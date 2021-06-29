Amazon Prime Video US and Canada July 2021 – Everything Coming

Amazon Prime Video has lots of content coming up for the month of July. The US and Canada will be seeing the addition of new series, films, and much more. Here is everything coming to those two countries for the month of July (list from CNET):

July 1

Movies

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Minutes Or Less (2011)

Abduction (2016)

Absence Of Malice (1981)

Across The Universe (2007)

Alien (1979)

An Education (2009)

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)

Awakenings (1990)

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)

Big Fish (2003)

Burlesque (2010)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Fat Albert (2004)

Frozen River (2008)

Green Lantern (2011)

Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner (1967)

Hellboy (2004)

I, Robot (2004)

Irrational Man (2015)

Jack And Jill (2011)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Madeline (1998)

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Money Train (1995)

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

On The Waterfront (1954)

Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)

Open Season

Patton (1970)

Philadelphia (1993)

Phone Booth (2003)

Premonition (2007)

Ramona And Beezus (2010)

Rear Window (1954)

Riding In Cars With Boys (1988)

School Daze (1988)

Snatch (2001)

The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (1999)

The Animal (2001)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The International (2009)

The Lady In The Van (2006)

The Last King Of Scotland (2006)

The Mask Of Zorro (1998)

The Messengers (2007)

The Stepfather (2009)

The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)

To Rome With Love (2012)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Vertigo (1958)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

Your Highness (2011)

TV

American Experience: JFK (2013) (PBS Documentaries)

An Ordinary Woman: Season 1 (Topic)

BBQ with Franklin: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)

How The States Got Their Shapes: Season 1 (History Vault)

Indian Summers: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Professor T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Relative Race: Season 3 (UP Faith & Family)

The Art of Crime: Season 1 (MhZ Choice)

The Yogi Bear Show: Seasons 1 (Boomerang)

July 2

Movies

The Tomorrow War (2021)

July 5

Movies

Surf’s Up (2007)

July 9

Movies

Our Friend (2019)

TV

Luxe Listing Sydney — Season 1

July 15

TV

El Cid — Season 2

July 16

Movies

Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day (2008)

TV

Making the Cut – Season 2

July 30

Series

The Pursuit of Love — Season 1

Here is everything coming to Prime Video in Canada (from Exclaim):

July 1

4 Blocks S3

Lawrence Of Arabia

What Men Want

The Impossible

Jumanji (1995)

Soulmates S1

Jerry Maguire

July 2

The Tomorrow War (Amazon Original)

Nancy Drew S1

Animales Humanos

July 8

Fatman

July 9

Luxe Listings Sydney S1 (Amazon Original)

The Walking Dead: World Beyond S1

July 13

La Familia S1

A Quiet Place II

July 14

Dreams Come True

Malik

July 15

Toofan

El Cid S2 (Amazon Original)

July 16

Making The Cut S2 (Amazon Original)

Bali

July 21

Dreams Come True

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

July 22

Narappa

Jodi

July 23

Jolt (Amazon Original)

Stargirl S1 (Exclusive Content)

July 26

Sarpatta Parambarai

July 27

Quem Vai Ficar Com Mário

July 28

Dreams Come True

July 30

The Pursuit Of Love (Amazon Original)

ER S1-15

5x Comédia S1 (Amazon Original)

Moth Effect S1 (Amazon Original)

Celebrity Hunted: Caccia all’uomo S1-S2 (Amazon Original)

O Melhor Verão das Nossas Vidas

July 31

Chhori

The service will also be losing some content when the new month arrives. We’ll keep you updated when there is more info on the content leaving.