June 15 and Up – All the Content Coming For Streaming Services

The month of June is flying by and we’re already halfway through it. Like every month, streaming services introduced new content the first few days and announced everything coming throughout the whole month. The first half of the month is now done but there is still plenty to watch on streaming services. Here we have some of the content that’s being added from June 15:

Netflix (US)

June 15

FTA

Let’s Eat

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Sir! No Sir!

Unwind Your Mind — Netflix Interactive Experience

Workin’ Moms: Season 5 — Netflix Original Series

June 16

Lowriders

Penguin Town — Netflix Documentary

Silver Skates — Netflix Film

June 17

Black Summer: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

The Gift: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series

Hospital Playlist: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

Katla — Netflix Original Series

Silver Linings Playbook

June 18

A Family — Netflix Film

Elite: Season 4 — Netflix Original Series

Fatherhood — Netflix Film

Jagame Thandhiram — Netflix Film

The Rational Life — Netflix Original Series

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — Netflix Original Series

June 19

Nevertheless — Netflix Original Series

June 22

This Is Pop — Netflix Documentary

June 23

Good on Paper — Netflix Film

The House of Flowers: The Movie — Netflix Film

Murder by the Coast — Netflix Documentary

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

June 24

Godzilla Singular Point — Netflix Anime

The Naked Director: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

The Seventh Day

Sisters on Track — Netflix Documentary

June 25

The A List: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

The Ice Road — Netflix Film

Sex/Life — Netflix Original Series

June 26

Wonder Boy — Netflix Documentary

June 28

Killing Them Softly

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement — Netflix Anime

June 29

StarBeam: Season 4 — Netflix Family

June 30

America: The Motion Picture — Netflix Film

Lying and Stealing

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork — Netflix Documentary

Netflix (UK)

June 17

Black Summer season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Gift season 3 (Netflix Original)

June 18

Elite season 4 (Netflix Original)

Fatherhood (Netflix Original)

Jagame Thandhiram (Netflix Original)

Rurouni Kenshin 1 – 3

So Not Worth It (Netflix Original)

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Netflix Original)

June 23

Good on Paper (Netflix Original)

Too Hot to Handle season 2 (Netflix Original)

June 24

Godzilla Singular Point (Netflix Original)

The Naked Director season 2 (Netflix Original)

June 25

Sex/Life (Netflix Original)

June 29

StarBeam (Netflix Original)

June 30

America: The Motion Picture (Netflix Original)

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (Netflix Original)

Amazon Prime Video (US)

June 18

Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

June 25

Bosch – Amazon Original Series: Season 7

September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Amazon Prime Video (Canada)

June 17

Monster Hunter

June 18

El Corazón De Sergio Ramos S2 (Amazon Original)

Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado S1 (Amazon Original)

Wild And Free: Florianópolis S2 (Amazon Original)

June 24

Breaking News In Yuba County

June 25

September Mornings S1 (Amazon Original)

Mary J. Blige’s My Life (Amazon Original)

De Viaje Con Los Derbez S2 (Amazon Original)

Bosch S7 (Amazon Original)

5x Comédia S1 (Amazon Original)

June 30

He Who Can’t Marry S1-S2

Juhou 2405 Reason Of My Death S1

Black Fox: Age Of The Ninja

Let’s Enjoy Kenya Safari Like A Popular Online Tour! S1

Hulu

June 15

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete season 1

Alone: Complete Season 7

Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1

America Our Defining Hours: Complete season 1

The Celebrity Dating Game: Complete season 1

Dance Moms: Complete Season 8

Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 3

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 7

Hoarders: Complete Season 11

Married at First Sight: Complete season 11

Mountain Men: Complete Season 6

Swamp People: Complete Season 11

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete season 1B

Born to Play (2020)

Gone Girl (2014)

Her Deadly Sugar Daddy (2020)

Her Name Is Chef (2020)

