Netflix July 2021 – What’s Coming and Leaving

By
Sean Farlow
-

June is almost over and that means all streaming services are getting ready to add and remove content for the new month. Netflix will for sure add new content but some good films, series, and other content will be leaving when July arrives. Here is what’s coming and leaving Netflix next month (list from MarketWatch):

Date TBA
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin
Feels Like Ishq — Netflix Series
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3 — Netflix Series

July 1
Audible — Netflix Documentary
Dynasty Warriors — Netflix Film
Generation 56k — Netflix Series
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway — Netflix Anime Film
Young Royals — Netflix Series
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
The Best of Enemies
Boogie Nights
Born to Play
Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
Charlie’s Angels
Congo
Dennis the Menace
The Game
Hampstead
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Life as We Know It
Love Actually
Mary Magdalene
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight Run
Mortal Kombat (1995)
No Strings Attached
Not Another Teen Movie
Ophelia
Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
She’s Out of My League
Spanglish
Star Trek
The Strangers
Stuart Little
Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
Sword of Trust
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What Dreams May Come
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Zathura: A Space Adventure

July 2
The 8th Night — Netflix Film
Big Timber — Netflix Series
Fear Street Part 1: 1994 — Netflix Film


Haseen Dillruba — Netflix Film

Mortel: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Snowpiercer

July 3
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17

July 4
We The People — Netflix Family

July 5
You Are My Spring —Netflix Series

July 6
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 — Netflix Series

July 7

Brick Mansions
Cat People — Netflix Documentary
Dogs: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
The Mire: ‘97 — Netflix Series
The War Next-door — Netflix Series
Major Grom: Plague Doctor — Netflix Film
This Little Love of Mine

July 8
Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime — Netflix Documentary
Home Again
Midnight Sun
Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness — Netflix Anime

July 9
Biohackers: Season 2 — Netflix Series
The Cook of Castamar — Netflix Series
Fear Street Part 2: 1978 — Netflix Film
How I Became a Superhero — Netflix Film
Last Summer — Netflix Film
Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach — Netflix Comedy Special
Virgin River: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Atypical: Season 4 — Netflix Series

July 10
American Ultra

July 13
Ridley Jones — Netflix Family

July 14
A Classic Horror Story — Netflix Film
The Guide to the Perfect Family — Netflix Film
Gunpowder Milkshake — Netflix Film

Heist — Netflix Documentary

My Unorthodox Life — Netflix Series
Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? — Netflix Documentary

July 15
A Perfect Fit — Netflix Film
Beastars: Season 2 — Netflix Anime
Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo — Netflix Documentary
My Amanda — Netflix Film
Never Have I Ever: Season 2 — Netflix Series

July 16
The Beguiled
Deep — Netflix Film
Explained: Season 3 — Netflix Documentary (New episodes weekly)
Fear Street Part 3: 1666 — Netflix Film
Johnny Test — Netflix Family
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

July 17
Cosmic Sin

July 20
Milkwater

July 21
Chernobyl 1986 — Netflix Film
The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1
Sexy Beasts — Netflix Series
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — Netflix Series
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans — Netflix Family

July 22
Still Working 9 to 5
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop — Netflix Anime

July 23
A Second Chance: Rivals! — Netflix Family
Bankrolled — Netflix Film
Blood Red Sky — Netflix Film
Kingdom: Ashin of the North — Netflix Film
The Last Letter From Your Lover — Netflix Film
Masters of the Universe: Revelation — Netflix Series

Sky Rojo: Season 2 — Netflix Series

July 24
Charmed: Season 3
Django Unchained

July 26
The Walking Dead: Season 10
Wynonna Earp: Season 4

July 27
All American: Season 3
Mighty Express: Season 4 — Netflix Family
The Operative

July 28
Bartkowiak — Netflix Film
Fantastic Fungi
The Flash: Season 7
The Snitch Cartel: Origins — Netflix Series
Tattoo Redo — Netflix Series
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — Netflix Series

July 29
Resort to Love — Netflix Film
Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom — Netflix Anime

July 30
Centaurworld — Netflix Family
Glow Up: Season 3 — Netflix Series
The Last Mercenary — Netflix Film
Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean — Netflix Documentary
Outer Banks: Season 2 — Netflix Series

July 31
The Vault

What’s Leaving

July 5
The Iron Lady

July 7
The Invitation

July 14
Holidays

July 15
The Princess and the Frog

July 19
Love Sick: The Series: Season 1

July 22
Oh My Ghost
Oh My Ghost 2
Oh My Ghost 3
Oh My Ghost 4

July 28
The Croods

July 30
Spotlight

July 31
A Clockwork Orange
Bride of Chucky
Child’s Play 2
Child’s Play 3
Eat Pray Love
Four Christmases
Freak Show
Fred Claus
Friends with Benefits
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Grand Designs: Season 10
Grand Designs: Season 15
Hardcore Henry
Hinterland: Seasons 1-3
Hook
Horns
Jupiter Ascending
King Arthur
Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends: S1
The Little Rascals
Mad Max
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Nacho Libre
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Remember Me
Seed of Chucky
Step Up: Revolution
Your Highness
Zombieland


