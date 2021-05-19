PS Store Remasters & Retro Sale – Europe Lineup and Discounts

PlayStation has introduced a new sale for its store called Remasters & Retro. The sale, which debuted hours ago, is available in at least two regions, including Europe. Here we have the lineup for that region and the discounts (Europe’s list from PSU):

8-bit Adventure Anthology: Volume I – £2.59 (60% off)

Aca Neogeo Fatal Fury 2 – £2.89 (50% off)

Aca Neogeo Metal Slug 2 – £2.89 (50% off)

Aca Neogeo Samurai Shodown – £2.89 (50% off)

Aca Neogeo The King Of Fighters ’95 – £2.89 (50% off)

Adk Damashii – £2.39 (80% off)

Amnesia: Collection – £4.79 (80% off)

Amnesia: Rebirth – £13.19 (45% off) / £11.99 Plus (50% off)

Arcade Archives Crazy CLIMBER2 – £2.89 (50% off)

Arcade Archives Ninja-Kid – £2.89 (50% off)

Arcade Archives Terra Cresta – £2.89 (50% off)

Arcade Game Series 3-in-1 Pack – £3.24 (50% off)

Arcade Game Series: Dig Dug – £1.64 (50% off)

Arcade Game Series: Galaga – £1.64 (50% off)

Arcade Game Series: Pac-Man – £1.64 (50% off)

Art Of Fighting Anthology – £2.39 (80% off)

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered – £11.99 (60% off)

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered – £9.99 (60% off)

Assassins Creed The Ezio Collection – £11.99 (70% off)

Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 – £8.99 (80% off)

Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered – £19.24 (45% off) / £17.49 Plus (50% off)

Back in 1995 – £3.99 (50% off)

Baja: Edge of Control HD – £3.74 (85% off) / £2.49 Plus (90% off)

Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions – £23.99 (50% off) / £21.59 Plus (55.% off)

Bayonetta – £7.99 (60% off)

Black Paradox – £3.59 (70% off)

Blaster Master Zero – £3.99 (50% off)

Blizzard Arcade Collection – £12.74 (25% off)

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron Is Back! – £22.74 (35% off)

Burnout Paradise Remastered – £7.19 (60% off)

Catherine: Full Body – £15.74 (55% off)

Clash Force – £2.39 (40% off)

Classic Snake Adventures – £2.95 (60% off)

Commandos 2 – HD Remaster – £7.99 (50% off)

Corpse Killer – 25th Anniversary Edition – £5.84 (55% off)

Crysis Remastered – £14.99 (40% off)

Cursed Castilla (Maldita Castilla Ex) – £4.27 (55% off)

Cybarian: The Time Travelling Warrior – £1.59 (60% off)

Dark Chronicle – £4.79 (60% off)

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition – £4.99 (80% off)

Darksiders Warmastered Edition – £3.19 (80% off)

Dead Island – Definitive Edition – £3.24 (75% off)

Dead Island: Riptide – Definitive Edition – £3.24 (75% off)

Deadlight: Director’s Cut – £3.24 (75% off)

Deep Space Rush – £1.59 (60% off)

Delta Squad – £2.24 (55% off)

Demon Pit – £2.39 (70% off)

Destroy All Humans! (2020) – £22.74 (35% off)

Devious Dungeon – £2.59 (60% off)

Disgaea 1 Complete – £22.49 (50% off) / £20.24 Plus (55.% off)

Disjunction – £9.74 (25% off)

Disjunction – Digital Deluxe Edition – £11.24 (25% off)

Distraint – Deluxe Edition – £1.74 (65% off)

DmC Devil May Cry – Definitive Edition – £8.74 (75% off)

Doom (1993) – £1.99 (50% off)

Doom 3 – £3.99 (50% off)

Doom 64 – £1.99 (50% off)

Doom II (Classic) – £1.99 (50% off)

Dragon Lapis – £7.19 (40% off)

Dragon Sinker: Descendants of Legend – £5.99 (50% off) / £5.39 Plus (55.% off)

Dreaming Sarah PS4 and PS5 – £2.79 (30% off)

Duck Souls+ – £2.19 (45% off)

Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition – £6.39 (60% off)

Fatal Fury Battle Archives Vol.2 – £2.39 (80% off)

Flashback – £2.39 (85% off)

FoxyLand – £1.59 (60% off)

FoxyLand 2 – £2.24 (55% off)

Fu’Un Super Combo – £2.99 (75% off)

