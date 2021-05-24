Poco M3 Pro 5G – Specs, Price and More

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is the latest budget smartphone from the brand. Months back, we saw the Poco M3 make noise in the tech world. Now, the M3 Pro 5G is the one catching all the attention due to its interesting specs at a low price. Here is everything you need to know about the latest Poco device:
Specs
Storage & RAM
4GB+64GB, 6GB+128GBLPDDR4X RAM + UFS2.2 storage *Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed on the device.
Dimensions
Height: 161.81mm Width: 75.34mm Thickness: 8.92mm Weight: 190g *Data provided by internal laboratories. Industry measurement methods may vary, and therefore actual results may differ.
Display
6.5″ FHD+ Dot Display Resolution: 2400 x 1080 Contrast ratio: 1500:1 Refresh rate: 90Hz Dynamic Switch display: 30Hz/50Hz/60Hz/90Hz Reading mode 3.0360° ambient light sensors
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 700CPU: Arm Cortex-A76 ,7nm processing process, octa-core CPU, up to 2.2GHz GPU:Arm Mali-G57 MC2, Max GPU Frequency: 950MHz
Battery & Charging
5000mAh battery (typ) Supports 18W fast charging
Camera
48MP main camera 1/2″ sensor size f/1.792MP macro camera f/2.42MP depth sensor f/2.4 Rear camera photography features Night mode AI camera 5.0Movie frame Rear camera video features Video macro mode Time-lapse video Slow motion video Rear video recording 1080p 1920×1080 | 30fps720p 1280×720 | 30fpsSlow motion:1280×720 | 120fps 8MP front camera f/2.0 Front camera photography features Timed burst AI Beautify AI portrait mode with bokeh and depth control Movie frame Front camera video features Time-lapse AI Video Beautify Front video recording 1080p 1920×1080 | 30fps720p 1280×720 | 30fps
Security
Side fingerprint sensor AI face unlock
NFC
Multifunctional NFC *Supports Google Pay* Functions may vary in some markets
Network & Connectivity
Dual SIM, dual standby:5G+5G Network bands: Supports 5G / 4G / 3G / 2G5G:n1,n3,n7,n8,n20,n28,n38,n40,n41,n66,n77,n784G: FDD-LTE Band 1,2,3,4,5,7,8,12,17,20,28,32,66 TDD-LTE Band 38,40,413G: WCDMA Band 1,2,4,5,82G: GSM 850 900 1800 1900 MHz *5G connectivity may vary based on region availability and local operator support. Wireless Networks2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi Bluetooth 5.1
Navigation & Positioning
GPS: L1 Galileo: E1 | GLONASS: G1 | Beidou A-GPS supplementary positioning | Electronic compass | Wireless network | Data network
Audio
3.5mm headphone jack Hi-Res Audio certification
Sensors
Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Gyroscope | Electronic compass | IR blaster
UI and system
MIUI 12 based on Android 11
Price
The Poco M3 Pro 5G sits on the budget category, just like the majority of the phones from the brand. The recent M3 Pro was among the most interesting options earlier this year due to its specs and really good price. The M3 Pro 5G continues that with a price of less than 200 euros, 179 euros to be exact.
Phandroid recently gave its first impressions on the phone. They found great results with one game and will continue testing it for the full review. The only disappointment for them so far is the camera system, which is the same one found in the M3. They expected more out of the Pro version when it comes to camera but the upgraded version keeps everything from the previous release. The user testing the phone was also not a fan of the glossy back, which he described as a mess since he feels like it is almost impossible to clean.
Poco’s recent releases such as the X3 and M3 are pretty interesting. But the brand has managed to make things even more interesting in just a few months. What do you think about Poco phones? Are you planning to purchase the upgraded M3? Let us know in the comments.