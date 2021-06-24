Mid-Year Deals Sale Live On PS Store Now

The Games Under $15 and Double Discounts sales have left the PS Store but that doesn’t mean gamers can’t find games at really low prices. The Mid-Year Deals promotion has arrived with a long list of discounts. All of the titles included in the promotion have been posted by the PlayStation Blog. Here is that list:
- 28: Shibuya Scramble
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Deluxe Edition
- AI: The Somnium Files
- Alien: Isolation
- Alphadia Genesis
- Anthem
- ARK: Survival Evolved – Bionic Mosasaurus Skin
- ARK: Survival Evolved – Bionic Parasaur Skin
- ARK: Survival Evolved – Bionic Quetzal Skin
- ARK: Survival Evolved – Bionic Raptor Skin
- ARK: Survival Evolved – Bionic Stegosaurus Skin
- ARK: Survival Evolved – Bionic Trike Skin
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons
- Asdivine Dios
- Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising™ Bundle
- Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla + Watch Dogs®: Legion Bundle
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Assetto Corsa
- Assetto Corsa – Season Pass
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Big Bud Pack
- Blood & Truth
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Bravo Team
- Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe
- Challenger MT700E Field Viper
- Challenger MT800E Field Python
- Challenger MT900E Field Anaconda
- Chasm
- Cold Sun cosmetic pack
- Conception Plus: Maidens of the Twelve Stars
- Control
- Control – Expansion Pack 1 ‘The Foundation’
- Control – Season Pass
- Control Expansion 2 “AWE”
- Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle
- Crystar
- Crystar – 4 Panel Comic Collection
- Crystar – Clothing Swap Collection
- Crystar – Holiday Collection
- Crystar – Second Summer Collection
- Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online
- Danganronpa 1-2 Reload
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
- Dark Rose Valkyrie
- De Blob
- de Blob 2
- Death Squared
- Deemo -Reborn-
- Deemo -Reborn- Aioi Collection
- Deemo -Reborn- Classic Song Packs Season Pass
- Deemo -Reborn- Cytus Selection Vol.1
- Deemo -Reborn- Cytus Selection Vol.2
- Deemo -Reborn- Egoist Special Selection
- Deemo -Reborn- Eshen Chen Collection Vol.1: Transmission
- Deemo -Reborn- Knight Iris Collection
- Deemo -Reborn- Knight Rosabell Collection
- Deemo -Reborn- M2U X Nicode Collection
- Deemo -Reborn- MILI Collection
- Deemo -Reborn- N.M.S.T. Collection
- Deemo -Reborn- Rayark Selection Vol.1
- Deemo -Reborn- Rayark Selection Vol.2
- Deemo -Reborn- Rayark Selection Vol.3
- Degrees of Separation
- Deluxe Kit
- Detroit: Become Human
- Detroit: Become Human – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Demon Hunter Bundle
- Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
- Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection
- Dishonored® The Complete Collection
- Don’t Starve: Reign of Giants Console Edition
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Android 17
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Bardock
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Broly (Dragon Ball Super)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Commentator Voice Pack
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Cooler
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Gogeta (SSGSS)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Goku
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Goku (GT)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Janemba
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Jiren
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Kefla
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Master Roshi
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – SSGSS Goku and SSGSS Vegeta Unlock
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – SSGSS Lobby Avatars
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Stamps: Girls Pack
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Vegeta
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Vegito (SSGSS)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Videl
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Zamasu (Fused)
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wing Diver The Shooter
- Earth Defense Force 5
- Earth Defense Force 5 – Additional Mission Pack 1: Extra Challenge
- Earth Defense Force 5 – Additional Mission Pack 2: Super Challenge
- Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS Season Pass
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE:WORLD BROTHERS
- El Hijo – A Wild West Tale
- Elite Forces cosmetic pack
- Euro Fishing: Urban Edition
- Everybody’s Golf VR
- Extinction: Deluxe Edition
- Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 4 – Season Pass
- Farming Simulator 15
- Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Gold)
- Farming Simulator 15: Complete Edition
- Farming Simulator 17
- Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition
- Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Expansion
- Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition
- Farming Simulator 17 – ROPA Pack
- Farming Simulator 19 – Alpine Expansion
- Farming Simulator 19 – Anderson Group Equipment Pack
