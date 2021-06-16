Free-to-Play (Xbox and PS) – All the Titles Currently Available

Looking for something to play without spending? Both the Xbox and PlayStation consoles have plenty to check out for free. Over the years, the free-to-play section has grown and there is now a long list of games, trials, demos, and extra content available for the two consoles. Here is everything you can find for free on the consoles:
PlayStation
- 3on3 FreeStyle
- Adventure Capitalist
- A King’s Tale: Final Fantasy XV
- AirMech Arena
- America’s Army: Proving Grounds
- APB: Reloaded
- Apex Legends
- Armored Warfare
- Atom Universe
- Battle Ages
- Battleborn
- Battle Islands
- Battle Islands: Commanders
- Big City Stories
- Blacklight: Retribution
- Bleach: Brave Souls
- Bless Unleashed
- Border Break
- Brawlhalla
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Caravan Stories
- Clicker Heroes
- Closers
- Crossout
- CRSED: F.O.A.D.
- Cryptract
- Darwin Project
- DC Universe Online
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters
- Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters
- Dead or Alive Xtreme 3
- Fortune: Basic
- Dauntless
- Death Tales
- Defiance 2050
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan
- Destiny 2
- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Free Edition
- Dogfighter: World War 2
- Don’t Bite Me Bro
- Don’t Even Think
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Lite
- Dragon’s Dogma Online
- Dream C Club: Host Girls on Stage
- Dreadnought
- Dungeon Defenders II
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Empires Free Alliances
- Dynasty Warriors Onlinee
- Football PES 2021 Lite
- Elemental Knights Online R
- Fallout Shelter
- Fantasy Strike
- Figureheads
- Fishing Planet
- Fortnite
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Lite
- The Four Kings Casino and Slots
- Frozen Free Fall: Snowball Fight
- Games of Glory
- Gems of War
- Genesis
- Genshin Impact
- Growtopia
- Guns Up!
- Gwent: The Witcher Card Game
- H1Z1 Battle Royale
- Hand of the Gods: Smite Tactics
- Happy Dungeons
- Hawken
- Hex: Card Clash
- Hunter’s Arena: Legends
- Hustle Kings
- Hyper Scape
- Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms
- Invokers Tournament
- Is It Wrong to Try to Shoot ’em Up Girls in a Dungeon?
- Island Saver
- Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Success Special
- Kai-Ri-Sei Million Arthur
- Kill Strain
- King of Wushu
- Kitten Squad
- Knights of Valour
- Knives Out
- Let It Die
- Love Live! School Idol Festival: After School Activity Wai-Wai! Home Meeting!!
- Magic: Legends
- Minefield
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2
- Naughty Kitties
- NBA 2K17: The Prelude
- NBA 2K18: The Prelude
- NBA 2K19: The Prelude
- NBA 2K20: The Prelude
- Nebula Realms
- Neverwinter
- Nobunaga’s Ambition Online
- Onigiri
- Operation7 Showdown
- Orcs Must Die! Unchained
- Paladins
- Paraiso Island
- Path of Exile
- Phantasy Star Online 2
- Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis
- The Pinball Arcade
- Pinball FX 3
- Pirates: Treasure Hunters
- PlanetSide 2
- The Playroom
- Pox Nora
- Prominence Poker
- Qurare: Magic Library
- Realm Royale
- Rec Room
- Refight: The Last Warship
- Rocket League
- Rogue Company
- Roller Champions
- Scavengers
- SingStar
- Skyforge
- Smite
- Spacelords
- Spelunker WorldSpellbreak
- Starlit Adventures
- Star Trek OnlineStern
- Pinball Arcade
- Super Bomberman R Online
- Switchblade
- Tactical Legends
- Tera
- Texas Holdem Poker: Pokerist
- Toukiden 2 Free Alliances
- Trans-Galactic Tournament
- Trove
- Vigor
- Warface
- Warframe
- War Thunder
- Weapons of Mythology: New Age
- World of Tanks
- World of Warships: Legends
- Zaccaria Pinball
- Zen Pinball 2
Some of the titles on this list are not available in every region. A few others are Lite versions, which contain less modes or content than the regular releases. Some, like NBA 2K The Prelude, are a small preview of what’s coming for the game. The Prelude is often released before the full game. This allows players to get started on their career and be somewhat ahead when the full game launches.
The list also contains some of the most popular battle royale games such as Fortnite and Apex Legends. Both are often in the top downloaded free to play games for that month.
Xbox
- 3on3 FreeStyle
- Aegis Wing
- APB Reloaded
- Apex Legends
- Armored Warfare
- Battle Islands: Commanders
- Bless Unleashed
- Brawlhalla
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Crackdown
- Crackdown 2
- Crimson Alliance
- Crossout
- CRSED: F.O.A.D.
- Darwin Project
- Dauntless
- DC Universe Online
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters
- Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters
- Defiance 2050
- Destiny 2
- Doritos Crash Course
- Dungeon Defenders II
- Enlisted
- Eternal Card Game
- Family Game Night
- Fishing Planet
- Fortnite
- Galaxy Control: Arena
- Happy Wars
- Harm’s Way
- Hawken
- Hyper Scape
- Killer Instinct
- Korgan
- Minion Masters
- Neverwinter
- Outriders (Demo)
- Paladins
- Path of Exile
- Phantasy Star Online 2
- Phantom Dust
- Pinball FX2
- Prominence Poker
- Realm Royale
- Rec Room
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- ROBLOX
- Rocket League
- Rogue Company
- Skyforge
- SMITE
- Spacelords
- Spellbreak
- Star Trek Online
- Techwars Global Conflict
- TERA
- The Four Kings Casino and Slots
- Too Human
- Trove
- Vigor
- War Thunder
- Warface
- Warframe
- World of Tanks
- World of Warships: Legends
- Yaris
The Xbox list is much smaller but there is still some good games to check out. Killer Instinct is worth playing if you’re really into fighting games. Another game worth playing is Rocket League, the vehicular soccer game was released many years ago. But the title became free-to-play last year. The introduction of the free-to-play version came with tons of rewards for players who were there before and also debuted new content. Rocket League features a battle pass system, similar to the battle royale games and other free-to-play titles on the two lists.