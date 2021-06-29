2021 NBA Free Agency – PG and SG Positions

The NBA season is not yet over since the Eastern and Western Conference are still playing to see which teams will make the NBA Finals. But there is a lot to talk about for free agency since there will be plenty of talent available, especially on the point guard and shooting guard positions. Here is a full list from Fadeaway World of all the talent that will be available when the free agency period begins later this year:

Player Options

Chris Paul – Player Option – $44,211,146

Norman Powell – Player Option – $11,615,328

Will Barton – Player Option – $14,669,642

Josh Richardson – Player Option – $11,615,328

Kris Dunn – Player Option – $5,005,350

Bryn Forbes – Player Option – $2,454,002

Team Options

Goran Dragic – Team Option – $19,440,000

Avery Bradley – Team Option – $5,916,750

Ryan Arcidiacono – Team Option – $3,000,000

Edmond Sumner – Team Option – $2,320,000

DaQuan Jeffries – Team Option – $1,701,593

Restricted Free Agents

Lonzo Ball – Restricted Free Agent

Duncan Robinson – Restricted Free Agent

Malik Monk – Restricted Free Agent

Gary Trent Jr. – Restricted Free Agent

Bruce Brown Jr. – Restricted Free Agent

Talen Horton-Tucker – Restricted Free Agent

Devonte’ Graham – Restricted Free Agent

Kendrick Nunn – Restricted Free Agent

Hamidou Diallo – Restricted Free Agent

Josh Hart – Restricted Free Agent

Dennis Smith Jr. – Restricted Free Agent

Frank Ntilikina – Restricted Free Agent

Terence Davis – Restricted Free Agent

Mike James – Restricted Free Agent

Chris Chiozza – Restricted Free Agent

Armoni Brooks – Restricted Free Agent

Garrison Mathews – Restricted Free Agent

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk – Restricted Free Agent

Theo Pinson – Restricted Free Agent

Javonte Green – Restricted Free Agent

Brandon Goodwin – Restricted Free Agent

Sindarius Thornwell – Restricted Free Agent

Jared Harper – Restricted Free Agent

Shaquille Harrison – Restricted Free Agent

Skylar Mays – Restricted Free Agent

Saben Lee – Restricted Free Agent

Tyler Bey – Restricted Free Agent

Markus Howard – Restricted Free Agent

Max Strus – Restricted Free Agent

Grant Riller – Restricted Free Agent

Nate Darling – Restricted Free Agent

Kyle Guy – Restricted Free Agent

Amir Coffey – Restricted Free Agent

Nico Mannion – Restricted Free Agent

Axel Toupane – Restricted Free Agent

Chasson Randle – Restricted Free Agent

Adam Mokoka – Restricted Free Agent

Tremont Waters – Restricted Free Agent

Trent Forrest – Restricted Free Agent

Cassius Stanley – Restricted Free Agent

Jalen Harris – Restricted Free Agent

Jordan McLaughlin – Restricted Free Agent

Frank Jackson – Restricted Free Agent

Cassius Winston – Restricted Free Agent

Nate Hinton – Restricted Free Agent

Gabe Vincent – Restricted Free Agent

Devon Dotson – Restricted Free Agent

Quinndary Weatherspoon – Restricted Free Agent

Unrestricted Free Agents

DeMar DeRozan – Unrestricted Free Agent

Kyle Lowry – Unrestricted Free Agent

Mike Conley – Unrestricted Free Agent

Victor Oladipo – Unrestricted Free Agent

Spencer Dinwiddie – Unrestricted Free Agent

Tim Hardaway Jr. – Unrestricted Free Agent

Dennis Schröder – Unrestricted Free Agent

Derrick Rose – Unrestricted Free Agent

Evan Fournier – Unrestricted Free Agent

Louis Williams – Unrestricted Free Agent

Danny Green – Unrestricted Free Agent

Cameron Payne – Unrestricted Free Agent

Reggie Jackson – Unrestricted Free Agent

Alec Burks – Unrestricted Free Agent

T.J. McConnell – Unrestricted Free Agent

Alex Caruso – Unrestricted Free Agent

J.J. Redick – Unrestricted Free Agent

Patrick Mills – Unrestricted Free Agent

Tony Snell – Unrestricted Free Agent

Dante Exum – Unrestricted Free Agent

Ishmael Smith – Unrestricted Free Agent

Garrett Temple – Unrestricted Free Agent

Elfrid Payton – Unrestricted Free Agent

Denzel Valentine – Unrestricted Free Agent

Wesley Matthews – Unrestricted Free Agent

Wayne Ellington – Unrestricted Free Agent

E’Twaun Moore – Unrestricted Free Agent

Kent Bazemore – Unrestricted Free Agent

Austin Rivers – Unrestricted Free Agent

Brad Wanamaker – Unrestricted Free Agent

Matthew Dellavedova – Unrestricted Free Agent

Langston Galloway – Unrestricted Free Agent

Tyler Johnson – Unrestricted Free Agent

Raul Neto – Unrestricted Free Agent

Sterling Brown – Unrestricted Free Agent

David Nwaba – Unrestricted Free Agent

Jeff Teague – Unrestricted Free Agent

Troy Daniels – Unrestricted Free Agent

Tim Frazier – Unrestricted Free Agent

Frank Mason III – Unrestricted Free Agent

The most talked about superstar right now seems to be Chris Paul. The star point guard could be a free agent this season after showing that he has plenty left in the tank. Paul has been a huge piece for the Suns run in the playoffs, which has put them one game away from the NBA Finals. Phoenix would probably like for Paul to stay with the team, even at $44 million. But many teams could be interested in having Paul, who has played for a few teams since being part of the Clippers years back.

One of the teams that has several decisions to make is the Miami Heat. The team has several players on the list, including Dragic and Nunn. Dragic has been slowed down by injuries in recent years so it is unclear what will happen. Oladipo, who the Heat traded for last season, is set to become an unrestricted free agent. His regular season and appearances for the Heat were cut short by an injury and it is unclear what the Heat will do. Kyle Lowry has been rumored as a candidate for the Heat, who will probably look to get back in the playoff race next year.

Dennis Schroder reportedly turned down an extension with his team not too long ago and it’s now unclear if the Lakers will try to bring him back. The Lakers were bounced from the playoffs in the first round and it is rumored that the team will make big changes. Derrick Rose, who is an unrestricted free agent, has been in the rumors as a player that the team could look at. Rose has played with LeBron James in the past when they were both on the Cavaliers roster.

Spencer Dinwiddie is set to become an unrestricted free agent and rumors have said he wants to be in Los Angeles. Dinwiddie suffered a partial ACL tear early in the regular season and was out indefinitely.

Mike Conley is also another name that could catch the attention of a lot of teams. Conley has played for the Jazz in recent seasons and could attract teams in need of a PG. Conley played 51 games this season, averaging 16.2 points per game.

There’s a few other names that are still in the playoffs and could catch the attention of other teams if they continue to play well. Louis Williams has been huge for the Hawks in some of their playoffs games this season. Williams was traded by the Clippers before the NBA trade deadline.

Clippers Reggie Jackson could be on his way to a big pay bump after the playoffs. The guard has posted some solid numbers in the playoffs, including back to back 20+ point games against the Suns.

The NBA Free Agency period has not started but things could get very interesting in the next few months. This list is only for the SG and PG positions so there will be a lot more talent available.

Who do you think will stay with their teams? Who do you think will be on a new team next season? Which players would you like to see your team go for? Let us know in the comments.