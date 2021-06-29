Netflix Australia July 2021 – Everything Coming

Netflix is getting ready to add new content for the month of July. The streaming service will be adding content everywhere, including Australia. Here is a full list of the content coming next month (from Boss Hunting):

Netflix Original Series

Generation 56k (01/07/2021)

Young Royals (01/07/2021)

Mortel: Season 2 (02/07/2021)

Big Timber (02/07/2021)

You Are My Spring (05/07/2021)

The War Next-Door (07/07/2021)

The Mire ’97 (07/07/2021)

Atypical Season 4 (09/07/2021)

The Cook of Castamar (09/07/2021)

Biohackers Season 2 (09/07/2021)

My Unorthodox Life (14/07/2021)

Never Have I Ever Season 2 (15/07/2021)

Van Helsing Season 5 (16/07/2021)

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil Part 1 (21/07/2021)

Sexy Beasts (21/07/2021)

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (23/07/2021)

Sky Rojo: Season 2 (23/07/2021)

Too Hot to Handle Brazil Part 2 (28/07/2021)

The Snitch Cartel Origins (28/07/2021)

Tattoo Redo (28/07/2021)

Glow Up Season 3 (30/07/2021)

Outer Banks Season 2 (30/07/2021)

Feels Like Ishq (Coming Soon)

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 3 (Coming Soon)

Netflix Films

Dynasty Warriors (01/07/2021)

Haseen Dillruba (02/07/2021)

The 8th Night (02/07/2021)

The Fear Street Trilogy: Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (02/07/2021)

Major Grom: Plague Doctor (07/07/2021)

Last Summer (09/07/2021)

The Fear Street Trilogy: Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (09/07/2021)

How I Became A Superhero (09/07/2021)

A Classic Horror Story (14/07/2021)

The Guide to the Perfect Family (14/07/2021)

A Perfect Fit (15/07/2021)

My Amanda (15/07/2021)

The Fear Street Trilogy: Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (16/07/2021)

Deep (16/07/2021)

Chernobyl 1986 (21/07/2021)

Bankrolled (23/07/2021)

Kingdom: Ashin of the North (23/07/2021)

Blood Red Sky (23/07/2021)

The Last Letter From Your Lover (23/07/2021)

Bartkowiak (28/07/2021)

Resort to Love (29/07/2021)

The Last Mercenary (30/07/2021)

Netflix Comedy

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 (06/07/2021)

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach (09/07/2021)

Netflix Original Documentaries & Comedies

Audible (01/07/2021)

Cat People (07/07/2021)

Dogs: Season 2 (07/07/2021)

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime (08/07/2021)

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia? (14/07/2021)

Heist (14/07/2021)

Emicida: AmarElo – Live in Sao Paulo (15/07/2021)

Explained: Season 3 (16/07/2021)

The Moves That Made Us: Season 2 (23/07/2021)

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean (30/07/2021)

Netflix Kids

We the People (04/07/2021)

The Water Man (09/07/2021)

Ridley Jones (13/07/2021)

Johnny Test (16/07/2021)

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (21/07/2021)

a Second Chance: Rivals! (23/07/2021)

Mighty Express: Season 4 (27/07/2021)

Centaurworld (30/07/2021)

Netflix Anime

Mobile Suit Gandam Hathaway (01/07/2021)

RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness (08/07/2021)

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (22/07/2021)

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom (29/07/2021)

All Other Films & TV Coming To Netflix

Kung Fu Panda 3 (01/07/2021)

Mission: Impossible (01/07/2021)

Mission: Impossible II (01/07/2021)

Mission: Impossible III (01/07/2021)

Yolngu Boy (01/07/2021)

In My Blood It Runs (04/07/2021)

This Little Love of Mine (07/07/2021)

Animal Kingdom: Season 5 (13/07/2021)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (15/07/2021)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (15/07/2021)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (15/07/2021)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (15/07/2021)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (15/07/2021)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (15/07/2021)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (15/07/2021)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (15/07/2021)

If you haven’t been keeping up with Netflix, here is some of the content that is available for the country this month (from Who):

Netflix Film

Carnaval (02/06/2021)

Dancing Queens (03/06/2021)

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 (03/06/2021)

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys (04/06/2021)

Sweet & Sour (04/06/2021)

Xtreme (04/06/2021)

Awake (09/06/2021)

Tragic Jungle (09/06/2021)

Skater Girl (11/06/2021)

Silver Skates (16/06/2021)

Original Documentary

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet (04/06/2021)

Human: The World Within (04/06/2021)

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (05/06/2021)

Unwind Your Mind (15/06/2021)

Penguin Town (16/06/2021)

This Is Pop (22/06/2021)

Murder by the Coast (23/06/2021)

Sisters on Track (24/06/2021)

Wonder Boy (26/06/2021)

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (30/06/2021)

Kids and Family

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme (01/06/2021)

Wish Dragon (11/06/2021)

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 (15/06/2021)

StarBeam: Season 4 (29/06/2021)

Remember, the service will also be losing content with the arrival of July. We’ll keep you updated when there is more information on that.