences between them. Here is a quick specs comparison between the Moto G50 and Moto G100 (specs from GSMArena):

Moto G100

6.70″ IPS LCD, 90Hz, HDR10, 560 nits, 1080x2520px resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, 409ppi. Chipset: Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm): Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 585); Adreno 650.

Android 11. Rear camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 1/2.0″, 0.7µm, PDAF, Laser AF; Ultra wide angle: 16 MP, f/2.2, 117˚, 1.0µm, PDAF; Depth: 2 MP, f/2.4; Depth: TOF 3D.

5000mAh; Fast charging 20W. Misc: Fingerprint reader (side-mounted); NFC; 3.5mm jack; ‘Ready For’ support.

Moto G50

IPS LCD, 90Hz, 6.5 inches, 102.8 cm (~83.2% screen-to-body ratio), 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~269 ppi density). Chipset: Android 11, Qualcomm SM4350 Snapdragon 480 5G (8 nm), Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Kryo 460 & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 460), Adreno 619.

microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot), 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM. Rear camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), 1/5.0″, 1.12µm, 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth).

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable, Fast charging 15W. Misc: Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer (market dependant).

What’s Different

Both smartphones are recent releases but those who are looking for a Moto G device should know that the Moto G100 has a much higher price than the G50.

The Moto G100 has a bigger display and much better specs. One of the main highlights of the phone is on the camera department. The Moto G100 packs a 64MP main camera. One of the main features of it is in the video capture, with the phone having the options of 6K@30fps, 4K@30/60fps, and 1080p@30/60/120fps.

The Moto G family has always stood out for being in the affordable side. The Moto G from years ago was a huge hit and the releases have continued since. The series is bigger than ever now, with phones such as the Moto G50 and Moto G100 now joining the lineup.

Motorola has made several Moto G releases this year but the Moto G100 seems to be one of the most interesting so far. The specs and features are solid but those come at a higher price. The Moto G50 does not match the Moto G100 but it is a solid option for those looking for something at a lower price. There is also the other Moto G releases, which cost just a few hundred.

Do you have a Moto device? What are your favorite Moto G releases? Let us know in the comments.



