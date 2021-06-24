Mid-Year Deals Sale Live On PS Store Now

The Games Under $15 and Double Discounts sales have left the PS Store but that doesn’t mean gamers can’t find games at really low prices. The Mid-Year Deals promotion has arrived with a long list of discounts. All of the titles included in the promotion have been posted by the PlayStation Blog. Here is that list:

  • 28: Shibuya Scramble
  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Deluxe Edition
  • AI: The Somnium Files
  • Alien: Isolation
  • Alphadia Genesis
  • Anthem
  • ARK: Survival Evolved – Bionic Mosasaurus Skin
  • ARK: Survival Evolved – Bionic Parasaur Skin
  • ARK: Survival Evolved – Bionic Quetzal Skin
  • ARK: Survival Evolved – Bionic Raptor Skin
  • ARK: Survival Evolved – Bionic Stegosaurus Skin
  • ARK: Survival Evolved – Bionic Trike Skin
  • Ary and the Secret of Seasons
  • Asdivine Dios
  • Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising™ Bundle
  • Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla + Watch Dogs®: Legion Bundle
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Gold Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity
  • Assetto Corsa
  • Assetto Corsa – Season Pass
  • Batman: Return to Arkham
  • Ben 10: Power Trip
  • Big Bud Pack
  • Blood & Truth
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
  • Bravo Team
  • Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe
  • Challenger MT700E Field Viper
  • Challenger MT800E Field Python
  • Challenger MT900E Field Anaconda
  • Chasm
  • Cold Sun cosmetic pack
  • Conception Plus: Maidens of the Twelve Stars
  • Control
  • Control – Expansion Pack 1 ‘The Foundation’
  • Control – Season Pass
  • Control Expansion 2 “AWE”
  • Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle
  • Crystar
  • Crystar – 4 Panel Comic Collection
  • Crystar – Clothing Swap Collection
  • Crystar – Holiday Collection
  • Crystar – Second Summer Collection
  • Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online
  • Danganronpa 1-2 Reload
  • Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
  • Dark Rose Valkyrie
  • De Blob
  • de Blob 2
  • Death Squared
  • Deemo -Reborn-
  • Deemo -Reborn- Aioi Collection
  • Deemo -Reborn- Classic Song Packs Season Pass
  • Deemo -Reborn- Cytus Selection Vol.1
  • Deemo -Reborn- Cytus Selection Vol.2
  • Deemo -Reborn- Egoist Special Selection
  • Deemo -Reborn- Eshen Chen Collection Vol.1: Transmission
  • Deemo -Reborn- Knight Iris Collection
  • Deemo -Reborn- Knight Rosabell Collection
  • Deemo -Reborn- M2U X Nicode Collection
  • Deemo -Reborn- MILI Collection
  • Deemo -Reborn- N.M.S.T. Collection
  • Deemo -Reborn- Rayark Selection Vol.1
  • Deemo -Reborn- Rayark Selection Vol.2
  • Deemo -Reborn- Rayark Selection Vol.3
  • Degrees of Separation
  • Deluxe Kit
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Detroit: Become Human – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Demon Hunter Bundle
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
  • Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection
  • Dishonored® The Complete Collection
  • Don’t Starve: Reign of Giants Console Edition
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Android 17
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Bardock
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Broly (Dragon Ball Super)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Commentator Voice Pack
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Cooler
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Gogeta (SSGSS)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Goku
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Goku (GT)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Janemba
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Jiren
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Kefla
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Master Roshi
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – SSGSS Goku and SSGSS Vegeta Unlock
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – SSGSS Lobby Avatars
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Stamps: Girls Pack
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Vegeta
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Vegito (SSGSS)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Videl
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Zamasu (Fused)
  • Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wing Diver The Shooter
  • Earth Defense Force 5
  • Earth Defense Force 5 – Additional Mission Pack 1: Extra Challenge
  • Earth Defense Force 5 – Additional Mission Pack 2: Super Challenge
  • Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain
  • EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS Season Pass
  • EARTH DEFENSE FORCE:WORLD BROTHERS
  • El Hijo – A Wild West Tale
  • Elite Forces cosmetic pack
  • Euro Fishing: Urban Edition
  • Everybody’s Golf VR
  • Extinction: Deluxe Edition
  • Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force
  • Fallout 4
  • Fallout 4 – Season Pass
  • Farming Simulator 15
  • Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Gold)
  • Farming Simulator 15: Complete Edition
  • Farming Simulator 17
  • Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition
  • Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Expansion
  • Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition
  • Farming Simulator 17 – ROPA Pack
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Alpine Expansion
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Anderson Group Equipment Pack
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Bourgault DLC
  • Farming Simulator 19 – CLAAS Dominator 108 SL Maxi DLC
  • Farming Simulator 19 – CLAAS Torion 1914 Dev Mule DLC
  • Farming Simulator 19 – GRIMME Equipment Pack
  • Farming Simulator 19 – John Deere Cotton DLC
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Kverneland & Vicon Equipment Pack
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Mahindra Retriever DLC
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Expansion
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Rottne DLC
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass
  • Farpoint
  • FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS
  • FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Deluxe Edition
  • Fendt 900 Black Beauty
  • FIFA 21 Champions Edition PS4™ & PS5™
  • Fighting Road: NJPW 2017 Junior Heavyweight
  • Fire Pro Wrestling World – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Fire Pro Wrestling World – Entrance Craft
  • Fire Pro Wrestling World – Fighting Road: Champion Road Beyond
  • Fire Pro Wrestling World – World Wonder Ring Stardom Collaboration
  • Fire Pro Wrestling World – World Wonder Ring Stardom Collaboration Part 2
  • Fire Promoter DLC
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Big Fish Lure Pack
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Collector’s Edition
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Giant Carp Pack
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Nelson
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lough Kerr + Talon Fishery
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Quad Lake Pass
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Tackle Box Equipment Pack
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Tournament Bass Pack
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour + The Catch: Carp & Coarse
  • Five Famous Swords Set DLC
  • FUSER™
  • Ghostrunner
  • Gigantosaurus: The Game
  • Holmer DLC
  • Hood: Outlaws & Legends
  • Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
  • How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
  • Hunt: Showdown – Blood and Bone Bundle
  • Hunt: Showdown – The Uncanny Bundle
  • Illusion of L’Phalcia
  • InnerSpace
  • ITRunner
  • JankBrain
  • JCB
  • Journey: Collector’s Edition
  • Jumanji: The Video Game
  • Just Cause 3: XXL Edition
  • Just Cause 4 – Black Market Pack
  • Just Cause 4 – Expansion Pass
  • Just Cause 4: Reloaded
  • Katamari Damacy REROLL
  • Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story
  • Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete
  • Killing Floor 2
  • Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack
  • Knack
  • Knockout City™
  • Knockout City™ Deluxe Edition
  • Kuhn Equipment Pack
  • Labyrinth Life
  • Lamborghini Nitro 120
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham – Premium Edition
  • Lethal VR
  • Let’s Sing 2020
  • Let’s Sing 2021
  • Life is Strange 2 – Complete Season
  • Little Big Workshop
  • Little Nightmares
  • Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Lock’s Quest
  • Mad Rat Dead
  • Madden NFL 21 PS4™ & PS5™
  • Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition
  • Mascot Costume Collection
  • Masquerade Skin Pack
  • Mega Dimension Neptune VIIR
  • Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2
  • Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
  • Monster Hunter: World – DLC Collection
  • Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack
  • Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion
  • Moss Soundtrack
  • Moss Theme
  • Motorbike Racing Bundle
  • Murdered: Soul Suspect
  • MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy
  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Deluxe Edition
  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Season Pass
  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Season Pass 2
  • NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 3
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Cawdor Gang
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Van Saar Gang
  • Necrosphere Deluxe
  • Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition
  • New Holland
  • Next Up Hero
  • NHL™ 21 Deluxe Edition
  • NHL™ 21 Great Eight Edition
  • Ninjin: Clash of Carrots
  • Niva
  • Omega Quintet
  • One Piece: World Seeker – Deluxe Edition
  • OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5
  • Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2
  • Override 2: Super Mech League
  • Override 2: Super Mech League Ultraman Deluxe Edition
  • Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition
  • Overruled!
  • PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
  • Peddler Collection
  • Persona 5 Royal – Digital Ultimate Edition
  • Persona 5 Royal – Persona Bundle
  • PERSONA 5 THE ROYAL
  • Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
  • PixelJunk Monsters 2
  • PixelJunk Monsters 2 – Danganronpa Pack
  • PixelJunk Monsters 2 – Deluxe Edition
  • PixelJunk Monsters 2 – Season Pass
  • Planet Coaster: Premium Edition
  • Premium Cosmetic Bundle
  • Project CARS 2
  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 PS4 & PS5
  • Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition
  • Raging Justice
  • Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne
  • Rebel Cops
  • Remothered: Broken Porcelain
  • Resident Evil 3 – Raccoon City Edition
  • ROBOTICS;NOTES DaSH
  • ROBOTICS;NOTES DOUBLE PACK
  • ROBOTICS;NOTES ELITE
  • Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
  • Ryu ga Gotoku 5
  • Saints Row: The Third Remastered
  • Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
  • Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Sakura Wars
  • Season 1 cosmetic pack
  • Shao Kahn
  • Shenmue III
  • Shenmue III – Complete DLC Collection
  • Shenmue III – Story Quest Pack
  • Skater XL
  • Skully
  • Skyforge: New Horizons – Collector’s Pack
  • Skyforge: Starter Pack 2.0
  • Skyforge: Starter Pack 3.0
  • Sleeping Dogs – Definitive Edition
  • SnowRunner – Clasico Pack
  • Snowrunner – DLC 1
  • Snowrunner – High Roller Pack
  • Snowrunner – Loaded Dice Vinyl Wrap
  • Snowrunner – Scorched Vinyl Wrap
  • SnowRunner – Season 1: Search & Recover
  • SnowRunner – Season 2: Explore & Expand
  • SnowRunner – Season 3: Locate & Deliver
  • Snowrunner – Season Pass
  • Snowrunner – True Colours Vinyl Wrap
  • SnowRunner – Western Star 49X
  • Soulcalibur VI – Deluxe Edition
  • Standard Cosmetic Bundle
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • Steins;Gate Elite
  • Steins;Gate: My Darling’s Embrace
  • Stifled
  • Street Fighter V
  • STREET FIGHTER V – Capcom Pro Tour 2016 Pack
  • STREET FIGHTER V – Capcom Pro Tour: 2017 Premier Pass
  • STREET FIGHTER V – Capcom Pro Tour: 2018 Premier Pass
  • STREET FIGHTER V – Capcom Pro Tour: 2019 Premier Pass
  • Street Fighter V – Capcom Pro Tour: 2020 Premier Pass
  • Street Fighter V – Champion Edition Upgrade Kit
  • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
  • Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
  • SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition
  • The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Jezioro Bestii
  • The Crew 2
  • The Crew 2 – Gold Edition
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
  • The Dwarves
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 6
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III: Digital Deluxe Edition
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV Digital Deluxe Edition
  • The Midnight Sanctuary
  • The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle
  • The Sims 4
  • The Surge – A Walk in the Park
  • The Surge – CREO Special Employee Kit
  • The Surge – The Good, the Bad and the Augmented
  • The Surge 2 – Jericho’s Legacy Gear Pack
  • The Surge 2 – Public Enemy Weapon Pack
  • The Surge 2 – The Kraken Expansion
  • The Surge 2 – URBN Gear Pack
  • The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition
  • The Witch and the Hundred Knight – Wicked Bundle
  • The Yakuza Remastered Collection
  • Thief – Including ‘The Bank Heist’ DLC Mission
  • Tiny Metal
  • Tokyo Dark: Remembrance
