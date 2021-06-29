Netflix Australia July 2021 – Everything Coming

Netflix is getting ready to add new content for the month of July. The streaming service will be adding content everywhere, including Australia. Here is a full list of the content coming next month (from Boss Hunting):
Netflix Original Series
- Generation 56k (01/07/2021)
- Young Royals (01/07/2021)
- Mortel: Season 2 (02/07/2021)
- Big Timber (02/07/2021)
- You Are My Spring (05/07/2021)
- The War Next-Door (07/07/2021)
- The Mire ’97 (07/07/2021)
- Atypical Season 4 (09/07/2021)
- The Cook of Castamar (09/07/2021)
- Biohackers Season 2 (09/07/2021)
- My Unorthodox Life (14/07/2021)
- Never Have I Ever Season 2 (15/07/2021)
- Van Helsing Season 5 (16/07/2021)
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil Part 1 (21/07/2021)
- Sexy Beasts (21/07/2021)
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation (23/07/2021)
- Sky Rojo: Season 2 (23/07/2021)
- Too Hot to Handle Brazil Part 2 (28/07/2021)
- The Snitch Cartel Origins (28/07/2021)
- Tattoo Redo (28/07/2021)
- Glow Up Season 3 (30/07/2021)
- Outer Banks Season 2 (30/07/2021)
- Feels Like Ishq (Coming Soon)
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 3 (Coming Soon)
Netflix Films
- Dynasty Warriors (01/07/2021)
- Haseen Dillruba (02/07/2021)
- The 8th Night (02/07/2021)
- The Fear Street Trilogy: Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (02/07/2021)
- Major Grom: Plague Doctor (07/07/2021)
- Last Summer (09/07/2021)
- The Fear Street Trilogy: Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (09/07/2021)
- How I Became A Superhero (09/07/2021)
- A Classic Horror Story (14/07/2021)
- The Guide to the Perfect Family (14/07/2021)
- A Perfect Fit (15/07/2021)
- My Amanda (15/07/2021)
- The Fear Street Trilogy: Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (16/07/2021)
- Deep (16/07/2021)
- Chernobyl 1986 (21/07/2021)
- Bankrolled (23/07/2021)
- Kingdom: Ashin of the North (23/07/2021)
- Blood Red Sky (23/07/2021)
- The Last Letter From Your Lover (23/07/2021)
- Bartkowiak (28/07/2021)
- Resort to Love (29/07/2021)
- The Last Mercenary (30/07/2021)
Netflix Comedy
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 (06/07/2021)
- Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach (09/07/2021)
Netflix Original Documentaries & Comedies
- Audible (01/07/2021)
- Cat People (07/07/2021)
- Dogs: Season 2 (07/07/2021)
- Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime (08/07/2021)
- Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia? (14/07/2021)
- Heist (14/07/2021)
- Emicida: AmarElo – Live in Sao Paulo (15/07/2021)
- Explained: Season 3 (16/07/2021)
- The Moves That Made Us: Season 2 (23/07/2021)
- Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean (30/07/2021)
Netflix Kids
- We the People (04/07/2021)
- The Water Man (09/07/2021)
- Ridley Jones (13/07/2021)
- Johnny Test (16/07/2021)
- Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (21/07/2021)
- a Second Chance: Rivals! (23/07/2021)
- Mighty Express: Season 4 (27/07/2021)
- Centaurworld (30/07/2021)
Netflix Anime
- Mobile Suit Gandam Hathaway (01/07/2021)
- RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness (08/07/2021)
- Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (22/07/2021)
- Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom (29/07/2021)
All Other Films & TV Coming To Netflix
- Kung Fu Panda 3 (01/07/2021)
- Mission: Impossible (01/07/2021)
- Mission: Impossible II (01/07/2021)
- Mission: Impossible III (01/07/2021)
- Yolngu Boy (01/07/2021)
- In My Blood It Runs (04/07/2021)
- This Little Love of Mine (07/07/2021)
- Animal Kingdom: Season 5 (13/07/2021)
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (15/07/2021)
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (15/07/2021)
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (15/07/2021)
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (15/07/2021)
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (15/07/2021)
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (15/07/2021)
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (15/07/2021)
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (15/07/2021)
If you haven’t been keeping up with Netflix, here is some of the content that is available for the country this month (from Who):
Netflix Film
- Carnaval (02/06/2021)
- Dancing Queens (03/06/2021)
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 (03/06/2021)
- Trippin’ with the Kandasamys (04/06/2021)
- Sweet & Sour (04/06/2021)
- Xtreme (04/06/2021)
- Awake (09/06/2021)
- Tragic Jungle (09/06/2021)
- Skater Girl (11/06/2021)
- Silver Skates (16/06/2021)
Original Documentary
- Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet (04/06/2021)
- Human: The World Within (04/06/2021)
- Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (05/06/2021)
- Unwind Your Mind (15/06/2021)
- Penguin Town (16/06/2021)
- This Is Pop (22/06/2021)
- Murder by the Coast (23/06/2021)
- Sisters on Track (24/06/2021)
- Wonder Boy (26/06/2021)
- Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (30/06/2021)
Kids and Family
- Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme (01/06/2021)
- Wish Dragon (11/06/2021)
- Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 (15/06/2021)
- StarBeam: Season 4 (29/06/2021)
Remember, the service will also be losing content with the arrival of July. We’ll keep you updated when there is more information on that.