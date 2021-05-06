Netflix Australia – What’s Coming and Leaving This Month

Netflix will be adding tons of new content this month. Here is what’s coming to the service in Australia (lists from streambly and What’s on Netflix):

ORIGINAL SERIES

Selena: The Series: Part 2 (04/05/2021)

Part 2 of Selena: The Series joined the service recently, giving fans more on her life and career. Here’s what Decider says on Part 2 of the series:

The second half of Selena: The Series puts Selena back in the spotlight, but in doing so, the show inadvertently reveals the deeper tragedy of Quintanilla-Perez’s short life.

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 (07/05/2021)

Jupiter’s Legacy (07/05/2021)

Mine (08/05/2021)

The Upshaws (12/05/2021)

Move to Heaven (14/05/2021)

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 (14/05/2021)

Haunted: Season 3 (14/05/2021)

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 (19/05/2021)

Who Killed Sara? will return with Season 2 in less than two weeks. Here’s a brief description of the series if you haven’t started watching it:

After being framed for his sister’s murder, Alex is hell-bent on exacting revenge and finding the real culprit.

Special: Season 2 (20/05/2021)

The Neighbor: Season 2 (21/05/2021)

Black Space (27/05/2021)

Ragnarok: Season 2 (27/05/2021)

The Kominsky Method: Season 3 (28/05/2021)

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 (28/05/2021)

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (31/05/2021)

Master of None (Coming soon)

AlRawabi School for Girls (Coming soon)

HALSTON (Coming soon)

Racket Boys (Coming soon)

Mad for Each Other (Coming soon)

NETFLIX FILMS

And Tomorrow the Entire World (06/05/2021)

Monster (07/05/2021)

Milestone (07/05/2021)

Super Me (09/05/2021)

Dance of the Forty One (12/05/2021)

The Strange House (14/05/2021)

Oxygen (14/05/2021)

The Woman in the Window (14/05/2021)

I Am All Girls (14/05/2021)

Ferry (14/05/2021)

Sardar Ka Grandson (18/05/2021)

Army of the Dead (21/05/2021)

Army of the Dead will debut on the service on May 21.

After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever.

The film was a project that had been around since 2007. The project began when the service acquired its distribution rights a couple of years ago. The film is set to be released in select theaters on May 14, 2021, with a streaming release by Netflix on May 21, 2021.

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (26/05/2021)

Blue Miracle (27/05/2021)

ORIGINAL COMEDY

Soy Rada: Serendipity (27/05/2021)

ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (05/05/2021)

Money, Explained (11/05/2021)

Nail Bomber: Manhunt (26/05/2021)

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (26/05/2021)

NETFLIX KIDS AND FAMILY

Trash Truck: Season 2 (04/05/2021)

Jungle Beat: The Movie (14/05/2021)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 (21/05/2021)

Dog Gone Trouble (28/05/2021)

NETFLIX ORIGINAL ANIME

Castlevania: Season 4 (13/05/2021)

Eden (27/05/2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

Puberty Blues (12/05/2021)

The Real Housewives of New York City: Season 4 (15/05/2021)

Fifty Shades of Grey (16/05/2021)

Pitch Perfect 2 (16/05/2021)

Leaving This Month

May 1

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

A Score to Settle (2019)

A.M.I. (2019)

After Earth (2013)

Aliad JJ, la celebridad del mal (2017)

Armed Response (2017)

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Dominion Creek (1 Season)

Dot 2 Dot (2014)

Fast & Furious (2009)

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Fast Five (2011)

Fast & Furious 7 (2015)

Gloria Bell (2019)

Gurgaon (2017)

Hombanna (2017)

Jason Can’t Cook (1 Season)

Jason’s Market Trails (1 Season)

Jewel’s Catch One (2016)

Kingdom (3 Seasons)

Lego DC: Batman: Family Matters (2019)

Love Ni Bhavai (2017)

Mars (2 Seasons)

Mid90s (2018)

Missing Link (2019)

Monster Family (2017)

Nibunan (2017)

Osmosis Jones (2001)

Palm Trees in the Snow (2015)

Pride (2014)

Primal Fear (1996)

Roberto Saviano: Writing Under Police Protection (2016)

Scooby-Doo! and the Curse of the 13th Ghost (2018)

Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ (1 Season)

The Carter Effect (2017)

The Catcher Was a Spy (2018)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (3 Seasons)

Then Came You (2019)

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

Two Graves (2018)

Waiting (2015)

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines (2019)

May 2

Hamza’s Suitcase (2017)

Interchange (2016)

Japanese Style Originator (1 Season)

Prospect (2018)

May 3

No Estoy Loca (2018)

She Did That (2019)

May 6

City of God: 10 Years Later (2013)

Prince Jai Aur Dumdaar Viru (1 Season)

The Lovers (2017)

May 8

Horrible Histories (2 Seasons)

May 9

Antar: Son of Shadad (2017)

Lion’s Heart (2013)

Regatta (2015)

Tattah (2013)

The Bulbul’s Nest (2013)

May 10

Bheemayan (2018)

Bittoo Boss (2012)

Chhota Bheem Aur Kaala Yodha (2018)

Chhota Bheem Ka Romani Adventure (2018)

Chhota Bheem Ka Troll Se Takkar (2018)

The Apostate (2015)

What They Had (2018)

May 11

The Beginning of Life: The Series (1 Season)

May 12

Greta (2018)

Ha Unlimited (2016)

Love Is Blind (2019)

May 13

Leo the Lion (2013)

Nobody’s Fool (2018)

Scandal in Sorrento (1955)

The Sign of Venus (1955)

Trick or Treaters (2007)

Underdogs (2013)

May 14

Train to Busan (2016)

May 15

7 Din Mohabbat In (2018)

Aadu 2 (2017)

Amityville: The Awakening (2017)

Attacking the Devil: Harold Evans and the Last Nazi War Crime (2014)

Cake (2018)

Chalay Thay Saath (2017)

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

Inside Man (2006)

Learning Time with Timmy (2018)

Monster Math Squad (2012)

Overdrive (2017)

Trumbo (2015)

May 16

Follow Me

May 19

My Contracted Husband Mr.Oh (1 Season)

The Magic School Bus (3 Seasons)

The Sisters Brothers (2018)

May 20

The Gunman (2015)

The House with a Clock in Its Walls (2018)

May 22

The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

Free Birds (2013)

The Imitation Game (2014)

May 24

The Last Castle (2001)

May 25

Aquarus (2016)

Goosebumps (2015)

May 27

The Kitchen (2019)

Madagascar (2005)

May 29

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017)

May 31