- Farming Simulator 19 – Bourgault DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – CLAAS Dominator 108 SL Maxi DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – CLAAS Torion 1914 Dev Mule DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – GRIMME Equipment Pack
- Farming Simulator 19 – John Deere Cotton DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – Kverneland & Vicon Equipment Pack
- Farming Simulator 19 – Mahindra Retriever DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Expansion
- Farming Simulator 19 – Rottne DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass
- Farpoint
- FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS
- FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Deluxe Edition
- Fendt 900 Black Beauty
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition PS4™ & PS5™
- Fighting Road: NJPW 2017 Junior Heavyweight
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – Entrance Craft
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – Fighting Road: Champion Road Beyond
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – World Wonder Ring Stardom Collaboration
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – World Wonder Ring Stardom Collaboration Part 2
- Fire Promoter DLC
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Big Fish Lure Pack
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Collector’s Edition
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Giant Carp Pack
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Nelson
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lough Kerr + Talon Fishery
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Quad Lake Pass
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Tackle Box Equipment Pack
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Tournament Bass Pack
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour + The Catch: Carp & Coarse
- Five Famous Swords Set DLC
- FUSER™
- Ghostrunner
- Gigantosaurus: The Game
- Holmer DLC
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Hunt: Showdown – Blood and Bone Bundle
- Hunt: Showdown – The Uncanny Bundle
- Illusion of L’Phalcia
- InnerSpace
- ITRunner
- JankBrain
- JCB
- Journey: Collector’s Edition
- Jumanji: The Video Game
- Just Cause 3: XXL Edition
- Just Cause 4 – Black Market Pack
- Just Cause 4 – Expansion Pass
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Katamari Damacy REROLL
- Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete
- Killing Floor 2
- Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack
- Knack
- Knockout City™
- Knockout City™ Deluxe Edition
- Kuhn Equipment Pack
- Labyrinth Life
- Lamborghini Nitro 120
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham – Premium Edition
- Lethal VR
- Let’s Sing 2020
- Let’s Sing 2021
- Life is Strange 2 – Complete Season
- Little Big Workshop
- Little Nightmares
- Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Lock’s Quest
- Mad Rat Dead
- Madden NFL 21 PS4™ & PS5™
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition
- Mascot Costume Collection
- Masquerade Skin Pack
- Mega Dimension Neptune VIIR
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- Monster Hunter: World – DLC Collection
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion
- Moss Soundtrack
- Moss Theme
- Motorbike Racing Bundle
- Murdered: Soul Suspect
- MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Deluxe Edition
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Season Pass
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Season Pass 2
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 3
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Cawdor Gang
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Van Saar Gang
- Necrosphere Deluxe
- Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition
- New Holland
- Next Up Hero
- NHL™ 21 Deluxe Edition
- NHL™ 21 Great Eight Edition
- Ninjin: Clash of Carrots
- Niva
- Omega Quintet
- One Piece: World Seeker – Deluxe Edition
- OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5
- Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2
- Override 2: Super Mech League
- Override 2: Super Mech League Ultraman Deluxe Edition
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition
- Overruled!
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- Peddler Collection
- Persona 5 Royal – Digital Ultimate Edition
- Persona 5 Royal – Persona Bundle
- PERSONA 5 THE ROYAL
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- PixelJunk Monsters 2
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 – Danganronpa Pack
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 – Deluxe Edition
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 – Season Pass
- Planet Coaster: Premium Edition
- Premium Cosmetic Bundle
- Project CARS 2
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 PS4 & PS5
- Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition
- Raging Justice
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne
- Rebel Cops
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain
- Resident Evil 3 – Raccoon City Edition
- ROBOTICS;NOTES DaSH
- ROBOTICS;NOTES DOUBLE PACK
- ROBOTICS;NOTES ELITE
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
- Ryu ga Gotoku 5
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Sakura Wars
- Season 1 cosmetic pack
- Shao Kahn
- Shenmue III
- Shenmue III – Complete DLC Collection
- Shenmue III – Story Quest Pack
- Skater XL
- Skully