Michael Smerconish: Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking (2020)

Nasrin (2020)

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (2020)

The Outside Story (2021)

June 17

Dave: Season 2 premiere

Phobias (2021)

June 18

Holey Moley 3D in 2D: Season 3 premiere

The Hustler: Season 2 premiere

When Nature Calls: Series premiere

June 20

The Guilt Trip (2012)

June 21

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete seasons 2 & 3

Worst Cooks In America: Complete season 4

Backyard Builds: Complete seasons 1-4

Big Bucket Food List: Complete season 1-2

Family Home Overhaul: Complete season 1

Farmhouse Facelift: Complete season 1

Home to Win: Complete seasons 1-3

Home to Win for the Holidays: Complete season 1

Jr. Chef Showdown: Complete seasons 1-2

Save My Reno: Complete seasons 1-4

Hot Market: Complete season 1

Wall of Chefs: Complete season 1

Hostiles (2017)

June 22

Monster Trucks (2017)

June 23

College Bowl: Series premiere

Motherland: Fort Salem: Season 2 premiere

June 24

An American Haunting (2006)

June 25

False Positive (2021)

Making It: Season 3 premiere

June 26

The Choe Show: Series premiere

June 27

Safer at Home (2021)

June 29

Bratz : The Movie (2007)

Harvie & The Magic Museum (2021)

June 30

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)

Jack Reacher (2012)

The Sweet Life (2016)

Peacock

June 17: Peacock Original Intelligence, Season 2

June 20: WWE The Ultimate Show: Ultimate Hell in a Cell

June 21: Superstars (WWE), 8 New Episodes

June 20: Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Mick Foley

June 23: Capital One College Bowl, Season 1 (NBC)

June 23: Challenge the Champ, Season 1

June 23: Olympic Dreamers, Season 1

June 27: Making WWE: Building The Spectacle

Peacock Original Daily Series

BROTHER FROM ANOTHER

Weekdays

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET

ZERLINA.

Weekdays

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET

THE MEHDI HASAN SHOW

Monday – Thursday

7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET

Peacock Original Weekly Series

THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW

New episodes drop every Friday

6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET

More Peacock Content

June 16

Paddington, 2014

Tower Heist, 2011

WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 3

June 17

Intelligence, Season 2 (Peacock Original)

June 20

WWE The Ultimate Show: Ultimate Hell in a Cell

June 21

Dateline Collection: Twisted Motives

Superstars (WWE), 8 New Episodes

June 23

Capitol One College Bowl, Season 1 (NBC)

Challenge the Champ, Season 1

Olympic Dreamers, Season 1

WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 4

June 27

Making WWE: Building The Spectacle

June 30

WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 5

HBO and HBO Max

June 15

Revolution Rent (Documentary Premiere)

June 17

Summer Camp Island (Max Original Season 4 Premiere)

The Little Things (HBO)

Genera+ion (Max Original Season 1, Part 2 Premiere)

June 18

Super Friends

June 19

Fatale (HBO)

June 21

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (Special Episode) (HBO)

June 22

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

June 24

LFG (Max Original Documentary Premiere)

June 25

Explota Explota (Aka My Heart Goes Boom!) (HBO)

June 29

The Legend of the Underground: Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The introduction of new content also means the services will be removing some this month. Here is the content leaving:

Netflix

Leaving June 17

Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

Leaving June 21

Dark Skies

Leaving June 26

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Leaving June 27

20th Century Women

Tales of the City (1993): Season 1

Leaving June 28

Bratz: The Movie

Leaving June 30

30 Minutes or Less

A Bridge Too Far

Acts of Violence

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bonnie and Clyde

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Enter the Dragon

Fiddler on the Roof

From Paris with Love

Gothika

Immortals

Invictus

Jason X

Leprechaun

Scarface

Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Roommate

The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5

Training Day

Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2

Two Weeks Notice

Amazon Prime Video