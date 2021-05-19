Netflix June 2021 – What’s Coming and Leaving

The month of May is flying by and streaming services around the world are getting ready for June. Among those services is Netflix, which will add new series, films and much more for the month of June. Some content will also be leaving so make sure to watch before it disappears. Here is everything coming and leaving Netflix next month (list from Lifehacker):
Coming soon (Date TBA)
- Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens — Netflix Film
- Jiva! — Netflix Original Series
- Ray — Netflix Original Series
- Record of Ragnarok —Netflix Anime
- So Not Worth It — Netflix Original Series
June 1
- Abduction
- American Outlaws
- Bad Teacher
- Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
- CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
- Cradle 2 the Grave
- Flipped
- Fools Rush In
- Happy Endings: Season 1
- Happy Endings: Season 2
- Happy Endings: Season 3
- I Am Sam
- Love Jones
- Million Dollar Baby
- Ninja Assassin
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
- Stand by Me
- Starsky & Hutch
- Streets of Fire
- Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme — Netflix Family
- Swordfish
- The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
- The Best Man
- The Big Lebowski
- The Wedding Guest
- The Wind
- What Women Want
June 2
- 2 Hearts
- Alone: Season 7
- Carnaval — Netflix Film
- Kim’s Convenience: Season 5
June 3
- Alan Saldaña: Locked Up — Netflix Comedy Special
- Creator’s File: GOLD — Netflix Original Series
- Dancing Queens — Netflix Film
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 — Netflix Film
- Summertime: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
June 4
- Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet — Netflix Documentary
- Feel Good: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
- Sweet Tooth — Netflix Original Series
- Trippin’ with the Kandasamys — Netflix Film
- Xtreme — Netflix Film
June 5
- Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats — Netflix Documentary
June 7
- Vampire Academy
June 9
- Awake — Netflix Film
- Fresh, Fried & Crispy — Netflix Original Series
- LA’s Finest: Season 2
- Tragic Jungle — Netflix Film
June 10
- A Haunted House 2
- Camellia Sisters
- Locombianos — Netflix Original Series
June 11
- Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
- Lupin: Part 2 — Netflix Original Series
- Skater Girl — Netflix Film
- Trese — Netflix Anime
- Wish Dragon — Netflix Family
June 13
- The Devil Below
- Picture a Scientist
June 14
- Elite Short Stories — Netflix Original Series
June 15
- FTA
- Let’s Eat
- Life of Crime
- Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
- Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- Sir! No Sir!
- Unwind Your Mind — Netflix Interactive Experience
- Workin’ Moms: Season 5 — Netflix Original Series
June 16
- Lowriders
- Penguin Town — Netflix Documentary
- Silver Skates — Netflix Film
June 17
- Black Summer: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
- The Gift: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series
- Hospital Playlist: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
- Katla — Netflix Original Series
- Silver Linings Playbook
June 18
- A Family — Netflix Film
- Elite: Season 4 — Netflix Original Series
- Fatherhood — Netflix Film
- Jagame Thandhiram — Netflix Film
- The Rational Life — Netflix Original Series
- The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — Netflix Original Series
June 19
- Nevertheless — Netflix Original Series
June 22
- This Is Pop — Netflix Documentary
June 23
- Good on Paper — Netflix Film
- The House of Flowers: The Movie — Netflix Film
- Murder by the Coast — Netflix Documentary
- Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
June 24
- Godzilla Singular Point — Netflix Anime
- The Naked Director: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
- The Seventh Day
- Sisters on Track — Netflix Documentary
June 25
- The A List: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
- The Ice Road — Netflix Film
- Sex/Life — Netflix Original Series
June 26
- Wonder Boy — Netflix Documentary
June 28
- Killing Them Softly
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement — Netflix Anime
June 29
- StarBeam: Season 4 — Netflix Family
June 30
- America: The Motion Picture — Netflix Film
- Lying and Stealing
- Sophie: A Murder in West Cork — Netflix Documentary
What’s leaving Netflix in June 2021
Leaving June 1
- Alone: Season 6
- Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2
Leaving June 4
- Hannibal: Seasons 1-3
Leaving June 6
- Searching for Bobby Fischer
Leaving June 9
- Portlandia: Seasons 1-8
Leaving June 17
- Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers
Leaving June 21
- Dark Skies
Leaving June 26
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
Leaving June 27
- 20th Century Women
- Tales of the City (1993): Season 1
Leaving June 28
- Bratz: The Movie
Leaving June 30
- 30 Minutes or Less
- A Bridge Too Far
- Acts of Violence
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Bonnie and Clyde
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Enter the Dragon
- Fiddler on the Roof
- From Paris with Love
- Gothika
- Immortals
- Invictus
- Jason X
- Leprechaun
- Scarface
- Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3
- The Accountant of Auschwitz
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
- The Land Before Time
- The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
- The Roommate
- The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5
- Training Day
- Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2
- Two Weeks Notice