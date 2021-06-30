Crunchyroll Summer 2021 – Anime Lineup

The Crunchyroll page has announced what’s coming during the summer. The lineup has some airtimes that have yet to be announced but most of the information has been posted on the page. Here is what’s coming:

TOP TITLES

FENA: PIRATE PRINCESS

Studio: Production I.G

Airtime: TBD

After an orphan escapes to the high seas, she takes her place as captain of a pirate crew for a swashbuckling adventure!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS

MISS KOBAYASHI’S DRAGON MAID S

Studio: Kyoto Animation

Airtime: TBD

Tohru, Kobayashi and all the dragon friends are back in all-new episodes of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS

THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME SEASON 2

Studio: 8 Bit

Airtime: Tues @ 8:00am PST

Rimuru and Tempest set up to clash against the forces of the Demon Lord Clayman in the continuation of Slime Season 2!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS

MY NEXT LIFE AS A VILLAINESS: ALL ROUTES LEAD TO DOOM! X

Studio: SILVER LINK.

Airtime: TBD

All routes lead to another great season of Catarina Claes’ adventures in My Next Life As a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS

MY HERO ACADEMIA SEASON 5

Studio: BONES

Airtime: Sat @ 2:30AM PDT

Deku and Class 1-A continue their hero training and unleash new powers in the latest season of My Hero Academia!

Availability: USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Mexico, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean

TO YOUR ETERNITY

Studio: Brain’s Base

Airtime: Mon @ 9:30am PDT

Fushi’s journey to understand humanity and the world continues in new episodes of To Your Eternity.

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS

TOKYO REVENGERS

Studio: Liden Films

Airtime: Sat @ 12:00pm PDT

One young man time-leaps back to his middle school days where he vows to protect his friends against dangerous delinquents!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS

NEW SIMULCASTS