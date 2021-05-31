Poco M3 vs. Poco M3 Pro 5G – Worth the Upgrade?

It has not been that long since Poco launched the M3 smartphone. But the brand, known for its super affordable devices, has just introduced an upgrade for the phone. If you’re looking at both options, you should know that there are some similarities between them. But with the Pro version, there’s a bit more. Here’s a quick specs comparison between the M3 and M3 Pro 5G:

Poco M3

Storage and RAM 4GB + 128GB

LPDDR4X + UFS 2.2

4GB + 64GB

LPDDR4X + UFS 2.1 Display

6.53″ FHD+ Dot Drop display TÜV Rheinland® Low Blue Light certification

Resolution: 2340×1080 FHD+

19.5:9 aspect ratio, 395ppi

Contrast: 1500:1 (typ)

NTSC 70% (typ)

Supports Color temperature adjustment | Standard mode | Reading mode 2.0

Supports Sunlight mode

Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3

Battery and Charging 6000mAh (typ)* USB-C reversible connector port

Supports 18W fast charging

22.5W fast charger in-box

Rear Camera 48MP AI Triple Camera 48MP Main camera 1/2″ sensor size, f/1.79, 6P lens, AF,

0.8μm pixel size, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel 2MP Macro camera 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4, FF 2MP Depth sensor 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4 Rear camera photography features Document mode | Night mode | AI scene detection | Google Lens | AI Beautify | Portrait mode | Movie frame

Portrait mode background blur adjustment | Panorama | Raw mode | Rear camera video features Time-lapse | Short video | Slow motion video: 120fps 1080p 1920×1080 at

30fps 720p 1280×720 at

30fps

Front Camera 8MP Front Camera 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.05 Front camera photography features Timed selfie | Movie frame | AI Beautify | Filters | Palm Shutter | AI portrait mode | Panorama selfie Front camera video features Time-lapse | AI Beautify | Short video mode

Network & Connectivity Supports 2+1 card slot, nano-SIM + nano-SIM + microSD (up to 512GB) Supported network bands 4G: LTE-FDD: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28

4G: LTE-TDD: B38/40/41

3G: WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8

2G: GSM: B2/3/5/8 Wireless Network Supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/5GHz Wi-Fi

Supports Bluetooth 5.0

Supports FM radio

Dimensions Height: 162.3mm

Width: 77.3mm

Thickness: 9.6mm

Weight: 198g

Navigation & positioning GPS/ A-GPS / GLONASS / Beidou

Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

AI Face Unlock

Audio Dual speakers Supports self-cleaning 3.5mm headphone jack

Audio playback Supports audio formats such as MP3, FLAC, APE, DSF, M4A, AAC, OGG, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB

Video playback MP4丨M4V丨MKV丨AVI丨WMV丨WEBM丨3GP丨3G2丨ASF

Sensors Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Gyroscope Electronic compass | Linear motor | IR blaster

Operating system MIUI 12 for POCO, based on Android 10

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Storage & RAM 4GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB LPDDR4X RAM + UFS2.2 storage *Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed on the device.

Dimensions Height: 161.81mm Width: 75.34mm Thickness: 8.92mm Weight: 190g *Data provided by internal laboratories. Industry measurement methods may vary, and therefore actual results may differ.

Display 6.5″ FHD+ Dot Display Resolution: 2400 x 1080 Contrast ratio: 1500:1 Refresh rate: 90Hz Dynamic Switch display: 30Hz/50Hz/60Hz/90Hz Reading mode 3.0 360° ambient light sensors

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700 CPU: Arm Cortex-A76 ,7nm processing process, octa-core CPU, up to 2.2GHz GPU:Arm Mali-G57 MC2, Max GPU Frequency: 950MHz

Battery & Charging 5000mAh battery (typ) Supports 18W fast charging

Camera 48MP main camera 1/2″ sensor size f/1.79 2MP macro camera f/2.4 2MP depth sensor f/2.4 Rear camera photography features Night mode AI camera 5.0 Movie frame Rear camera video features Video macro mode Time-lapse video Slow motion video Rear video recording 1080p 1920×1080 | 30fps 720p 1280×720 | 30fps Slow motion:1280×720 | 120fps 8MP front camera f/2.0 Front camera photography features Timed burst AI Beautify AI portrait mode with bokeh and depth control Movie frame Front camera video features Time-lapse AI Video Beautify Front video recording 1080p 1920×1080 | 30fps 720p 1280×720 | 30fps

Security Side fingerprint sensor AI face unlock

NFC Multifunctional NFC * Supports Google Pay * Functions may vary in some markets

Network & Connectivity Dual SIM, dual standby:5G+5G Network bands: Supports 5G / 4G / 3G / 2G 5G:n1,n3,n7,n8,n20,n28,n38,n40,n41,n66,n77,n78 4G: FDD-LTE Band 1,2,3,4,5,7,8,12,17,20,28,32,66 TDD-LTE Band 38,40,41 3G: WCDMA Band 1,2,4,5,8 2G: GSM 850 900 1800 1900 MHz *5G connectivity may vary based on region availability and local operator support. Wireless Networks 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi Bluetooth 5.1

Navigation & Positioning GPS: L1 Galileo: E1 | GLONASS: G1 | Beidou A-GPS supplementary positioning | Electronic compass | Wireless network | Data network

Audio 3.5mm headphone jack Hi-Res Audio certification

Sensors Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Gyroscope | Electronic compass | IR blaster

UI and system MIUI 12 based on Android 11

Worth It?

The Poco M3 and Poco M3 Pro 5G are both really affordable but if you’re considering buying one of them, the Poco M3 Pro 5G sounds like the best choice. Going for the M3 ain’t so bad either, the phone is likely even cheaper now. The Pro version was just released too so there’s a chance that it is not available in your market yet.