FullBlast – £2.49 (50% off)

Garou: Mark Of The Wolves – £2.99 (75% off)

Gauntlet: Slayer Edition – £3.99 (75% off)

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut – £3.59 (70% off) / £2.39 Plus (80% off)

God of War III Remastered – £7.99 (50% off)

Gods Remastered – £2.39 (70% off)

Golf Zero – £2.19 (45% off)

Gravity Rush Remastered – £12.49 (50% off)

Gun Crazy – £2.19 (45% off)

Hard Reset Redux – £2.84 (85% off)

Himno – £1.59 (60% off)

How to take off your Mask Remastered – £8.39 (30% off)

Hyper Sentinel – £0.57 (90% off)

I Am The Hero – £3.19 (60% off)

InkSplosion – £1.19 (70% off)

Jet Set Knights – £4.79 (40% off)

Knightin’+ – £2.49 (50% off)

La-Mulana – £7.19 (40% off) / £6.59 Plus (45% off)

La-Mulana 2 – £11.99 (40% off) / £10.99 Plus (45% off)

Legend of Kay Anniversary – £4.99 (80% off)

Legend of the Tetrarchs – £7.19 (40% off) / £6.59 Plus (45% off)

LocoRoco 2 Remastered – £5.99 (50% off)

LocoRoco Remastered – £5.99 (50% off)

Loot Hero DX – £2.79 (30% off)

Lumines Remastered – £4.19 (65% off)

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered – £7.19 (55% off)

MediEvil Digital – Deluxe Edition – £17.49 (50% off)

Mekabolt – £1.59 (60% off)

Metagal – £1.59 (60% off)

Metal Slug 3 – £1.89 (80% off)

Metal Slug XX – £3.99 (75% off)

Metro Redux – £6.24 (75% off)

Metro: Last Light Redux – £3.99 (75% off)

Micetopia – £2.79 (30% off)

Midnight Deluxe – £1.59 (60% off)

Mighty No. 9 – £2.39 (85% off)

Milanoir – £1.99 (80% off) / £1.49 Plus (85% off)

Monkey King: Master of the Clouds – £0.99 (75% off)

More Dark – £2.79 (30% off)

Namco Museum Archives Vol 1 – £3.99 (75% off)

Namco Museum Archives Vol 2 – £3.99 (75% off)

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered – £17.49 (50% off)

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition – £19.19 (60% off) / £16.79 Plus (65% off)

NHL 21: Rewind Bundle – £29.24 (55% off)

Odallus: The Dark Call – £2.84 (70% off)

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty – Complete Edition – £4.24 (75% off)

One Escape PS4 and PS5 – £2.79 (30% off)

Oniken: Unstoppable Edition – £2.39 (70% off)

Ord. – £2.59 (35% off)

Outcast – Second Contact – £3.99 (90% off)

Outcast – Second Contact – Deluxe Edition – £6.74 (85% off)

Outriders – £44.99 (25% off)

Pac-Man 256 – £1.99 (50% off)

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 – £3.79 (62% off)

Pang Adventures – £3.19 (60% off)

Paradox Soul – £1.59 (60% off)

Patapon 2 Remastered – £7.19 (40% off)

Patapon Remastered – £5.99 (50% off)

Pinkman+ PS4 and PS5 – £2.79 (30% off)

Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions – £23.99 (50% off) / £21.59 Plus (55.% off)

Postal Redux – £6.39 (20% off) / £4.79 Plus (40% off)

Praetorians – HD Remaster – £9.59 (40% off)

Prehistoric Dude – £2.19 (45% off)

Quantum Replica – £6.49 (0% off) / £5.84 Plus (10% off)

R.B.I. Baseball 21 – £13.99 (30% off)

Radical Rabbit Stew – £3.24 (75% off)

Radical Rabbit Stew – デジタルデラックス版 – £3.74 (75% off)

Radio Squid – £1.79 (55% off)

Raiden V: Director’s Cut – £9.99 (60% off) / £7.49 Plus (70% off)

Random Heroes – Gold Edition – £2.19 (45% off)

Ratchet & Clank – £7.99 (50% off)

Realms of Arkania: Blade of Destiny – £3.74 (85% off)

Red Dead Revolver – £7.19 (40% off)

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered – £4.99 (80% off)

Resonance Of Fate 4K/HD Edition – £20.29 (30% off) / £18.84 Plus (35% off)

Rez Infinite – £9.99 (60% off)

Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered – £11.99 (70% off)

Rogue Trooper Redux – £3.99 (80% off)

RogueCube – £2.19 (45% off)

Samurai Shodown Neogeo Collection – £15.74 (55% off) / £13.99 Plus (60% off)

Samurai Shodown V Special – £2.39 (80% off)

Samurai Shodown VI – £2.39 (80% off)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – – Complete Edition – £8.99 (25% off)

Sega Mega Drive Classics – £9.99 (60% off)

Shadow of the Beast – £5.99 (50% off)

Shadow of the Colossus – £11.99 (60% off)

Shenmue I & II – £6.24 (75% off)

Slain: Back from Hell – £2.59 (80% off)

Snk 40th Anniversary Collection – £17.49 (50% off) / £15.74 Plus (55.% off)

Space Invaders Forever – £17.49 (30% off) / £16.24 Plus (35% off)

Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle – £26.99 (55% off)

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – £12.24 (65% off)

Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition – £1.59 (60% off)

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast – £3.99 (50% off)

Straimium Immortaly – £3.22 (66% off)

Streets Of Rage 4 – £11.99 (40% off)

Sumatra: Fate of Yandi PS4 and PS5 – £3.49 (30% off)

Super Blood Hockey – £5.99 (50% off)

Super Destronaut DX – £1.59 (60% off)

Super Hydorah – £7.19 (55% off)

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD – £12.49 (50% off)

Super Weekend Mode – £1.59 (60% off)

Super Wiloo Demake – £1.59 (60% off)

Tamashii – £4.74 (50% off)

Tamiku – £2.39 (40% off)

Tearaway Unfolded – £4.79 (70% off)

The Alliance Alive HD Remastered – £22.49 (50% off) / £20.24 Plus (55.% off)

The Bard’s Tale: Remastered and Resnarkled – £1.99 (75% off)

The Dark Eye Bundle – £6.99 (80% off)

The Disney Afternoon Collection – £3.99 (75% off)

The Heavy Rain & Beyond: Two Souls Collection – £13.99 (60% off)

The King Of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Match – £2.39 (80% off)

The King Of Fighters ‘Collection: The Orochi Saga – £2.39 (80% off)

The King Of Fighters 2000 – £1.99 (75% off)

THE King OF Fighters XIV – Ultimate Edition – £21.44 (35% off)

The Last Blade 2 – £2.39 (80% off)

The Last of Us Remastered – £7.99 (50% off)

The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors – £9.59 (40% off) / £7.99 Plus (50% off)

The Raven Remastered – £3.74 (85% off) / £2.49 Plus (90% off)

Thunderflash PS4 and PS5 – £2.79 (30% off)

Thy Sword – £3.99 (50% off)

Titan Quest – £7.49 (70% off) / £6.24 Plus (75% off)

Toki – £3.19 (80% off)

Trails and Traces: The Tomb of Thomas Tew PS4 and PS5 – £2.79 (30% off)

Turok – £7.99 (50% off)

Turok 2: Seeds Of Evil – £7.99 (50% off)

Turrican Flashback Collection – £16.49 (34% off)

Umbrella Corps – £2.39 (80% off)

Umbrella Corps – Deluxe Edition – £3.74 (75% off)

Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! – £12.49 (50% off)

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection – £7.99 (50% off)

Underhero – £7.69 (45% off)

Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen – £29.99 (40% off) / £27.49 Plus (45% off)

Valfaris Full Metal Mode – £9.99 (50% off)

Vanquish – £7.99 (60% off)

Vertical Drop Heroes HD – £1.15 (80% off)

Warlock’s Tower – £1.59 (60% off)

Wild Arms 3 – £5.99 (50% off)

Xeodrifter – £1.29 (80% off) / £0.96 Plus (85% off)

XIII – £31.49 (30% off) / £29.24 Plus (35% off)

Yakuza Kiwami 2 – £7.99 (50% off)

Zero Zero Zero Zero – £1.99 (50% off)

Zeroptian Invasion – £1.59 (60% off)

Zotrix – £1.19 (85% off)

This is Europe’s list for the sale, the North America sale might be a little bit different with the games and the discounts. This sale also appears to be completely different from what is planned for later this month. The Days of Play event, which kicked off yesterday, will introduce a new sale a week from now. There are no details on that sale just yet but gamers around the world are expecting great things.

What do you think about the new sale? Are you planning to purchase any titles? Let us know in the comments.



