June 15 and Up – All the Content Coming For Streaming Services

The month of June is flying by and we’re already halfway through it. Like every month, streaming services introduced new content the first few days and announced everything coming throughout the whole month. The first half of the month is now done but there is still plenty to watch on streaming services. Here we have some of the content that’s being added from June 15:
Netflix (US)
June 15
- FTA
- Let’s Eat
- Life of Crime
- Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
- Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- Sir! No Sir!
- Unwind Your Mind — Netflix Interactive Experience
- Workin’ Moms: Season 5 — Netflix Original Series
June 16
- Lowriders
- Penguin Town — Netflix Documentary
- Silver Skates — Netflix Film
June 17
- Black Summer: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
- The Gift: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series
- Hospital Playlist: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
- Katla — Netflix Original Series
- Silver Linings Playbook
June 18
- A Family — Netflix Film
- Elite: Season 4 — Netflix Original Series
- Fatherhood — Netflix Film
- Jagame Thandhiram — Netflix Film
- The Rational Life — Netflix Original Series
- The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — Netflix Original Series
June 19
- Nevertheless — Netflix Original Series
June 22
- This Is Pop — Netflix Documentary
June 23
- Good on Paper — Netflix Film
- The House of Flowers: The Movie — Netflix Film
- Murder by the Coast — Netflix Documentary
- Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
June 24
- Godzilla Singular Point — Netflix Anime
- The Naked Director: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
- The Seventh Day
- Sisters on Track — Netflix Documentary
June 25
- The A List: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
- The Ice Road — Netflix Film
- Sex/Life — Netflix Original Series
June 26
- Wonder Boy — Netflix Documentary
June 28
- Killing Them Softly
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement — Netflix Anime
June 29
- StarBeam: Season 4 — Netflix Family
June 30
- America: The Motion Picture — Netflix Film
- Lying and Stealing
- Sophie: A Murder in West Cork — Netflix Documentary
Netflix (UK)
June 17
- Black Summer season 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Gift season 3 (Netflix Original)
June 18
- Elite season 4 (Netflix Original)
- Fatherhood (Netflix Original)
- Jagame Thandhiram (Netflix Original)
- Rurouni Kenshin 1 – 3
- So Not Worth It (Netflix Original)
- The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Netflix Original)
June 23
- Good on Paper (Netflix Original)
- Too Hot to Handle season 2 (Netflix Original)
June 24
- Godzilla Singular Point (Netflix Original)
- The Naked Director season 2 (Netflix Original)
June 25
- Sex/Life (Netflix Original)
June 29
- StarBeam (Netflix Original)
June 30
- America: The Motion Picture (Netflix Original)
- Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (Netflix Original)
Amazon Prime Video (US)
June 18
- Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
June 25
- Bosch – Amazon Original Series: Season 7
- September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Amazon Prime Video (Canada)
June 17
- Monster Hunter
June 18
- El Corazón De Sergio Ramos S2 (Amazon Original)
- Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado S1 (Amazon Original)
- Wild And Free: Florianópolis S2 (Amazon Original)
June 24
- Breaking News In Yuba County
June 25
- September Mornings S1 (Amazon Original)
- Mary J. Blige’s My Life (Amazon Original)
- De Viaje Con Los Derbez S2 (Amazon Original)
- Bosch S7 (Amazon Original)
- 5x Comédia S1 (Amazon Original)
June 30
- He Who Can’t Marry S1-S2
- Juhou 2405 Reason Of My Death S1
- Black Fox: Age Of The Ninja
- Let’s Enjoy Kenya Safari Like A Popular Online Tour! S1
Hulu
June 15
- Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete season 1
- Alone: Complete Season 7
- Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1
- America Our Defining Hours: Complete season 1
- The Celebrity Dating Game: Complete season 1
- Dance Moms: Complete Season 8
- Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 3
- Forged in Fire: Complete Season 7
- Hoarders: Complete Season 11
- Married at First Sight: Complete season 11
- Mountain Men: Complete Season 6
- Swamp People: Complete Season 11
- The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete season 1B
- Born to Play (2020)
- Gone Girl (2014)
- Her Deadly Sugar Daddy (2020)
- Her Name Is Chef (2020)
- Michael Smerconish: Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking (2020)
- Nasrin (2020)
