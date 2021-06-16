Free-to-Play (Xbox and PS) – All the Titles Currently Available

Looking for something to play without spending? Both the Xbox and PlayStation consoles have plenty to check out for free. Over the years, the free-to-play section has grown and there is now a long list of games, trials, demos, and extra content available for the two consoles. Here is everything you can find for free on the consoles:

PlayStation

3on3 FreeStyle

Adventure Capitalist

A King’s Tale: Final Fantasy XV

AirMech Arena

America’s Army: Proving Grounds

APB: Reloaded

Apex Legends

Armored Warfare

Atom Universe

Battle Ages

Battleborn

Battle Islands

Battle Islands: Commanders

Big City Stories

Blacklight: Retribution

Bleach: Brave Souls

Bless Unleashed

Border Break

Brawlhalla

Call of Duty: Warzone

Caravan Stories

Clicker Heroes

Closers

Crossout

CRSED: F.O.A.D.

Cryptract

Darwin Project

DC Universe Online

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters

Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters

Dead or Alive Xtreme 3

Fortune: Basic

Dauntless

Death Tales

Defiance 2050

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan

Destiny 2

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Free Edition

Dogfighter: World War 2

Don’t Bite Me Bro

Don’t Even Think

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Lite

Dragon’s Dogma Online

Dream C Club: Host Girls on Stage

Dreadnought

Dungeon Defenders II

Dynasty Warriors 8: Empires Free Alliances

Dynasty Warriors Onlinee

Football PES 2021 Lite

Elemental Knights Online R

Fallout Shelter

Fantasy Strike

Figureheads

Fishing Planet

Fortnite

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Lite

The Four Kings Casino and Slots

Frozen Free Fall: Snowball Fight

Games of Glory

Gems of War

Genesis

Genshin Impact

Growtopia

Guns Up!

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game

H1Z1 Battle Royale

Hand of the Gods: Smite Tactics

Happy Dungeons

Hawken

Hex: Card Clash

Hunter’s Arena: Legends

Hustle Kings

Hyper Scape

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms

Invokers Tournament

Is It Wrong to Try to Shoot ’em Up Girls in a Dungeon?

Island Saver

Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Success Special

Kai-Ri-Sei Million Arthur

Kill Strain

King of Wushu

Kitten Squad

Knights of Valour

Knives Out

Let It Die

Love Live! School Idol Festival: After School Activity Wai-Wai! Home Meeting!!

Magic: Legends

Minefield

Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2

Naughty Kitties

NBA 2K17: The Prelude

NBA 2K18: The Prelude

NBA 2K19: The Prelude

NBA 2K20: The Prelude

Nebula Realms

Neverwinter

Nobunaga’s Ambition Online

Onigiri

Operation7 Showdown

Orcs Must Die! Unchained

Paladins

Paraiso Island

Path of Exile

Phantasy Star Online 2

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis

The Pinball Arcade

Pinball FX 3

Pirates: Treasure Hunters

PlanetSide 2

The Playroom

Pox Nora

Prominence Poker

Qurare: Magic Library

Realm Royale

Rec Room

Refight: The Last Warship

Rocket League

Rogue Company

Roller Champions

Scavengers

SingStar

Skyforge

Smite

Spacelords

Spelunker WorldSpellbreak

Starlit Adventures

Star Trek OnlineStern

Pinball Arcade

Super Bomberman R Online

Switchblade

Tactical Legends

Tera

Texas Holdem Poker: Pokerist

Toukiden 2 Free Alliances

Trans-Galactic Tournament

Trove

Vigor

Warface

Warframe

War Thunder

Weapons of Mythology: New Age

World of Tanks

World of Warships: Legends

Zaccaria Pinball

Zen Pinball 2

Some of the titles on this list are not available in every region. A few others are Lite versions, which contain less modes or content than the regular releases. Some, like NBA 2K The Prelude, are a small preview of what’s coming for the game. The Prelude is often released before the full game. This allows players to get started on their career and be somewhat ahead when the full game launches.

The list also contains some of the most popular battle royale games such as Fortnite and Apex Legends. Both are often in the top downloaded free to play games for that month.

Xbox

3on3 FreeStyle

Aegis Wing

APB Reloaded

Apex Legends

Armored Warfare

Battle Islands: Commanders

Bless Unleashed

Brawlhalla

Call of Duty: Warzone

Crackdown

Crackdown 2

Crimson Alliance

Crossout

CRSED: F.O.A.D.

Darwin Project

Dauntless

DC Universe Online

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters

Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters

Defiance 2050

Destiny 2

Doritos Crash Course

Dungeon Defenders II

Enlisted

Eternal Card Game

Family Game Night

Fishing Planet

Fortnite

Galaxy Control: Arena

Happy Wars

Harm’s Way

Hawken

Hyper Scape

Killer Instinct

Korgan

Minion Masters

Neverwinter

Outriders (Demo)

Paladins

Path of Exile

Phantasy Star Online 2

Phantom Dust

Pinball FX2

Prominence Poker

Realm Royale

Rec Room

Resident Evil Revelations 2

ROBLOX

Rocket League

Rogue Company

Skyforge

SMITE

Spacelords

Spellbreak

Star Trek Online

Techwars Global Conflict

TERA

The Four Kings Casino and Slots

Too Human

Trove

Vigor

War Thunder

Warface

Warframe

World of Tanks

World of Warships: Legends

Yaris

The Xbox list is much smaller but there is still some good games to check out. Killer Instinct is worth playing if you’re really into fighting games. Another game worth playing is Rocket League, the vehicular soccer game was released many years ago. But the title became free-to-play last year. The introduction of the free-to-play version came with tons of rewards for players who were there before and also debuted new content. Rocket League features a battle pass system, similar to the battle royale games and other free-to-play titles on the two lists.



