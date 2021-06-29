Amazon Prime Video US and Canada July 2021 – Everything Coming

Amazon Prime Video has lots of content coming up for the month of July. The US and Canada will be seeing the addition of new series, films, and much more. Here is everything coming to those two countries for the month of July (list from CNET):
July 1
Movies
- 30 Days Of Night (2007)
- 30 Minutes Or Less (2011)
- Abduction (2016)
- Absence Of Malice (1981)
- Across The Universe (2007)
- Alien (1979)
- An Education (2009)
- Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)
- Awakenings (1990)
- Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)
- Big Fish (2003)
- Burlesque (2010)
- Crimson Tide (1995)
- Fat Albert (2004)
- Frozen River (2008)
- Green Lantern (2011)
- Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner (1967)
- Hellboy (2004)
- I, Robot (2004)
- Irrational Man (2015)
- Jack And Jill (2011)
- Julie & Julia (2009)
- Madeline (1998)
- Marie Antoinette (2006)
- Midnight In Paris (2011)
- Money Train (1995)
- Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)
- Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
- On The Waterfront (1954)
- Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)
- Open Season
- Patton (1970)
- Philadelphia (1993)
- Phone Booth (2003)
- Premonition (2007)
- Ramona And Beezus (2010)
- Rear Window (1954)
- Riding In Cars With Boys (1988)
- School Daze (1988)
- Snatch (2001)
- The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (1999)
- The Animal (2001)
- The Family Stone (2005)
- The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
- The International (2009)
- The Lady In The Van (2006)
- The Last King Of Scotland (2006)
- The Mask Of Zorro (1998)
- The Messengers (2007)
- The Stepfather (2009)
- The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)
- To Rome With Love (2012)
- Underworld: Evolution (2006)
- Vertigo (1958)
- When A Stranger Calls (2006)
- Your Highness (2011)
TV
- American Experience: JFK (2013) (PBS Documentaries)
- An Ordinary Woman: Season 1 (Topic)
- BBQ with Franklin: Season 1 (PBS Living)
- Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
- Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)
- How The States Got Their Shapes: Season 1 (History Vault)
- Indian Summers: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
- Professor T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
- Relative Race: Season 3 (UP Faith & Family)
- The Art of Crime: Season 1 (MhZ Choice)
- The Yogi Bear Show: Seasons 1 (Boomerang)
July 2
Movies
- The Tomorrow War (2021)
July 5
Movies
- Surf’s Up (2007)
July 9
Movies
- Our Friend (2019)
TV
- Luxe Listing Sydney — Season 1
July 15
TV
- El Cid — Season 2
July 16
Movies
- Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day (2008)
TV
- Making the Cut – Season 2
July 30
Series
- The Pursuit of Love — Season 1
Here is everything coming to Prime Video in Canada (from Exclaim):
July 1
- 4 Blocks S3
Lawrence Of Arabia
What Men Want
The Impossible
Jumanji (1995)
Soulmates S1
Jerry Maguire
July 2
- The Tomorrow War (Amazon Original)
Nancy Drew S1
Animales Humanos
July 8
- Fatman
July 9
- Luxe Listings Sydney S1 (Amazon Original)
The Walking Dead: World Beyond S1
July 13
- La Familia S1
- A Quiet Place II
July 14
- Dreams Come True
Malik
July 15
- Toofan
El Cid S2 (Amazon Original)
July 16
- Making The Cut S2 (Amazon Original)
Bali
July 21
- Dreams Come True
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
July 22
- Narappa
Jodi
July 23
- Jolt (Amazon Original)
Stargirl S1 (Exclusive Content)
July 26
- Sarpatta Parambarai
July 27
- Quem Vai Ficar Com Mário
July 28
- Dreams Come True
July 30
- The Pursuit Of Love (Amazon Original)
ER S1-15
5x Comédia S1 (Amazon Original)
Moth Effect S1 (Amazon Original)
Celebrity Hunted: Caccia all’uomo S1-S2 (Amazon Original)
O Melhor Verão das Nossas Vidas
July 31
- Chhori
The service will also be losing some content when the new month arrives. We’ll keep you updated when there is more info on the content leaving.