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Ultimate Edition
  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
  • Torn
  • Tractor Pack DLC
  • Trails of Cold Steel IV: Standard Costume Bundle
  • Train Sim World – Amtrak SW1000R Loco Add-on
  • Train Sim World – Caltrain MP15DC Diesel Switcher
  • Train Sim World – Caltrain MP36PH-3C ‘Baby Bullet’
  • Train Sim World – Hauptstrecke Rhein-Ruhr: Duisburg – Bochum
  • Train Sim World – Main Spessart Bahn: Aschaffenburg – Gemünden
  • Train Sim World – Northern Trans-Pennine
  • Train Sim World – Peninsula Corridor: San Francisco – San Jose Route
  • Train Sim World – Ruhr-Sieg Nord
  • Train Sim World – Tees Valley Line: Darlington – Saltburn
  • Train Sim World 2020 – Rhein-Ruhr Osten: Wuppertal – Hagen
  • Train Sim World 2020: Collector’s Edition
  • Train Sim World® 2: Arosalinie: Chur – Arosa
  • Train Sim World® 2: Caltrain MP15DC Diesel Switcher
  • Train Sim World® 2: Caltrain MP36PH-3C ‘Baby Bullet’
  • Train Sim World® 2: Clinchfield Railroad: Elkhorn – Dante
  • Train Sim World® 2: Collector’s Edition
  • Train Sim World® 2: DB BR 101
  • Train Sim World® 2: Deluxe Edition
  • Train Sim World® 2: Great Western Express
  • Train Sim World® 2: Haupststrecke München – Augsburg
  • Train Sim World® 2: Hauptstrecke Hamburg – Lübeck
  • Train Sim World® 2: Hauptstrecke Rhein-Ruhr
  • Train Sim World® 2: Isle Of Wight: Ryde – Shanklin
  • Train Sim World® 2: LGV Méditerranée: Marseille – Avignon
  • Train Sim World® 2: Main Spessart Bahn: Aschaffenburg – Gemünden
  • Train Sim World® 2: Northern Trans-Pennine
  • Train Sim World® 2: Peninsula Corridor: San Francisco – San Jose
  • Train Sim World® 2: Rhein-Ruhr Osten: Wuppertal – Hagen
  • Train Sim World® 2: Ruhr-Sieg Nord
  • Train Sim World® 2: Southeastern BR Class 465 EMU
  • Train Sim World® 2: Southeastern High Speed: London St Pancras – Faversham
  • Train Sim World® 2: Tees Valley Line: Darlington – Saltburn-By-The-Sea
  • TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS
  • Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia
  • Two Point Hospital: Close Encounters
  • Two Point Hospital: Exhibition Items Pack
  • Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition
  • Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Upgrade
  • Two Point Hospital: Off the Grid
  • Two Point Hospital: Retro Items Pack
  • Underground Cosmetic Pack
  • Unravel
  • Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen
  • UTAWARERUMONO: PRELUDE TO THE FALLEN – DLC
  • Valentino Rossi The Game
  • Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle
  • Valtra T-Series – Cow Edition
  • Wanderer Set DLC
  • Warface – 10,000 + 1,000 Kredits
  • Warface – 2,500 + 125 Kredits
  • Warface – 5,000 + 375 Kredits
  • Warface – Godfather Luxury Pack
  • WarframeⓇ: Deimos Hive Supporter Pack
  • WarframeⓇ: Deimos Neophyte Supporter Pack
  • WarframeⓇ: Deimos Swarm Supporter Pack
  • Warlocks vs Shadows
  • WWE 2K20: Deluxe Edition
  • XING: The Land Beyond
  • Yakuza 3 Remastered
  • Yakuza 4 Remastered
  • Yooka-Laylee – Buddy Duo Bundle
  • Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Attachments Bundle
  • Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – Avatar Pack
  • YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World
  • Zanki Zero: Last Beginning

Remember, the PS Store has different regions so some discounts might be different. The PS Blog article has posted a link with the regional discounts so you know exactly what’s available at a lower price.

 




