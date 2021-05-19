Netflix June 2021 – What’s Coming and Leaving

The month of May is flying by and streaming services around the world are getting ready for June. Among those services is Netflix, which will add new series, films and much more for the month of June. Some content will also be leaving so make sure to watch before it disappears. Here is everything coming and leaving Netflix next month (list from Lifehacker):

Coming soon (Date TBA)

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens — Netflix Film

Jiva! — Netflix Original Series

Ray — Netflix Original Series

Record of Ragnarok —Netflix Anime

So Not Worth It — Netflix Original Series

June 1

Abduction

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

Happy Endings: Season 1

Happy Endings: Season 2

Happy Endings: Season 3

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja Assassin

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Stand by Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme — Netflix Family

Swordfish

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Wedding Guest

The Wind

What Women Want

June 2

2 Hearts

Alone: Season 7

Carnaval — Netflix Film

Kim’s Convenience: Season 5

June 3

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up — Netflix Comedy Special

Creator’s File: GOLD — Netflix Original Series

Dancing Queens — Netflix Film

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 — Netflix Film

Summertime: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

June 4

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet — Netflix Documentary

Feel Good: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

Sweet Tooth — Netflix Original Series

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys — Netflix Film

Xtreme — Netflix Film

June 5

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats — Netflix Documentary

June 7

Vampire Academy

June 9

Awake — Netflix Film

Fresh, Fried & Crispy — Netflix Original Series

LA’s Finest: Season 2

Tragic Jungle — Netflix Film

June 10

A Haunted House 2

Camellia Sisters

Locombianos — Netflix Original Series

June 11

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

Lupin: Part 2 — Netflix Original Series

Skater Girl — Netflix Film

Trese — Netflix Anime

Wish Dragon — Netflix Family

June 13

The Devil Below

Picture a Scientist

June 14

Elite Short Stories — Netflix Original Series

June 15

FTA

Let’s Eat

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Sir! No Sir!

Unwind Your Mind — Netflix Interactive Experience

Workin’ Moms: Season 5 — Netflix Original Series

June 16

Lowriders

Penguin Town — Netflix Documentary

Silver Skates — Netflix Film

June 17

Black Summer: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

The Gift: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series

Hospital Playlist: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

Katla — Netflix Original Series

Silver Linings Playbook

June 18

A Family — Netflix Film

Elite: Season 4 — Netflix Original Series

Fatherhood — Netflix Film

Jagame Thandhiram — Netflix Film

The Rational Life — Netflix Original Series

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — Netflix Original Series

June 19

Nevertheless — Netflix Original Series

June 22

This Is Pop — Netflix Documentary

June 23

Good on Paper — Netflix Film

The House of Flowers: The Movie — Netflix Film

Murder by the Coast — Netflix Documentary

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

June 24

Godzilla Singular Point — Netflix Anime

The Naked Director: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

The Seventh Day

Sisters on Track — Netflix Documentary

June 25

The A List: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

The Ice Road — Netflix Film

Sex/Life — Netflix Original Series

June 26

Wonder Boy — Netflix Documentary

June 28

Killing Them Softly

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement — Netflix Anime

June 29

StarBeam: Season 4 — Netflix Family

June 30

America: The Motion Picture — Netflix Film

Lying and Stealing

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork — Netflix Documentary

What’s leaving Netflix in June 2021

Leaving June 1

Alone: Season 6

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

Leaving June 4

Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

Leaving June 6

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Leaving June 9

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

Leaving June 17

Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

Leaving June 21

Dark Skies

Leaving June 26

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Leaving June 27

20th Century Women

Tales of the City (1993): Season 1

Leaving June 28

Bratz: The Movie

Leaving June 30