- The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (2020)
- The Outside Story (2021)
June 17
- Dave: Season 2 premiere
- Phobias (2021)
June 18
- Holey Moley 3D in 2D: Season 3 premiere
- The Hustler: Season 2 premiere
- When Nature Calls: Series premiere
June 20
- The Guilt Trip (2012)
June 21
- Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete seasons 2 & 3
- Worst Cooks In America: Complete season 4
- Backyard Builds: Complete seasons 1-4
- Big Bucket Food List: Complete season 1-2
- Family Home Overhaul: Complete season 1
- Farmhouse Facelift: Complete season 1
- Home to Win: Complete seasons 1-3
- Home to Win for the Holidays: Complete season 1
- Jr. Chef Showdown: Complete seasons 1-2
- Save My Reno: Complete seasons 1-4
- Hot Market: Complete season 1
- Wall of Chefs: Complete season 1
- Hostiles (2017)
June 22
- Monster Trucks (2017)
June 23
- College Bowl: Series premiere
- Motherland: Fort Salem: Season 2 premiere
June 24
- An American Haunting (2006)
June 25
- False Positive (2021)
- Making It: Season 3 premiere
June 26
- The Choe Show: Series premiere
June 27
- Safer at Home (2021)
June 29
- Bratz : The Movie (2007)
- Harvie & The Magic Museum (2021)
June 30
- Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)
- Jack Reacher (2012)
- The Sweet Life (2016)
Peacock
- June 17: Peacock Original Intelligence, Season 2
- June 20: WWE The Ultimate Show: Ultimate Hell in a Cell
- June 21: Superstars (WWE), 8 New Episodes
- June 20: Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Mick Foley
- June 23: Capital One College Bowl, Season 1 (NBC)
- June 23: Challenge the Champ, Season 1
- June 23: Olympic Dreamers, Season 1
- June 27: Making WWE: Building The Spectacle
Peacock Original Daily Series
BROTHER FROM ANOTHER
Weekdays
3 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET
ZERLINA.
Weekdays
6 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET
THE MEHDI HASAN SHOW
Monday – Thursday
7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET
Peacock Original Weekly Series
THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW
New episodes drop every Friday
6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
More Peacock Content
June 16
- Paddington, 2014
- Tower Heist, 2011
- WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 3
June 17
- Intelligence, Season 2 (Peacock Original)
June 20
- WWE The Ultimate Show: Ultimate Hell in a Cell
June 21
- Dateline Collection: Twisted Motives
- Superstars (WWE), 8 New Episodes
June 23
- Capitol One College Bowl, Season 1 (NBC)
- Challenge the Champ, Season 1
- Olympic Dreamers, Season 1
- WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 4
June 27
- Making WWE: Building The Spectacle
June 30
- WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 5
HBO and HBO Max
June 15
- Revolution Rent (Documentary Premiere)
June 17
- Summer Camp Island (Max Original Season 4 Premiere)
- The Little Things (HBO)
- Genera+ion (Max Original Season 1, Part 2 Premiere)
June 18
- Super Friends
June 19
- Fatale (HBO)
June 21
- I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (Special Episode) (HBO)
June 22
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
June 24
- LFG (Max Original Documentary Premiere)
June 25
- Explota Explota (Aka My Heart Goes Boom!) (HBO)
June 29
- The Legend of the Underground: Documentary Premiere (HBO)
The introduction of new content also means the services will be removing some this month. Here is the content leaving:
Netflix
Leaving June 17
- Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers
Leaving June 21
- Dark Skies
Leaving June 26
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
Leaving June 27
- 20th Century Women
- Tales of the City (1993): Season 1
Leaving June 28
- Bratz: The Movie
Leaving June 30
- 30 Minutes or Less
- A Bridge Too Far
- Acts of Violence
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Bonnie and Clyde
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Enter the Dragon
- Fiddler on the Roof
- From Paris with Love
- Gothika
- Immortals
- Invictus
- Jason X
- Leprechaun
- Scarface
- Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3
- The Accountant of Auschwitz
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
- The Land Before Time
- The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
- The Roommate
- The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5
- Training Day
- Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2
- Two Weeks Notice
Amazon Prime Video
- The Boxtrolls
- Good Will Hunting
- Superstar
- Top Gear
- Mary Magdalene
- Late Night
- Long Shot
- Booksmart
- Private Practice
- Happy Endings
- Happy Marriage!?
- John Wick 3: Parabellum
- Midsommar