Netflix Australia July 2021 – Everything Coming

Netflix is getting ready to add new content for the month of July. The streaming service will be adding content everywhere, including Australia. Here is a full list of the content coming next month (from Boss Hunting):

Netflix Original Series

  • Generation 56k (01/07/2021)
  • Young Royals (01/07/2021)
  • Mortel: Season 2 (02/07/2021)
  • Big Timber (02/07/2021)
  • You Are My Spring (05/07/2021)
  • The War Next-Door (07/07/2021)
  • The Mire ’97 (07/07/2021)
  • Atypical Season 4 (09/07/2021)
  • The Cook of Castamar (09/07/2021)
  • Biohackers Season 2 (09/07/2021)
  • My Unorthodox Life (14/07/2021)
  • Never Have I Ever Season 2 (15/07/2021)
  • Van Helsing Season 5 (16/07/2021)
  • Too Hot to Handle: Brazil Part 1 (21/07/2021)
  • Sexy Beasts (21/07/2021)
  • Masters of the Universe: Revelation (23/07/2021)
  • Sky Rojo: Season 2 (23/07/2021)
  • Too Hot to Handle Brazil Part 2 (28/07/2021)
  • The Snitch Cartel Origins (28/07/2021)
  • Tattoo Redo (28/07/2021)
  • Glow Up Season 3 (30/07/2021)
  • Outer Banks Season 2 (30/07/2021)
  • Feels Like Ishq (Coming Soon)
  • How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 3 (Coming Soon)

Netflix Films

  • Dynasty Warriors (01/07/2021)
  • Haseen Dillruba (02/07/2021)
  • The 8th Night (02/07/2021)
  • The Fear Street Trilogy: Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (02/07/2021)
  • Major Grom: Plague Doctor (07/07/2021)
  • Last Summer (09/07/2021)
  • The Fear Street Trilogy: Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (09/07/2021)
  • How I Became A Superhero (09/07/2021)
  • A Classic Horror Story (14/07/2021)
  • The Guide to the Perfect Family (14/07/2021)
  • A Perfect Fit (15/07/2021)
  • My Amanda (15/07/2021)
  • The Fear Street Trilogy: Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (16/07/2021)
  • Deep (16/07/2021)
  • Chernobyl 1986 (21/07/2021)
  • Bankrolled (23/07/2021)
  • Kingdom: Ashin of the North (23/07/2021)
  • Blood Red Sky (23/07/2021)
  • The Last Letter From Your Lover (23/07/2021)
  • Bartkowiak (28/07/2021)
  • Resort to Love (29/07/2021)
  • The Last Mercenary (30/07/2021)

Netflix Comedy

  • I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 (06/07/2021)
  • Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach (09/07/2021)

Netflix Original Documentaries & Comedies

  • Audible (01/07/2021)
  • Cat People (07/07/2021)
  • Dogs: Season 2 (07/07/2021)
  • Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime (08/07/2021)
  • Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia? (14/07/2021)
  • Heist (14/07/2021)
  • Emicida: AmarElo – Live in Sao Paulo (15/07/2021)
  • Explained: Season 3 (16/07/2021)
  • The Moves That Made Us: Season 2 (23/07/2021)
  • Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean (30/07/2021)

Netflix Kids

  • We the People (04/07/2021)
  • The Water Man (09/07/2021)
  • Ridley Jones (13/07/2021)
  • Johnny Test (16/07/2021)
  • Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (21/07/2021)
  • a Second Chance: Rivals! (23/07/2021)
  • Mighty Express: Season 4 (27/07/2021)
  • Centaurworld (30/07/2021)

Netflix Anime

  • Mobile Suit Gandam Hathaway (01/07/2021)
  • RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness (08/07/2021)
  • Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (22/07/2021)
  • Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom (29/07/2021)

All Other Films & TV Coming To Netflix

  • Kung Fu Panda 3 (01/07/2021)
  • Mission: Impossible (01/07/2021)
  • Mission: Impossible II (01/07/2021)
  • Mission: Impossible III (01/07/2021)
  • Yolngu Boy (01/07/2021)
  • In My Blood It Runs (04/07/2021)
  • This Little Love of Mine (07/07/2021)
  • Animal Kingdom: Season 5 (13/07/2021)
  • Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (15/07/2021)
  • Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (15/07/2021)
  • Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (15/07/2021)
  • Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (15/07/2021)
  • Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (15/07/2021)
  • Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (15/07/2021)
  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (15/07/2021)
  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (15/07/2021)

If you haven’t been keeping up with Netflix, here is some of the content that is available for the country this month (from Who):

Netflix Film

  • Carnaval (02/06/2021)
  • Dancing Queens (03/06/2021)
  • Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 (03/06/2021)
  • Trippin’ with the Kandasamys (04/06/2021)
  • Sweet & Sour (04/06/2021)
  • Xtreme (04/06/2021)
  • Awake (09/06/2021)
  • Tragic Jungle (09/06/2021)
  • Skater Girl (11/06/2021)
  • Silver Skates (16/06/2021)

Original Documentary

  • Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet (04/06/2021)
  • Human: The World Within (04/06/2021)
  • Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (05/06/2021)
  • Unwind Your Mind (15/06/2021)
  • Penguin Town (16/06/2021)
  • This Is Pop (22/06/2021)
  • Murder by the Coast (23/06/2021)
  • Sisters on Track (24/06/2021)
  • Wonder Boy (26/06/2021)
  • Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (30/06/2021)

Kids and Family

  • Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme (01/06/2021)
  • Wish Dragon (11/06/2021)
  • Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 (15/06/2021)
  • StarBeam: Season 4 (29/06/2021)

Remember, the service will also be losing content with the arrival of July. We’ll keep you updated when there is more information on that.

 


