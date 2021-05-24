Poco M3 Pro 5G – Specs, Price and More

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is the latest budget smartphone from the brand. Months back, we saw the Poco M3 make noise in the tech world. Now, the M3 Pro 5G is the one catching all the attention due to its interesting specs at a low price. Here is everything you need to know about the latest Poco device:

Specs

Storage & RAM 4GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB LPDDR4X RAM + UFS2.2 storage *Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed on the device.

Dimensions Height: 161.81mm Width: 75.34mm Thickness: 8.92mm Weight: 190g *Data provided by internal laboratories. Industry measurement methods may vary, and therefore actual results may differ.

Display 6.5″ FHD+ Dot Display Resolution: 2400 x 1080 Contrast ratio: 1500:1 Refresh rate: 90Hz Dynamic Switch display: 30Hz/50Hz/60Hz/90Hz Reading mode 3.0 360° ambient light sensors

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700 CPU: Arm Cortex-A76 ,7nm processing process, octa-core CPU, up to 2.2GHz GPU:Arm Mali-G57 MC2, Max GPU Frequency: 950MHz

Battery & Charging 5000mAh battery (typ) Supports 18W fast charging

Camera 48MP main camera 1/2″ sensor size f/1.79 2MP macro camera f/2.4 2MP depth sensor f/2.4 Rear camera photography features Night mode AI camera 5.0 Movie frame Rear camera video features Video macro mode Time-lapse video Slow motion video Rear video recording 1080p 1920×1080 | 30fps 720p 1280×720 | 30fps Slow motion:1280×720 | 120fps 8MP front camera f/2.0 Front camera photography features Timed burst AI Beautify AI portrait mode with bokeh and depth control Movie frame Front camera video features Time-lapse AI Video Beautify Front video recording 1080p 1920×1080 | 30fps 720p 1280×720 | 30fps

Security Side fingerprint sensor AI face unlock

NFC Multifunctional NFC * Supports Google Pay * Functions may vary in some markets

Network & Connectivity Dual SIM, dual standby:5G+5G Network bands: Supports 5G / 4G / 3G / 2G 5G:n1,n3,n7,n8,n20,n28,n38,n40,n41,n66,n77,n78 4G: FDD-LTE Band 1,2,3,4,5,7,8,12,17,20,28,32,66 TDD-LTE Band 38,40,41 3G: WCDMA Band 1,2,4,5,8 2G: GSM 850 900 1800 1900 MHz *5G connectivity may vary based on region availability and local operator support. Wireless Networks 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi Bluetooth 5.1

Navigation & Positioning GPS: L1 Galileo: E1 | GLONASS: G1 | Beidou A-GPS supplementary positioning | Electronic compass | Wireless network | Data network

Audio 3.5mm headphone jack Hi-Res Audio certification

Sensors Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Gyroscope | Electronic compass | IR blaster

UI and system MIUI 12 based on Android 11

Price

The Poco M3 Pro 5G sits on the budget category, just like the majority of the phones from the brand. The recent M3 Pro was among the most interesting options earlier this year due to its specs and really good price. The M3 Pro 5G continues that with a price of less than 200 euros, 179 euros to be exact.

Phandroid recently gave its first impressions on the phone. They found great results with one game and will continue testing it for the full review. The only disappointment for them so far is the camera system, which is the same one found in the M3. They expected more out of the Pro version when it comes to camera but the upgraded version keeps everything from the previous release. The user testing the phone was also not a fan of the glossy back, which he described as a mess since he feels like it is almost impossible to clean.

Poco’s recent releases such as the X3 and M3 are pretty interesting. But the brand has managed to make things even more interesting in just a few months. What do you think about Poco phones? Are you planning to purchase the upgraded M3? Let us know in the comments.



