Crunchyroll Summer 2021 – Anime Lineup

The Crunchyroll page has announced what’s coming during the summer. The lineup has some airtimes that have yet to be announced but most of the information has been posted on the page. Here is what’s coming:

TOP TITLES

FENA: PIRATE PRINCESS

Studio: Production I.G

Airtime: TBD

After an orphan escapes to the high seas, she takes her place as captain of a pirate crew for a swashbuckling adventure!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS


MISS KOBAYASHI’S DRAGON MAID S

Studio: Kyoto Animation

Airtime: TBD

Tohru, Kobayashi and all the dragon friends are back in all-new episodes of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS

THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME SEASON 2

Studio: 8 Bit

Airtime: Tues @ 8:00am PST

Rimuru and Tempest set up to clash against the forces of the Demon Lord Clayman in the continuation of Slime Season 2!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS

MY NEXT LIFE AS A VILLAINESS: ALL ROUTES LEAD TO DOOM! X

Studio: SILVER LINK.

Airtime: TBD

All routes lead to another great season of Catarina Claes’ adventures in My Next Life As a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS

MY HERO ACADEMIA SEASON 5

Studio: BONES

Airtime: Sat @ 2:30AM PDT

Deku and Class 1-A continue their hero training and unleash new powers in the latest season of My Hero Academia!

Availability: USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Mexico, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean

TO YOUR ETERNITY

Studio: Brain’s Base

Airtime: Mon @ 9:30am PDT

Fushi’s journey to understand humanity and the world continues in new episodes of To Your Eternity.

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS

TOKYO REVENGERS

Studio: Liden Films

Airtime: Sat @ 12:00pm PDT

One young man time-leaps back to his middle school days where he vows to protect his friends against dangerous delinquents!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS

NEW SIMULCASTS

DRUG STORE IN ANOTHER WORLD – THE SLOW LIFE OF A CHEAT PHARMACIST

Studio: EMT Squared

Airtime: TBD

One man sent to another world is going to make the best of his medicine crafting skills, and that’s the doctor’s orders!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS

GIRLFRIEND, GIRLFRIEND

Studio: Tezuka Productions

Airtime: TBD

From the creator of AHO-GIRL comes a triangular relationship story as one high schooler dates two girlfriends at the same time!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS

I’M STANDING ON A MILLION LIVES SEASON 2

Studio: Maho Film

Airtime: TBD

Yusuke Yotsuya and the other humans begin their fight against the Orc Army in I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 2!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS

IDOLISH7 THIRD BEAT!

Studio: Troyca

Airtime: TBD

IDOLiSH7, TRIGGER, and Re:vale’s popularity continues to rise, but a looming shadow threatens to shake things up.

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS

PEACH BOY RIVERSIDE

Studio: Asahi Production

Airtime: TBD

One princess aims to travel the world when one day she encounters a famous ogre-slaying warrior!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS

REMAKE OUR LIFE!

Studio: feel.

Airtime: TBD

Transported ten years into the past, one former game designer will make the most of remaking his creative life!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS

THE AQUATOPE ON WHITE SAND

Studio: P.A. Works

Airtime: TBD

One former idol goes to Okinawa and finds a new life helping a struggling aquarium from shutting down.

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS

THE IDATEN DEITIES KNOW ONLY PEACE

Studio: MAPPA

Airtime: TBD

As demons wake from their great slumber, descendants of battle-gods called Idaten and humanity fight back!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS

CONTINUING SIMULCASTS

BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS

Studio: Studio Pierrot

Airtime: Sun @ 1:00am PDT

Boruto continues his adventures to become the ultimate ninja with Team 7 and all your favorite ninja from the Hidden Leaf Village!

Availability: Crunchyroll members worldwide ex Japan, and Premium members in French-speaking territories

CASE CLOSED

Studio: TMS Entertainment

Airtime: Sat @ 4:30am PDT

Ace teen detective Shinichi Kudo solves cases after becoming trapped in the body of a ten-year-old.

Availability: US and US territories, CA, UK and UK territories, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand

DRAGON QUEST: THE ADVENTURE OF DAI

Studio: Toei Animation

Airtime: Fri @ 7:00pm PDT

Based on the classic Dragon Quest series, follow Dai and his party in their grand adventure to defeat the demon lord Hadlar!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS

KIYO IN KYOTO: FROM THE MAIKO HOUSE

Studio: J.C.Staff

Airtime: Wed @ 7:00pm PDT

Two girls chase after their dreams in the ancient capital in this healing slice-of-life anime about an aspiring maiko and the house chef!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS

MY HERO ACADEMIA SEASON 5

Studio: BONES

Airtime: Sat @ 2:30AM PDT

Deku and Class 1-A continue their hero training and unleash new powers in the latest season of My Hero Academia!

Availability: USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Mexico, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean

ONE PIECE

Studio: Toei Animation

Airtime: Sat @ 7:00pm PDT

Luffy and the Straw Hats continue their adventures in Wano and fight against the powerful Emperors!

Availability: North America; Central America; South America; English-, Spanish-, German- and Italian-speaking Europe; Africa; Oceania; and the Middle East

SD GUNDAM WORLD HEROES

Studio: Sunrise

Airtime: Thurs @ 3:00am PDT

A new SD Gundam series begins with battles set across the world stage!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS

TO YOUR ETERNITY

Studio: Brain’s Base

Airtime: Mon @ 9:30am PDT

Fushi’s journey to understand humanity and the world continues in new episodes of To Your Eternity.

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS

TOKYO REVENGERS

Studio: Liden Films

Airtime: Sat @ 12:00pm PDT

One young man time-leaps back to his middle school days where he vows to protect his friends against dangerous delinquents!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS

TROPICAL-ROUGE! PRECURE

Studio: Toei Animation

Airtime: Sat @ 5:30pm PDT

A brand new PreCure series is on Crunchyroll, and now it’s time to get tropical!

Availability: North America, Latin America including the Caribbean, South America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa

WELCOME TO DEMON SCHOOL, IRUMA-KUN! SEASON 2

Studio: Bandai Namco Pictures

Airtime: Sat @ 4:15am PDT

(Demon) school is back in session as Iruma and his devlish classmates continue their lessons in the dark arts!

Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS


