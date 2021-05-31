Poco M3 vs. Poco M3 Pro 5G – Worth the Upgrade?

It has not been that long since Poco launched the M3 smartphone. But the brand, known for its super affordable devices, has just introduced an upgrade for the phone. If you’re looking at both options, you should know that there are some similarities between them. But with the Pro version, there’s a bit more. Here’s a quick specs comparison between the M3 and M3 Pro 5G:
Poco M3
Storage and RAM
4GB + 128GB
LPDDR4X + UFS 2.2
4GB + 64GB
LPDDR4X + UFS 2.1
Display
6.53″ FHD+ Dot Drop display
TÜV Rheinland® Low Blue Light certification
Resolution: 2340×1080 FHD+
19.5:9 aspect ratio, 395ppi
Contrast: 1500:1 (typ)
NTSC 70% (typ)
Supports Color temperature adjustment | Standard mode | Reading mode 2.0
Supports Sunlight mode
Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3
6000mAh (typ)*
USB-C reversible connector port
Supports 18W fast charging
22.5W fast charger in-box
48MP AI Triple Camera
48MP Main camera
1/2″ sensor size, f/1.79, 6P lens, AF,
0.8μm pixel size, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel
2MP Macro camera
1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4, FF
2MP Depth sensor
1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4
Rear camera photography features
Document mode | Night mode | AI scene detection | Google Lens | AI Beautify | Portrait mode | Movie frame
Portrait mode background blur adjustment | Panorama | Raw mode |
Rear camera video features
Time-lapse | Short video | Slow motion video: 120fps
1080p 1920×1080 at
30fps
720p 1280×720 at
30fps
8MP Front Camera
1.12μm pixel size, f/2.05
Front camera photography features
Timed selfie | Movie frame | AI Beautify | Filters | Palm Shutter | AI portrait mode | Panorama selfie
Front camera video features
Time-lapse | AI Beautify | Short video mode
Supports 2+1 card slot, nano-SIM + nano-SIM + microSD (up to 512GB)
Supported network bands
4G: LTE-FDD: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28
4G: LTE-TDD: B38/40/41
3G: WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8
2G: GSM: B2/3/5/8
Wireless Network
Supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/5GHz Wi-Fi
Supports Bluetooth 5.0
Supports FM radio
Height: 162.3mm
Width: 77.3mm
Thickness: 9.6mm
Weight: 198g
Navigation & positioning
GPS/ A-GPS / GLONASS / Beidou
Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
AI Face Unlock
Dual speakers
Supports self-cleaning
3.5mm headphone jack
Supports audio formats such as MP3, FLAC, APE, DSF, M4A, AAC, OGG, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB
MP4丨M4V丨MKV丨AVI丨WMV丨WEBM丨3GP丨3G2丨ASF
Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Gyroscope Electronic compass | Linear motor | IR blaster
MIUI 12 for POCO, based on Android 10
Poco M3 Pro 5G
Storage & RAM
4GB+64GB, 6GB+128GBLPDDR4X RAM + UFS2.2 storage *Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed on the device.
Dimensions
Height: 161.81mm Width: 75.34mm Thickness: 8.92mm Weight: 190g *Data provided by internal laboratories. Industry measurement methods may vary, and therefore actual results may differ.
Display
6.5″ FHD+ Dot Display Resolution: 2400 x 1080 Contrast ratio: 1500:1 Refresh rate: 90Hz Dynamic Switch display: 30Hz/50Hz/60Hz/90Hz Reading mode 3.0360° ambient light sensors
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 700CPU: Arm Cortex-A76 ,7nm processing process, octa-core CPU, up to 2.2GHz GPU:Arm Mali-G57 MC2, Max GPU Frequency: 950MHz
Battery & Charging
5000mAh battery (typ) Supports 18W fast charging
Camera
48MP main camera 1/2″ sensor size f/1.792MP macro camera f/2.42MP depth sensor f/2.4 Rear camera photography features Night mode AI camera 5.0Movie frame Rear camera video features Video macro mode Time-lapse video Slow motion video Rear video recording 1080p 1920×1080 | 30fps720p 1280×720 | 30fpsSlow motion:1280×720 | 120fps 8MP front camera f/2.0 Front camera photography features Timed burst AI Beautify AI portrait mode with bokeh and depth control Movie frame Front camera video features Time-lapse AI Video Beautify Front video recording 1080p 1920×1080 | 30fps720p 1280×720 | 30fps
Security
Side fingerprint sensor AI face unlock
NFC
Multifunctional NFC *Supports Google Pay* Functions may vary in some markets
Network & Connectivity
Dual SIM, dual standby:5G+5G Network bands: Supports 5G / 4G / 3G / 2G5G:n1,n3,n7,n8,n20,n28,n38,n40,n41,n66,n77,n784G: FDD-LTE Band 1,2,3,4,5,7,8,12,17,20,28,32,66 TDD-LTE Band 38,40,413G: WCDMA Band 1,2,4,5,82G: GSM 850 900 1800 1900 MHz *5G connectivity may vary based on region availability and local operator support. Wireless Networks2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi Bluetooth 5.1
Navigation & Positioning
GPS: L1 Galileo: E1 | GLONASS: G1 | Beidou A-GPS supplementary positioning | Electronic compass | Wireless network | Data network
Audio
3.5mm headphone jack Hi-Res Audio certification
Sensors
Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Gyroscope | Electronic compass | IR blaster
UI and system
MIUI 12 based on Android 11
Worth It?
The Poco M3 and Poco M3 Pro 5G are both really affordable but if you’re considering buying one of them, the Poco M3 Pro 5G sounds like the best choice. Going for the M3 ain’t so bad either, the phone is likely even cheaper now. The Pro version was just released too so there’s a chance that it is not available in your market yet.