Crunchyroll Summer 2021 – Anime Lineup

The Crunchyroll page has announced what’s coming during the summer. The lineup has some airtimes that have yet to be announced but most of the information has been posted on the page. Here is what’s coming:
TOP TITLES
FENA: PIRATE PRINCESS
Studio: Production I.G
Airtime: TBD
After an orphan escapes to the high seas, she takes her place as captain of a pirate crew for a swashbuckling adventure!
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS
MISS KOBAYASHI’S DRAGON MAID S
Studio: Kyoto Animation
Airtime: TBD
Tohru, Kobayashi and all the dragon friends are back in all-new episodes of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S!
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS
THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME SEASON 2
Studio: 8 Bit
Airtime: Tues @ 8:00am PST
Rimuru and Tempest set up to clash against the forces of the Demon Lord Clayman in the continuation of Slime Season 2!
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS
MY NEXT LIFE AS A VILLAINESS: ALL ROUTES LEAD TO DOOM! X
Studio: SILVER LINK.
Airtime: TBD
All routes lead to another great season of Catarina Claes’ adventures in My Next Life As a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X!
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS
MY HERO ACADEMIA SEASON 5
Studio: BONES
Airtime: Sat @ 2:30AM PDT
Deku and Class 1-A continue their hero training and unleash new powers in the latest season of My Hero Academia!
Availability: USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Mexico, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean
TO YOUR ETERNITY
Studio: Brain’s Base
Airtime: Mon @ 9:30am PDT
Fushi’s journey to understand humanity and the world continues in new episodes of To Your Eternity.
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS
TOKYO REVENGERS
Studio: Liden Films
Airtime: Sat @ 12:00pm PDT
One young man time-leaps back to his middle school days where he vows to protect his friends against dangerous delinquents!
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS
NEW SIMULCASTS
DRUG STORE IN ANOTHER WORLD – THE SLOW LIFE OF A CHEAT PHARMACIST
Studio: EMT Squared
Airtime: TBD
One man sent to another world is going to make the best of his medicine crafting skills, and that’s the doctor’s orders!
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS
GIRLFRIEND, GIRLFRIEND
Studio: Tezuka Productions
Airtime: TBD
From the creator of AHO-GIRL comes a triangular relationship story as one high schooler dates two girlfriends at the same time!
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS
I’M STANDING ON A MILLION LIVES SEASON 2
Studio: Maho Film
Airtime: TBD
Yusuke Yotsuya and the other humans begin their fight against the Orc Army in I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 2!
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS
IDOLISH7 THIRD BEAT!
Studio: Troyca
Airtime: TBD
IDOLiSH7, TRIGGER, and Re:vale’s popularity continues to rise, but a looming shadow threatens to shake things up.
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS
PEACH BOY RIVERSIDE
Studio: Asahi Production
Airtime: TBD
One princess aims to travel the world when one day she encounters a famous ogre-slaying warrior!
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS
REMAKE OUR LIFE!
Studio: feel.
Airtime: TBD
Transported ten years into the past, one former game designer will make the most of remaking his creative life!
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS
THE AQUATOPE ON WHITE SAND
Studio: P.A. Works
Airtime: TBD
One former idol goes to Okinawa and finds a new life helping a struggling aquarium from shutting down.
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS
THE IDATEN DEITIES KNOW ONLY PEACE
Studio: MAPPA
Airtime: TBD
As demons wake from their great slumber, descendants of battle-gods called Idaten and humanity fight back!
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS
CONTINUING SIMULCASTS
BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS
Studio: Studio Pierrot
Airtime: Sun @ 1:00am PDT
Boruto continues his adventures to become the ultimate ninja with Team 7 and all your favorite ninja from the Hidden Leaf Village!
Availability: Crunchyroll members worldwide ex Japan, and Premium members in French-speaking territories
CASE CLOSED
Studio: TMS Entertainment
Airtime: Sat @ 4:30am PDT
Ace teen detective Shinichi Kudo solves cases after becoming trapped in the body of a ten-year-old.
Availability: US and US territories, CA, UK and UK territories, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand
DRAGON QUEST: THE ADVENTURE OF DAI
Studio: Toei Animation
Airtime: Fri @ 7:00pm PDT
Based on the classic Dragon Quest series, follow Dai and his party in their grand adventure to defeat the demon lord Hadlar!
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS
KIYO IN KYOTO: FROM THE MAIKO HOUSE
Studio: J.C.Staff
Airtime: Wed @ 7:00pm PDT
Two girls chase after their dreams in the ancient capital in this healing slice-of-life anime about an aspiring maiko and the house chef!
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS
ONE PIECE
Studio: Toei Animation
Airtime: Sat @ 7:00pm PDT
Luffy and the Straw Hats continue their adventures in Wano and fight against the powerful Emperors!
Availability: North America; Central America; South America; English-, Spanish-, German- and Italian-speaking Europe; Africa; Oceania; and the Middle East
SD GUNDAM WORLD HEROES
Studio: Sunrise
Airtime: Thurs @ 3:00am PDT
A new SD Gundam series begins with battles set across the world stage!
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS
TROPICAL-ROUGE! PRECURE
Studio: Toei Animation
Airtime: Sat @ 5:30pm PDT
A brand new PreCure series is on Crunchyroll, and now it’s time to get tropical!
Availability: North America, Latin America including the Caribbean, South America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa
WELCOME TO DEMON SCHOOL, IRUMA-KUN! SEASON 2
Studio: Bandai Namco Pictures
Airtime: Sat @ 4:15am PDT
(Demon) school is back in session as Iruma and his devlish classmates continue their lessons in the dark arts!
Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS