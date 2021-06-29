2021 NBA Free Agency – PG and SG Positions

The NBA season is not yet over since the Eastern and Western Conference are still playing to see which teams will make the NBA Finals. But there is a lot to talk about for free agency since there will be plenty of talent available, especially on the point guard and shooting guard positions. Here is a full list from Fadeaway World of all the talent that will be available when the free agency period begins later this year:
Player Options
Chris Paul – Player Option – $44,211,146
Norman Powell – Player Option – $11,615,328
Will Barton – Player Option – $14,669,642
Josh Richardson – Player Option – $11,615,328
Kris Dunn – Player Option – $5,005,350
Bryn Forbes – Player Option – $2,454,002
Team Options
Goran Dragic – Team Option – $19,440,000
Avery Bradley – Team Option – $5,916,750
Ryan Arcidiacono – Team Option – $3,000,000
Edmond Sumner – Team Option – $2,320,000
DaQuan Jeffries – Team Option – $1,701,593
Restricted Free Agents
Lonzo Ball – Restricted Free Agent
Duncan Robinson – Restricted Free Agent
Malik Monk – Restricted Free Agent
Gary Trent Jr. – Restricted Free Agent
Bruce Brown Jr. – Restricted Free Agent
Talen Horton-Tucker – Restricted Free Agent
Devonte’ Graham – Restricted Free Agent
Kendrick Nunn – Restricted Free Agent
Hamidou Diallo – Restricted Free Agent
Josh Hart – Restricted Free Agent
Dennis Smith Jr. – Restricted Free Agent
Frank Ntilikina – Restricted Free Agent
Terence Davis – Restricted Free Agent
Mike James – Restricted Free Agent
Chris Chiozza – Restricted Free Agent
Armoni Brooks – Restricted Free Agent
Garrison Mathews – Restricted Free Agent
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk – Restricted Free Agent
Theo Pinson – Restricted Free Agent
Javonte Green – Restricted Free Agent
Brandon Goodwin – Restricted Free Agent
Sindarius Thornwell – Restricted Free Agent
Jared Harper – Restricted Free Agent
Shaquille Harrison – Restricted Free Agent
Skylar Mays – Restricted Free Agent
Saben Lee – Restricted Free Agent
Tyler Bey – Restricted Free Agent
Markus Howard – Restricted Free Agent
Max Strus – Restricted Free Agent
Grant Riller – Restricted Free Agent
Nate Darling – Restricted Free Agent
Kyle Guy – Restricted Free Agent
Amir Coffey – Restricted Free Agent
Nico Mannion – Restricted Free Agent
Axel Toupane – Restricted Free Agent
Chasson Randle – Restricted Free Agent
Adam Mokoka – Restricted Free Agent
Tremont Waters – Restricted Free Agent
Trent Forrest – Restricted Free Agent
Cassius Stanley – Restricted Free Agent
Jalen Harris – Restricted Free Agent
Jordan McLaughlin – Restricted Free Agent
Frank Jackson – Restricted Free Agent
Cassius Winston – Restricted Free Agent
Nate Hinton – Restricted Free Agent
Gabe Vincent – Restricted Free Agent
Devon Dotson – Restricted Free Agent
Quinndary Weatherspoon – Restricted Free Agent
Unrestricted Free Agents
DeMar DeRozan – Unrestricted Free Agent
Kyle Lowry – Unrestricted Free Agent
Mike Conley – Unrestricted Free Agent
Victor Oladipo – Unrestricted Free Agent
Spencer Dinwiddie – Unrestricted Free Agent
Tim Hardaway Jr. – Unrestricted Free Agent
Dennis Schröder – Unrestricted Free Agent
Derrick Rose – Unrestricted Free Agent
Evan Fournier – Unrestricted Free Agent
Louis Williams – Unrestricted Free Agent
Danny Green – Unrestricted Free Agent
Cameron Payne – Unrestricted Free Agent
Reggie Jackson – Unrestricted Free Agent
Alec Burks – Unrestricted Free Agent
T.J. McConnell – Unrestricted Free Agent
Alex Caruso – Unrestricted Free Agent
J.J. Redick – Unrestricted Free Agent
Patrick Mills – Unrestricted Free Agent
Tony Snell – Unrestricted Free Agent
Dante Exum – Unrestricted Free Agent
Ishmael Smith – Unrestricted Free Agent
Garrett Temple – Unrestricted Free Agent
Elfrid Payton – Unrestricted Free Agent
Denzel Valentine – Unrestricted Free Agent
Wesley Matthews – Unrestricted Free Agent
Wayne Ellington – Unrestricted Free Agent
E’Twaun Moore – Unrestricted Free Agent
Kent Bazemore – Unrestricted Free Agent
Austin Rivers – Unrestricted Free Agent
Brad Wanamaker – Unrestricted Free Agent
Matthew Dellavedova – Unrestricted Free Agent
Langston Galloway – Unrestricted Free Agent
Tyler Johnson – Unrestricted Free Agent
Raul Neto – Unrestricted Free Agent
Sterling Brown – Unrestricted Free Agent
David Nwaba – Unrestricted Free Agent
Jeff Teague – Unrestricted Free Agent
Troy Daniels – Unrestricted Free Agent
Tim Frazier – Unrestricted Free Agent
Frank Mason III – Unrestricted Free Agent
The most talked about superstar right now seems to be Chris Paul. The star point guard could be a free agent this season after showing that he has plenty left in the tank. Paul has been a huge piece for the Suns run in the playoffs, which has put them one game away from the NBA Finals. Phoenix would probably like for Paul to stay with the team, even at $44 million. But many teams could be interested in having Paul, who has played for a few teams since being part of the Clippers years back.
One of the teams that has several decisions to make is the Miami Heat. The team has several players on the list, including Dragic and Nunn. Dragic has been slowed down by injuries in recent years so it is unclear what will happen. Oladipo, who the Heat traded for last season, is set to become an unrestricted free agent. His regular season and appearances for the Heat were cut short by an injury and it is unclear what the Heat will do. Kyle Lowry has been rumored as a candidate for the Heat, who will probably look to get back in the playoff race next year.
Dennis Schroder reportedly turned down an extension with his team not too long ago and it’s now unclear if the Lakers will try to bring him back. The Lakers were bounced from the playoffs in the first round and it is rumored that the team will make big changes. Derrick Rose, who is an unrestricted free agent, has been in the rumors as a player that the team could look at. Rose has played with LeBron James in the past when they were both on the Cavaliers roster.
Spencer Dinwiddie is set to become an unrestricted free agent and rumors have said he wants to be in Los Angeles. Dinwiddie suffered a partial ACL tear early in the regular season and was out indefinitely.
Mike Conley is also another name that could catch the attention of a lot of teams. Conley has played for the Jazz in recent seasons and could attract teams in need of a PG. Conley played 51 games this season, averaging 16.2 points per game.
There’s a few other names that are still in the playoffs and could catch the attention of other teams if they continue to play well. Louis Williams has been huge for the Hawks in some of their playoffs games this season. Williams was traded by the Clippers before the NBA trade deadline.
Clippers Reggie Jackson could be on his way to a big pay bump after the playoffs. The guard has posted some solid numbers in the playoffs, including back to back 20+ point games against the Suns.
The NBA Free Agency period has not started but things could get very interesting in the next few months. This list is only for the SG and PG positions so there will be a lot more talent available.
Who do you think will stay with their teams? Who do you think will be on a new team next season? Which players would you like to see your team go for? Let us know in the comments.