- Skyforge: New Horizons – Collector’s Pack
- Skyforge: Starter Pack 2.0
- Skyforge: Starter Pack 3.0
- Sleeping Dogs – Definitive Edition
- SnowRunner – Clasico Pack
- Snowrunner – DLC 1
- Snowrunner – High Roller Pack
- Snowrunner – Loaded Dice Vinyl Wrap
- Snowrunner – Scorched Vinyl Wrap
- SnowRunner – Season 1: Search & Recover
- SnowRunner – Season 2: Explore & Expand
- SnowRunner – Season 3: Locate & Deliver
- Snowrunner – Season Pass
- Snowrunner – True Colours Vinyl Wrap
- SnowRunner – Western Star 49X
- Soulcalibur VI – Deluxe Edition
- Standard Cosmetic Bundle
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Steins;Gate Elite
- Steins;Gate: My Darling’s Embrace
- Stifled
- Street Fighter V
- STREET FIGHTER V – Capcom Pro Tour 2016 Pack
- STREET FIGHTER V – Capcom Pro Tour: 2017 Premier Pass
- STREET FIGHTER V – Capcom Pro Tour: 2018 Premier Pass
- STREET FIGHTER V – Capcom Pro Tour: 2019 Premier Pass
- Street Fighter V – Capcom Pro Tour: 2020 Premier Pass
- Street Fighter V – Champion Edition Upgrade Kit
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition
- The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Jezioro Bestii
- The Crew 2
- The Crew 2 – Gold Edition
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- The Dwarves
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III: Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Midnight Sanctuary
- The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle
- The Sims 4
- The Surge – A Walk in the Park
- The Surge – CREO Special Employee Kit
- The Surge – The Good, the Bad and the Augmented
- The Surge 2 – Jericho’s Legacy Gear Pack
- The Surge 2 – Public Enemy Weapon Pack
- The Surge 2 – The Kraken Expansion
- The Surge 2 – URBN Gear Pack
- The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight – Wicked Bundle
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection
- Thief – Including ‘The Bank Heist’ DLC Mission
- Tiny Metal
- Tokyo Dark: Remembrance
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Ultimate Edition
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Torn
- Tractor Pack DLC
- Trails of Cold Steel IV: Standard Costume Bundle
- Train Sim World – Amtrak SW1000R Loco Add-on
- Train Sim World – Caltrain MP15DC Diesel Switcher
- Train Sim World – Caltrain MP36PH-3C ‘Baby Bullet’
- Train Sim World – Hauptstrecke Rhein-Ruhr: Duisburg – Bochum
- Train Sim World – Main Spessart Bahn: Aschaffenburg – Gemünden
- Train Sim World – Northern Trans-Pennine
- Train Sim World – Peninsula Corridor: San Francisco – San Jose Route
- Train Sim World – Ruhr-Sieg Nord
- Train Sim World – Tees Valley Line: Darlington – Saltburn
- Train Sim World 2020 – Rhein-Ruhr Osten: Wuppertal – Hagen
- Train Sim World 2020: Collector’s Edition
- Train Sim World® 2: Arosalinie: Chur – Arosa
- Train Sim World® 2: Caltrain MP15DC Diesel Switcher
- Train Sim World® 2: Caltrain MP36PH-3C ‘Baby Bullet’
- Train Sim World® 2: Clinchfield Railroad: Elkhorn – Dante
- Train Sim World® 2: Collector’s Edition
- Train Sim World® 2: DB BR 101
- Train Sim World® 2: Deluxe Edition
- Train Sim World® 2: Great Western Express
- Train Sim World® 2: Haupststrecke München – Augsburg
- Train Sim World® 2: Hauptstrecke Hamburg – Lübeck
- Train Sim World® 2: Hauptstrecke Rhein-Ruhr
- Train Sim World® 2: Isle Of Wight: Ryde – Shanklin
- Train Sim World® 2: LGV Méditerranée: Marseille – Avignon
- Train Sim World® 2: Main Spessart Bahn: Aschaffenburg – Gemünden
- Train Sim World® 2: Northern Trans-Pennine
- Train Sim World® 2: Peninsula Corridor: San Francisco – San Jose
- Train Sim World® 2: Rhein-Ruhr Osten: Wuppertal – Hagen
- Train Sim World® 2: Ruhr-Sieg Nord
- Train Sim World® 2: Southeastern BR Class 465 EMU
- Train Sim World® 2: Southeastern High Speed: London St Pancras – Faversham
- Train Sim World® 2: Tees Valley Line: Darlington – Saltburn-By-The-Sea
- TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS
- Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia
- Two Point Hospital: Close Encounters
- Two Point Hospital: Exhibition Items Pack
- Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition
- Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Upgrade
- Two Point Hospital: Off the Grid
- Two Point Hospital: Retro Items Pack
- Underground Cosmetic Pack
- Unravel
- Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen
- UTAWARERUMONO: PRELUDE TO THE FALLEN – DLC
- Valentino Rossi The Game
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle
- Valtra T-Series – Cow Edition
- Wanderer Set DLC
- Warface – 10,000 + 1,000 Kredits
- Warface – 2,500 + 125 Kredits
- Warface – 5,000 + 375 Kredits
- Warface – Godfather Luxury Pack
- WarframeⓇ: Deimos Hive Supporter Pack
- WarframeⓇ: Deimos Neophyte Supporter Pack
- WarframeⓇ: Deimos Swarm Supporter Pack
- Warlocks vs Shadows
- WWE 2K20: Deluxe Edition
- XING: The Land Beyond
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yooka-Laylee – Buddy Duo Bundle
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Attachments Bundle
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Digital Deluxe Edition
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – Avatar Pack
- YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World
- Zanki Zero: Last Beginning
Remember, the PS Store has different regions so some discounts might be different. The PS Blog article has posted a link with the regional discounts so you know exactly what’s available at a lower price.