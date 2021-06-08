Days of Play Challenge Hands Out Stage Three Rewards

The Days of Play celebration has handed out its final reward for the year. The celebration, which launched late last month, was available for all the users who signed up.
The challenge for the users was to simply play games during that time. This was a similar challenge to last year’s edition of Days of Play.
PlayStation started handing out the rewards shortly after the celebration launched. The first reward came just days after it started. The reward was a theme along with an avatar of the PlayStation controller buttons.
The last reward, which users are receiving now, including a dynamic theme. The theme features different types of PlayStation exclusives, including Ghost of Tsushima. The avatar features the famous character of the God of War games, Kratos.
Last year’s Days of Play celebration featured similar rewards. Those who were around for that challenge received a number of rewards, including a number of avatars and themes.
The celebration also came with a sale on the PS Store. The sale is currently live and it features a number of titles at very low prices. Here are some of those titles:
